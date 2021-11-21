Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 31-Nov. 8

From C. and P. and P. Huffman to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 40 and 43 of Cedar Hills, Statesville, $45,000, on Nov. 5.

From J. Riggs to J. Taylor, Lot 48 of River Run II, 127 South Yadkin River Road, Statesville, $9,000, on Nov. 8.

From P. and P. and C. Knight to N. and J. LaCoursiere, 7.07 acres, Lot 5 of Stafford Estates, 173 Backcreek Lane, Statesville, $655,000, on Nov. 8.

From B. and V. Doig to E. and L. Garcia, Lot 38 of Summerset, 124 Grainger Lane, Statesville, $233,000, on Nov. 8.

From B. Myers and T. Payton to J. and R. Vasquez, Lot 81 of Lakewood Estates, 175 Old Airport Road, Statesville, $187,000, on Nov. 8.

From K. Archer to J. Eads, Lot 17 of Old Farm, 2322 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Nov. 8.

From T. and T. and A. and A. Hamby to B. and V. Doig, Lot 70 of Donsdale, 228 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $435,000, on Nov. 8.

From D. and D. and D. and J. and J and J. Smith to O. Rios, Lots 70-73 of Rayon Park, 2031 Gagner St., Statesville, $20,000, on Nov. 8.

From Wealth Cap Funds, LLC to B. Bodine, two tracts, 1.425 acres and .431 acre, Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $290,000, on Nov. 8.