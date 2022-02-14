Iredell County Register of Deeds announces two new passport acceptance facility

Want to get away? Your first step toward traveling abroad can start in Iredell County if you need a passport, as the register of heeds office has announced it is opening its new passport acceptance facilities in Mooresville and Statesville.

“This is yet another service our office is glad to provide for the citizens of Iredell County,” Maureen P. Purcell, Iredell County register of deeds, said.

The locations serve people by appointment Monday through Friday. In Statesville, the location will open Feb. 28 at the register of deeds office at 211 Constitution Lane. In Mooresville, it will open March 1 at 610 E. Center Ave, Suite 101.

Passports are needed for any U.S. citizen wishing to travel abroad. People can apply for passports and have the required photos taken at the two register of deeds offices.

Purcell said the locations will make the process more convenient for county residents.