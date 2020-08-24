Iredell County reports 64 new coronavirus cases since Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 64 since Friday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 2,364 cases, up from 2,300 reported Friday afternoon.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 156,396 cases as of Monday afternoon, an increase of 1,283 since Sunday’s update.
There have been 2,535 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide increased from Sunday’s 898 to 948. The total number of completed tests is 2,087,695.
In Iredell, 12 are currently hospitalized, and 1,868 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 461 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 905 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 953 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 506.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 24,260 cases with 274 deaths, Rowan has 2,572 cases with 54 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,986 cases with 51 deaths, Catawba has 2,454 cases with 39 deaths, Wilkes has 981 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 599 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,029 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 461 with six deaths and Alexander has 369 cases with two deaths.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 2,300 cases in its Friday update. That is up from 2,266 Thursday afternoon.
Concerned about COVID-19?
