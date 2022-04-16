Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 3-9

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 3-9.
Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 98/A
Cook Out #35, 355 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Good Deal Food Mart, 1924 Newton Drive, 92/A
Gunter’s Wing Shack, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 93/A
Subway #6378, 3211 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 94.50/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.