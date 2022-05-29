Iredell County real estate transactions

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Legacy Village, LLC to 121 Village Green Owner LP, Legacy Village Apartments, Lots 1, 3, 5 and 7 of Legacy Village, Fairview Road, Mooresville and Legacy Village Boulevard, Mooresville, $66,000,000, on May 19.

From Perth Road Apartments, LLC to Bell Fund VII Mooresville, LP, 24.22 acres, Waypointe Circle, Mooresville, $54,200,000, on May 19.

From D. Traylor/TR, Goforth Family Revocable Trust, S. Hedrick/TR, S. Hedrick/TR, and S. Goforth/TR to NP BGO NC ParkStatesville, LLC, multiple tracts, 92.206 acres +/- Jane Sowers Road, Statesville and James Farm Road, Statesville, $5,993,000, on May 18.

From F. Jin to S. Valadez/TR, T. Valadez/TR and Sam & Tammy Valadez Living Trust, Lot 24 of Sunset Pointe at The Harbour, 498 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $2,620,000, on May 20.

From MTLD, Inc. to Quick Service Realco, LLC, metes and bounds, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $2,574,000, on May 19.

CLEVELAND

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and M. Maples, Lot 11 of Hidden Creek, 137 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $381,000, on May 18.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. and D. Gentile, Lot 14 of Hidden Creek, 149 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $332,000, on May 19.

HARMONY

From B. Rash to J. Fleites, metes and bounds, 566 Abbeydale Road, Harmony, $170,000, on May 16.

From R. Coons to J. Abernethy and W. Allen, Lot 1 of Jericho Heights, 519 Lake Mullis Road, Harmony, $158,000, on May 20.

MOORESVILLE

From LCB Properties, LLC to Le Mans 77, LLC, Suite A, Talbert Pointe Business Park Condominium #10, 118 Infield Court, Suite A, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on May 16.

From D. and E. Rainess to Le Mans 77, LLC, Suites E & F, Talbert Pointe Business Park Condominium #10, 118 Infield Court, Suite A, Mooresville, $725,000, on May 16.

From D. and D. and S. Mondragon to M. Couto/TR, R. Couto/TR and The Michael and Romy Couto Trust, Lot 13 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 175 Stumpy Creek Road, Mooresville, $437,500, on May 16.

From K. Nadella to L. and M. Medina, Lot 35 of Cove at Morrison Plantation Townhomes, 114 Clarendon St. D, Mooresville, $397,500, on May 16.

From B. and B. and A. Saylor to E. Bittner and B. Evans, Lots 1 of Waters Edge and Queens Cove, and additional tracts, Mooresville, $400,000, on May 16.

From R. and T. Russell to A. Kruger-Dull, A. Kruger Dull and A. Dull, metes and bounds, .479 acre, 558 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $274,000, on May 16.

From D. and D. and T. and T. Gallagher to C. and D. Devries, Lot 11 of Oak Tree Landing, 567 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $688,000, on May 16.

From True SFR Beta, LLC to True Homes, LLC, Lot 42 and 43 of Pine Street, Mooresville, $160,000, on May 16.

From S. Spoor to J. Barone and B. Merchant, Lot 576 of Curtis Pond, 252 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on May 16.

From Orchard Property II, LLC to M. and A. Alsup, Lot 565 of Curtis Pond, 230 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on May 16.

From Northlake Developers, LLC to C. and C. Fink, Lot 112 of Woodleaf, 502 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $879,000, on May 16.

From T. and A. Dyson to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 15 of White Oaks Acres, 917 Oakridge Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on May 17.

From R. Wenzel and B. and B. Love to Urban Grind Tribe, LLC, Lots 1-5 of Lakeview Development, 111 Dry Dock Loop, Mooresville, $200,000, on May 17.

From T. and R. Kinard to C. and M. Felts, Lot 102C of Langtree at Waterfront, 117 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $474,000, on May 17.

From P. Turner to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., Lot 19 of Burke Crossings, 124 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $204,000, on May 17.

From A and M. James to D. and A. Sosa, 105 of Greencroft, 114 Clacton Court, Mooresville, $421,500, on May 17.

From M. Sherrill and J. Reed/AIF to C. Robinson, Lot 134 of Fremont Park, 166 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $295,000, on May 17.

From K. and K. and B. and B. Baer to A. and M. Merritt, Lot 218 of Atwater Landing, 130 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $535,000, on May 17.

From C.P. Properties of Mooresville, LLC to P. and C. Verlie, 658 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $250,000, on May 17.

From A. and A. Lineberry and M. Norman to A. Van Den Berg, Unit 414 of Pier 33 Condominiums, 108 Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on May 18.

From G. and S. and S. and S. Heck to Y. and Y. Banaeva, Lot 45 of Norman Woods, 202 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $749,000, on May 18.

From N. and A. Herrmann to D. Garcia and D. Palencia, Lot 88 of Avalon, 129 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $492,000, on May 18.

From J. and F. Harris to Kairos Buying, LLC, Lot 109 of High Ridge Town Homes, 118 Lookout Point Place, Mooresville, $275,000, on May 18.

From E. Kessenich and G. Yunker to M. and A. Farkas, metes and bounds, 319 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $675,000, on May 18.

From S. Kittle to A. Hughes, Lot 110 of Northbridge, 178 Sansome Road, Mooresville, $710,000, on May 18.

From T. and R. Perregaux to D. and K. Mowrey, Lot 11 of Winslow Bay, 146 Comata Road, Mooresville, $495,000, on May 18.

From BWA Builders LLC to M. and M. Dix, Lot 20 of Bethany Place, 120 Albany Drive, Mooresville, $665,000, on May 18.

From Kairos Buying LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 109 of High Ridge Town Homes, 118 Lookout Point Place, Mooresville, $290,000, on May 18.

From M. Setzer to J. and A. Romanowski, metes and bounds, 183 Keats Road, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on May 18.

From JKB Smart Residential, LLC to LKNMOTOWN, LLC, Lots 3 and 4 of McKendree Place, 137/139 and 147/149 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $700,000, on May 18.

From JKB Smart Residential, LLC to BST IRA, LLC, Lot 5 of McKendree Place, 157 and 159 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 18.

From J. and J. and T. and T. Hagy to G. and K. Behrens, Lot 196 of Pecan Hills, 144 Chollywood Drive, Mooresville, $582,000, on May 18.

From A. and J. Adkins to J. Berrett, Lot 160 of Harris Village, 132 Burtons Barn Road, Mooresville, $478,000, on May 18.

From P. Strader to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 1154 of Woodburn Crossing, 167-D Limerick Road, Mooresville, $324,000, on May 18.

From Talbert Pointe Professional Building, LLC to 154 Talbert Pointe, LLC, Lot 20 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 154 Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on May 18.

From J. and J. Leggett to P. Jones, Lot 34-A of Langtree at Waterfront, 155 Beacon Drive, Townhouse A, Mooresville, $40,000, on May 18.

From E. Leaver and M. Leaver/AIF to S. Dulin and T. Tillson, Lot 170 of Villages at Oak Tree, 113 Keswick Lane, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 19.

From J. and C. Molesworth to J. Barbee, Lot 102 of Commodore Peninsula, 287 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $710,000, on May 19.

From M. Cole to C. and T. Wagoner, Lot 17 of Bridgeport, 121 Northampton Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on May 19.

From G. and G. and C. and C. Phifer to OP Gold, LLC, Lot 7 of Ferncliff Estates, 1038 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $280,000, on May 19.

From E. and J. Gerchak to Investcar, LLC, Lot 35 of Shepherds Bluff, 131 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $45,000, on May 19.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 6 of Fernleaf, 554 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $79,000, on May 19.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 7 of Fernleaf, 558 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $79,000, on May 19.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 8 of Fernleaf, 564 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $79,000, on May 19.

From J. Lanik/TR and C. Brown to F. Harrison, Lot 36 of Briargate, 120 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on May 19.

From J. and J. Manning to J. Kostoff, (Lots 9-12), 387 N. Academy St., Mooresville, $210,000, on May 19.

From N. and N. and D. and D. Felts to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, 4.140 acres, 123 Joshua Lane, Mooresville, $507,000, on May 19.

From Bluefield Road Statesville, LLC to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, metes and bounds on Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on May 19.

From D. Williams and R. and R. Perkins to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, (tracts 2 and 3), 5.804 acres and .816 acre, 114 and 124 Joshua Lane, Mooresville, $725,000, on May 19.

From Viewmont Partners, LLC to S. Osborne and LKN Rental, LLC, Mooresville Gateway Office Condominium III, 114 Gateway Boulevard, Unit B, Mooresville, $641,000, on May 20.

From Investcar, LLC to 5 Scotts Enterprises LLC, Lot 35 of Shepherds Bluff, 131 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $68,500, on May 20.

From D. and D. and V. and M. and M. and M. Testa to NC Marketing Team, LLC and G. Mitchell, .893 acre, 257 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on May 20.

From A. and J. and J. and J. Hall to S. Wong, Lot 33 of Edgemoor, 338 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $341,000, on May 20.

From Rayna Properties LLC and Rayna Properties, LLC to Resicap North Carolina Owner II LLC, Lot 117 of Byers Creek, 195 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $485,000, on May 20.

From S. Lusted to A. and G. Galluppi, Lot 104 of Ashlyn Creek, 112 Timberfalls Court, Mooresville, $585,000, on May 20.

From F. Dupont to D. and A. Cook, Lot 35 of Wildwood Cove, 107 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $775,000, on May 20.

From K. and K. Rhyne to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 514 of Curtis Pond, 129 Saye Place, Mooresville, $400,000, on May 20.

From K. and J. and J. Ciccone to Vandrake Investments, LLC, Lot 53 of Harbor Cove, 288 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $515,000, on May 20.

From 110 Seneca Place LLC to The Bagstad Group One, L.P., (Lot 107), 110 Seneca Place, Mooresville, $2,450,000, on May 20.

From A. Ettitara and R. Morla to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 167 of Stafford, 121 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $565,000, on May 20.

From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to D. Hochevar, Lot T1 of Waterlynn, 225 E. Waterlynn Road, Unit A, Mooresville, $333,000, on May 20.

From ABNB, LLC to J. Mullins II, (Lot 1618) 428 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $762,500, on May 20.

From Rebel Alliance LLC and Kelly Goddard Group, LLC to B. Neely, metes and bounds, 224 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $295,000, on May 20.

From D. and L. Nesbitt to C. Hutto, Lot T17 of Waterlynn, 121 Walnut Cove Drive, Apt. B, Mooresville, $292,000, on May 20.

From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, Princeton Asset Management, LP and J. Cernuto/PTNR to TDK Land Management Inc., Lot 4 of Greenbay Forest, 155 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $75,000, on May 20.

From S. and L. Karriker to Ribbon Homes SPV, II, LLC, Lot 217 of Fairway Estates, 123 Fairway Drive, Mooresville, $487,000, on May 20.

OLIN

From E. and S. Best to M. Masset, Lot 9 of Olin Ridge, 196 Cora Lane, Olin, $307,000, on May 16.

From A. and B. Phifer to B. and L. Miller, Lot 10 of Olin Ridge, 200 Cora Lane, Olin, $272,000, on May 16.

From R. and R. and B. Clement to J. Turner, two tracts, 9.279 acres and 0.807 acre, 461 Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin, $620,000, on May 19.

STATESVILLE

From Anchor Trustee Services, LLC/TR and F. and J. Errichetto to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB/TR and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I, Lot 95 of Stones Edge, 182 Zircon Drive, Statesville, $114,000, on May 16.

From J. Longino, T. Moore/Est, C. and J. and J. and S. Moore, G. and J. Hager, E. and E. and T. and S. and G. and A and P. and C. and J. and J. Moore to C. Moore, Lot 5 of Bristol Park Terrace Development, Meadowbrook Road, Statesville, $17,000, on May 16.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 441 of Oak Creek, 441 Sunwood Court, Statesville, $290,000, on May 16.

From H. Harris to C. Russell and L. Richmond, Lot 38 of Barium Seasons Village, 179 Autumn Frost Ave., Statesville, $437,000, on May 16.

From True Homes, LLC to C. and K. Esele, Lot 393 of Hidden Lakes, 113 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $336,500, on May 16.

From J. and J. and R. Petree to S. Williams, Lot 17 of Nelly Green Estates, 603 Haywood Road, Statesville, $367,500, on May 16.

From P. Jordan to M. and M. Hines, lots, 2708 Newton Drive, Statesville, $112,000, on May 16.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Roettger, Lot 78 of Larkin, 112 Chip Shot Court, Statesville, $452,500, on May 16.

From J. and J. and T. Tutterrow to OGEE, INC., Lots 738-742 of Iredell Heights, TBD Debbie Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on May 16.

From G. and G. Rea to D. McMillen, D. Underhill and H. and L. Hutchinson, Lots 29-32 of Sunrise Hills, 315 S. East End Ave., Statesville, $230,000, on May 16.

From WRGJR Properties, LLC to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lots 150 and 151 of Harbor Watch, 116 and 122 Huntcliff Drive, Statesville, $70,000, on May 16.

From Galaxy Property Management and Investments, LLC to D. and A. Tannahill, Lot 27 of Dalwan Heights, 312 Walton Drive, Statesville, $291,000, on May 16.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to T. and H. Gregory, Lot 217 of Forest Acres, 251 Big Forest Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on May 16.

From R. Martin and L. and G. Miller to K. Coleman and D. Popp, Lot 3 of River Hills Estates, 159 River Ridge Lane, Statesville, $276,000, on May 16.

From R. Lazenby to S&D Homes, LLC, Lot 31 of West Ridge, 142 Westridge Drive, Statesville, $71,500, on May 16.

From L. and P. Johnson to L. and P. and E. and L. Johnson, two parcels, Lots 62 and 63 of Wood Rose Park, 150 D J Drive, Statesville, $2,000, on May 17.

From R. and A. Simiele to R. and A. and R. Simiele, two tracts, Lot 1 and metes and bounds, 237 Society Road, Statesville, $3,500, on May 17.

From J. and J. and M. and M. Summers to J. and M. Summers and B. Woodring, two tracts, metes and bounds and 17-1/2 acres, Stevenson Farm Road, Statesville, $3,500, on May 17.

From True Homes, LLC to S. and J. Christie, Lot 404 of Hidden Lakes, 124 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $363,500, on May 17.

From D. and D. Blake to E. Ramseur and B. Burton, Lot 29 of Cedar Hills, 198 Birchwood Road, Statesville, $264,000, on May 17.

From R. and R. and P. Isenhour to J. Santibanez, Lots 627-630 of Iredell Heights, 160 E. Edison Drive, Statesville, $164,000, on May 17.

From S. Huff and S. Mowris to C. Stewart, Lot 5 of Pine Ridge Estates, 106 Pine Bark Court, Statesville, $110,000, on May 17.

From T. and R. Lumsden to K. Huffman, Lot 38 of Forest Hills, 834 Woodland Road, Statesville, $275,000, on May 17.

From R. and R. and A. Cole, L. Donnelly/Exr and J. Donnelly Jr./Est to J. Michaud, Lot 25 of Oakland Heights, 476 Summit Ave., Statesville, $228,500, on May 17.

From J. and M. Summers to L. and J. Zalewski, 6 acres, 1124 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $426,000, on May 17.

From D. and F. and F. Davidson, I. Parker Jr., T. and T. Miller, S. Gibbs, E. and M. Neils, M. Miller, K. Neils/Admr and K. Neils/Est to J. Suarez, metes and bounds, Lot 7, Cowles Land, 220 E. Bell St., Statesville, $14,000, on May 17.

From R. Rominger and M. and M. DeTamble to J. and N. Testa, metes and bounds, Lot 55 of Nelly Green Estates, 2610 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $410,000, on May 18.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Estrada and S. Rueda, Lots 16-21 of Bostian Heights, 1141 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $263,000, on May 18.

From D. and L. Whitehead to H. Wynn and C. Flowers, Lot 37 of Spring Forest, 124 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $350,000, on May 18.

From Better Path Homes, LLC to D. Phifer, Lot 13 of Statesville Development Company, 1020 4th St., Statesville, $199,000, on May 18.

From True Homes, LLC to S. and M. Turner, Lot 77 of Larkin, 110 Chip Shot Court, Statesville, $395,000, on May 18.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to K. Litaker, Lot 6 of Dogwood Grove, 118 Cotton Field Drive, Statesville, $470,000, on May 18.

From W.S. Enterprises, LLC to Buffalo Shoals Properties Family Limited Partnership, metes and bounds, 1111 Johnson Drive, Statesville, $675,000, on May 18.

From W. Sharpe to P. and B. McCoy, Lot 5 of Woodland Acres, 126 Big Tree Drive, Statesville, $170,000, on May 18.

From E. Gallegos and D. Yanes to V. Hyde, 0.39 acre, (Lot 1), 318 Logan St., Statesville, $244,000, on May 18.

From C. and S. and S. Bowlyou to J. and M. Martin, Lot 78 of Greenwood Cove, 123 Birdsey St., Statesville, $310,000, on May 18.

From C. and H. and H. Linyard to R. and V. Winthrop, 0.278 acre, 501 Carroll St., Statesville, $435,000, on May 18.

From WJH LLC to A. Bland, Lot 91 of Ridgecrest, 155 Riverfield Drive, Statesville, $193,000, on May 18.

From R. Collier Jr. and Credit and Loan Company to J2 Land Investments, LLC, lots, Statesville Development Company, Goldsboro Avenue, Statesville, $16,000, on May 18.

From J. Mesiemore to A. and P. Pettit, two tracts, (Lots 2 and 3), 4014 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $280,000, on May 19.

From F. and M. and M. Grant, V. Grant/AIF and P. Bollinger/AIF to D. Campbell, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 5 of Kerley Court, 817 Kerley Court, Statesville, $235,000, on May 19.

From M. and J. Fogle to EK Real Estate Fund I, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 13 of Forest Hills, 860 Pinewood Circle, Statesville, $290,000, on May 19.

From WRGJR Properties, LLC to G. and J. Barnicle, 4.21 acres, Dagenhart Farm Road, Statesville, $100,000, on May 19.

From Peeks Inc. to L. Church, Lot 21 of Meadow Creek, 214 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on May 19.

From S. Borek to P. Tabon and J. Garcia, Lots PT21-PT24 of Greenwood Grove, metes and bounds, 121 Clegg St., Statesville, $205,000, on May 19.

From L. Gilleland to One More Time LLC, Lot 1 of Heron Cove, 108 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $718,500, on May 19.

From Fresh Start Home Buyers LLC to J. Suarez, Lot PT6 of Statesville Development Company, 1226 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $55,000, on May 19.

From WJH LLC to D. Becker, Lot 53 of Ridgecrest, 206 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $186,000, on May 19.

From A. and A. Gabriel, N. Redman-Gabriel, N. Redman Gabriel and N. Gabriel to K. and K. Fitzpatrick, Lot 24 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 111 Southern Horizon Drive, Statesville, $45,000, on May 19.

From M. and M. and M. and D. and D. and D. Tetil to Willow Homes, LLC, 4.882 acres, TBD Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $83,000, on May 19.

From Collier Properties, LLC to A. and E. Whalen, Lot 19 of The Landings, 150 Greenwich Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on May 20.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and J. Hager, Lot 406 of Hidden Lakes, 120 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $355,500, on May 20.

From The Dixon L. Rhoads Revocable Living Trust, D. Rhoads/TR and D. Rhoads/TR to C. Brown and B. Andres, Lot 68 of Spring Shore, 210 Spring Shore Road, Statesville, $25,500, on May 20.

From Nest Homes, LLC to S. Murtha, Lot 15 of Powder Spring Creek, 160 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $514,500, on May 20.

From Dixon Ross Properties, LLC to S. Ross, metes and bounds, 930 Cherry St., Statesville, $150,000, on May 20.

From M. Tolliver to M. and J. Sherriff, 7.752 acres, 272 Mills Garden Road, Statesville, $110,000, on May 20.

From D. and M. Duncan to T. and J. Proffit, 0.22 acre off Summerhut Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on May 20.

From J. and D. and D. Pierce to J. and A. Tango, Lot 234 of Shannon Acres, 512 Saint Cloud Drive, Statesville, $536,000, on May 20.

From R. Wilborn to D. Pichardo, Lot 111 of Beverly Heights, 438 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $251,000, on May 20.

From PoP Homes - GSO, LLC to J. Perry, Lot 13 of Monticello Heights,166 Monte Vista Drive, Statesville, $241,000, on May 20.

From J. and J. Hyde to B. Ellis, Lots 15 and PT16 of Brookdale, 456 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $252,000, on May 20.

From WRGJR Properties, LLC to M. Rogers, A. Torres-Rogers, A. Torres Rogers and A. Rogers, Lot 168 of Harbor Watch, 129 Laurel Ridge Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on May 20.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Ramsey, Lot 405 of Hidden Lakes, 122 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $354,500, on May 20.

From G. Lackey, S. Krueger/Indvl & AIF, S. Krueger/Indvl & AIF and R. Krueger to K. and J. Holestin and C. Myers, Lot 7 of Mitchell College Foundation, 2608 E. Broad St., Statesville, $264,000, on May 20.

STONY POINT

From R. and R. and C. Delano to US Land Authority LLC, metes and bounds, Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $16,000, on May 18.

From US Land Authority LLC to L. Boyer, metes and bounds, Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $20,000, on May 18.

From G. Baker/Admr and K. Carswell/Est to M & N Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 4799 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $105,000, on May 20.

From R. Byers Jr./Indvl & Exr, R. Byers Jr./Indvl & Exr and C. Byers/Est to A. Hartness, J. Reyes-Adorno, J. Reyes Adorno and J. Adorno, 9.53 acres, 624 New Sterling Road, Stony Point, $207,000, on May 20.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 118 of Weathers Creek, 177 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $80,500, on May 16.

From J. Turik, J. Castillo and C. Turik to D. Hair and J. Castillo, Lot 2 of Vanhoy Estates, 255 Pear Tree Road, Troutman, $250,000, on May 17.

From Foley Homes Sales, LLC to J. Theofelis, Lot 3 of Foley Homes Sales, LLC, 115 Leafy Way, Troutman, $355,000, on May 17.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to A. Bouthillette and K. Havel, Lot 138 of Inglewood, 208 Buckingham Court, Troutman, $235,000, on May 18.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. Cerqueira and D. Ledbetter, Lot 34 of Sanders Ridge, 195 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $378,500, on May 18.

From T. and T. and C. Douglas to Troutman Logistics Land, LLC, metes and bounds, 155 Trackside Road, Troutman, $500,000, on May 18.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to AO Propco 2 LP, Lot 46 of Inglewood, 416 York Road, Troutman, $250,000, on May 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and K. Dilorenzo, Lot 199 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 137 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $435,000, on May 18.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. and M. Gault, Lot 19 of Sanders Ridge, 102 Cotton Creek Drive, Troutman, $379,000, on May 18.

From Lennar Carolias, LLC to R. and L. Buhler, Lot 198 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 133 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $426,000, on May 18.

From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to B. and C. Severson, Lot 10 of Sanders Ridge, 139 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $437,500, on May 18.

From J. Leggett to Charlotte Highway, LLC, multiple parcels, 1100 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $750,000, on May 18.

From Brawley Farm Properties, RLLLP, G. Brawley/PTNR and D. and D. and D. Brawley to Iredell Statesville Schools Board of Education, 8.373 acres, Houston Road, Troutman, $63,000, on May 18.

From Chase DRM LLC and Chase DRM, LLC to S. Pinzone, Lot 40 of Westwinds, 147 Gayle Drive, Troutman, $223,000, on May 18.

From Nexjen Home Solutions, LLC to N. Conklin, Lot 14 of Pheasant Run, 303 Overcash Road, Troutman, $232,000, on May 19.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 201 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on May 19.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to E. and K. Dugo, Lot 37 of Sanders Ridge, 207 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $338,000, on May 19.

From S. Moody/Indvl & AIF and K. Moody to WIZ Properties, LLC, Lot 243 of Inglewood, 120 Bleinheim Court, Troutman, $85,000, on May 20.

From NVR, Inc. to D. and Z. Stull, Lot 14 of Weather’s Creek, 117 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $321,000, on May 20.

From Park View Reserve Properties, LLC to Reefo Construction, LLC, Lot 3 of Park View Reserve, 130 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman,$87,500, on May 20.

From Park View Reserve Properties, LLC to Reefo Construction, LLC, Lot 2 of Park View Reserve, 122 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $87,500, on May 20.

From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to T. and D. McElroy, Lot 9 of Sanders Ridge, 135 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $538,500, on May 20.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 200 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 141 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $438,000, on May 20.

UNION GROVE

From W. Bebber/TR, A. Smith/TR and The Harold J. Bebber Family Trust to D. and A. Clayton, metes and bounds, 140.05 acres +/-, Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $435,000, on May 16.