Iredell County restaurant inspections: April 24-30

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 24-30.
7-Eleven #36075A, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 96/A
Caruso’s Fine Italian Dining, 631 Brawley School Road, Suite 404, Mooresville, 98.50A
D Mart #10, 152 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Domino’s Pizza #4480, 197 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 96/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
Hello Me, 138 Village View Drive, Suite 103, Mooresville, 88/B
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3043, 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 100, Mooresville, 93/A
MOD Pizza, 657 Brawley School Road, Suite B, Mooresville, 96A
Subway #18385, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 93/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.