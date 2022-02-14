Iredell County Register of Deeds announces two new passport acceptance facility

Want to get away? Your first step toward traveling abroad can start in Iredell County if you need a passport, as the register of heeds office has announced it is opening its new passport acceptance facilities in Mooresville and Statesville.
“This is yet another service our office is glad to provide for the citizens of Iredell County,” Maureen P. Purcell, Iredell County register of deeds, said.
The locations serve people by appointment Monday through Friday. In Statesville, the location will open Feb. 28 at the register of deeds office at 211 Constitution Lane. In Mooresville, it will open March 1 at 610 E. Center Ave, Suite 101.
Passports are needed for any U.S. citizen wishing to travel abroad. People can apply for passports and have the required photos taken at the two register of deeds offices.
Purcell said the locations will make the process more convenient for county residents.
“The only place in the county to apply for a passport is the Statesville post office. There is one location for 188,000 people,” Purcell said. “Mooresville is significant because there is no longer a place in the county’s south end to apply for a passport; the Mooresville Post Office stopped offering the service. The Statesville Post Office is scheduled out for months, so the county citizens have a long wait or are forced to drive a longer distance to apply for a passport.”
Passport renewal applications are not accepted at these facilities, Purcell noted.
For applications or for information on required documentation, fees and international travel, visit travel.state.gov.
To make a passport application appointment, call the Iredell County Register of Deeds Office at 704-872-7468.
