Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 31-Nov. 8

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Anna Industrial Properties, LLC to Anna Industrial Portfolio, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 116, 120, 121 and 124 Anna Drive, Statesville, $12,455,500, on Nov. 2.
From Gregory Industrial Properties, LLC to Gregory Industrial Portfolio, LLC, two parcels, Lots 48-51, North Carolina Equipment Property, 1701, 1703, 1705, 1707, 1709, 1711, 1711-A, 1713 and 1715 Gregory Road, $5,767,000, on Nov. 2.
From Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC to Nest Communities, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 68.481 acres, Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $4,650,000, on Nov. 3.
From Weinig Industrial Properties, LLC to Weinig Industrial Portfolio, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 1821, 1855, 1856, 1860, 1902, 1904 and 1906 Weinig Street and 304 and 310 Leitz Place, Statesville, $4,230,500, on Nov. 2.
From Clayton Industrial Properties, LLC to Clayton Industrial Portfolio, LLC, 6.981 acres, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1906, 1907, 1909, 1911A and 1911B Clayton Street and 320 Meacham Road, Statesville, $4,186,000, on Nov. 2.
CLEVELAND
From S. and D. and D. Erwin to P. Gillespie, two tracts, 1.1 acres and 1.056 acres, 151 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $155,000, on Nov. 1.
From K. and D. and A. Privette and D. and D. and M. and M. and S. Davis to US Landvestors, LLC, metes and bounds, 118 Furr Road, Cleveland, $60,000, on Nov. 4.
HARMONY
From B. Bluhm/TR & Exr, B. Bluhm/TR & Exr, H. Bluhm/Est and Bluhm Family Trust to O. and E. Turcio, 0.76 acre, 1405 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $60,000, on Nov. 1.
From D. and J. Bridges to C. and T. Bridges, 1.015 acres, 596 Mullis Road, Harmony, $150,000, on Nov. 3.
From F. and L. Jones and R. Redmond/AIF to F. and L. Jones and F. Smith, 1.5 acres, 1105 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $500, on Nov. 4.
From R. Orth to P. Spillman Jr. and E. Stokes, 2 acres, Lot PT 15 of Gray Fox Ridge, 287 Fox Hunter Road, Harmony, $325,000, on Nov. 4.
From O. and O. Turner to A. Rollans, 5-1/4 acres, TBD Loganway Road, Harmony, $10,000, on Nov. 8.
MOORESVILLE
From L. and E. Crees to E. Crees, (Lake Lot No. 1640), 217 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $875,000, on Nov. 1.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to E. and O. Winton, Lot 107 of Windward Pointe, 312 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $210,000, on Nov. 1.
From C & S Farm of Mooresville, LLC to L. Payne, metes and bounds, 112 Orchid Lane, Mooresville, $553,000, on Nov. 1.
From L. Treadway to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 8 of Harris Village, 117 Doyle Farm Lane, Mooresville, $339,000, on Nov. 1.
From J. and J. Ford to M. Montazeri, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 701 S. Broad St., Mooresville, $175,000, on Nov. 1.
From JAT Partners, LLC and JAT Partners, LP to D. Hopkins, metes and bounds, 145 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $170,000, on Nov. 1.
From Custom Remodeling Services, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, (Lot 2), 552 Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $65,000, on Nov. 1.
From S. and S. Colon to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 266 of Curtis Pond, 102 Laporte Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on Nov. 1.
From J. and S. Grigioni to T. and D. Miller, Lot 63 of Northington Woods, 123 Waterbury Drive, Mooresville, $670,000, on Nov. 1.
From J. and G. Espada to T. and L. Sink, Lot 17 of The Harbour, 127 Wildiris Lane, Mooresville, $875,000, on Nov. 1.
From S. Reynolds/Indvl & Exr, H. Neel/Est, W. and W. Reynolds, C. and C. Neel and L. Johnston to L. and J. Laney, 2.10 acres, more or less, TBD Stutts Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on Nov. 1.
From R. and V. Fulknier to J. Egan, Lot 39 of Harris Village, 147 Harris Farm Road, Mooresville, $395,000, on Nov. 1.
From J. Shoemaker to A. and D. Guffy, 0.67 acre, Lots PT6 and 7 of Willton Forest, 165 Club Drive, Mooresville, $438,000, on Nov. 1.
From K. and K. and G. Smith to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 97 of Harris Village, 136 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $358,000, on Nov. 1.
From D. Ehrenstein to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 41 of Kistler Mill, 108 Biscuit Court, Mooresville, $381,000, on Nov. 1.
From D. and L. Skidmore to NAMLO7, LL, (Lot 9), 160 Saddle Road, Mooresville, $72,000, on Nov. 1.
From W. and T. Pastor to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 71 of Linwood Farms, 116 Bushnell Place, Mooresville, $443,000, on Nov. 1.
From L. Shaver to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 268 of Curtis Pond, 171 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $353,000, on Nov. 1.
From L. and W. Seamon to B. Tulbert and M. Phillippy, (Lot 243), 262, Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $222,500, on Nov. 1.
From Princeton Homes, LLC to R. and J. Beams, Lot 3 of Fernleaf, 540 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $678,000, on Nov. 1.
From Bucko Food Systems, Inc., to M. Rosenbaum, 0.46 acre, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $216,000, on Nov. 1.
From N. Gibson to S. Snider and K. and J. and J. Miclean, two tracts, metes and bounds, 145 Azalea Road, Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 1.
From S. and M. Irminger to B. and K. Smith, Lot 16 of Sunset Pointe at the Harbour, 112 Beech Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $820,000, on Nov. 1.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to C. and A. Bailey, Lot 95 of Briargate, 155 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on Nov. 1.
From C. Alba and J. Graber to H. and A. Daugherty, Lot 83 of Byers Creek, 175 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $433,000, on Nov. 2.
From E. Gilson/Admr & Indvl & TR, E. Tolbert/Admr & Indvl & TR, J. Tolbert/Est., R. Gilson and The Kimberly Paige Tolbert Special Needs Trust to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 132 of Allison Park, 698 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on Nov. 2.
From Peter M. Galano and Ghislaine D. Galano Revocable Living Trust, G. Galano/TR and P. Galano/TR to K. Keckler, Lot 39 of Shepherds Bluff, Mooresville, $45,500, on Nov. 2.
From Nest Homes, LLC to M. and D. Rakes, Lot 78 of Atwater Landing, 124 Preston Road, Mooresville, $817,000, on Nov. 2.
From Parkertown Holdings, LLC to Mountain Creek Farmstead, LLC, tract 1, New Interchange Tract, Mooresville, $335,000, on Nov. 2.
From Parkertown Holdings, LLC to M. and V. Coco, tract 2, New Interchange Tract, Mooresville, $500, on Nov. 2.
From M. and M. and M. and M. and M. Garrison to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 4 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 137 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on Nov. 2.
From L. and S. Maldonado to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 94 of Tall Oaks, 178 Kristens Court Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Nov. 2.
From T. and T. Haller to J. and L. Guido, Lot 55 of Shavender’s Bluff, 607 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on Nov. 2.
From K. and K, Hardwick to J. Offenberger, Lot 18 of Ashley Woods, 145 Knight N Gail Drive, Mooresville, $138,000, on Nov. 2.
From P. and J. Van Cleave to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 26 of Linwood Farms, 174 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $373,000, on Nov 2.
From Next Development, LLC to Crosby CRE, LLC, Holder Commercial Ventures, LLC and Marion Properties One, LLC, Lot 2 of Plantation Pointe, 654 River Highway, Mooresville, $844,000, on Nov. 2.
From D. and D. and K. Montgomery to B. Brooks, 0.48 acre, 550 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $240,000, on Nov. 2.
From E. and B. Vargas to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 1051 of Woodburn Crossing, 149 Marakery Road, Mooresville, $231,000, on Nov. 2.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. and M. Bradford, Lot 71 of Gabriel Estates, 100 Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on Nov. 3.
From N. and P. Clanton to B. Clanton, Lot 306 of Talbert Townes, 148 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $125,500, on Nov. 3.
From John R. McCormick Contracting, Inc.to Helmsman Homes, LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds, 4.499 acres and 1.344 acres, Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $2,500,000, on Nov. 3.
From E. Waines, L. Penwell-Waines, L. Penwell Waines and L. Waines to Zillow Homes Property Trust, two tracts, Lot 131 of Stafford and 0.036 acre, 206 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $503,500, on Nov. 3.
From PRTN, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, (Lot 2), Forest Lake Boulevard, Mooresville, $126,000, on Nov. 3.
From Pender Legacy Trust and D. Jackson/TR to Brians Com LLC, 0.423 acre, 540 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $170,000, on Nov. 3.
From D. and J. and J. Jackson to Brians Com LLC, 0.558 acre, 414 Ogburn St., Mooresville, $140,000, on Nov. 3.
From D. and D. and D. and M. Parks, M. Davidson and M. Parks to C. Mulakkayala and M. Sidda, Lot 95 of Waterlynn, 167 Farmers Folly Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on Nov. 3.
From R. and L. Bartus to L. and M. Conway, Lot 47 of Morrison Cove, 116 Morrison Cove Road, Mooresville, $516,000, on Nov. 3.
From A. and A. Johnson to B. and A. Pollack, Lot 52 of Foxfield, 316 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $430,000, on Nov. 3.
From C. O’Neill to J. and A. Smith, Lot 34 of Winslow Bay, 172 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $377,500, on Nov. 3.
From R. and P. Figueroa to C. Cowan, Lot 2 of Legacy Village, 121 Irving Ave., Unit I, Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 3.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to A. and R. Schoen, Lot 18 of Millswood Place, 615 Millswood Drive, Mooresville, $489,000, on Nov. 3.
From C. Kirkland to L. McConnell, Lot 4 of Harris Hill, 107 Teaberry Court, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 3.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 165 of Winbourne, 143 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $292,500, on Nov. 3.
From A. and T. and T. Abbasi to W. and E. Gray, Lot 1 of Sunset Pointe at The Harbour, 105 Island Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,305,000, on Nov. 4.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 247 of Curtis Pond, 129 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 4.
From VM Pronto, LLC to SRAM Pack I-C, L.L.C., two tracts, Lot 44 of Gabriel Estates, 109 Banterling Court, Mooresville, and Lot 257 of Curtis Pond, 131 Renville Place, Mooresville, $837,000, on Nov. 4.
From C. and C. and S. Bell to S. and J. Demers, Lot 22 of Bridgeport, 152 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Nov. 4.
From P. Pattberg and M. Reese to R. and D. Jenkins, Lot 82 of Sunridge Townhomes, LLC, 171 Forest Ridge Road, #2, Mooresville, $235,000, on Nov. 4.
From Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons, P.A./TR and P. Burns to P. Chang, Lot 245 of Waterlynn, 108 Sand Spur Drive, Mooresville, $65,000, on Nov. 4.
From T. Rucker to J. and J. Wachter, Lot 135 of Brookhaven, 111 Forester St., Mooresville, $180,000, on Nov. 4.
From M. Ferre to T. and C. Block, Lot 85 of Watertree Landing, 612 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on Nov. 4.
From N. and R. and R. Dooley to R. and J. Pahl, Lot 12 of Gambill Forest, 125 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 4.
From Marin Development Company, LLC to G. and K. Kapoor, Lot 26 of Mallard Head Country Club, 123 Bufflehead Drive, Mooresville, $747,000, on Nov. 4.
From A. Hernandez and N. Marquez to C. and J. Fox, Lot 9 of Highland Ridge, 148 Nesting Quail Lane, Mooresville, $433,000, on Nov. 4.
From C. and M. Nesbit and H. and H. Morton to F. Martinez and M. Cortes, (Lot 1), 115 Dry Dock Loop, Mooresville, $175,000, on Nov. 4.
From C. and S. Phetterplace to LKN Fountain of Youth PLLC, Lot 1 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 146 Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, $455,000, on Nov. 4.
From S. and C. and C. Hamilton to New Covenant Partners VIII, LLC, Lot 36 of Wellesley West, 174 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $450,000, on Nov. 5.
From M. and M. Herbst, M. Vargas-Herbst, M. Vargas Herbst and M. Herbst to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 4 of Idlewood Harbor, 118 Waterfowl Lane, Mooresville, $965,000, on Nov. 5.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Thomas, Lot 103 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $410,500, on Nov. 5.
From M. Gardner/Indvl & AIF and L. Gardner to S. Foster, (Lots 66-69), 164 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $165,000, on Nov. 5.
From E. Villarroel and M. Ordaz to D. and L. Meyer, tract 1, Harbor Point Village Condominium, Williamson Road, Unit 207, Mooresville, $445,000, on Nov. 5.
From G. Bethune III/Est and T. Bethune/Exr & Indvl to J. James, Lots 12 and 13 of Harborcrest, 146 and 152 Harborcrest Lane, Mooresville, $530,000, on Nov. 5.
From J. and D. Maly to J. and A. Magee, Lot 11 of East Lake, 127 Rustic Way Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on Nov. 5.
From B. and P. Sivakumar to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 230 of Curtis Pond, 136 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $386,000, on Nov. 5.
From 4G Design Build, LLC to K. Conway, Lot 6 of Mallard Head Development Corporation, 163 Webbed Foot Road, Mooresville, $814,000, on Nov. 5.
From M. and M. Arteaga and C. and C. Lagle to M. and M. Garrison, Lots 140-143 of Commodore Peninsula, 113 Marlin Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Nov. 5.
From J. Harper/Est, M. Harper/Admr, J. Harper/TR, Testamentary Trust for Olivia Nicole Harper, Testamentary Trust for Bradley Colton Harper and D. Harper/TR to B. and K. Phillips, metes and bounds, Lot PT14 Hidden Cove, 341 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $885,000, on Nov. 5.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 237 Morrison Plantation, 164 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $362,000, on Nov. 5.
From D. and M. Pender to C. Sneary, Lot 28 of Foxmoor, 690 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $292,500, on Nov. 5.
From D. and R. and R. Farrell to S. Kirven, Lot11 of Glynwater, 110 Stone Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on Nov. 5.
From CWH Property, LLC to KT Property Management, L.L.C., Suite 1 of The Edgewater Place Condominium, Unit 1-101, 548 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $555,000, on Nov. 8.
From D. and J. Cox to J. and A. Hornbarger, Lot 1 of Brookridge Shores, 122 Brookridge Lane, Mooresville, $130,000, on Nov. 8.
From G. and K. Johnson to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 18 of Wilton Forest, 110 Club Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on Nov. 8
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Fischer and J. Blauser, Lot 108 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $376,500, on Nov. 8.
From G. and K. Vogel to D. and E. Romero, Lot 314 of Glynwater, 166 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $443,000, on Nov. 8.
From Future Realty LLC to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 77 of Foxmoor, 873 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $258,000, on Nov. 8.
From S. and T. and T. Crouse to C. and J. Stephens, Lot 17 of The Estate at Davidson Lake, 152 Clover Bank Road, Mooresville, $675,000, on Nov. 8.
From D. and K. Markley to Rebel Alliance LLL and Kelly Goddard Group LLC, metes and bounds, 224 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $110,000, on Nov. 8.
From Talkww, LLC and Talkww, L.L.C. to S. and C. England, lots, Donaldson Landing, 134 Kelly Cove, Mooresville, $920,000, on Nov. 8.
From M. and M. Warren to A. and K. Schuster, Lot 39 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 122 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $300,000, on Nov. 8.
From T. Trimberger to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 138 of Curtis Pond, 111 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on Nov. 8.
From J. and J. and J. Ciszek to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 2 of Jack-Don, Inc., 423 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $199,000, on Nov. 8.
From B. and B. and J. and J. Ammons to M. Doheny and T. Taylor, Lot 75 of Foxfield North, 173 Oxford Drive, Mooresville, $445,000, on Nov. 8
From G. and G. and R. Babcock to R. Kaluvai and D. Regati, Lot 51 of Lake Norman Air Park, 123 Hughes Lane, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Nov. 8.
STATESVILLE
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. Fair, Lot 55 of Northlake, Statesville, $272,500, on Nov. 1.
From Leaf Properties, LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 28 of Ambleside, 148 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $277,000, on Nov. 1.
From J. Lesan, A. Yarborough and A. Lesan to T. and J. Weyrauch, Lot 114 of Harbor Watch, 128 Laurel Ridge #14, Statesville, $80,000, on Nov. 1.
From S. and R. Crouch and P. West to J. and T. Neale and M. Grindrod, metes and bounds, 145 Crooked Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on Nov. 1.
From D & S Property Management, LLC to T. and A. Hart, Lot 31 of Dove Meadow, 123 Dove Meadow Lane, Statesville, $24,500, on Nov. 1.
From R. and K. Durant to T. Tompkins, Lot 36 of Ridgecrest, 138 Forest Grove Drive, Statesville, $135,000, on Nov. 1.
From A. and W. Moran to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, Lot 11 of Quail Ridge, 126 Sparrow Lane, Statesville, $205,000, on Nov. 1.
From Bell-Aire Properties, RLLLP, T. Bell/PTNR & Indvl, F. Bell Jr./PTNR, R. Holland, Joan B. Holland Marital Trust, A. Holland/TR and M. Holland/TR to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, (Lot 35), E. Broad St., Statesville, $100,000, on Nov. 1.
From E. Robinson to MCH SFR NC Owner LP, Lot 105 of Fox Den, 118 Tenth Green Court, Statesville, $390,000, on Nov. 1.
From A. and A. Pendergrass and A. and A. Jones to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 190 of Deercroft, 137 Deercroft Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Nov. 2.
From Polk Industrial Properties, LLC to Polk Industrial Portfolio, LLC, two tracts, 1.098 acres and metes and bounds, 116 Wooten St., 2111 Front St. and 535 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $1,361,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. McNeill/TR and McNeill Family Trust to J. St. John, 10.682 acres, 2086 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $460,000, on Nov. 2.
From I Fit, LLC to P. Ramirez, two tracts, metes and bounds, Lot 3 of Wilmington Avenue Development, 1208 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $24,000, on Nov. 2.
From L. Yates to R. and J. Gibe, Lot 51 of River Run II, 312 River Run Road, Statesville, $380,000, on Nov. 2.
From C. Hewitt/Indvl & Exr, F. Wike/Est and J. and J. Knight to Seaboard Farm and Forestry, LLC, two tracts, 20 acres and 39.968 acres, Cotton Gin Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 2.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to B. Luffman, (Lot 2), TBD Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Nov. 2.
From C. and M. Bruce to B. and D. Devoid, Lot 58 of Westwood Development, 369 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $26,500, on Nov. 2.
From S. Kosak and R. Gray to C. Lee, Lot 34 of Fairview Farms, 125 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $42,000, on Nov. 2.
From K. and K. Martin to S. and R. Lang, Lot 12 of Starmount Forest, Statesville, $20,000, on Nov. 2.
From Y. Wang/TR and The Wang Family Trust to The Pregnancy Resource Center of Statesville, Inc., 0.5271 acre, Lots 27-30 of Oakdale Heights, 1710 Davie Ave., Statesville, $700,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. and B. and A. and B. Stasny to The Ovidiu C. Igna and Eveline L. Igna Revocable Living Trust, Lot 44 of Stone Edge, 150 Peridot Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. Argueta and M. Solis to E. Cruz, metes and bounds, 115 Douglas St., Statesville, $144,000, on Nov. 3.
From B. Speer/Exr, B. Beatty/Exr and J. Beatty/Est to Phoenix Rising Development, LLC, Lots 1-3, 1.057 acres, 1.14 acres and 36.908 acres, three lots off Sullivan Farm Road, Statesville, $375,000, on Nov. 3.
From Sharpes Houses, LLC to Phoenix Rising Development, LLC, 5.541 acres, Sullivan Farm Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Nov. 3.
From Peeks Inc. to G. and S. Coons, Lot 18 of Meadow Creek, 196 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $14,000, on Nov. 3.
From A. Fisher, A. Cook, M. Fisher to Maydeal Properties, LLC, .223 acre, 1945 Guy St., Statesville, $102,500, on Nov. 3.
From E. and R. and R. Brown to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 42 of Augusta Greens, 119 Titleist Drive, Statesville, $31,000, on Nov. 3.
From Phoenix Rising Development, LLC to Sullivan Farms Development, LLC, multiple tracts, 5.541 acres, (Lots 1-3), 169 Sullivan Farm Road, Statesville, $995,000, on Nov. 3.
From L. and L. Nelson to W. Barger Jr., 6.71 acres, 270 Barnes Airship Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on Nov. 3.
From SKB Properties LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 56 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1660 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $256,000, on Nov. 3.
From M. Bandy to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 2 of Sunnydale, 126 Hall Drive, Statesville, $247,000, on Nov. 3.
From Aerohead Incorporated to M. and M. Eyerly, Lot 8 of Cypress Acres, 118 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $290,000, on Nov. 3.
From Denver Flips, LLC to M. Cabrera and M. Benitez, Lot 15 of Cowles Land, 431 Harrison St., Statesville, $30,000, on Nov. 3.
From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to M. and A. Bridges, Lot 32 of Beagle Run, 195 Sams Way, Statesville, $299,000, on Nov. 3.
From T. Wingler/TR and Tam Leroy Wingler Revocable Living Trust to J. and J. Farrow, Lot 8 of Garden Park Estate, 1.6509 acres, 175 Happy Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on Nov. 3.
From N. Dellinger, K. and K. Moore, J. Dellinger, and V. and V. Moore to A. Waugh, Lot 8 of Celtic Ridge, 105 E. Dundee Court, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 3.
From F. and L. Jones and R. Redmond/AIF to F. and L. Jones and R. Redmond, 1.71 acres, Rimrock Road, Statesville, $500, on Nov. 4.
From F. and L. Jones and R. Redmond/AIF to F. and L. Jones and R. Redmond, 1.2 acres, 668 Rimrock Road, Statesville, $1,500, on Nov. 4.
From B. and V. Doig to R. and L. Simmons, Lot 28 of Audubon Acres II, 104 Oriole Court, Statesville, $23,500, on Nov. 4.
From K. Mock to J. and D. and M. Dubiel, Lot 92 of Larkin, 137 Canada Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on Nov. 4.
From G. McVay to R. and M. Stapleton, 0.45 acres and 0.42 acre, Lot 13 and 14 Starbuck Trail, Statesville, $26,000, on Nov. 4.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to M. Smith, Lot 30 of Glenn-Echo, 109 Rockwood Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Nov. 4.
From C. and J. and J. McNeil to W. and J. Sigler, Lot 54 of River Oaks Landing, 111 Dockside Landing, Statesville, $780,000, on Nov. 4.
From S. and S. Ramsey to M. and H. Fleming, Lot 14 Fair Winds, 113 Robins Hill Lane, Statesville, $142,000, on Nov. 4.
From A. and T. and T. Schaefer to M. and J. Medford, Lot 18 of Martha’s Ridge, 903 Mibbs Place, Statesville, $350,000, on Nov. 4.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 149 of Hidden Lakes, 219 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $382,000, on Nov. 4.
From Parlier Development Company to K. Mock, Lot 26 of Valley Stream Park, 135 Rosemary Lane, Statesville, $260,000, on Nov. 4.
From K. Tifft to I. Tebroski, 0.51 acre, 447 Barry Oak Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 4.
From R. and A. Bokhari to T. and H. Pickett, 3.05 acres, 3968 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $445,000, on Nov. 4.
From A. and T. and T. Puckett and T. and T. Bartlett to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 19 of Wheatfield, 128 Logan Ridge Drive, Statesville, $421,000, on Nov. 5.
From D. and D. and B. Lippard to A. Lawson, Lot 1 of Holland Farms Development, Stockton Street, Statesville, $200,000, on Nov. 5.
From R. and R. Crater to T. Meza and O. Campos, Lots 5-8 of Sable Point, 139, 143, 147 and 151 Watering Trough Road, Statesville, $160,000 on Nov. 5.
From K. Hall to W. Digiacomo, .69 acre, metes and bounds, 4118 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $172,000, on Nov. 5.
From C. and P. and P. Huffman to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 40 and 43 of Cedar Hills, Statesville, $45,000, on Nov. 5.
From J. Riggs to J. Taylor, Lot 48 of River Run II, 127 South Yadkin River Road, Statesville, $9,000, on Nov. 8.
From P. and P. and C. Knight to N. and J. LaCoursiere, 7.07 acres, Lot 5 of Stafford Estates, 173 Backcreek Lane, Statesville, $655,000, on Nov. 8.
From B. and V. Doig to E. and L. Garcia, Lot 38 of Summerset, 124 Grainger Lane, Statesville, $233,000, on Nov. 8.
From B. Myers and T. Payton to J. and R. Vasquez, Lot 81 of Lakewood Estates, 175 Old Airport Road, Statesville, $187,000, on Nov. 8.
From K. Archer to J. Eads, Lot 17 of Old Farm, 2322 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Nov. 8.
From T. and T. and A. and A. Hamby to B. and V. Doig, Lot 70 of Donsdale, 228 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $435,000, on Nov. 8.
From D. and D. and D. and J. and J and J. Smith to O. Rios, Lots 70-73 of Rayon Park, 2031 Gagner St., Statesville, $20,000, on Nov. 8.
From Wealth Cap Funds, LLC to B. Bodine, two tracts, 1.425 acres and .431 acre, Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $290,000, on Nov. 8.
From Colonial Properties Partnership to SpeedSpace, LLC, 2 acres, 180 Commerce Blvd., Statesville, $819,000, on Nov. 8.
From M. Ballard to M. and L. Wells, Lots 43 and 44 of Murdock Development, 307 N. Oak St., Statesville, $203,000, on Nov. 8.
From E. Sasser/TR and The Edward Craig Sasser Family Irrevocable Trust to M. and C. DiPietro, Lot 16 of Highlands at Lake Norman, 108 Highland View Drive, Statesville, $765,000, on Nov. 8.
STONY POINT
From Bigfoot Construction & Home Restoration Inc. to H. Acosta, 112 Saylor Lane, Stony Point, $239,000, on Nov. 2.
From M. and M. and R. Merritt to J. and E. Bunton, two tracts, 1.6142 acres and 1.9168 acres, 270 Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $300,000, on Nov. 5.
TROUTMAN
From J. and J. Moran to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 160 of Sutter’s Mill, 208 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $382,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. and T. Rogero to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 35 of Aberdeen Village, 113 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $374,000, on Nov. 2.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to J. and T. Rogero, Lot 1, 0.92 acre, 645 Houston Road, Troutman, $298,000, on Nov. 2.
From R. and R. Robinson to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 20 of Spicewood, 200 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $294,500, on Nov. 3.
From R. and J. Mendrick and J. Conversano to J. Oberdier, C. Galvez-Oberdier, C. Galvez Oberdier and C. Oberdier, Lot 1 of Captains Cove, 139 Anchor Lane, Troutman, $680,000, on Nov. 3.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and Y. Perillo, Lot 9 of Sutters Mill II, 106 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $326,000, on Nov. 3.
From T. and D. Wieberg to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 20 of South Trace, 756 Georgie St., Troutman, $300,000, on Nov. 4.
From L. Mellema and S. and A. Dvorak to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 86 of Sutters Mill, 115 Caprine Court, Troutman, $284,000, on Nov. 4.
From True Homes, LLC to G. Werling, Lot 55 of Sutters Mill II, 149 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $335,500, on Nov. 5.
From NVR, Inc. to M. Morris, Lot 10 of Weather’s Creek subdivision, Troutman, $362,000, on Nov. 5.
From DPG Properties, LLC to D. and S. Shelton, Lots 103 and 104 of Meadow Glen, 203 and 207 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $55,000, on Nov. 5.
From DPG Properties, LLC to H. Bergman Jr., Lots 105 and 106 of Meadow Glen, 211 and 215 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $55,000, on Nov. 5.
From DPG Properties, LLC to D. Christian, Lot 116 of Meadow Glen, 170 Meadow Glen Drive, Troutman, $37,000, on Nov. 5.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to C. Luecht, metes and bounds, TBD Perth Road, Troutman, $35,000, on Nov. 5.
From BBC Troutman, LLC to Nugget Ventures, LLC, Lot 2 of Smith Village, Troutman, $1,100,000, on Nov. 5.
From M. and M. Masencup to R. and V. Perri, Lot 204 Sutter’s Mill, 127 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $410,000, on Nov. 8.
From D. and E. Sima to I. and J. and M, and L. Torres, Lot 61 of Twin Creek Estates, Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $63,000, on Nov. 8.
From T. Weber/Indvl & AIF and L. and L. Weber to A. and J. and M. Iacone, Lot 225 of Inglewood, 132 Paddington Court, Troutman, $196,000, on Nov. 8.