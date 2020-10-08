Iredell County reports 23 new cases of coronavirus

The Iredell County Department of Health reported an increase of 23 coronavirus cases since Wednesday’s update.
The health department showed 3,351 cases Thursday afternoon.
A total of 43 deaths have been reported in Iredell.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,428 coronavirus cases Thursday. Statewide, 225,397 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,051. The total number of completed tests is 3,262,720.
There have been 3,722 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, nine are currently hospitalized, and 2,956 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 343 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,314 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,368 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 669.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 29,963 cases with 364 deaths, Rowan has 3,671 cases with 104 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,278 cases with 79 deaths, Catawba has 3,478 cases with 55 deaths, Wilkes has 1,359 cases with 35 deaths and Yadkin has 798 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,889 cases and 15 deaths, Davie has 620 with six deaths and Alexander has 575 cases with eight deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
