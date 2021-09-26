Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 10-16

From L. and R. Forrest to M. and J. Bielan, Lot 4 of Red Chimney Meadows, 123 Mallory Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Sept. 16.

From J. and W. Myers and C. and T. DeHart to A. Warren, Lot 3 of Westover, 3214 Jurney Avenue, Statesville, $215,000, on Sept. 16.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 21 of Tara’s Trace, 2316 Wexford Way, Statesville, $281,500, on Sept. 16.

From L. and L. Payne and B. Huffman to R. Ricciardi, 10.55 acres, 227 Rocky Lane, Statesville, $550,000, on Sept. 16.

Three tracts, 503 Fall Street, Statesville, 902 McLaughlin Street, Statesville, 1422 Woodruff Street, Statesville, $52,000, on Sept. 19.

From M. and A. and A. Lyon to P. and T. Dye, 11.746 on Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 16.

From TWP PCP State Retail, LLC to F. Cabra and J. Alcantara, metes and bounds, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, and 117, 121 and 127 Cowan Lane, Statesville, $99,000, on Sept. 16.

From W. and W. and D. Owen, C. and E. Hutchison and J. Moe to C. and S. Rosales, Lot 37 of Park Grove, 604 Red Fox Trail, Statesville, $21,000, on Sept. 16.

STONY POINT