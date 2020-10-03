Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 20-24

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 20-24. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From P. and P. and A. and A. Clawson to A. Roberts, Lot 18 of Yacht Cove, 153 Yacht Cove Lane, Mooresville, $2,721,000, on Sept. 24.
From M. Roggenburg, D. Preziosi and D. Prezioski to V. and S. Jabbar, Lot 235 of The Point on Norman, 1739 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $1,240,000, on Sept. 23.
From BI-Part Development, LLC to T. and C. Grifferty, Lot 6 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $999,000, on Sept. 24.
From Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC to Sills Springs Development, LLC, 20.314 acres +/- Levi Lane, Troutman, $825,000, on Sept. 23.
From I. and M. Rockefeller to T. and M. Campbell, (Lot 386), 115 Estes Park Dr., Mooresville, $775,000, on Sept. 24.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to D. and A. Decker, Lot 9 of Ridge Walk, 128 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $125,500, on Sept. 22.
HARMONY
From L. and T. Speagle to T. and J. Church, multiple lots and parcels, 218, 264 Mitchell Farm Rd., Statesville, 793 Tomlin Mill Rd., Statesville, and Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $100,000, on Sept. 24.
From F. Aguirre and F. Benitez to CMH Homes, Inc. 0.7757 acre, 193 Rimrock Rd., Harmony, $18,000, on Sept. 24.
From D. and J. Templeton to J. Norman, 1.817 acres, Cornwall Road, Harmony, $500, on Sept. 24.
MOORESVILLE
From T. Mason, M. Hershey-Mason, M. Hershey and M. Mason to S. and R. Nault, Lot 67 of Johnson Manor, 108 Damsire Court, Mooresville, $263,500, on Sept. 21.
From T. and T. Mock to B. and M. Krokson, 0.393 acre, 228 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $118,000, on Sept. 21.
From J. and J. and D. and D. Starrett to C. Williams, 145 S. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $173,000, on Sept. 21.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to B. and C. Fekete, (Lot 27), 176 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $85,000, on Sept. 21.
From M. and M. Perez to J. Kendall, Northgate off Main Condominiums, Unit 18, 412 Knops Nob Dr., Mooresville, $235,000, on Sept. 22.
From Blue Skies Capital, LLC to LYW Property, LLC, Lot 335 of Morrison Plantation, 134 Trotter Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $332,000, on Sept. 22.
From D. Bass to City of Statesville, 124 Duck Creek Rd., Statesville, $2,500, on Sept. 2.
From Leonard K. Bealer Revocable Family Trust, L. Bealer/TR and E. and J. Wilson to J. and G. Gutteridge, (Lot 3), 144 Balmoral Dr., Mooresville, $175,000, on Sept. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and G. McKinnon, Lot 320 of Atwater Landing, 185 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $353,000, on Sept. 22.
From B. and B. Campbell to C. Snell, Lot 216 of Commodore Peninsula, 111 Bowfin Circle, Mooresville, $175,000, on Sept. 22.
From A. Ortega and L. Rodriguez to R. and A. Boswell, Lot 21 of Millswood Place, 103 Emily Circle, Mooresville, $35,000, on Sept. 22.
From C. Wisniewski/Indvl & Exr, M. Wisniewski/Est, V. Wisniewski/Est and J. Druar to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 305 of Linwood Farms, 110 Lacona Trace, Mooresville, $247,000, on Sept. 22.
From M. and E. Tillinghast to H. Nguyen and K. Tran, Lot 102 of Kistler Mill, 109 Dovetail Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 22.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 76-79 of Langtree at Waterfront, 109 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on Sept. 22.
From J. Brodie/Indvl & Exr, J. Brodie/Indvl & Exr, R. Jacobs/Est, K. Scott and K. and S. Van Diest to Jared and Andrea McSweeny Revocable Living Trust, 359 N. Academy St., Mooresville, $80,000, on Sept.22.
From R. and R. Cardoe to C. and S. Gambino, 0.78 acre more or less, 1030 Mt. Ulla Hwy., Mooresville, $230,000, on Sept. 22.
From J. and J. Hale to C. Noyes/TR and The Cathy P. Moyes Family Trust 1994, Lot 21 of The Courtyards at Brawley Point, 127 Brawley Point Circle, Mooresville, $437,500, on Sept. 22.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 61-64 of Langtree at Waterfront, 138 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $381,500, on Sept. 22.
From 4G Design Build, LLC to M. and M. Perez, Lot 2 of Mallard Head Country Club, 209 Webbed Foot Rd., Mooresville, $701,500, on Sept.22.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to R. Horne Jr., Lot 46 of The Harbor Landing, 197 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on Sept. 22.
From M. Wallace, M. Wallace-Coleman, M. Wallace and M. and M. Coleman to M. and J. and J. Chalfant, Lot 8 of The Estate at Davidson Lake, 159 Clover Bank Rd., Mooresville, $580,000, on Sept. 22.
From H. and H. and L. Overcash to R. and V. Jason, Lot 2 of Quail Run, 118 Windchime Lane, Mooresville, $273,000, on Sept. 22.
From A. Gravina to C. and M. Tipton, Lot 8 of The Farms, 139 Elk Shoal Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on Sept. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Murphy, Lot 267 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 132 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $306,000, on Sept. 22.
From J. Stutts, J. and J. Talbert and S. and H. Golden to H. Garcia, (Lot 34), 2266 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $90,000, on Sept. 22.
From C. Ferguson to R. and M. Milkins, metes and bounds, 296 McKendree Rd., Mooresville, $286,000, on Sept. 23.
From SCP Mooresville, LLC to Sills Springs Development, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, 105, 106, 111, 114, 117, 127, 150, 156, 157, 160 Sills Creek Lane and 1443 Oakridge Farm Hwy., Mooresville, $676,000, on Sept. 23.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 92 of Atwater Landing, 112 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $155,000, on Sept. 23.
From R. and R. and K. Osinga to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 143 of Atwater Landing, 112 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $304,000, on Sept. 23.
From DJ Phoenix, LLC to David T. Martin, Inc., Lot 7 of The Glen, 134 Cottage Court, Mooresville, $44,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and J. and D. and D. Bellino to T. and T. Bordanaro, Lot 1201 of Woodburn Crossing, 179 Limerick Rd., Mooresville, $179,500, on Sept. 23.
From B. and P. Roland to A. and K. Watson, Lot 48 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 148 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 23.
From A. Fucini, A. Grumblatt and T. Fucini to M. Dipietro, Lot 4 of White Oaks #5, 852 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, $226,000, on Sept. 23.
From D. Payne to C. Hoffman, Lot 198 of Morrison Plantation, 117 S. Audubon Ave., Mooresville, $276,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and R. Goddard and M. Plotkin to M. and B. Stevens, (Lot 15), 120 Cedar Woods Dr., Mooresville, $420,000, on Sept. 23.
From D. and D. and G. Kennedy to B. and D. Horton, Lot 44 of North Shore II, 167 Wynward Lane, Mooresville, $580,000, on Sept. 23.
From N. and K. Whitten to J. and C. Cunningham, Lot 183 of Morrison Plantation, 121 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $325,000, on Sept. 23.
From K. and K. and G. Paradiso to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 68 of Winslow Bay, 101 Peralta Circle, Mooresville, $370,000, on Sept. 24.
From F. and F. and H. Stoddard to C. and L. Halsted, metes and bounds, 174 Westmoreland Rd., Mooresville, $325,000, on Sept. 24.
From V. Schutt, V. Wagner and D. Schutt to J. and S. Hassel, Lot 193 of Morrison Plantation, 108 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $270,000, on Sept. 24.
From E. and M. Corser to N. and B. Higgins, Lot 2 of Woodleaf, 103 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $595,000, on Sept. 24.
From Custom Remodeling Services, LLC to E. Maitland and K. Jacksic, Lot 6-8 and 24-26 of Sherwood Heights, 1913 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, $312,500, on Sept. 24.
From D. Kolarik to M. White and A. Markley, two tracts, Lots 43 of Waterside Landing and metes and bounds, 118 Castaway Trail, Mooresville, $410,000, on Sept. 24.
From B. and S. Thompson to T. and K. Hills, Lot 47 of Diamondhead, 108 Emerald Dr., Mooresville, $677,500, on Sept. 24.
From N-Five Properties, LLC to V. and B. Mayberry, 0.2024 acre, 721 N. Church St., Mooresville, $150,000, on Sept. 24.
From B. and B. and C. and C. Thayer to A. and K. Rothman, Lot 5 of Brown’s Cove, 200 McCrary Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. Hamelin/Indvl & AIF and B. Hamelin to K. Osterhout, Lot 17 of Farmdale, 109 Gold Finch Lane, Mooresville, $200,000, on Sept. 24.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to N. and P. Morgan, Lot 19 of Briargate, 138 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $381,500, on Sept. 24.
From J. and A. Leluika to D. Laney, N. Chica-Staunton, N. Chica and N. Staunton, Lot 56 of Glynwater, 155 Misty Arbor Lane, Mooresville, $264,000, on Sept. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Forman, Lot 185 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 111 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $317,000, on Sept. 24.
From B. and B. and T. Overcash to S. Herrschaft and M. Valva, Lot 4 of Normandy Hill, 675 Normandy Rd., Mooresville, $390,000, on Sept. 24.
STATESVILLE
From R. Williams to G. Horne, Lot 99 of Larkin Golf Club, 103 Margo Lane, Statesville, $275,000, on Sept. 21.
From C. and C. and A. Waugh to B. and C. Hildebrand, Lot 28 of Woodbridge Estates, 149 Draper Dr., Statesville, $380,000, on Sept. 21.
From M. Bardill/Comr, J and J. Warren and Y. Smith/GDN to P. and C. Medica, .66 acre, Hill Dairy Road, Statesville, $41,000, on Sept. 21.
From M. Bardill/Comr to SBCDA LLC and D. Clanton, three tracts, 13 acres, 12-5/100 acres and 35 acres, 245 Ottare Farm Lane, Statesville, $288,500, on Sept. 21.
From R. and P. and P. Eudy to J. and M. Schellhorn, 2.198 acres, PT2 of Eudy Acres, 128 Middle Ridge Dr., Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 21.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. Taylor-Martin, S. Taylor, S. Martin and G. Martin, Lot 42 of Fox Den, 147 Allenton Way, Statesville, $273,000, on Sept. 22.
From P. Chamberlain, M. Morrow/Indvl & AIF, T. Chamberlain/Indvl & AIF and W. Morrow to J. Carbajal, Lot 150 of Beverly Heights, 405 Beverly Dr., Statesville, $195,000, on Sept. 22.
From W. and B. Gryder to W. and M. Gryder, multiple lots and parcels, 242 Stroud Rd., Statesville, $15,000, on Sept. 22.
From D. and K. Stanczak to J. and L. Ruck, 9.0172 acres tract of land designated as Tract 1, 257 Laurel Cove Rd., Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 22.
From C. and L. Millsaps to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 3 of Saddlebrook, 694 Garden Valley Rd., Statesville, $17,000, on Sept. 22.
From W. Harlow/Admr and J. Harlow/Est to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 43 of Pine Forest, 117 Planters Dr., Statesville, $195,000, on Sept. 22.
From S. and A. Dickens, E. Rummage, D. Huie, T. Huie/Indvl & AIF and C. and D. Rummage to R. Slavey, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1.66 acres, 104 Pilch Rd., Statesville, $215,000, on Sept. 22.
From H. Plagwitz III to K. Anderson, Lot 46 of Love Valley subdivision, 123 Wilson Pass Lane, Statesville, $1,500, on Sept. 22.
From D. Moose/TR and David Thomas Moose Revocable Trust to T. and C. Marlow, (Lots 96-98), 417 Millsaps Rd., Statesville, $17,000, on Sept. 22.
From T. and C. Reid to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 56 of Martha’s Ridge, 2613 Andes Dr., Statesville, $234,500, on Sept. 22.
From J. and A. Widner to J. Penninger, Lot 86 of Deer Crossing, 132 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $259,000, on Sept. 22.
From T. and M. Stone to J. Thompson, Lot 31 of Westwood Development, 394 Westwood Dr., Statesville, $126,000, on Sept. 22.
From P. and P. and C. and M. and C. Chambers, J. and J. Huffman, B. Chambers and J. and H. Eason to H. and J. Eason, two tracts, metes and bounds, 446 and 448 Charles St., Statesville, $82,500, on Sept. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Lehman, Lot 10 of Larkin, 172 Canada Dr., Statesville, $265,000, on Sept. 22.
From D. Campbell/Est, A. Elliott/Exr, A. Elliott/Exr, L. and E. Ostwalt, M. Freeze and M. Elliott to M. and J. Voelske, 10.357 acres, Pineville Road, Statesville, $95,000, on Sept. 22.
From WJH LLC to J. and L. Castaneda, (Lot 5), 2206 Beauty St., Statesville, $169,500, on Sept. 23.
From S. and S. and A. Harris to M. McLaughlin, 0.488 acre, 123 Pilch Rd., Statesville, $155,000, on Sept. 23.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. and D. Sipes, Lot 70 of Featherstone, 150 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $140,000, on Sept. 23.
From S. Reid, D. and F. Rives and S. and D. Parker, to C. and T. Decesare, metes and bounds, (Lot 13), 320 Reynolda Dr., Statesville, $115,000, on Sept. 23.
From C. and C. Smith to S. Forney to J. and F. Edwards, Lot 8 of Allison Summit IV, 337 Wise St., Statesville, $195,000, on Sept. 23.
From J. and C. Cunningham to M. and M. Anderson, Lot 17 of Starmount Forest, 307 Starmount Dr., Statesville, $220,000, on Sept. 23.
From M. Lamar Dorton Living Trust and W. Cozart/TR to B. and J. Smoker, Lot 273 of Shannon Acres, 627 Saint Andrews Rd., Statesville, $18,000, on Sept. 23.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to B. and M. Spolarich, (Lot 29), 138 Hidden Meadows Dr., Statesville, $90,000, on Sept. 24.
From M. White to Ojow Properties, LLC, ¼ acre, 502 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $47,500, on Sept. 24.
From J. Poole to B. and D. Bost, Lot 58 of Mountain Road Village, 169 Sonja Dr., Statesville, $50,000, on Sept. 24.
From R. and B. and B. Mitchem to J. Egerton and T. Pigg, (Lot 25), 271 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $389,000, on Sept. 24.
From L. and T. Speagle to T. and J. Church, multiple lots and parcels, 218, 264 Mitchell Farm Rd., Statesville, 793 Tomlin Mill Rd., Statesville, and Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $100,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. and J. and C. and C. Boehringer to C. and N. Ferral, (Lot 165), Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $34,000, on Sept. 24.
From M. and R. Blottie to H. and R. Helmuth, Lot 11 of Camelot Acres, 0.403 acre, 409 Camelot Dr., Statesville, $212,000, on Sept. 24.
From J. and N. Bliss to J. Santibanez-Luviano, J. Santibanez, J. Luviano and O. Santibanez, Lot 4 of Bellwood, 746 Bell Farm Rd., Statesville, $80,500, on Sept. 24.
From V. Bennett to T. Hernandez and J. Ortega, Lot 21 of Iredell Heights, 299 Shumaker Dr., Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 24.
From M. and E. Friedman to Driftwood Anchor Group, LLC, 0.335 acre, Lot 4 of Lake View, 1713 Younger Ave., Statesville, $35,000, on Sept. 24.
From P. and P. Lodge to S. and R. Middlesworth, two tracts, metes and bounds, and 0.244 acre, PT 1 of Oakland Heights, 632 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, and Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $325,000, on Sept. 24.
TROUTMAN
From C. Cochrane, C. Turgeon and T. Cochrane to J. Zifilippo, two tracts, lots, 405 Patterson St., Troutman, $100,000, on Sept. 21.
From R. Geeslin to G. and M. Grose, Lot 13 of Eastern Heights, 143 Addison Place, Troutman, $165,000, on Sept. 22.
From S. Bou-Ghazale, S. Bou, S. Ghazale, S. Bou-Ghazale, S. Bou, S. Ghazale, M. Bou-Ghazale, M. Bou, M. Ghazale, and S. and S. and E. Sarji to Equity Trust Company, 11.3911 acres, Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $160,000, on Sept. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and J. Scarborough, (Lot 67), 191 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $277,500, on Sept. 22.
From RH Fund XII, LLC to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 20.23 acres Levi Lane, Troutman, $335,000, on Sept. 23.
From M. Deppen/Est, P. Deppen/Exr and P. Mey/Exr to L. and M. Hyett, 5.12 acres, metes and bounds, 150 Goodman Rd., Troutman, $125,000, on Sept. 24.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.