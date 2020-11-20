Iredell County reports 59th death, 85 new cases

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 5,207 COVID-19 cases with 85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.

The county also reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 59.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,688 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. Statewide, 328,846 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

Earlier this week, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. For the time period from Nov. 1-14, Iredell County was ranked in the orange tier. This denotes “substantial community spread,” stating that Iredell had a 14-day case rate of 308 of 100,000. It also ranks the impact on Iredell County hospitals as “moderate.”

The state of North Carolina has reported 19,728 COVID-19 cases since Sunday, already a 10.4 percent increase in last week’s seven-day total of reported cases in just 6 days.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,571. The total number of completed tests is 4,819,029.