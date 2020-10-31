Iredell County reports 185 new coronavirus cases in one week

Iredell County reported 185 new coronavirus cases in one week.

The Monday afternoon report by the Iredell County Health Department showed 3,856 cases, which included the weekend of Oct. 24-25. As of Friday, the report showed 4,041 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remained at 45 as of Friday.

Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,805 coronavirus cases on Saturday afternoon. Statewide, 274,635 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,184. The total number of completed tests is 4,043,698.

There have been 4,332 deaths statewide as of Friday.

As of Friday in Iredell, 28 are currently hospitalized, and 3,485 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 483 are isolated at home.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 34,473 cases with 391 deaths, Rowan has 4,228 cases with 119 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,008 cases with 93 deaths, Catawba has 4,651 cases with 62 deaths, Wilkes has 1,846 cases with 38 deaths and Yadkin has 1,084 cases with nine deaths.

Lincoln County has 2,516 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 786 with eight deaths and Alexander has 963 cases with 10 deaths.