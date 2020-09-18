Iredell County reports 19 new coronavirus cases since Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 19 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 2,908 COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 191,019 cases Friday, an increase of 1,443 since Thursday.

There have been 3,207 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic. Iredell County is reporting 35 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 904. The total number of completed tests is 2,749,020.

In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 2,592 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 267 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,111 cases.