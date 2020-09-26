 Skip to main content
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug.13-19
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug.13-19

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 13-19.

Davis Medical Center Kitchen, Morrison Management Specialist, 218 Old Mocksville Rd., 91.50/A

Epic Chophouse, 104 South Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Famous Toastery, 170 North Main St., Mooresville, 98.50/A

Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, 96/A

Golden Corral, 120 Gallery Center Dr., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Joe Fish, 510 River Hwy., Mooresville, 98/A

Long Island Bagels, 539-N East Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 93.50/A

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Que #26, 328 W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, 95/A

Times Oil #51, 1205 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 95.50/A

Waffle House #667, 1240 E. Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, 91.50/A

Yami Restaurant, 1098 Brawley School Rd., Ste. 108, Mooresville, 93.50/A

About the Scores

The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.

