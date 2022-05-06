Iredell County Register of Deeds candidates share viewpoints

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Register of Deeds with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Renee Holland

Education: Graduate of North Iredell High School Current employment: Executive officer and clerk to the board of health, Iredell County Health Department Government experience: I have worked in local government for the past nine years, experience of which I believe has equipped me with the skills and leadership qualities necessary to serve as the next Register of Deeds. In my current position, I have been involved with developing the budget, planning, organizing and leading various staff trainings as well as handling administrative tasks for the health director as well as the leadership team. I also have experience with vital records, safeguarding and protecting personal and private information which is also a very essential duty of the Register of Deeds office. I strongly believe that my years of experience working in local government combined with these qualities are beneficial to managing and leading a successful department. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the citizens of Iredell County as your next Register of Deeds. Family, civic associations: First and foremost, I was born and raised in Iredell County. I am happily married to my husband, Doug, and together we have raised our two children, Ethan and Emily, on our fourth-generation family dairy farm in northern Iredell County. I am an active member at South River Baptist Church and am involved in various community volunteer programs as well. I also serve on the NC Farm Bureau State Women’s Leadership Committee where I am actively engaged in various community service projects promoting agriculture education and safety throughout the state of North Carolina.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: www.Renee-Holland.com and on Facebook with Renee Holland for Register of Deeds

Why are you running for office?

I have worked in office management positions in the healthcare industry serving citizens in Harmony, Statesville and Mooresville for almost 30 years and am passionate about helping and serving others. With that said, over the past two years working in public health, I have seen numerous changes set forth by federal and state government that I haven’t completely agreed with. For these reasons, I realized that it is my desire and passion to be in a position where I can utilize my skills to continue serving and helping others. I also knew that I wanted to remain in local government where I could be a voice for the citizens of Iredell County. It is for these reasons that I am running for the office of Register of Deeds so that I can continue serving the citizens of Iredell County and be a voice for my community where I was born and raised.

What part of your work does/will have the biggest effect on the public?

I believe once elected as Register of Deeds, to be most effective in this position, will be to make myself available and just be responsive to the needs of the citizens. I want to embrace the challenges and want the citizens to know that I am here to serve them. I want them to communicate with our office and share what works best as well as address areas that may need improvement so that as a team, we can better serve everyone who utilizes our services.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I honestly don’t consider myself a politician, but rather a public servant. Therefore, I don’t see that my political views really have any influence on the position. In fact, the Register of Deeds election typically garners little attention as most citizens don’t realize it is an elected position. The work done in the office is extremely important. It’s where real estate transactions, legal documents and vital records are recorded as well as where marriage licenses are issued. I would like to add the work of this office is governed by the N.C. statutes, therefore, I don’t feel that politics in general, play a huge part in influencing this position.

What is your biggest concern for your position going into the next few years?

My biggest concern over the next few years serving as Register of Deeds is recruitment and retention of current employees. If elected, it is my goal to work with the staff to ensure that we are all trained and have the necessary resources and tools to perform our duties to the best of our abilities while always making customer service our number one priority.

Maureen P. Purcell

Education: I graduated from the University of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, with a degree in pastoral counseling/psychology with a minor in social work.

Current employment: Iredell County Register of Deeds

Government experience: My introduction to politics began in middle school when my father ran for constable in Pennsylvania. Our entire family worked his campaign and manned the polls. I continued in college when I spearheaded fellow students’ transportation to and from the voting polls. After moving to North Carolina in 2006, I volunteered with the Iredell County GOP. I have been precinct chair, area captain, secretary and executive committee member since 2011. Throughout this time, I have worked on many campaigns. For the Romney/Ryan campaign, I was part of a three-member team that knocked on 25,000 doors. I have volunteered and worked the polls for every general election, except one, since 2008. I initiated the first Tea-Party protest in Mooresville on April 15, 2009. As a Conservative Republican, I have worked and will continue to preserve conservative values in Iredell County. I have worked now in Government as the Register of Deeds for the last 15 months.

Family, civic associations: I am honored to call Iredell my home. I live in Mooresville with my wonderful husband, Kenneth, who has a thriving career in North Carolina’s incredible race industry. We are blessed to have three amazing daughters we adopted from Latvia in 2016. We are active members of our church. I am a member of both the Statesville and Mooresville Chamber of Commerce. Since our adoption, I have scaled back my volunteer hours to be a mother.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: purcell4register.com and www.facebook.com/Purcell4Register

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election because I love my job as Register of Deeds, and it has been my honor to serve the citizens of Iredell County. I have experience in the office as the current Register. Since taking over as the Register of Deeds in February of 2021, I have worked diligently to establish and maintain a great relationship with the administration and staff. My conservative values have allowed me to increase the organization’s efficiency, raise public awareness and develop cost-effective solutions that save the tax-paying citizens of Iredell County money while providing superior service and solutions. I have provided new services and revenue streams and will continue to do so.

What part of your work does/will have the biggest effect on the public?

“The purpose of the Register of Deeds office is to protect and make readily available the citizen’s vital records. Throughout the state, the Register’s offices greatly vary in size. Each county’s needs are different; therefore, what works in one Registers office may not work in another. The effectiveness of the office is based on the Register’s ability to lead and their understanding of the statutes that govern the office.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

The Register of Deeds is a unique elected position in that it has no part in policymaking. The office is charged with protecting the citizen’s vital records. The duties of the Register are a part of the most critical moments in the citizens’ lives. The issues that face the office are preserving the records while making them easily accessible to the public. My conservative views shine in how my spending principles. I view the taxpayer’s money as I do my own and spend as wisely as possible. I must adequately budget for the office’s functions and unforeseen expenses but not fall into government wasteful spending habits. Lastly, I fully believe that each person has a right to make their own choices about their body, so I maintained an optional mask policy throughout the pandemic for the staff and the public.

What is your biggest concern for your position going into the next few years?

The rapid changes in technology can catch a Register off guard if they are not in tune with them. Registers must stay attuned to their community’s changing needs while understanding and advancing the technology in the office.

