Iredell County reports 17 deaths due to coronavirus; cases total more than 1,400

The state is reporting an increase of 51 coronavirus cases since Tuesday afternoon’s Iredell County Health Department update.
That update, provided by the health department, indicated there were 1,385 cases. There were 1,436 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The health department reports 17 coronavirus-related deaths.
A total of 105,001 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
That is an increase of 2,140 since Tuesday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,698 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,491,820 tests completed and 1,137 people are currently hospitalized.
As of Wednesday afternoon's Iredell update, there are 945 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 454 are isolated at home. Twenty people are currently hospitalized.
The cases are almost evenly split at 49% for males and 51% for females.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 549 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 569 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 318.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 18,075 cases with 179 deaths, Rowan has 1,778 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,028 cases with 35 deaths, Catawba has 1,574 cases with 15 deaths, Wilkes has 672 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 419 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 589 cases and two deaths, Davie has 284 with three deaths and Alexander has 225 cases with two deaths.
