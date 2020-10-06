Iredell County reports 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday

Iredell County reported the fewest number of new coronavirus cases in weeks Tuesday.
The total number of cases is 3,285, an increase of 18 from Monday.
The number of deaths in Iredell is 42.
The number of new coronavirus cases in North Carolina grew up 1,504 since Monday’s update.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 221,258 cases Tuesday afternoon.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1.013. The total number of completed tests is 3,210,905.
There have been 3,670 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, nine are currently hospitalized, and 2,905 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 329 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,253 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,307 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 646.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 29,791 cases with 363 deaths, Rowan has 3,622 cases with 104 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,232 cases with 78 deaths, Catawba has 3,433 cases with 55 deaths, Wilkes has 1,336 cases with 35 deaths and Yadkin has 784 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,828 cases and 15 deaths, Davie has 609 with six deaths and Alexander has 559 cases with eight deaths.
