Iredell County reporting 63 new coronavirus cases

The Iredell County Health Department reported 63 new cases of coronavirus since the update Monday afternoon.
The number of cases topped 2,000 at 2,012, an increase since Monday’s report of 1,949
The number of new coronavirus cases statewide rose Tuesday, a day after the state reported the fewest new cases since June.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 137,895, a jump of 1,054 since Monday’s update.
The total number of cases in the state is 136,844. That number was 137,895 as of Monday afternoon.
There have been 20 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Iredell County.
In Iredell, 15 are hospitalized, and 1,531 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 446 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 781 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 805 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 426.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,204 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 2,017,498 tests completed, and 1,122 people are hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 22,462 cases with 233 deaths, Rowan has 2,220 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,655 cases with 48 deaths, Catawba has 2,141 cases with 28 deaths, Wilkes has 843 cases with 12 deaths and Yadkin has 549 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 858 cases and nine deaths, Davie has 424 with five deaths and Alexander has 312 cases with two deaths.
