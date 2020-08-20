Iredell County reports 40 new coronavirus cases; statewide totals more than 149K

The number of new coronavirus cases grew up 40 as of Thursday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 2,266 cases in its Thursday update. That is up from 2,226 Wednesday afternoon.
The number of cases in the state rose by more than 1,900 since Wednesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 149,904 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 1,972 since Wednesday's report.
In Iredell, 12 are hospitalized, and 1,858 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 373 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 867 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 921 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 478.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,465 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There are 1.023 people are hospitalized. The total number of completed tests is 2,003,307
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 23,593 cases with 266 deaths, Rowan has 2,443 cases with 53 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,866 cases with 51 deaths, Catawba has 2,345 cases with 38 deaths, Wilkes has 945 cases with 19 deaths and Yadkin has 587 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 966 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 449 with five deaths and Alexander has 354 cases with two deaths.
