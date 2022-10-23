Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood, Quiet Waters Drive, Mooresville, $6,200,000, on Oct. 12.

From Perth Holdings, LLC to Avalon Lake Norman, L.P., 27.12227 acres +/- River Highway, Mooresville, $5,605,000, on Oct. 7.

From Black-Dewar Management Trust, J. Black/TR and D. Dewar/TR to 156 Union Chapel Drive, LLC, Lot 537 of The Point on Norman, 156 Union Chapel Drive, Mooresville, $5,600,000 on Oct. 13.

From Henbell Statesville HFT, LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, 2.213 acres, 311 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $4,147,500, on Oct. 7.

From F. Tinelli and T. Tinelli/Indvl & AIF to S. and A. Lilly, (Lot 531), 186 Greyfriars Road, Mooresville, $3,800,000, on Oct. 14.

CLEVELAND

From M. and E. Hill to R. and K. Perry, 10.002 acres and 5.501 acres, 233 Hidden Hills Lane, Cleveland, $835,000, on Oct. 7.

From R. and K. McFarland to J. and M. Cummings, 8.19 acres, Triplett and Mt. Tabor Roads, Cleveland, $164,000, on Oct. 11.

From M. Ortiz, J. McNeely and A. Ortiz to J. and L. Cochran, (Lot 3), 116 Cochran Farm Lane, Cleveland, $100,000, on Oct. 11.

HARMONY

From B. and B. and L. Lee to C. Lee, one acre, more or less, 302 Kinder Road, Harmony, $60,000, on Oct. 6.

From WJH LLC to R. and L. Robinson, Lot 51 of Rock Gate Estates, 156 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $212,000, on Oct. 14.

MOORESVILLE

From S. and J. Wintheiser to T. and D. Cameli, Lot 8 of The Reserve at Langtree, 128 Slocumb Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on Oct. 6.

From P. and R. Smith to J. Tancredi, Lot 258 of Waterlynn, 123 Tulip Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 6.

From HDC-Brawley-Mooresville Partners, LP and HDC-NC GP Mooresville, LLC/PTNR to Race City Select Holdings, LLC, Lot 4 of Brawley Crossing, Talbert Road, Mooresville, $3,637,500, on Oct. 6.

From K. and S. Blossom to N. and D. Harshbarger, Lot 51 of Lakewalk, 115 Rosebay Drive, Mooresville, $493,000, on Oct. 6.

From S. Kocis, S. Mastrogiacomo and R. Kocis Jr. to B. and R. Burry, Lot 323 of Atwater Landing, 179 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $460,000, on Oct. 6.

From Northlake Developers, LLC to K. and S. Blossom, Lot 32 of Northington Woods, 138 Waterbury Drive, Mooresville, $879,000, on Oct. 6.

From P. and P. Brotherton to Perth Holdings, LLC, 27.4137 acres, Perth Road and N.C. 150, Mooresville, $2,500,000, on Oct. 7.

From Bridgestone, LLC to Perth Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 996 River Highway, Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 7.

From Quality Oil Company, LLC to Perth Holdings, LLC, (Lot 2), 978 River Highway, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on Oct. 7.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Posada and J. Ortega, Lot 43 of Pine Street, Mooresville, $370,000, on Oct. 7.

From R. and R. and J. and J. Sloop to D. and B. Klos, 0.655 acre, 836 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $420,000, on Oct. 7.

From Rebel Alliance, LLC and Kelly Goddard Group, LLC to J. Whitaker and A. Snow, 0.572 acre, 161 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $198,500, on Oct. 7.

From R. and R. and R. and T. Young to J. Hinson, Lot 188 of Linwood Farms, 139 Edgington St., Mooresville, $357,000, on Oct. 7.

From K. and K, and P. and P. Wallace to M. Everhart, Lot 1 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 105 Beverly Chase Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on Oct. 7.

From B. and B. Vanhoy and K. and K Gudger to B. and M. Krokson, lots, 1045 Briarhill Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 7.

From H. and H. Howlett and L. Cole to K. and P. Siskowic, Lot 1039 of Sconset Village at the Point, 106 Yale Loop, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on Oct. 7.

From T. and T. Miller, J. Paluso-Miller, J. Paluso Miller and J. Miller to M. and S. Autrey, Lot 158 of Foxfield, 401 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $679,500, on Oct. 7.

From Oak Street Properties of Mooresville, LLC to Parakeet LLC, two tracts, 719 Oak St., Mooresville, $205,000, on Oct. 7.

From Nest Homes, LLC to T. and K. Mischik, Lot 7 of Sills Creek Plantation, 150 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $584,500, on Oct. 7.

From True Homes, LLC to I. Castillo, Lot 42 of Pine Street, Mooresville, $363,000, on Oct. 7

From Nest Homes, LLC to R. Everhart, Lot 86 of Atwater Landing, 108 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $808,000, on Oct. 7.

From P. Barger to JMS Mooresville 3 LLC, (Lot 1690), 114 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $1,575,000, on Oct. 7.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Ritchey, Lot 250 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $503,500, on Oct. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. West, Lot 129 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $483,000, on Oct. 11.

From D. and D. Bailey to J. Helton, Lot 63 of Commodore Peninsula, 259 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $572,000, on Oct. 11.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. Dasco Jr., Lot 133 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $409,500, on Oct. 11.

From R. and C. Timmins to C. and J. Timmins, Lot 3 of Lake View Heights, 209 Gannett Drive, Mooresville, $620,000, on Oct. 11.

From M. and M. Bost and C. Turner Jr./AIF to D. and C. McClain, metes and bounds, TBD Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $25,000, on Oct. 11.

From K. and K. Bonella to J. and C. Woodall, metes and bounds, Charleston Drive, Mooresville, $19,000, on Oct. 11.

From J. Ianniello and J. and F. Moysan to E. and M. Alleyne, Lot 151 of Brookhaven, 123 Summerwood Drive, Mooresville, $262,000, on Oct. 12.

From R. and R. and S. Kolessar to M. and N. Gilliss, Lot 171 of Davidson Downes, 108 Manorly Lane, Mooresville, $999,000, on Oct. 12.

From J. and D. Fioravanti to J. and L. Culvahouse, Lot 10 of Muirfield, 130 Haddington Place, Mooresville, $675,000, on Oct. 12.

From P. and P. and A. Buchman to J. and C. Austin, Lot 49 of Kistler Mill, 138 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on Oct. 12.

From M. Sweeney/TR, M. Sweeney/TR, S. Sweeney/TR, S. Sweeney/TR, S. Sweeney/TR and Michael & Stacy Sweeney Revocable Trust to M. and R. Fortin, Lot 850 of The Point, 125 Swayne Drive, Mooresville, $1,290,000, on Oct. 11.

From L. and L. and L. Rothwell to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 40 of Marina Village, 121 Crescent Place Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 12.

From C. anad J. Inglehart to P. and A. Buchman, .8809 acre, 723 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $390,000, on Oct. 12.

From L. Goins, L. Justin and J. Goins to D. Henderson, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 406 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $246,500, on Oct. 13.

From L. Lor to K. and K. Phillips, .70 acre, 133 Swan Lake Road, Mooresville, $216,000, on Oct. 13.

From B. and J. Sines to C. and N. Burns, Lot 20 of The Point on Norman, 176 Old Post Road, Mooresville, $1,270,000, on Oct. 13.

From S. and J. and J. Kurtz to W. and J. Impagliazzo, 1.119 acres, 148 Sweetbriar Lane, Mooresville, $480,000, on Oct. 13.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to V. and I. Zunk, Lot 6 of Shepherds Landing, Mooresville, $399,000, on Oct. 13.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to M. Wu, Lot 28 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $359,000, on Oct. 13.

From R. Manross/TR, The Robert C. Manross Real Property Trust, E. Jones/TR and The Elizabeth Cheek-Jones Real Property Trust to J. and M. Norman, Lot 704 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 110 Mint Ave., Unit D, Mooresville, $468,000, on Oct. 13.

From S. and S. and J. Holmes to M. Mejia, tract 2, 919 Summer St., Mooresville, $205,000, on Oct. 14.

From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to N. and S. Orzel, Lot 10 of Streamside Estates, 145 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $675,000, on Oct. 14.

From H. and K. Wede to K. Wells, Lot 9 of The Hampshires, 119 Tilton Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 14.

From A. and A. and D. Vandergrift to M. and K. Constance, Lot 29 of Creek Stone, 256 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $620,000, on Oct. 14.

From N. and D. Harshbarger to R. and K. Ellis, Lot 54 of Spring Acres, 151 Ridgetop Road, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on Oct. 14.

From E. McIntosh and A. Peritore to K. and D. Schurman, Lot 147 of Curtis Pond, 162 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 14.

From J. and J. Long to Paddock Investment Properties, LLC, (Lot 88), 116 Kyle Lane, Mooresville, $470,000, on Oct. 14.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to A. Vandergrift, Lot 226 of Stafford at Langtree, 172 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $609,000, on Oct. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and R. Sega, Lot 252 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $489,000, on Oct. 14.

From W. and S. Rouse to M. Portillo, M. Villalta and E. Portillo, Lot 316 of Curtis Pond, 260 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 14.

From R. and N. and N. Powell and N. Haney to J. Handysides, Lot 14 of Sunset Pointe II at the Harbour, 134 Shipyard Pointe Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on Oct. 14.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to I. Pace, Lot 25 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1276 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $378,000, on Oct. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and R. Vedamuthu, Lot 249 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $559,000, on Oct. 14.

From T. and T. and S. and S. Knowles to K. Cipriano Ramirez, .916 acre, 113 Barkland Lane, Mooresville, $260,000, on Oct. 14.

From E. and R. Larsen to S. and M. Spicuzza, Lot 1 of Trillium, 105 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $760,000, on Oct. 14.

From S. Robinson/Indvl & AIF, S. Robinson and R. Johnston to R. and A. Hallberg, 100 Park West Townhomes, 100 W. Park Ave., Unit J, Mooresville, $180,000, on Oct. 14.

From J. and T. Freeman to W. and S. Rouse, Lot 89 of Northbridge, 150 Northbridge Drive, Mooresville, $635,000, on Oct. 14.

MOUNT ULLA

From L. and E. Bost to C. and K. Wingate, metes and bounds, 2450 Sloop Road, Mount Ulla, $412,000, on Oct. 12.

OLIN

From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and K. Holland to Chase DRM, LLC, 0.834 acre, 618 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $172,500, on Oct. 14.

STATESVILLE

From F. and S. and W. Sipes to M. Hallman, 22 acres, more or less, Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, $199,000, on Oct. 6.

From P. Pritz to S. Cherry, Lot 58 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 951 Barracuda Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on Oct. 6.

From The Robert and Betty Johnston Living Trust and G. Waggoner/TR to R. and S. Clouatre, Lots 108 and 109 of Dalwan Heights, 503 and 505 Randa Drive, Statesville, $380,000, on Oct. 6.

From K. and J. Carr to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 119 of Tara’s Trace, 2232 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on Oct. 6.

From S. Rogers/Indvl & Exr, S. Rogers/Indvl & Exr, W. Rogers, V. Rogers/Est, C. and C. and R. Rogers, P. and M. Noisette and J. and J. and R. Shephard to A. Varner and K. Burkey, Lots 34 and 34 of Meadow-View Estates, Dellinger Drive, Statesville, $294,000, on Oct. 6.

From S. and T. Gilreath to J. Matthews, Lot 57 of Danbury Forest, 159 Danbury Lane, Statesville, $276,000, on Oct. 6.

From True Homes, LLC to E. Tak, Lot 72 of Larkin, 125 Divot Lane, Statesville, $413,000, on Oct. 6.

From K. Vang and X. Yang to C. Purcell and B. and H. May, Lot 38 of Nelly Green Estates, 2650 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $367,500, on Oct. 6.

From D. Troutman to Statesville Building Company, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), 1597 and 1605 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Oct. 6.

From Fairways at River Oaks, LLC to D. McClintock and D. Neesmith, Lots 8 and 9 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club Estates, 138 and 148 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on Oct. 6.

From Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB/TR, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC/AIF to L. Harris, Lot 95 of Stones Edge, 182 Zircon Drive, Statesville, $115,500, on Oct. 6.

From J. Walters, J. Rinehardt and J. Walters to H.E.L.P. Enterprises, LLC, (Lot 8), 1107 Stokes Ave., Statesville, $7,500, on Oct. 7.

From B. and T. and T. Teaster to M. and P. Easley, Lot 4 of Bethany Trace, 145 Gilead Lane, Statesville, $272,500, on Oct. 7.

From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 15 of Pine Forest, 102 E. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $404,000, on Oct. 7.

From KL LHB CHP AIV LLC to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, Lots, 10-11, 18, 38-41, 44-48 and 136-141 of Bell Farm, Statesville, $1,374,500, on Oct. 7.

From W. and J. Stipes to I. Guevara, C. Guerrero and J. Ramirez, Lot 16 of Shady Rest Acres, 195 Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $16,000, on Oct. 7.

From J. and D. and D. Cable to A. Sanchez, A. Telles Sanchez and E. Compean, Lot 5 of Saddle Wood, 151 Saddlewood Lane, Statesville, $318,000, on Oct. 7.

From F. and G. and G. and R. and L. Dowell and A. and S. Winebarger to Dirt Creek Management LLC, metes and bounds, 2987 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $198,500, on Oct. 7.

From A. and A. Eckliff to T. Peterson, two tracts, 6 acres and 0.293 acre, 164 Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 7.

From RBK Rentals LLC to R. and K. Land and B. and K. Plesz, (Lot 1), 218 Jennings Road, Statesville, $190,000, on Oct. 7.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 167, 168, 180 and 196 of Martha’s Ridge, Statesville, $292,000, on Oct. 7.

From M. Hornbuckle to MELTX Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 177 Henry Martin Trail, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 10.

From V. and S. and S. and A. and A. and M. McMullen and J. and J. McNeill to F. and B. De La Torre, (Lot 1), 2312 E. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 10.

From F. and L. Wagner to J. and E. Crome, Lot 9 of Pine Forest, 124 Carolinian Drive, Statesville, $440,000, on Oct. 11.

From J. Cartner to M. Cline, (Lot 1), 405 Vaughn Mill Road, Statesville, $12,000, on Oct. 11.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. and J. Eggers, Lot 42 of Augusta Greens, 119 Titleist Drive, Statesville, $308,000, on Oct. 11.

From True Homes, LLC to T. Burris, Lot 108 of Fox Den, Tenth Green Court, Statesville, $408,000, on Oct. 11.

From J. Travis to City of Statesville, 5.977 acres, Hickory Highway, Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 11.

From True Homes, LLC to F. and N. Mba, Lot 355 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $325,000, on Oct. 11.

From J. and J. Raymer to Digital Business Corp., Reelvest Properties, 19.673 acres, Cove Gap Road, Statesville, $97,000, on Oct. 11.

From J. and J. and L. Rosental to M. and C. Bennett, Lots of Lakeside Development, 565 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $342,500, on Oct. 11.

From B. Fowler to S. and K. Daniels, Lot 72 of Beverly Heights, 304 Macon Drive, Statesville, $505,000, on Oct. 11.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to T. and T. Hansby, Lot 7 of Dogwood Grove, 120 Cotton Field Drive, Statesville, $545,000, on Oct. 11.

From R. Oddo/Indvl & Exr, K. and K. Oddo, T. and R. Leicht, and W. and L. and J. and D. Oddo to T. and K. Mundy, Lot 146 of Country Club Estates, 516 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on Oct. 12.

From WRGJR Properties, LLC to R. Gullatta, .53 acre, 116 Karmen Lane, Statesville, $329,000, on Oct. 12.

From C. and L. Terll to Marasca Realty Trust, Lot 92 of Fox Den, 174 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $310,000, on Oct. 12.

From P. Mason to A. Cruse, 212 Bacon Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Oct. 12.

From D. and K. Berthel to G. and J. Hart, 6.15 acres, more or less, Airport Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Oct 12.

From Hometeam Property Management, LLC to M. Fournier, Lot 2 of Starmount Forest Revised, Kenilworth Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Oct. 12.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Snyder to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 44 of Martha’s Ridge, 824 Shillington Lane, Statesville, $337,500, on Oct. 12.

From Hillcrest View Estates, LLC to D. and C. Marlowe, Lot 8 of Carter’s Farm, 105 Capstone Court, Statesville, $449,000, on Oct. 12.

From C. Moose to L. Salmeron and J. Marquez, three tracts, lots, Monroe Street, Statesville, and 810 Jackson St., Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 12.

From N. Oxendine to Triple Crown Realty & Investments, LLC, Lot 13 of Statesville Development Company, 1120 7th St., Statesville, $2,500, on Oct. 13.

From W. and J. Impagliazzo to N. and H. Pezzeca, Lot 17 of Northlake, 141 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $390,000, on Oct. 13.

From B. Houpe, O. Mayfield, J. Dagenhart and A. and W. Robinson to C. and C. Gibson, Lot 101-104 of Broadview, 2808 Findley Road, Statesville, $260,000, on Oct. 13.

From D. and F. Lunsford to W. Self, 0.210 acre, more or less, Wood Street, Statesville, $42,000, on Oct. 13.

From Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Inc. to M. Horowitz, (Lot 3), 438 Coolidge Ave., Statesville, $145,000, on Oct. 13.

From M. and N. and N. Vue to RS Rental III-A, LLC, metes and bounds, 708 Park Drive, Statesville, $118,500, on Oct. 14.

From Journey Capital, LLC to E. Brannock and A. Parks, Lot 12 of Developer’s Enterprises, Inc., 218 Springfield Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 14.

From S&D Homes, LLC to J. and J. Buckley, Lot 31 of West Ridge, 142 Westridge Drive, Statesville, $174,000, on Oct. 14.

From M. and M. Campbell to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 141), 173 Horseshoe Loop, Statesville, $35,500, on Oct. 14.

From J. and A. McCoy to E. and C. Colon, Lot 330 of Oak Creek, 135 Oak Creek Road, Statesville, $265,000, on Oct. 14.

From E. and E. Baiardo to E. and C. Colon, metes and bounds, English Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 14.

From D. Foote and N. Villamer to J. Granados and M. Santana, 0.986 acre, 113 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on Oct. 14.

STONY POINT

From D. Benfield, J. and P. Brown, T. and J. Clontz and T. and C. Blalock to D. and T. Campbell, (Lot 7), 466 E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $100,000, on Oct. 7.

From S. Pham to M. and J. Bates, Lot 33 of Riverwalk, 321 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $150,000, on Oct. 12.

TROUTMAN

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Grunert, Lot 240 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 206 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $419,500, on Oct. 7.

From Legacy Property Solutions, LLC to J. and A. Plyler, Lot 1 of Lowdermilk Legacy, 127 Overcash Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Oct. 10.

From M. Hyett/TR, L. Hyett/TR, L. Hyett/TR and Lee E. Hyett Revocable Trust to L. and M. Baty, .52 acre, 150 Goodman Road, Troutman, $315,000, on Oct. 11.From T. Neill to Piedmont Landco, LLC, one acre, 116 Rankin Hill Road, Troutman, $32,000, on Oct. 11.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. and K. Rowton, Lot 54 of Rocky Creek Cove, 130 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $302,500, on Oct. 12.

From B. and C. Edwards to J. Ianniello, Lot 15 of Meadow Glen, 202 State Park Road, Troutman, $262,000, on Oct. 12.

From P. and K. Dunlop to S. and D. Rogers, 69.677 acres, Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $865,000, on Oct. 13.

From J. and M. and M. Champion to C. Bruketa, Lot 40 of Meadow Glen, 103 Park Vista Drive, Troutman, $331,000, on Oct. 13.

From H. Mitchell/Est, A. and D. Alley and T. and S. Mitchell to D. Tonch, two tracts, metes and bounds and 0.5 acre, Clontz Hill Road, Troutman, $423,000, on Oct. 13.

From E. Zannini to R. and C. Cerezo, Lot 21 of Twin Creek Estates, 289 State Park Road, Troutman, $48,000, on Oct. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and D. Jerzewski, Lot 244 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 198 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $467,500, on Oct. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and J. Rose, Lot 217 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 215 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $478,000, on Oct. 14.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 36 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Oct. 14.

UNION GROVE

From S. and S. Wooten to G. and R. Bustle one acre, 188 Branton Road, Union Grove, $5,000, on Oct. 12.