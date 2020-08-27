Iredell County reports 25th Covid-19 death

The Iredell County Health Department is reporting a 25th death due to coronavirus. This is the third death reported this week.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 50 since Wednesday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 2,483 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 161,076 cases as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of 2,091 since Wednesday’s update, the largest single-day increase in the month of August.

There have been 2,630 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 958. The total number of completed tests is 2,152,725.

In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 1,985 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 459 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 941 cases.

The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,012 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 530.

The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 24,744 cases with 284 deaths, Rowan has 2,708 cases with 60 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,069 cases with 52 deaths, Catawba has 2,512 cases with 43 deaths, Wilkes has 1,002 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 614 cases with seven deaths.