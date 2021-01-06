Iredell County reports increase of 148 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,235 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 148 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVD-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 114.
On Wednesday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,952 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 582,348 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,893, a new record in the category. The total number of completed tests is 7,191,700.
In Iredell County, there are 72 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Tuesday.
The county stopped reporting the number of those assumed to have recovered or those in quarantine on Dec. 21.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 17.8 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 18.6 percent.
There have been 7,076 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,360 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,256, 28677 with 2,238, and 28115 with 2,044.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 67,193 cases with 591 deaths, Rowan has 9,949 cases with 177 deaths, Cabarrus has 12,217 cases with 157 deaths, Catawba has 11,994 cases with 166 deaths, Wilkes has 4,230 cases with 75 deaths and Yadkin has 2,601 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,883 cases and 26 deaths, Davie has 2,308 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,843 cases with 31 deaths.