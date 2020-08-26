Iredell County reports 24th death due to coronavirus, 2,433 cases

The Iredell County Health Department is reporting a 24th death due to coronavirus. This is the second death reported this week.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 42 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 2,433 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 158,985 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 1,244 since Tuesday’s update.
There have been 2,606 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,004. The total number of completed tests is 2,121,001.
In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 1,972 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 423 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 927 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 988 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 518.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 24,545 cases with 283 deaths, Rowan has 2,628 cases with 59 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,029 cases with 51 deaths, Catawba has 2,483 cases with 42 deaths, Wilkes has 999 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 604 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,049 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 463 with six deaths and Alexander has 378 cases with two deaths.
