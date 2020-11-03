Iredell County reports increase of 57 coronavirus cases since Monday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 57 since Monday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 4,193 COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remains 45.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,349 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 280,377 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,175. The total number of completed tests is 4,145,174.
There have been 4,457 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 30 are currently hospitalized, and 3,628 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 490 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 53% female and 47% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,643 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,709 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 841.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 35,076 cases with 398 deaths, Rowan has 4,320 cases with 119 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,153 cases with 95 deaths, Catawba has 4,847 cases with 62 deaths, Wilkes has 1,900 cases with 41 deaths and Yadkin has 1,118 cases with 11 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,588 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 803 with eight deaths and Alexander has 1.009 cases with 10 deaths.
