Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 2-9

From Kenson Homes, LLC to D. and G. Bedard, Lot 9 of Carson Creek, 219 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $450,000, on Sept. 9.

From Slate Building Group LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, 0.23 acre, 201 Armfield Street, Statesville, $229,000, on Sept. 9.

From J. and J. and L. and L. Kish to E. and P. Ferguson, 4.01 acres, 166 Locke Moore Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on Sept. 9.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and V. Burnard, Lot 82 of Fox Den, 120 Megby Trail, Statesville, $376,000, on Sept. 9.

STONY POINT

From D. and G. Fearn to R. Rizzotto, Lot 1 Pressly Farm Road, Stony Point, $72,500, on Sept. 3.

From Birchcraft Builders, LLC to A. Holt, Lot 16 of Fieldcroft, 172 Sweet Cherry Lane, Stony Point, $269,000, on Sept. 7.

From C. Taylor to G. and C. Shaw, Lot 4 of Riverwalk, 151 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $142,000, on Sept. 9.

From J. and J. and C. Clark to R. Choudhary, Lot 41 of Riverwalk, 314 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $17,000, on Sept. 9.

TROUTMAN