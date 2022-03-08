Iredell County residents feeling pain at the pump

As gas prices in Iredell County surpass $4 a gallon, Gaye Nell Daniels has had enough.
“Who can afford it? Nobody,” Daniels said as she pumped fuel at $4.19 a gallon at the Shell station on Broad Street as of Tuesday afternoon.
Gas prices have been slowly rising since the beginning of the pandemic, but crossing the $4 threshold is a clear tipping point for many drivers in Iredell County.
Candace Blankenship, who was fueling up at the Shell station as well, said she had seen high prices before, but that was before she was driving. Now she is packing lunches to tighten up her budget in light of gas prices.
“I really didn’t care then, but now it really makes a difference,” she said. “I feel like Biden has failed us a little bit as a president.”
That frustration with politicians in Washington was a common theme among drivers as people questioned what could have been done to control fuel costs while inflation and other factors have prompted rising prices. Daniels questioned the Biden administration’s handling of various aspects of energy production, particularly oil, but came back to how it affects the average American when venting her frustration with fuel prices.
“It’s hurting the working people,” she said. “People that are trying to go to work are struggling to put food on the table and buy gas. It’s about to get to the point where it’s not worth it for them to get up and go to work. The rich and elite in Washington can say what they want to, but they have no idea what it is like to be an ordinary person.”
In North Carolina, the gas price averages $4.03 a gallon as of Tuesday morning; the average national price sits at $4.17, which is a new record, AAA said.
The price is the highest it has been in 14 years. The previous record came in 2008 at $4.12 a gallon, though that would be the equivalent of $5.37 today when adjusted for inflation.
The record prices come as the Biden administration announced it will stop importing oil from Russia as it continues its war with Ukraine.
“Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy. We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy,” Biden said Tuesday. “That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”
While imports of Russian oil only made up 3.3% of U.S. supply in 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, global market speculation continues to drive up the price. Even though Russia and the U.S. are two of the bigger oil producers in the world, fear of shortages will continue to keep the price high for the foreseeable future. The Biden administration looks to encourage other countries to increase production and sell to the U.S., but no breakthroughs in negotiations have been made, several reports say.