Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 4-8

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 4-8. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Double U Holdings, LLC and W. Holmes Jr. to FCH Properties, LLC, 6.719 acres, 1244 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, $4,000,000, on Sept. 7.

From Quick Service Realco, LLC to PTA Holdings, LLC and 1421-23 Nostrand Avenue Realty LLC, metes and bounds, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $2,699,000, on Sept. 6.

From Lazy K, LLC to L. and B. Gardella, Lot 152 of Lakewalk, 119 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $2,300,000, on Sept. 8.

From A. Longo to BR Rental Management, LLC, (Lot 950), 136 Carlton Drive, Mooresville, $1,655,000, on Sept. 8.

From R. and K. Viglione to C. and J. Billings, Lot 150 of Davidson Downes, 125 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $1,160,000, on Sept. 6.

HARMONY

From R. and L. Hoskins to J. Moseley, (Lot 2), 161 Eagle Mills Road, Harmony, $295,000 on Sept. 7.

From T. Knight/Indvl & AIF and C. and L. and M. Knight to P. Horne, 2.166 acres, Lot 26, Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $27,500, on Sept. 7.

From T. Knight/Indvl & AIF and C. and L. and M. Knight to J. Howard, 1.86 acres, Lot 25, Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $20,000, on Sept. 7.

From T. and H. Shumaker to Eagle Mills Investments, LLC, Lot 2 of Saddlegate, Rimrock Road, Harmony, $33,000, on Sept. 7.

From T. and H. Shumaker to Eagle Mills Investments, LLC, Lot 1 of Saddlegate, Rimrock Road, Harmony, $34,000, on Sept. 7.

MOORESVILLE

From D. and J. Cavalier to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 122 of Greencroft, 138 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Sept. 6.

From M. and M. and L. Evenson to M. and R. Megel, Lot 53 of Wellesley East, 143 E. Warfield Drive, Mooresville, $505,000, on Sept. 6.

From J. and P. John to T and E. Rutan, Lot 19 of Lakeview Shores, 134 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $189,000, on Sept. 6.

From Davidson Downes, Inc. to J. and A. Tucker, Lot 83 of Davidson Downes, Buckingham Place Road, Mooresville, $169,000, on Sept. 6.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 61 and 62 of Holiday Harbor, Lakeland Drive, Mooresville, $160,000, on Sept. 6.

From A. and M. Lupinski to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 45 of Kensington Village North, 130 King William Drive, Mooresville, $379,000, on Sept. 6.

From M. and M. Sterling to D. Banzhof, Lot 13 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 115-F Leyton Loop, Mooresville, $310,000, on Sept. 6.

From A. and A. and C. Adams to A. and E. Shooman, Lot 6 of Ivy Ridge, 405 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $563,500, on Sept. 6.

From R. Pillsbury to J. and C. and C. Woodall and C. Baker, Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 of Williamsburg Estates, 159 Charleston Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on Sept. 6.

From D. and D. and E. Rind to F. Rossell, Lot 36 of Waterlynn Grove, 114 Synandra Drive, B, Mooresville, $357,000, on Sept. 6.

From J. and D. Howard to D. and E. Rind, Lot 71 of Harris Village, 119 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $430,000 on Sept. 7.

From E. Orbell to M. and J. King, Lot 193 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 155 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $296,500, on Sept. 7.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to A. Alvarez, Lot 19 of Forest Lake Townhomes Subdivision, 1270 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $351,500, on Sept 7.

From S. Schrum to E. Grimm, Lot 293 of Cherry Grove, 188 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on Sept. 8.

From KGDI, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 7 of Fairfax at Mallard Head, 129 Dabbling Duck Circle, Mooresville, $85,000, on Sept. 8.

From M. and M. Foster to N. Keser, Lot 74 of Windsor Woods, 134 Round Keep Lane, Mooresville, $309,000, on Sept. 8.

From S. Linder and S. and F. Hurley to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 111 of The Hampshires, 107 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 8.

From J. and J. and J. Domian to G. Williams and D. Newell, Lot 2 of Huntington Ridge, 679 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on Sept. 8.

From T. McCauley/TR and Tiffany Angela McCauley Revocable Trust to E. and E. McMilion, (Lot 5), 829 N. Main St., Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 8.

From Albert Empire, LLC to G. and M. Grose, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 320 Lutz Ave., Mooresville, $185,000, on Sept, 8.

From Albert Empire, LLC to G. and M. Grose, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 220 E. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $145,000, on Sept. 8.

From D. and D. McCullen to New Day Capital, LLC, metes and bounds, 166 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $51,000, on Sept. 8.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to A. and S. Banerjee, Lot 20 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1270 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $376,500, on Sept. 8.

OLIN

From J. and J. Bishop to E. Miller, Lot 31 of Heathstead, 111 Branson Drive, Olin, $105,000, on Sept 7.

STATESVILLE

From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and M. Wiley to U.S. Bank National Association/TR and CIM Trust 2018-R6 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2018-R6, 09.952 acre, 133 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $63,500, on Sept. 6.

From M. and M. and L. Brown to J. and M. Gibbs, Lot 2 of Ponderosa Farms, 283 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 6.

From True Homes, LLC to H. and T. Knicely, Lot 73 of Larkin, 123 Divot Lane, Statesville, $426,000, on Sept. 6.

From M. and L. Brown to J. and M. Gibbs, Lot 1 of Ponderosa Farms, 277 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $290,000, on Sept. 6.

From A. and L. Ray to J. and D. Jones, ¼ acre, 816 Cherry St., Statesville, $115,000, on Sept. 6.

From R. Wooten to C. Lewis and Piedmont Homes, Lot 5 of Swann Crossing, McAllister Road, Statesville, $19,000, on Sept. 6.

From J. Burchette to M. Silva and G. Terrado, Lot 82 of Old Farm, 606 Colonial Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Sept. 6.

From C. and C. Welborn to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 126 of Olde Statesville, 188 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on Sept. 6.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. and Y. Eckmann, Lot 27 of Glen Echo, 123 Rockwood Lane, Statesville, $220,000, on Sept. 6.

From M. and M. Deaton, L. McMurray/TR, Lura Deaton McMurray Living Trust and Lura Deaton McMurray Revocable Trust to B. and B. Renwick, Lot 8, Butterfield Circle, Statesville, $10,000, on Sept. 7.

From O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC to M Cannova II and K. Sebastian, Lot 35 of Dogwood Hills, 0.936 acre, 3133 Meadow Rue Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on Sept. 7.

From Magnolia Lake Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 401 and 402 of Oak Creek, 113 and 117 Teak Drive, Statesville, $90,000, on Sept. 7.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Ospina, Unit 276 of Powder House Hill Condominiums, 276 Kelly St., Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 7.

From P. and J. Mills to B. Hayes and N. Goolsby, metes and bounds, 626 S. Green St., Statesville, $219,000, on Sept. 7.

From True Homes, LLC to R. and J. Brown, Lot 350 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $329,000, on Sept. 7.

From W. and T. and T. Crosier to D. and A. Chick, Lots 11-14 Sunrise Hills, 324 S. East End Ave., Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 7.

From D. and D. Abel to M. and M. Ferguson, Lot 63 of Fox Den, 149 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $425,000, on Sept. 7.

From K. Sullivan to Triple Crown Realty & Investments LLC, Lot 14 of Pressly Acres, 1489 Pratt Lane, Statesville, $132,500, on Sept. 8.

From L. Cheek to B. and L. Haynes, Unit 5 of Iredell Medical Center Statesville, 519 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $254,000, on Sept. 8.

From W. and J. Gibson to J. and M. Ringler, Lot 86 of Castlegate, 119 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $342,000, on Sept. 8.

From J. and J. Soto and E. Hernandez to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 204 of Hidden Lakes, 203 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $340,000, on Sept. 8.

From J. Burns to J. and T. Burns, 0.36 acre 501 Walnut St., Statesville, $3,000, on Sept. 8.

From B. Miller to B. Miller and J. Smith, multiple tracts and parcels, 605, 607 and 613 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, and Debbie Lane, Statesville, $500, on Sept. 8.

From A. and J. and J. Plyler to S. Trifaro, Lot 1 of Remington Acres, 402 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $290,000, on Sept. 8.

From J. and J. and J. and J. Stuber to J. and J Moran, Lot 16 of Donsdale, Lot 111 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $435,000, on Sept. 8.

STONY POINT

From C. Schubert/Indvl & Exr, B. Carswell/Est and T. and T. Schubert to A. Lohman, metes and bounds, 4795 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $141,000, on Sept. 7.

TROUTMAN

From B. Wind/Est and C. Wind/Exr & Indvl to Urban Home Solutions LLC, Lot 67 of Pheasant Run, 104 Single Oak Drive, Troutman, $90,000, on Sept. 6.

From Urban Home Solutions LLC to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC, Lot 67 of Pheasant Run, 104 Single Oak Drive, Troutman, $138,000, on Sept. 7.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 64 of Falls Cove, 145 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $470,500, on Sept. 8.

From Northlake Developers, LLC to S. and T. Merenick, Lot 5 of Stillwater, 290 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $765,000, on Sept. 8.

From J. and B. Gibson to M. Granados and R. Salmeron, Lot 31 of Summertree, 232 Sunmmertree Drive, Troutman, $192,000, on Sept. 8.