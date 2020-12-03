Iredell County reports three new deaths, 110 COVID-19 cases

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 6,143 COVID-19 cases with 110 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.
The county also reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 72.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 5,637 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 377,231 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
Thursday’s report is the first time that the state has reported more than 5,000 new cases in a single day, shattering the previous single-day case record by more than 1,100.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,101, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,409,434.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.1 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.4 percent.
There have been 5,410 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 26 are currently hospitalized, and 4,857 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,189 are isolated at home.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,409 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,343, 28117 with 1,292, and 28115 with 1,097.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,457 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,473 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,213.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 44,976 cases with 458 deaths, Rowan has 5,928 cases with 131 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,334 cases with 107 deaths, Catawba has 7,255 cases with 97 deaths, Wilkes has 2,801 cases with 51 deaths and Yadkin has 1,625 cases with 14 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,636 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,312 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,700 cases with 18 deaths.
On Nov. 23, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread”. However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.
