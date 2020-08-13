Iredell County reports increase of 37 coronvius cases since Wednesday.

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Iredell County more than doubled from Wednesday’s low of 14.
There are a total of 37 new cases since the afternoon update Wednesday. The total number of cases Thursday in Iredell is 2,063, up from 2,026 Tuesday.
The number of new coronavirus cases statewide grew by 1,763. The number of cases Wednesday afternoon was 140,824, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
There have been 20 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Iredell County.
In Iredell, 16 are hospitalized, and 1,595 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 432 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 797 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 825 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 441.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,287 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There are 1,070 people are hospitalized. The total number of completed tests is 1,850,689
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 22,803 cases with 246 deaths, Rowan has 2,291 cases with 50 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,714 cases with 50 deaths, Catawba has 2,203 cases with 32 deaths, Wilkes has 871 cases with 12 deaths and Yadkin has 558 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 893 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 430 with five deaths and Alexander has 323 cases with two deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.