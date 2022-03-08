Iredell County residents feeling pain at the pump

As gas prices in Iredell County surpass $4 a gallon, Gaye Nell Daniels has had enough.

“Who can afford it? Nobody,” Daniels said as she pumped fuel at $4.19 a gallon at the Shell station on Broad Street as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gas prices have been slowly rising since the beginning of the pandemic, but crossing the $4 threshold is a clear tipping point for many drivers in Iredell County.

Candace Blankenship, who was fueling up at the Shell station as well, said she had seen high prices before, but that was before she was driving. Now she is packing lunches to tighten up her budget in light of gas prices.

“I really didn’t care then, but now it really makes a difference,” she said. “I feel like Biden has failed us a little bit as a president.”

That frustration with politicians in Washington was a common theme among drivers as people questioned what could have been done to control fuel costs while inflation and other factors have prompted rising prices. Daniels questioned the Biden administration’s handling of various aspects of energy production, particularly oil, but came back to how it affects the average American when venting her frustration with fuel prices.