Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 15-21

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 15-21.</&underline>
7-Eleven #41345, 234 Turnbersburg Hwy. Statesville, 97.50/A
AmStar Cinema 14, 206 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 98.50/A
Circle K #2720172, 354 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96/A
Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 93/A
Costco #1333 Food Court, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 99/A
Costco #1333 Meat/Deli Department, 392 Talbert Road, Mooresville, 97/A
Famous Toastery, 170 N. Main St., Mooresville, 97/A
Fujisan Sushi, 649 River Hwy., Mooresville, 97/A
Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 94.50/A
Ingle’s #150 Deli, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 93.50/A
Ingle’s #150 Produce, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 100/A
Ingle’s Starbucks #55096, 722 Sullivan Road, Statesville, 99.50/A
Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 90/A
Pomodoro’s Italian American Café, 168-A Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville, 93/A
Randy’s BBQ, 103 N. Main St., Troutman, 94/A
Soft Touch Dairy Bar, 905 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 90/A
Subway #4223, 247 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 94.50/A
Subway #6378, 3211 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, 93.50/A
Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 241 S. Broad St., Mooresville, 92.50/A
Wendy’s 21, 361 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
What-A-Burger #11, 210 S. Main St., Mooresville, 97/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70%.