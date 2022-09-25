Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, $8,150,000, on Sept. 15.

From S. and L. Cassidy to D. and S. Mahramas, Lot 3 of The Point on Norman, 150 Chatham Road, Mooresville, $4,000,000, on Sept. 13.

From D. and D. and A. Wood to J. Stoudmire, Lot 727 of The Point, 175 Rehoboth Lane, Mooresville, $3,500,000, on Sept. 15.

From F. Maciolowski to J. Richardson and L. Whitley, (Lot 27), 211 Wilson Lake Road, Mooresville, $3,000,000, on Sept. 15.

From A. and A. and C. Oddo to G. and P. Herman, (Lot 96), 131 Cooley Road, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Sept. 9.

HARMONY

From D. Johnson and H. and R. Johnson, metes and bounds, 12.32 acres on Misty Road, Harmony, $60,000 on Sept. 13.

From S. and S. Barnard and W. Pruitt/AIF to Church and Church Lumber Company, LLC, timber deed, 66.828 acres, Harmony Highway, Harmony, $108,000, on Sept. 15.

From C. and G. Ward to C. Dickson and M. Floyd, Lot 26 of Sagefield, 136 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $150,000, on Sept. 15.

MOORESVILLE

From M. Phifer to A Little Southern Stay, LLC, Lot 90 of Quail Hill, 108 Woodwinds Drive, Mooresville, $90,000, on Sept. 9.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to J. and K. Hauta, Lot 187 of Stafford, 167 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $644,500, on Sept. 9.

From P. Slaughter to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 95 of Johnson Manor, 103 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $389,000, on Sept. 9.

From L. and M. Sellman to A. Ugolini, Lot 13 of Serene Lane, 113 Jami Wind Court, Mooresville, $800,000, on Sept. 9.

From A. and K. Schild to P. and P. Byers and J. Thomas, Lot 45 of Stutts Cove, 304 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $775,000, on Sept. 9.

From M. and N. Scarola to T. Bruce IV, Lot 3 of Fieldnwood No. 1, 539 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $235,500, on Sept. 9.

From C. and K. Caldwell to E. Cabrera, 0.466 acre, 254 Bolivia Lane, Mooresville, $140,000, on Sept. 9.

From V. and V. Brawley, V. Marsh and J. Brawley Jr. to V. and T. Cihovska, Lot 178 of Morrison Plantation, 131 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $545,000, on Sept. 9.

From M. and J. Krider to P. and A. DeAngelis, Lot 565 of The Farms, 108 Bantam Place, Mooresville, $1,260,000, on Sept. 9.

From C. and C. and J. Swedenberg to G. and M. Grose, Lot 1 of Lutz Place, 545 Pitt St., Mooresville, $198,000, on Sept. 9.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Tremblay, Lot 66 of Sequoia Forest, 108 Kona Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 9.

From M. and M. and C. Cornish to LPF Blvd North Carolina, L.P., Lot 66 of Greencroft, 110 Ellington Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Sept. 9.

From J. and J. Morris and L. Davis/AIF to MRSP Homes, LLC, Lot 155 of Brookhaven, 131 Summerwood Circle, Mooresville, $215,000, on Sept. 9.

From Rayna Properties LLC to BT Aspen Borrower LLC, Lot 249 of Morrison Plantation, 110 Charing Place, Mooresville, $401,500, on Sept. 9.

From N. and K. Jindal to C. Ruiz and M. Zilius, Lot 119 of Morrison Plantation, 113 N. Audubon Ave., Mooresville, $540,000, on Sept. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Patro and S. Swain, Lot 178 of Gambill Forest, 231 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $392,000, on Sept. 9.

From K. and T. Massey to J. and J. Hendelsman, Lot 28 of Talls Oaks, 124 Kristens Court Drive, Mooresville, $339,000, on Sept. 9.

From P. Busa to W. and K. Valentine, Lot 65 of Oaks on Main, 107 Milan Court, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 9.

From R. and R. and J. and J. Todd to P. and K. Ridinger, (Lot 382), 135 Estes Park Drive, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Sept. 9.

From R. and R. and C. and C. Graham to C. Warren IV, 0.275 acre, 224 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on Sept. 12.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to GVII-RS Ownerco LLC, Lot 3 of White Oak Acres, 919 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $326,000, on Sept. 12.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Grimes and W. Fleming Jr., Lot 130 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $399,000, on Sept. 12.

From D. Kluttz/Exr & Indvl, F. Chapman/Est, F. Chapman/Est and C. and R. Martin to K & P Rentals, LLC, Lots 117-119 of Whitman Park, 161 Goodwin Circle, Mooresville, $60,000, on Sept. 12.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to SFR Crown Jewel Borrower LP, Lot 167 of Stafford, 121 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $551,000, on Sept. 12.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to P. and A. Gallagher, Lot 74 of Woodleaf, 139 Trent Pines Drive, Mooresville, $83,000, on Sept. 12.

From R. Warren and T. Bond to G. Brady, metes and bounds, 670 Brookwood St., Mooresville, $112,000, on Sept. 12.

From Alberk Empire, LLC to P. and D. Henderson, Lots 7 and 8 of Patterson Heights, 346 Bell St., Mooresville, $165,000, on Sept. 12.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and R. Green, Lot 128 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $462,000, on Sept. 12.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Konzer and J. Flewelling, Lot 134 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $383,500, on Sept. 12.

From AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 521 of Curtis Pond, 104 Saye Place, Mooresville, $394,000, on Sept. 12.

From D. Sturm to Concorde I, LLC, Lot 82 of The Hampshires, 210 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $181,500, on Sept. 12.

From B. and W. and W. Kirk to M. and K. Stepp, Lot 14 of Sunshine Estates, 140 Sunshine Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Sept. 13.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, ¼ acre, 436 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $125,000, on Sept. 13.

From M. Dean, M. Gilbert and C. Dean to J. and S. Newman, Lot 232 of Curtis Pond, 113 Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, $436,000, on Sept. 13.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and M. Miedema, Lot 67 of Sequoia Forest, 106 Kona Road, Mooresville, $460,500, on Sept. 13.

From O. and O. and J. Garrigan to S. Blocker and M. Perkins, 3.06 acres, 189 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $590,000, on Sept. 13.

From G. and G. Snyder to S. and S. Kunz, Lot 50 of The Point on Norman, 137 Mayfair Road, Mooresville, $1,620,000, on Sept. 14.

From D. Watts to N. and A. Glyshaw, metes and bounds, 564 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on Sept. 14.

From Kenneth Allen Schoeneck, Jr. Revocable Trust, K. Schoeneck Jr./TR, K. Schoeneck Jr./TR, B. Schoeneck/TR, B. Schoeneck/TR and Beverly K. Schoeneck Revocable Trust to P. and J. Wolfe, Lot 267 of The Point, 115 Brawley Harbor Place, Mooresville, $1,410,000, on Sept. 14.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to G. and T. Trojaniak, Lot 230 of Stafford, 160 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $555,000, on Sept. 14.

From T. and T. Maddox and C. and C. Spicer to K. and T. Bringewatt, Lot 7 of Edgemoor, 354 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $355,000, on Sept. 14.

From M. Mathiesen to L. Britto, Lot 12 of Mooresville Mills Village, 333 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $232,500, on Sept. 14.

From V. and T. Theriot to M. and J. Osogwin, Lot 54 of Wellesley West, 104 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $605,000, on Sept. 14.

From M. Murph and S. Diaz to J. Kleveland and S. Yelli, Lot 88 of Greencroft, 228 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 14.

From R. and R. Dahl to J. and A. Adams, Lot 14 of The Enclave, 150 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Sept. 14.

From S. and S. Lee to G. Carrozzo, Unit 15 of Northgate Off Main Condominiums, 303 Knops Nob Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on Sept. 14.

From J. Dobson/Est, I Ruch/Exr, L. and L. and W. Hebert and K. McDermott to B. Lee and M. Paszek, Lot 11 of Williamsburg Estates, 134 Charleston Drive, Mooresville, $215,000, on Sept. 14.

From C. Schook, M. Caraftis-Schook, M. Caraftis Schook and M. Schook to B. and S. Perry, Lot 32 of The Cove at Chesapeake Point, 120 Meadow Run Lane, Mooresville, $835,000, on Sept. 15.

From J. Morris to J. Morris and A. Hess, Lot 1 of White Oaks Acres, 1205 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $2,000, on Sept. 15.

From W. and M. Barber to R. Garcia, Unit 111 of Station 115 Condominiums, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 15.

From M. Hennessy to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 1021 of Woodburn Crossing, 140 Marakery Road, Unit E, Mooresville, $231,000, on Sept. 15.

From D. and D. and L. and L. Lathrop to ASA Creative Concepts, LLC, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 403 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $145,000, on Sept. 15.

From RKWP LLC to Justa LLC, 0.31 acre, 250 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $291,000, on Sept. 15.

From J. and A. Kearton to Staten Real Estate Holdings, LLC, (Lot 198), 185 Carlton Drive, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Sept. 15.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to G. Yanamadala and A. Nallagatla, Lot 188 of Stafford at Langtree, 169 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $534,500, on Sept. 15.

From E. Coleman to K. Diamond, Unit 303 of Harbor Point Village Condominium, tracts, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $590,000, on Sept. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Barnes, Lot 208 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $459,500, on Sept. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Nguyen, Lot 210 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $391,000, on Sept. 15.

From K. Carter, K. Andonian and C. Carter to S. and K. Thornton, Lot 133 of Harbor Cove, 121 Biscayne Court, Mooresville, $580,000, on Sept. 15.

From 252 Greenbay Road LLC to E & M Limited Partnership, (Lot 1141), 252 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $1,995,000, on Sept. 15.

From K. Campbell to R. Reighley, S. Wilson-Poe, S. Wilson Poe and S. Poe, (Lot 145), 283 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $1,279,000, on Sept. 15.

OLIN

From The Alan R. Williams and Barbara C. Williams Trust and B. Williams/TR to S. Church, B. Mayberry and E. Spencer, 21.300 acres, Josey Road, Olin, $151,000, on Sept. 15.

STATESVILLE

From S. Bordeaux to H. and B. Gonzalez, Lot 94 of Harbor Watch, 198 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $52,500, on Sept. 9.

From R. Benge/TR, Ralph L. Benge and Della K. Benge Revocable Living Trust, Survivor Trust A Ralph L. Benge Revocable Living Trust and Decedent Trust B Della K. Benge Irrevocable Trust to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 7 of Cross Creek, 253 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $247,500, on Sept. 9.

From D. Kellogg and D. Greenwald to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 16 of Farmview Acres, 128 Farmview Lane, Statesville, $258,500, on Sept. 9.

From NC Asset Management Group, LLC to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 105 of Beverly Heights, 435 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $171,000, on Sept. 9.

From C. Stevenson, S. and B. Lowery, S. and J. Deal, S. and D. and W. and W. Crawford and P. and R. Johnson to The Crawford Farm of NC, LLC, two tracts, 14 acres and metes and bounds, 3522 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $341,500, on Sept. 9.

From 326 Westwood, LLC to C. and R. Johnson, metes and bounds, 326 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 9.

From J. and J. and J. and T. Morrow to City of Statesville, tracts one, 0.824 acre; tract two, 4.176 acres; and tract three, 2.433 acres, 2853 and 2861 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $435,000, on Sept. 9.

From West Homes of NC, LLC to W. and R. Rintala, Lot 34 of Fox Den, 105 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on Sept. 9.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. Carter, 1.157 acres, 117 Lucky Lane, Statesville, $262,000, on Sept. 9.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Soto and E. Hernandez, Lot 12 of Wheatfield, 142 Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $465,000, on Sept. 9.

From R. Lowe and D. Ellis to N. Reyes and R. Cabrera, Lot 356 of Oak Creek, 130 Buckwheat Drive, Statesville, $217,500, on Sept. 9.

From J. Corpening, R. Flowers-Corpening, R. Flowers Corpening and R. and W. and A. Corpening to L. McKee, Lot 64 of Lincoln Estates, 2204 Kennedy Drive, Statesville, $130,000, on Sept. 9.

From M. Henderson to D. Kincaid-Cox, D. Kincaid Cox and D. Cox, metes and bounds, 1431 School St., Statesville, $100,000, on Sept. 12.

From R. Espasandin to G. Brenz Jr., J. Cossey-Brenz, J. Cossey Brenz and J. Brenz, 0.383 acre, 605 E. Elementary Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 12.

From R. Dishman to W. White, (Lot 3), 267 Fox Mountain Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 12.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Martha’s Ridge, Phase 2, Statesville, $584,000, on Sept. 12.

From D. Alford to R. and B. Olson, Lot 45 of Mountain View Estates, 763 Midway Road, Statesville, $320,000, on Sept. 12.

From L. and L. and H. and H. Brown to Empire House Buyers, LLC and Rodriguez-Bueno Realty, LLC, Lot 21 of Loyd Acres, 162 Trent Road, Statesville, $70,000, on Sept. 12.

From M. and M. and S. Faust to J. Neely and M. Smolec, two tracts, 1.058 acres and 0.617 acre, 274 Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, $315,000, on Sept. 12.

From G. Long/Indvl & Admr, J. Morrison Jr./Est, G. Turner/Indvl & Admr, P. Morrison Ashe, P. Ashe, P. Morrison-Ashe, J. Ashe Jr., C. and C. and D. and E. Morrison to K. Varoli, metes and bounds, 192 Airport Road, Statesville, $105,000, on Sept. 13.

From BWA Builders, LLC to A. Richardson, Lot 7 of Ponderosa Farms, 307 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $365,000, on Sept. 13.

From A.H., Inc. to Helmsman Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, (Lots 1 and 2), 805 Campbell St., Statesville, $90,000, on Sept. 13.

From M. Estrada to Sidenbury Holdings, LLC, tract 5, Clements SR #2358 Road, Statesville, $60,000, on Sept. 13.

From M. Perkins to J. Lawrence, two tracts, Lots 70-77 and metes and bounds, 1729 Scott Road, Statesville, $315,000, on Sept. 13.

From T. and T. Phillips to JD24 Investments LLC, 903 W. End Ave., Statesville, $93,000, on Sept. 13.

From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsmen Homes, LLC, Lot 407 of Oak Creek, 130 Kodak Drive, Statesville, $45,000, on Sept. 13.

From J. and R. Cartner and S. and S. and S. Branch to C. and C. Wingler, 2.860 acres, 532 Gethsemane Road, Statesville, $188,000, on Sept. 13.

From R. and L. James to M. Jimenez and M. Devia, metes and bounds, 137 Beaver Brook Road, Statesville, $176,000, on Sept. 13.

From J. Greenfelder and S. Demarest to T. and M. Wasik, metes and bounds, 130 Tilley Lane, Statesville, $335,000, on Sept. 13.

From T. and L. and L. Allen to T. and A. Rowe, lots of Forest Park, 115 N. East End Ave., Statesville, $225,000, on Sept. 13.

From M. Wasik and M. Snoddy and T. Wasik to K. Falkenthal and J. Decker, 1.1033 acres, 573 Sprinkle Road, Statesville, $274,500, on Sept. 13.

From F. Meade, J. Wallace-Meade, J. Wallace Meade and J. Meade to J. Wallace-Meade, J. Wallace Meade and J. Meade, Lot 14 of Brookgreen, 905 Carolyn St., Statesville, $20,000, on Sept. 14.

From Shedley Investments, LLC to L. Anastasi, 0.183 acre, 608 E. Front St., Statesville, $189,000, on Sept. 14.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Burwell, 2.942 acres, 948 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $203,000, on Sept. 14.

From J. Greenfelder and S. Demarest to R. and L. Overman, 0.337 acre, 130 Tilley Lane, Statesville, $12,000, on Sept. 14.

From WJH LLC to C. and R. and D. Wainwright, Lot 49 of Ridgecrest, 182 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $215,000, on Sept. 14.

From A. Cook/Indvl & Exr, J. and J. Woodard, C. Cook and C. Cook/Est to W. and J. Gibson, two tracts, metes and bounds, 157 Dagenhart Farm Road, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 14.

From P. and P. Klaene to M. Brandt, lots, 316 Reynolda Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 15.

From J. and J. Parlier to L. Yang, 4.938 acres, Fox Mountain Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 15.

From Azlina LLC to J. and C. Akers, three parcels, metes and bounds, 612 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $556,500, on Sept. 15.

From J. and A. Goodman to Campos Property Solutions, LLC, Lot 14 of Eastgate Estates, 179 Eastgate Drive, Statesville, $106,500, on Sept. 15.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to P. and S. Rajapaksa, (Lot 3), 115 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $279,500, on Sept. 15.

From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to R. Castillo, 0.489 acre, 1040 Secor St., Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 15.

From C. and C. Cline to J. and K. Cline, tract one, .8 acre; and tract two, metes and bounds, 264 Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, $35,000, on Sept. 15.

From M. and M. Abercrombie to B. Orr, 221 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 15.

From A. Noda and C. Hines to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., 2.39 acres, 855 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $65,000, on Sept. 15.

From D. Parrish and D. and D. Finnen to J. Clark Jr., Lot 42 of Angel Oaks, 134 Falling Leaf Lane, Statesville, $310,000, on Sept. 15.

From R. Cloaninger to W. and J. Reeves, two tracts, 34.61 acres, Mocksville Highway, Statesville, and 1.864, 1488 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $490,000, on Sept. 15.

From M. and C. and C. Sheridan to A. Hooven, Lot 8 of Ponderosa Farms, 311 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $301,500, on Sept. 15.

From Statesville Estates MHC, LLC to Statesville MHP LLC, two tracts, 13-5/8 acres and metes and bounds, 185 Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, $1,158,000, on Sept. 15.

From D. Shea/Est, L. Houpe/Exr & Indvl, K. Houpe and C. and B. and K. Shea to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC, metes and bounds, 708 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $215,000, on Sept. 15.

From J. and D. Troutman and L. and L. Jackson to Heaven Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 1018 Davie Ave., Statesville, $101,000, on Sept. 15.

STONY POINT

From M. and J. Ericson to M. Chinikaylo, Lot 27 of River Walk, 179 Riverwalk Road, Stony Point, $21,000, on Sept. 12.

From J. and R. and R. Combs to R. VanFleet and K. Struckmeyer, 14.6 acres, 126 W. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $425,000, on Sept. 13.

From D. and D. and D. and D. Chapman, K. and K. Dudley, L. Rector and S. Chapman to Rosey Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 4847 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $140,000, on Sept. 15.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to B. Atkinson and S. Bock, Lot 72 of Colonial Crossing, 121 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $391,000, on Sept. 9.

From M. McConnell/TR and The Michael Edward McConnell Revocable Living Trust Agreement to J. Geiger, Lot 886, 207 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $700,000, on Sept. 9.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Chanthirath and A. Giovanni, Lot 50 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $315,000, on Sept. 9.

From A. and A. and M. Berry to C. and G. Gaither, Lot 2 of Cor-Del, 152 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $278,500, on Sept. 9.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to K. and J. Arborgast, Lot 73 of Colonial Crossing, 119 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $373,000, on Sept. 12.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to A. and A. Gonzalez, Lot 54 of Colonial Crossing, 104 Tavern Trail, Troutman, $335,000, on Sept. 12.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. Arzonico/TR, K. Arzonico/TR and Arzonico Family Trust, Lot 71 of Colonial Crossing, 123 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $330,000, on Sept. 12.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Laster, Lot 249 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 184 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $488,500, on Sept. 13.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 131 of Weathers Creek, 151 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $80,500, on Sept. 13.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Debuc and M. Lefler, Lot 53 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $300,000, on Sept. 14.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. Ashby, Lot 69 of Colonial Crossing, 131 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $330,000, on Sept. 14.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Dixson, Lot 52 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $363,000, on Sept. 14.

From J. and K. Grissom to G. Silva/TR, M. Fox-Silva/TR, M. Fox Silva/TR, M. Silva/TR and The Silva and Fox-Silva Family Trust, (Lot 819), 138 Roundstone Road, Troutman, $920,000, on Sept. 15.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to GVII-RS Ownerco LLC, Lot 68 of Colonial Crossing, 135 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $338,000, on Sept. 15.

From NVR, Inc. to K. Cahn, Lot 19 of Weathers Creek subdivision, Troutman, $380,000, on Sept. 15.

From C. Booth and L. Adams to S. Carr and L. Tyber, Lot 29 of Falls Cove, 166 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $485,000, on Sept. 15.

From T. Cook/Est, J. Benfield Jr./Exr and J. Benfield Jr./Exr to JMPH Properties LLC, Lot 236 of Inglewood, 370 West Ave. W, Troutman, $180,000, on Sept. 15.

From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and M. Visbaras, Lot 114 of Sanders Ridge, 126 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $479,000, on Sept. 15.

UNION GROVE

From J. and S. LeForge, Church & Church Lumber Company, LLC and Casey & Company Forestry, PLLC to Church & Church Lumber Company, LLC and Casey & Company Forestry, PLLC, timber deed, metes and bounds, Fletcher Road, Union Grove, $61,500, on Sept. 15.

From T. Knight/Indvl & Exr, M. Knight/Est, C. and L. Knight and M. Knight/Indvl & AIF to A. and R. Burns, 32.086 acres, more or less, Union Grove Road, Union Grove, $207,000, on Sept. 15.