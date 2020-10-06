Iredell County reports 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday

Iredell County reported the fewest number of new coronavirus cases in weeks Tuesday.

The total number of cases is 3,285, an increase of 18 from Monday.

The number of deaths in Iredell is 42.

The number of new coronavirus cases in North Carolina grew up 1,504 since Monday’s update.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 221,258 cases Tuesday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1.013. The total number of completed tests is 3,210,905.

There have been 3,670 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, nine are currently hospitalized, and 2,905 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 329 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.