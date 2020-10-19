Iredell County reports 59 new coronavirus cases since Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 59 over the weekend.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,650 COVID-19 cases, up from 3,591 Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,144 cases since Sunday. Statewide, 247,172 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,142. The total number of completed tests is 3,640,086.
There have been 3,939 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 3,147 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 445 are isolated at home.
Support Local Journalism
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,440 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,486 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 724.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 31,820 cases with 376 deaths, Rowan has 3,927 cases with 110 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,607 cases with 82 deaths, Catawba has 3,952 cases with 57 deaths, Wilkes has 1,566 cases with 36 deaths and Yadkin has 906 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,164 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 708 with six deaths and Alexander has 706 cases with nine deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.