Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 7-13

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Prospect Summit, LLC to Caswell Carter White Oak, LLC, Lots 20-24 of White Oaks, 1265-1279 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, $2,850,000, on Oct. 9.
From D. Atkinson to B. and P. Rishe, Lot 5 of Nautical Point, 116 Nautical Point Court, Mooresville, $2,849,000, on Oct. 7.
From P. and A. Ryan to C. Fletcher, Lot 509 of The Point on Norman, 160 Polpis Rd., Mooresville, $1,925,000, on Oct. 13.
From R. and R. and J. Pfeffer to Sunset Vacations, LLC, .726 acre, 340 Yacht Rd., Mooresville, $1,538,000, on Oct. 8.
From T. and P. Bartley to K. and K. Keating, Lot 10 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 106 Preserve Way, Mooresville, $1,199,000, on Oct. 9.
CLEVELAND
From Classic Carolina Homes By Simplex, LLC to J. Alexander, (Lot 22), 162 Fairhaven Lane, Cleveland, $16,500, on Oct. 9.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to Oak Hill Homes NC, LLC, Lot 2 of Ridge Walk, 104 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $134,000, on Oct. 13.
HARMONY
From T. and L. and L. and M. and J. Gaither to O. and E. Guerrero, two tracts, 1.87 acres and 0.376 acre, 551 Abbeydale Rd., Harmony, $80,000, on Oct. 12.
From Stack Investments, LLC and Stack Investment Limited Partnership to A. and A. Hernandez, three tracts, 2 acres, 1/10 acre and metes and bounds, Harmony Highway, Harmony, $26,000, on Oct. 12.
LOVE VALLEY
From C. and B. Nance to S. Nance, two tracts, 0.213 acre and 0.0165 acre, 136 McCarran Trail, Love Valley, $25,000, on Oct. 9.
MOORESVILLE
From D. and A. Costea to P. and M. Nolan, Lot 33 of Parkmont, 105 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $387,000, on Oct. 7.
From D. and C. Phillips to M. Dobbins, Lot 60 of Chesapeake Pointe, 113 Sandy Cove Court, Mooresville, $625,000, on Oct. 7.
From C. and D. Rule to D. and J. Carsten, Lot 8 of The Orchard, 143 Orchard Farm Lane, Mooresville, $540,000, on Oct. 8.
From T. Shivers to A. Ready, Lot 7 of Mills Forest, 105 Kisa Court, Mooresville, $270,000, on Oct. 8.
From A. Cappuccetti and W. and W. Eslick to A. Costea, Lot 1 of Gabriel Estates, 104 Gabriel Dr., Mooresville, $250,000, on Oct. 8.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to H. and E. Brown, Lot 1 of Brookside, 109 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $450,000, on Oct. 8.
From M. Jackson, M. Quinonez, N. Mendoza and N. Hurtado to M. and A. Jerome, Lot 3 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 114 Isle Run Dr., Mooresville, $680,000, on Oct. 8.
From E. and L. Martin to R. and J. Baker, (Lot 34), 288 Marietta Rd., Mooresville, $625,000, on Oct. 8.
From N. and T. Polson to D. and E. Kemp, Lot 285 of Cherry Grove, 156 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $300,000, on Oct. 8.
From R. and R. and J. Vega to C. Forrest, Lot 185 of Curtis Pond, 135 Elba Rd., Mooresville, $319,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. and E. Hansen to D. Smith and T. Estes, Lot 2 of Catalina Ridge, 198 Catalina Dr., Mooresville, $440,000, on Oct. 8.
From W. and W. and E. and E. and E. Glascock to M. and C. Wise, Lot 24 of Beacon Pointe II, 231 Marietta Rd., Mooresville, $577,000, on Oct. 8.
From S. and T. and T. Folstad to S. and B. Adili, Lot 299 of The Point on Norman, 134 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $949,000, on Oct. 8.
From L. and D. Gordon to E. and D. Hansen, Lot 54 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 119 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $390,000, on Oct. 8.
From Compton Real Estate, LLC to J. and L. Barry, (Lot 266), 124 Sherbrook Lane, Mooresville, $435,000, on Oct. 8.
From Leonard K. Bealer Revocable Family Trust, L. Bealer/TR and A. and C. Keber to C. and A. Harley, (Lot 2), 156 Balmoral Dr., Mooresville, $170,000, on Oct. 8.
From Benvestments, LLC and S. and S. and J. Pope to R. and G. Heckle, Lots PT 2 and 3 of East End, 210 S. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $248,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. and A. Agresta to D. and S. Iovino, Lot 10 of Highland Crossing, 159 Scotland Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Oct. 8.
From JC Development Company, LLC to J. and L. Barry, Lot 10 of Fishermens Cove, Mooresville, $150,000, on Oct. 8.
From L. Cudmore to T. and D. Poresky, Lot 22 of Waterlynn Place, 131 Leyton Loop, #B, Mooresville, $215,000, on Oct. 9.
From J. and C. Wright to A. and S. Badamo, Lot 240 of Stafford, 136 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $410,000, on Oct. 9.
From G. and W. Hastings to G. and L. Haislip, Lot 470 of The Point on Norman, 159 Brownstone Dr., Mooresville, $870,000, on Oct. 9.
From R. and K. Schillinger to J. and C. Wright, Lot 192 of Bells Crossing, 203 S. San Agustin Dr., Mooresville, $520,000, on Oct. 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and W. Taylor, Lot 183 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 115 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $327,500, on Oct. 9.
From C. Spears III, C. Spears/Est, A. Spears and A. and M. Ritchie to A. and L. Molina, (Lot 239), 668 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $625,000, on Oct. 9.
From M. and M. Royal to G. and S. Mankatti, Lot 59 of Harris Village, 124 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $347,000, on Oct. 9.
From R. Harlow to L. Marzano, Lot 88 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 188 Welton Way, Mooresville, $229,000, on Oct. 9.
From D. and D. and J. Jones to T. and T. Yeager, Lot 126 of Baycrossing, 116 Liva Lane, Mooresville, $538,500, on Oct. 9.
From S. and K. Parker and D. and A. Cockman to RBI Assets, LLC, metes and bounds, 216 S. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $150,000, on Oct. 9.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to F. Richardson, Lot 13 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $270,000, on Oct. 9.
From V. Savage to R. and C. Johnson, 1.60 acres, 1058 Coddle Creek Hwy., Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 9.
From W. and B. Onsrud to J. and K. Schillinger, Lot 8 of Beacon Pointe, 353 Marietta Rd., Mooresville, $489,000, on Oct. 9.
From K. and M. Green to M. and M. Roper, Lot 73 of Curtis Pond, 134 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $261,000, on Oct. 9.
From NVR, Inc. to R. and B. Korrapati, Lot 59 of Waterfront at Langtree, 144 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $272,000, on Oct. 9.
From A. Aldrich/TR & Exr, Thomas M. Guy Declaration of Trust, Thomas M. Guy, Jr., Declaration of Trust and T. Guy Jr./Est to G. and F. Lawrence, Lot 1 of Lake Norman Yacht Club, 107 Melville Court, Mooresville, $900,000, on Oct. 9.
From J. Morris to R. Richardson and A. Register, Lot 34 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 114 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $242,500, on Oct. 9.
From B. and H. Turner to J. Morris, (Lot 20), 335 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $440,000, on Oct. 9.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to S. and R. Roper, Lot 4 of Brookside, 123 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $399,500, on Oct. 9.
From J. Sarama and S. Malnak to N. Robinson, Lot 7 of Sunny Manor, 706 Norman Dr., Mooresville, $185,000, on Oct. 9.
From R. Chambers Jr. to T. and J. Hoffmann, Lot 13 of Donaldson Landing, 115 Patience Place Lane, Mooresville, $1,118,000, on Oct. 9.
From J. Daly and E. Wilson/Est to MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC, Lot 30 of Mooreland Estates, 218 Elysian Dr., Mooresville, $625,000, on Oct. 9.
From R. and D. Ervin to MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC, Lot 29 of Mooreland Estates, 212 Eylsian Dr., Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 9.
From J. and M. Myers to J. Morrison, (Lot 18), 126 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $799,500, on Oct. 9.
From S. and K. Lee to J. Tipton, Lot 151 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 104 Pavillion Lane, Mooresville, $291,000, on Oct.12.
From NVR, Inc. to D. and E. Safin, Lot 58 of Waterfront at Langtree, Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $276,000, on Oct. 12.
From S. Pelchat to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Lot 51 of Woodland Hills, 151 Broadbill Dr., Mooresville, $450,000, on Oct. 12.
From P. and E. Baciu to D. and F. Cordell, Lot 6 of Whispering Oaks, 1225 Pine Mist Dr., Mooresville, $539,000, on Oct. 12.
From Stanley Martin Companies LLC and Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to K. and B. Jenkins, Lot 45 of Shinnville Ridge, 123 Stueben Dr., Mooresville, $422,000, on Oct. 12.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to JRD Realty, LLC, (Lots 8 and 9), 529 Gantt St., Mooresville, $95,000, on Oct. 13.
From L. and S. Everhardt to M. and F. Poole, Lot 4 of Catalina Cove, 169 Rainbow Rd., Mooresville, $131,500, on Oct.13.
From P. and P. Frazier to M. Rivera, Lot 7 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 126 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $284,500, on Oct. 13.
From C. Brevig to M. Capo, metes and bounds, 743 Oak St., Mooresville, $190,000, on Oct. 13.
From P. Tulbert, R. and C. and C. Brown and L. and W. and W. Seamon to Brownstone Ridge Development LLC, 44.4 acres, 533 Wiggins Rd., Mooresville, $890,000, on Oct. 13.
OLIN
From Dixieland, Inc. to T. and T. Robinson, Lot 20 of Olin Ridge, 115 Cora Lane, Olin, $153,000, on Oct. 8.
From K. and J. Smith to B. Ellis and A. Myers, Lot 7 of Raider Heights, 1699 Jennings Rd., Olin, $199,000, on Oct. 9.
From Shelton Dairy Properties IV LLC to M. and K. James, metes and bounds, Tabor Road, Olin, $78,000, on Oct. 12.
STATESVILLE
From T. Davis and A. Lambert to J. and C. Thayer, Lot 27 of Mountain Road Village, 155 Doubletree Dr., Statesville, $155,500, on Oct. 7.
From M. and M. and T. and T. Lippard to E. Moss, Lot 196 of Forest Acres, 108 Apricot Lane, Statesville, $10,500, on Oct. 7.
From E. Lefever, F. Sherrill, S. Hutchcraft/AIF and C. Sherrill to H. and K. McCombs, Lot 31 of Brittian Hills, Sandtrap Dr., Statesville, $19,000, on Oct. 7.
From D. Henderson to K. Slaughter, 4.262 acres, 129 Hugh Lane, Statesville, $78,500, on Oct. 7.
From W. and C. Woodall to M. Posla, Unit 60 of Magnolia Glen Condominium, 1048 The Glen St., Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 7.
From N. and S. Stamey to Rockstar Capital Development Group, LP, Lot 42 of River Hill Heights, Cedar Town Rd., Statesville, $9,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. and T. and T. Stamey to Rockstar Capital Development Group, LP, Lot 41 of River Hill Heights, Cedar Town Rd., Statesville, $9,000, on Oct. 8.
From R. and R. Nixon and S. and S. Deaton to City of Statesville, 2633 Amity Hill Rd., Statesville, $5,000, on Oct. 8.
From M2 & Company LLC to B. and M. Babiarz, Lot 38 of Village Point, 113 Bridge Mill Court, Statesville, $107,000, on Oct. 8.
From L. and R. Weeks to R. Anderson, Lot 91 of Barium Seasons Village, 267 Winter Flake Dr., Statesville, $309,000, on Oct. 8.
From M. and C. Shinn to CTRRR, LLC, Lot 101 of Country Club Estates, 616 Margaret Dr., Statesville, $112,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. and S. Troutman to J. and J. Overcash, 0.793 acre, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $500, on Oct. 8.
From A. and L. Anderson to R. and R. Pomeroy, (Lot 4), 257 Bostian Lake Rd., Statesville, $155,000, on Oct. 9.
From Dilmar Investments, Inc. to PGP Dollar I, LLC, 1.06 acres, Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, $820,000, on Oct. 9.
From J. and S. Mauney to W. and E. Ahders, metes and bounds, 3216 Salisbury Hwy. #1, Statesville, $606,000, on Oct. 9.
From P. and P. and P. and J. Davis to I. Jaimes, two tracts, 426 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $29,000, on Oct. 9.
From R. Benge and J. and B. Mitchell to K. and C. Robinson, metes and bounds, 3759 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 9.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and D. Patrick, Lot 227 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $245,000, on Oct. 9.
From F. and Y. Palmer to B. and C. Hildebrand, Lot 27 of Wood Bridge Estates, 155 Draper Dr., Statesville, $22,000, on Oct. 9.
From Heaven Properties, LLC to L. and P. Hutt, Lots133-136 of Broadview, 204 S. Greenbriar Rd., Statesville, $230,000, on Oct. 9.
From C. Grose, C. Burns, B. Grose, B. Levan, J. Burns, J. Levan and H. Grose/Est to O. and E. Turcios, two tracts, 3-2/10 acres, 1387 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $65,000, on Oct. 9.
From A. Vining/AIF, G. Ingle/TR and D. Smith to Affinity Capital LLC, (Lot 6), S. Green Street, Statesville, $60,000, on Oct. 9.
From D. and W. and W. Freeman, J. Elliott and T. Crockett to H. Johnson Jr., Lot 347 of Shannon Acres, 3240 Broadmoor Dr., Statesville, $15,500, on Oct. 9.
From J. and C. Parlier to W. MacNamara, Lot 1339, Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, Radio Road, Statesville, $137,000, on Oct. 9.
From D. Glover to King City Investments, LLC, 146 E. Bell St., Statesville, $90,000, on Oct. 12.
To T. Combs/Indvl & Exr, M. Combs and L. Combs/Est to D. Watt, Lot 17 of Dunlap Gate, 177 Dunlap Loop, Statesville, $70,000, on Oct. 12.
From J. Hochstetler and P. Hochstetler/AIF to KELJO LLC, Lots 29 and 20 of Woodlawn, 525 Park Dr., Statesville, $51,000, on Oct. 13.
From S. and A. and A. and K. and W. and M. Hollingsworth, E. and D. Cooper, K. Cooper-Haber, K. Cooper Haber, and K. and R. and R. Haber to J. and K. Gabriel, Lot 45 of Mitchell Aire, 416 Florence Circle, Statesville, $3,000, on Oct. 13.
From S. and D. Caskaddon to H. and D. Lee, Lot 7 of Garden Park Estate, 169 Happy Lane, Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 13.
From T. Clark and T. and J. Redmond to N. Juan and I. Flores, 0.4998 acre, Lot 30 of Olde Town Mobile Homes Inc., 126 Dusty Loop, Statesville, $17,500, on Oct. 13.
From A. Davidson to A. and D. Dodd, lots, 722 and 726 Rose St., Statesville, $199,500, on Oct. 13.
From J. and C. Brewer to D. Foote and N. Villamer, 0.986 acre, PT3 +2 of Fifth Creek Estates, 113 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $265,000, on Oct. 13.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 103 of Martha’s Ridge 905 Little Dog Lane, Statesville, $201,500, on Oct. 13.
From S. and S. Jordan to C. and S. Turner, Lot 2 of Fairmount Fields, 107 Windrow Lane, Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 13.
From E. and B. Six, E. Hyde and J. Buell to Max Properties, LLC, (Lot 8), 116 S. Patterson St., Statesville, $40,000, on Oct. 13.
From R. and Y. Manley to P. and R. Woodcock, Lot 11 of Harbor Watch, 195 High Lake Dr., Statesville, $175,000, on Oct. 13.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to R. and T. Wilson, Lot 26 of Larkin Golf Club, 145 Margo Lane, Statesville, $291,500, on Oct. 14.
From JCJ Investments, LLC to Wilson Building, Inc., Lot 2B of Crawford Road Business Park, 116 Commerce Blvd., Statesville, $85,000, on Oct. 13.
STONY POINT
From B. Love Jr., A. Grigg-Love, A. Grigg Love and A. Love to T. and J. Deatherage, Lot 59 of Riverwalk, 167 Rivercliff Dr., Stony Point, $20,000, on Oct. 9.
From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers and D. Millsaps/PTNR to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 5 of West Iredell Acres, TBD West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $12,000, of Oct. 12.
TROUTMAN
From Pilot Realty and Development Company to HH Wiltshire Holdings, LLC, multiple lots and parcels of Rocky Creek Cove and Wiltshire Creek, 112, 113, 119, 126, 129, 134, 137, 183, 187, 191, 199 and 203 Brook Creek Dr., 151, 129, 172 and 178 E. Panther Creek Rd., and 105, 111, 117, 118 and 119 Carissa Lane, Troutman, $425,000, on Oct. 7.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to J. Benjamin, Lot 62 of Wiltshire Creek, 144 Wiltshire Rd., Troutman, $25,000, on Oct. 8.
From Richwood Builders, LLC to R. and J. Rollag, Lot 31 of Winding Forest, 123 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $565,000, on Oct. 8.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc.to D. Kelker, Lot 26 of Windstone Crossing, 160 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $305,000, on Oct. 8.
From B. and B. and R. Morrow and M. and J. and D. and A. Mayfield to J. Wallace and M. King, (Lots 31-36), 324 Rumple St., Troutman, $227,000, on Oct. 8.
From M. and P. McCombs to N. and J. Peniston, Lot 15 of Hawkes Bay, 125 Hawkes Point Dr., Troutman, $585,000, on Oct. 9.
From J. and W. and W. Allgood to Z. and L. Zwilling, Lot 3, Brer Fox Trail, Troutman, $400,000, on Oct. 9.
From Iron Ivey, LLC to H. Duarte, Lot 37 of Rocky Creek Cove, 216 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $205,000, on Oct. 9.
From D. Perry to N. and A. Johnson, (Lot 3), 735 Talley Road, Troutman, $50,000, on Oct. 9.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and E. Oria, Lot 102 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 118 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $315,000, on Oct. 13.
From R. Anderson to T. and N. Ruggirello, Lot 68 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 149 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $560,000, on Oct. 13.
UNION GROVE
From M. Crater and R. Crater/AIF to R. Solis, tracts, 146 LP Dr., Union Grove, $200,000, on Oct. 7.
From L. Sharpe to K. and S. Johnson, Lots 62-72 of Wooten, 117 Chestnut Oak Rd., Union Grove, $145,000, on Oct. 9.
From D. Smith to J. and R. Redmond, 0.620 acre of Linneys Mill Road, Union Grove, $2,500, on Oct. 12.
