Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 4-12

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 4-12. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From L. Sanford and Sanford Holding LLC/PTNR to 3A Composites USA Inc., 12.76 acres, 2020 West Front St., Statesville, $2,170,000, on Sept. 8.
From J. and J. and D. and D. Gaydac to J. Valesares/TR and The Janet Lee Valesares 2000 Trust, Lot 859 of The Point, 2288 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $2,085,000, on Sept. 11.
From BI-Part Development, LLC to R. and S. Guth, Lots 7 and 8 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $1,960,000, on Sept. 11.
From G. and L. and L. Finizio to R. and J. Peterson, Lot 609 of The Point, 160 Stonewall Beach Lane, Mooresville, $1,750,000, on Sept. 11.
From R. and L. Piraino to A. Jivan/TR, A. Jivan/TR and The Jivan Family Trust, Lot 80 of The Point on Norman, 191 Falmouth Rd., Mooresville, $1,699,000, on Sept. 8.
CLEVELAND
From A. and S. Lopez to B. and P. Massey, metes and bounds, 1960 Mocksville Hwy., Cleveland, $147,500, on Sept. 9.
From T. and G. and D. Hill to J. and M. LaValley, Lot 12 of Crestview, 112 Homeview Dr., Cleveland, $125,000, on Sept. 11.
HARMONY
From D. and D. Spillman to J. Trejo and K. Gutierrez, Lot 17 of Cheshire Ridge III, 124 Whispering Dr., Harmony, $20,000, on Sept. 11.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and D. Roode, Lot 212 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $309,000, on Sept. 4.
From Holt and Bash Family Trust and J. Holt/TR to N. and W. Entwistle, (Lot 452), 363 Grasshopper Circle, Mooresville, $840,000, on Sept. 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and A. Clemons, Lot 163 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $403,000, on Sept. 4.
From R. Driver to P. Grekusis, (Lot 306), 120 Caraway Lane, Mooresville, $601,000, on Sept. 4.
From J. and E. Bowling to M. and M. Hill, Lot 60 of Lakewalk, 207 Blueview Rd., Mooresville, $415,000, on Sept. 4.
From Alcove Dev, LLC to The Cardigan Way, LLC, Catalina Bay Condo, 142 S. Cardigan Way, Units A, D, E and F, Mooresville, $1,685,000, on Sept. 4.
From K. and A. Sherrill to M. Denny, Lot 44 of Wildwood Cove, 183 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $80,000, on Sept. 8.
From T. and H. Turnage to G. Spencer, Lot 82 of Allison Park, 240 Wordsworth Way, Mooresville, $252,000, on Sept. 8.
From J. Roelker to B. Mohler, Lot 91 of Glynwater, 106 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $278,500, on Sept. 8.
From C. and L. Owens to B. and K. Porter, Lot 145 of Harris Village, 185 Harris Farm Rd., Mooresville, $375,000, on Sept. 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and S. Sheldon, Lot 271 of Atwater Landing, 192 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $349,000, on Sept. 8.
From D. and A. Gabriel to M. and M. Allmond, Lot 14 of Creekstone, 194 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $480,000, on Sept. 8.
From D. and M. Hayes to Lomartire Services, Inc., Lot 411 of Morrison Plantation, 376 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $87,000, on Sept. 8.
From B. and C. Clarke to A. Brand and J. Scaife, Lot 384 of Curtis Pond, 402 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $339,000, on Sept. 8.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Matthews, Lot 15 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $298,000, on Sept. 8.
From J. and D. Kashaija to E. Knight, Lot 74 of Wellesley East, 132 Glastonbury Dr., Mooresville, $288,000, on Sept. 8.
From R. and M. Wigley to B. and S. Riggs, Lot 542 of Curtis Pond, 249 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $282,500, on Sept. 8.
From W. and W. and C. and C. Moore to PNH Investments, LLC, (Lot 371), 110 Twiggs Lane, Mooresville, $889,000, on Sept. 8.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. Pitman, Lot 39 of Waterlynn Grove, 208 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 8.
From K. and S. Stroup to R. and E. Gaboriault, 0.47 acre, metes and bounds, 1055 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, $275,000, on Sept. 9.
From J. and M. Watts to G. and N. Danuser, two tracts, Lots 3205-1 and 3205-1A of Cowans Ford Development, 202 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $800,000, on Sept. 9.
From C. and M. Lewis to T. and M. Pereira, Lot 11 of McCrary Woods, 372 Riverwood Rd., Mooresville, $571,000, on Sept. 9.
From P. Wagner to W. and C. Moore, Lot 27 of Watertree Landing, 378 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $575,000, on Sept. 9.
From W. Leal to B. Maycroft, 0.40 acre, 113 Azalea Rd., Mooresville, $141,000, on Sept. 9
From T. and J. Teis to A. and M. Alexander, (Lot 63), 215 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $326,000, on Sept. 9.
From L. and L. and D. Wilson to M. Decarlo and D. Guntrum, Lot 123 of Bells Crossing, 105 Abbeville Lane, Mooresville, $586,000, on Sept. 9.
From N. and N. and M. Lyerly to B. and C. Clarke, metes and bounds, 727 Heatherly Rd., Mooresville, $527,000, on Sept. 9.
From C. and T. Moore to M. and J. Vanhoy, metes and bounds, +/- 0.57 acre, 280 Catalina Dr., Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 9.
From W. Miller/Indvl & Admr, B. Miller and F. Miller/Est to R. Harlow, Lot 702 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 110 Mint Ave., Mooresville, $310,000, on Sept. 9.
From L. and L. Roldan to D. and M. Ridenhour, Lot 140 of Linwood Farms, 109 Heywatchis Dr., Mooresville, $296,000, on Sept. 9.
From BI Part Development, LLC to M. Paludo and P. De Souza, Lot 5 of Saylors Watch, 115 Saylors Watch Lane, Mooresville, $800,000, on Sept. 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and D. Moore, Lot 165 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $398,000, on Sept. 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and S. Wyckoff, Lot 32 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 106 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $382,000, on Sept. 9.
From M. Knox/TR, M. Knox/TR, Patricia Tucker Knox Trust, RBK Holdings, LLC to CFA Church, 8.70 acres, Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $625,000, on Sept. 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Lewis, Lot 124 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 106 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $336,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and M. Smith to A. Brutus-Phillips, A. Brutus and A. Phillips, Lot 51 of Muirfield, 111 Montrose Dr., Mooresville, $365,000, on Sept. 10.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to F. Pirkle, Lot 23 of Brookside, 135 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $458,500, on Sept.10.
From V. Campbell to J. Levinson, Lot 65 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 160 Easy St., Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 10.
From C. and K. Taylor to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 76 of Harris Crossing, 111 Richland Lane, Mooresville, $220,500, on Sept. 10.
From D. Cassano/Est, G. Cassano/Indvl & Exr, G. Cassano/Indvl & Exr and K. and S. Cassano to F. Cruz, Lot 72 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 154 Cypress Landing Dr., Mooresville, $215,000, on Sept. 10.
From A. and B. Jones to M. and K. Markofski, tract 1, (Lots 1 and 2), 702 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, $275,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and J. and V. Marino to Iowalina, LLC, Lot 8 of Brantley Acres, 159 Pampas Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on Sept. 10.
From B. and M. Spolarich to T. Stoffer II, Lot 182 of Harbor Cove, 111 Nantucket Court, Mooresville, $381,000, on Sept. 10.
From K. and B. Uhll to M. and E. Tillinghast, Lot 37 of Northbridge, 116 Sansome Rd., Mooresville, $421,000, on Sept. 10.
From T. and L. Bair to HU Property, LLC, Lot 60 of The Farms, 130 Swamp Rose Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on Sept. 10.
From S. Gaston to M. and R. Zack, Lot 429 of Curtis Pond, 105 Quinn Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on Sept.10.
From A. Roth to G. and B. Carpenter, Lot 57 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 112 Babbling Brook Rd., Mooresville, $265,000, on Sept. 10.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. Ranjan and R. Kumari, Lot 42 of Briargate, 136 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $344,000, on Sept. 10.
From B. Silva to J. Mills, Lot 1B of Gabriel Estates Townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Hwy., #503, Mooresville, $160,000, on Sept.10.
From M. and R. Zack to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., (Lot 71), 138 Brantley Place Dr., Mooresville, $225,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and R. Metzler to S. and E. Schenck, Lot 101 of Morrison Plantation, 126 N. Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $335,000, on Sept. 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Smith, H. Weston-Smith, H. Weston and H. Smith, Lot 232 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 124 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $337,000, on Sept. 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and L. Eggers, Lot 256 of Atwater Landing, 189 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $373,500, on Sept. 10.
From Local Works, LLC to McFarms, LLC, metes and bounds, 438 Willow Ave., Mooresville, $155,000, on Sept. 11.
From J. Ospina to A. Vargas and A. Martinez, Lot 106 of Brookhaven, 116 Barnhardt Loop, Mooresville, $162,500, on Sept. 11.
From L. and D. Roode to S. Parks, Lot 92 of The Hampshires, 220 Mott Rd., Mooresville, $274,000, on Sept. 11.
From S. and S. and D. Laws to Mill One, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, 310, 314, 320, 324 and 326 Clover Street, Mooresville, and tract off N. Church Street, Mooresville, $190,000, on Sept. 11.
From E. and E. Prescott to V. Giglio III and M. Halteman, Lot 1 of Mooresville Mill Village, 304 Clover St., Mooresville, $165,000, on Sept. 11.
From M. and M. Kisiel to W. and J. Whitlock, Lot 419 of Curtis Pond, 113 Ashton Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 11.
From K. and K. and D. and D. Klein to S. Newsome and J. Hutsell, (Lot 16), 185 Pecan Hills Dr., Mooresville, $385,000, on Sept. 11.
From E. and M. Mauren to R. and C. Roach, Lot 21 of Woodland Hills, 111 Mandarin Dr., Mooresville, $522,000, on Sept. 11.
From T. and C. and C. Bosi to E. Kallam, Lot 66 of Byers Creek, 147 Rainberry Dr., Mooresville, $345,000, on Sept. 11.
From BI-Part Development, LLC to A. and J. Cooper, Lot 9 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $800,000, on Sept. 11.
From J. and J. and S. Gwaltney to W. and L. Locke, Lot 31 of Woodland Hills, 527 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. Haskell and B. Vink, Lot 9 of Atwater Landing, 164 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $319,000, on Sept. 11.
From G. Anghel and C. Cocheci to D. and M. Younis, Lot 1743 of The Point, 106 Greyfriars Rd., Mooresville, $1,240,000, on Sept. 11.
From JR Homes of North Carolina, LLC to M. and C. Bloomfield, Lot 8 of Shinnville Ridge, 147 Butler Dr., Mooresville, $364,000, on Sept. 11.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to C. Welch, Lot 18 of Byers Creek, 129 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $346,000, on Sept. 11.
From A. and R. Castillo and R. Appleton to Foundation Homes Residential, LLC, 17.43 acres, 627 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $740,000, on Sept. 11.
From FCB&DJB, LLC to B. Lamascus/TR, C. Lamascus/TR and The Brian C. Lemascus and Carolyn Lamascus Revocable Trust, Lot 1 of Lakeside on Brawley, Mooresville, $290,000, on Sept. 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and N. Furlong, Lot 180 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 121 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $352,000, on Sept. 11.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and K. Taylor, Lot 100 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $318,500, on Sept. 11.
From J. and S. Figgins to G. and S. Paxton, Lot 351 of The Point on Norman, 233 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $940,000, on Sept. 11.
From BI-Part Development, LLC to Brawley Harbor Ventures, LLC, Lot 3 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $699,000, on Sept. 11.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Y. Liu and A. Zhou, Lot 102 of Gambill Forest, 147 Haddonsfield Dr., Mooresville, $289,000, on Sept. 11.
From K. Hagerman to B. Hagerman, Lot 137 of Tall Oaks, 117 Sterling Terrace Dr., Mooresville, $165,000, on Sept. 11.
STATESVILLE
From D. and P. Moore to S. and T. Parks, PT 4 and Lots 15 of Clearview Acres, 115 Kalen Dr., Statesville, $182,000, on Sept. 4.
From R. Johnson to L. and R. Governale, Lot 1 of Stone Creek, 887 Church Lake Rd., Statesville, $266,000, on Sept. 4.
From C. and A. Doyle to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 15 of Castlegate, 166 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $246,000, on Sept. 8.
From A. and G. Hempstead to G. Perez, Lot 102 of Forest Acres, 122 Red Oak Dr., Statesville, $56,000, on Sept. 8.
From OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to C. Tippett, Lot 42 of Bethany Trace, 156 Mount Zion Dr., Statesville, $166,000, on Sept. 8.
From J. Price to E. and M. Teague, 112 Lockhart Farm Lane, Statesville, $16,000, on Sept. 8.
From F. and A. Reavis to C. and M. Fink, Lots 4 and 5 of Sherwood Forest, 146 Jane Sowers Rd., Statesville, $280,000, on Sept. 8.
From B. Lipe to D. Hodgdon, metes and bounds, 2205 Cline St., Statesville, $8,000, on Sept. 8.
From J. and C. Hamka to D. Mannion, 19.166 acres, Ponokah Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 8.
From D. and D. and H. Bailey to W. and R. Smith, (Lot 11), 147 Hunters Ridge Lane, Statesville, $432,000, on Sept. 9.
From R. Zadlo to T. Bridges, 0.459 acre, 210 Canal Dr., Statesville, $135,000 on Sept. 9.
From R. Singh to Fourth Properties LLC, Lot 1 of Kitchings Development Company, 1804 Davie Ave., Statesville, $1,500,000, on Sept. 9.
From Cowen Rental Properties, LLC to J & E Enterprises LLC of NC, metes and bounds, 308 and 310 Stockton St., Statesville, $77,000, on Sept. 9.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. McConnell, Lot 52 of Larkin, 173 Canada Dr., Statesville, $321,500, on Sept. 9.
From True Homes, LLC to True SFR I, LLC, Lot 2 of Larkin, 140 Canada Dr., Statesville, $203,000, on Sept. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to True SFR I, LLC, Lots 208, 221 and 272 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $570,500, on Sept. 10.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 137 of Olde Statesville, 132 Altondale Dr., Statesville, $195,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. Hendren III to C. and M. Reid, 15.59 acres, 2172 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. Kinney to H. Cash, 1.45 acres, 240 Loray Lane, Statesville, $24,000, on Sept. 10.
From Mills Property Management LLC to E & M Limited Partnership, Lot 1A of Gabriel Estates Townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Hwy., #504, Statesville, $163,000, on Sept. 10.
From R. and R. and L. Myers to E & M Limited Partnership, (Lot 379), 151 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 10.
From M. Shuford to L. Melgar, Lots 13-16 of Oakdale Heights, 424 Faye St., Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 10.
From M. and S. Warren to T. and R. Bowles, tracts-metes and bounds, 167 Clio Lane, Statesville, $650,000, on Sept. 10.
From C. and C. Cochrane, J. and R. Galliher, L. Price and B. and B. Byers to G. Price and K. Miller, 3.375 acres, 136 Ashley Acres Rd., Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 10.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to D. and K. Woodard, Lot 21 of Fox Den, 139 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $260,000, on Sept. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to D. Carrillo and S. Gonzalez, Lot 244 of Hidden Lakes, 138 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $265,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and A. Jimison to E & M Limited Partnership, Lot 105 of Hidden Lakes, 143 Water Ski Dr., Statesville, $245,000, on Sept. 10.
From WRF Property Investors, LLC to G. Helmuth, 0.249 acre, Lot 15 of Bloomfield, 401 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $125,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and J. and D. Godsell to H. Shoemaker and S. and D. Welch, metes and bounds, 410 W. Glen Eagles Rd., Statesville, $410,000, on Sept. 11.
From L. Vizard/TR and The Lowell and Barbara Vizard Living Trust to Y. German, Lot 114 of Stonecrest, 744 Stoney Lane, Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 11.
From T. and T. Hope to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 23 of Clearview Acres, Clear Meadow Lane, Statesville, $16,500, on Sept. 11.
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and J. Mackey to Goshen Mortgage REO LLC, metes and bounds, 1442 School St., Statesville, $61,500, on Sept. 11.
From R. and E. Felts to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 103 of Martha’s Ridge, 905 Little Dog Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on Sept. 11.
From M. and S. Weidman to D. Maldonado and Y. Torres, Lot 73 of Wildewood, 115 Harvest Pointe Dr., Statesville, $247,000, on Sept. 11.
From L. Drury and L. Doyle to Front Porch Enterprises, Inc. 0.7648 acre, 317 W. Front St., Statesville, $515,000, on Sept. 11.
From S. and M. Lambert to M. Almeida, 0.36 acre off Pearl Street, Statesville, $11,000, on Sept. 11.
From J. and L. Stinson to E. Setzer, Lots 22 and 23 of Highlands at Maple Creek, 137 Ravencrest Dr., Statesville and 104 Sandalwood Lane, Statesville, $122,500, on Sept. 11.
From J. and J. and J. and S. and C. and J. and J. and T. Borders to J. Wilson/TR, J. Wilson/TR and J. Michael Wilson and Laura Wilson Living Trust, 10.11 acres more or less, Knox Farm Rd., Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 11.
From R. and R. Miller to S. Noel, Lot 14 of Morrow Meadows, 147 Cub Farm Dr., Statesville, $197,000, on Sept. 11.
From Reverse Mortgage solutions, Inc. to J. Mills, (Lot 9), 824 Kerley Court, Statesville, $122,000, on Sept. 11.
From A. Lambert to M. Meyer, (Lots 168-172), 133 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $130,000, on Sept. 11.
From W. and S. Arthur to K. and J. Hamrick, two tracts, 0.224 acre, Lots 69-70 of Wendover Hills, 828 Birchcrest Circle, Statesville, $335,000, on Sept. 11.
From C. and K. Shook to C. and A. Pauley, Lot 2 of Shadow Wood Estates, 121 Postell Dr., Statesville, $235,000, on Sept. 11.
From Cecil Enterprises Limited Partnership and R. Dowdle/PTNR to R. and N. Ford, Lots 7 and 8 of The Reserve at Deer Crossing, 142 Trophy Dr., Statesville, $37,000, on Sept. 11.
From C. and J. Alexander to A4H Ventures, LLC, (Lots 11 and PT 12), 445 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $65,000, on Sept. 11.
TROUTMAN
From K. Bielan and J. Osborne to C. Belt, 0.746 acre, 211 Perry Rd., Troutman, $170,000, on Sept. 8.
From M. and G. Sirico to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 3 of Oak Ridge, 123 Weathers Creek Rd., Troutman, $32,000, on Sept. 10.
From A. and R. Pop to Chef E Real Estate Development, LLC, Lot 54 of Winding Forest, 104 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $30,000, on Sept. 9.
From P. Peters to D. and L. Ferriero, (Lot 2), 131 Sunset Bay Dr., Troutman, $50,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and S. Atkins to H. Cordero, Lot 9 of Magic Forest, 133 Ty Lin Way, Troutman, $193,000, on Sept. 11.
From K. and J. Hamrick to W. and K. Jackson, Lot 73 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 129 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $589,000, on Sept. 11.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Gonzalez, (Lot 65), 195 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $331,500, on Sept.11.
