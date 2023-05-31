Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Iredell County Register of Deeds office will reinitiate the Thank-A-Veteran program to show appreciation to the county’s military veterans for their service.

The Thank-A-Veteran program partners the Register of Deeds office with area businesses throughout Iredell County to provide discounts to veterans who have recorded their DD-214 Military Discharge Papers at the Register of Deeds office. Recording DD214 Military Discharge Papers is a free service for veterans that is offered at the Register of Deeds office.

“This service is simply our way to express our appreciation to all veterans in our county,” Register of Deeds Renee Holland said. She is hopeful she and her team can advocate the significance of this service to businesses to create a successful program for veterans.

The Register of Deeds office has many responsibilities for recording official documents and one of these is to record and preserve a veteran’s DD-214 Military Discharge Papers.

“These documents are important for veterans to be able to access in order to receive benefits. If the documents are recorded with the Register of Deeds office, they will always be readily available and a free certified copy can be issued to the veteran when needed,” Holland said.

Iredell County’s Thank-A-Veteran program serves to encourage veterans to use this free document recording service to record their DD-214s by offering a discount program in partnership with local businesses. Once the documents are recorded, the veteran will be issued a special photo ID from the Register of Deeds office indicating they are participating in this program. Veterans can then take the ID to participating businesses throughout the county to receive a discount or incentive.

All veterans are invited to come to the Iredell County Register of Deeds office at 211 Constitution Lane, Statesville, or 610 E. Center Ave, Mooresville, to record their DD-214 and join the Thank-A-Veteran program.

The Iredell County Register of Deeds office is always seeking to expand its partnership with businesses to offer new discounts and incentives for veterans participating in the program, Holland said.

Area businesses who would like to be a partner in this endeavor to thank veterans for their service are asked to contact the Iredell County Register of Deeds office at 704-872-7468 or email renee.holland@co.iredell.nc.us. All businesses participating in the Thank-A-Veteran program will be listed on the Iredell County Register of Deeds Thank-A-Veteran program website. Businesses will also be issued a decal that can be posted on their window that indicates the discount card is accepted at this location. For more information, visit the Iredell County Register of Deeds website at www.co.iredell.nc.us/registerofdeeds.