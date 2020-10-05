Iredell County reports 42nd death due to coronavirus

Iredell County reported a 42nd death from coronavirus.

The number of new coronavirus cases in North Carolina grew up 2,268 since Saturday afternoon’s update.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 219,754 Monday afternoon.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 61 since Friday afternoon’s update.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon report showed 3,267 COVID-19 cases.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 971. The total number of completed tests is 3,188,371.

There have been 3,629 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

As of Friday, in Iredell, 10 are currently hospitalized, and 2,856 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 359 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.