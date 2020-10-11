Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 25-30

From J. and J. Brake, J. Hawkins, D. Brake/AIF to H. Meeks and M. Stickle, .569 acre, 155 Taft Rd., Stony Point, $125,000, on Sept. 30.

TROUTMAN

From John R. McCormick Contracting, LLC and John R. McCormick Contracting, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 8 of Inglewood, 111 Barndale Dr., Troutman, $21,000, on Sept. 25.

From End Poverty Now, Inc.to E. Sunderlin, Lots 1 and 2 of Wiltshire Creek, 143 and 149 Wiltshire Rd., Troutman, $28,000, on Sept. 25.

From A. and R. Pop to CLT Concrete Inc., (Lot 6 and 7), 163 and 173 Winding Forest Dr., Troutman, $73,000, on Sept. 25.

From M. and M. and S. Ervin to Windstone Crossing, Inc., metes and bounds, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $318,000, on Sept. 28.

From B. and B. Mitchell and G. Mingus to L. and E. Frear, Lot 158 of Sutter’s Mill, 204 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $299,000, on Sept. 28.

From P. and P. Cresci to P. and E. Flahive, Lot 83 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 181 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $568,000, on Sept. 28.

From ELG Investments, LLC to J. and C. Whayne, Lot 613 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 119 Cinder Ridge Court, Troutman, $145,000, on Sept. 28.