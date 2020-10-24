Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 7-13

From End Poverty Now, Inc. to J. Benjamin, Lot 62 of Wiltshire Creek, 144 Wiltshire Rd., Troutman, $25,000, on Oct. 8.

From Richwood Builders, LLC to R. and J. Rollag, Lot 31 of Winding Forest, 123 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $565,000, on Oct. 8.

From Windstone Crossing, Inc.to D. Kelker, Lot 26 of Windstone Crossing, 160 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $305,000, on Oct. 8.

From B. and B. and R. Morrow and M. and J. and D. and A. Mayfield to J. Wallace and M. King, (Lots 31-36), 324 Rumple St., Troutman, $227,000, on Oct. 8.

From M. and P. McCombs to N. and J. Peniston, Lot 15 of Hawkes Bay, 125 Hawkes Point Dr., Troutman, $585,000, on Oct. 9.

From J. and W. and W. Allgood to Z. and L. Zwilling, Lot 3, Brer Fox Trail, Troutman, $400,000, on Oct. 9.

From Iron Ivey, LLC to H. Duarte, Lot 37 of Rocky Creek Cove, 216 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $205,000, on Oct. 9.

From D. Perry to N. and A. Johnson, (Lot 3), 735 Talley Road, Troutman, $50,000, on Oct. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and E. Oria, Lot 102 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 118 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $315,000, on Oct. 13.