Iredell County reports three new deaths, 110 COVID-19 cases

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 6,143 COVID-19 cases with 110 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.

The county also reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 72.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 5,637 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. Statewide, 377,231 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Thursday’s report is the first time that the state has reported more than 5,000 new cases in a single day, shattering the previous single-day case record by more than 1,100.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,101, another new record for the state in that category. The total number of completed tests is 5,409,434.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.1 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.4 percent.

There have been 5,410 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 26 are currently hospitalized, and 4,857 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,189 are isolated at home.