Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 28-Nov. 4

From Cam Court Mooresville, LLC to Mary’s Harvest Development, LLC, Lot 10 of Mooresville Business Park East, 139 Cam Court, Mooresville, $24,800,000 on Nov. 2.
From Calvin Creek Development, LLC to Perth 224, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 45.972 acres and 73.138 acres, Autumn Leaf Road and Perth Road, Troutman, $4,183,500, on Nov. 2.
From Stier Nemechek Properties, LLC to L. Dunayer/TR, M. Dunayer/TR and The Lee J. and Marti Susan Dunayer Family Trust, (Lot 125), 389 Stumpy Creek Rd., Mooresville, $2,150,000, on Oct. 28.
From S. and C. Pozzi to L. and M. Albrecht, Lot 15 of North Shore II, 101 Wynward Lane, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Oct. 30.
From K. Freeman/TR, R. Freeman/TR and Ronnie and Katrina Freeman Trust to C. and J. Tibbets, (Lot 134), 442 Stonemarker Rd., Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Nov. 3.
From R. and P. Kistler to Pain Care Practice Management, LLC, 6.191 acres, 459 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Nov. 4.
CLEVELAND
From Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to K. Hinson, 1.039 acres, 714 Triplett Rd., Cleveland, $84,000, on Oct. 29.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to T. and M. Kollar, Lot 17 of Ridge Walk, 113 Broad Birch Dr., Davidson, $130,000, on Nov. 2.
HARMONY
From R. and E. Dobson to J. Dobson, 10.59 acres, 216 Sheffield Rd., Harmony, $200,000, on Oct. 30.
From B. and N. and N. Rogers to C. and C. Chaney, Lot 12 of Saddlegate, 487 Mount Bethel Rd., Harmony, $253,000, on Nov. 3.
MOORESVILLE
From Dkota Investments, Inc. to S & S #2 Family Limited Partnership, 10 acres, Penske Way, Mooresville, $350,000, on Oct. 29.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lot 73 of Lakewalk, 173 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $72,500, on Oct. 29.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to R. and M. Frames, (Lot 13), 209 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $85,000, on Oct. 29.
From E. and E. and N. Belanger to M. and S. Durchman, (Lot 28), 121 Little Acorn Lane, Mooresville, $543,000, on Oct. 29.
From Bi-Part Development, LLC to NCKO, LLC, Lot 10 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $850,000, on Oct. 29.
From J. and J. Castaneda to K. and A. Moyer, Lot 94 of Pinnacle Shores, 130 Old Timber Lane, Mooresville, $949,000, on Oct. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. Christinat, Lot 314 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $296,000, on Oct. 29.
From D. and D. and J. and J. Trantham to S. and A. Colarusso, Lot 125 of Greene Croft, 118 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 29.
From W. and P. and P. Rak to D. and N. Budrich, (Lot 69), 143 Northington Woods Dr., Mooresville, $500,000, on Oct. 29.
From C. and C. Thomas and T. and T. Mullinax to C. and K. Lies, 100 W. Park Ave., #A, Mooresville, $185,000, on Oct. 29.
From J. and J. Calhoun, J. Nierman and D. and D. Calhoun to R. and D. Hockett, Lot 133 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 110 Dime Lane, Mooresville, $226,000, on Oct. 29.
From D. Pinkston and J. and J. Phifer to Helmsman Homes, LLC, (Lots 6-10), 425, 427 and 437 Bell St., Mooresville, $28,000, on Oct. 29.
From N. and C. Mallos to A. Carlson and K. Hood, Lot 34 of The Woodlands, 225 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $315,000, on Oct. 29.
From E. and P. Sinon to S. Campbell, Lot 16 of Wyndham Shores, 157 Castleton Dr., Mooresville, $349,000, on Oct. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Dent-Alston, K. Dent Alston and K. Alston, Lot 269 of Atwater Landing, 361 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $353,500, on Oct. 29.
From True Direction Properties, LLC to S. and J. Ford, (Lot 69), 126 Hanes Bee Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on Oct. 29.
From Nest Homes, LLC to G. and T. Charles, Lot 94 of Atwater Landing, 105 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $537,000, on Oct. 29.
From J. and G. Huecker to K. McClintock/TR, The Cassidy Trust, R. McClintock/TR and The Flume Trust, Lot 8 of The Harbour, 124 Jonquil Court, Mooresville, $990,000, on Oct. 29.
From E. Watts to S. and B. Ruffino, Lot 22 of Gabriel Estates, 170 Shephard Hill Dr., Mooresville, $255,000, on Oct. 29.
From M. Caldwell to R. Goslin, 1.508 acres, 124 Blake Lane, Mooresville, $515,000, on Oct. 30.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 47-51 of Langtree at Waterfront, 145 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $540,500, on Oct. 30.
From H. Seidehamel to C. Glenn, Lot 58 of The Harbour, 235 Bay Harbour Rd., Mooresville, $442,500, on Oct. 30.
From C. and C. Griffith, S. and J. Lake and R. Allen/Admr to J. Crawford, Lot 62 of The Hampshires, 111 W. Cavendish Dr., Mooresville, $251,500, on Oct. 30.
From J. Zocchi, C. King and C. Zocchi to C. and K. Hogan, Lot 18 of Curtis Pond, 128 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $308,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. and D. Ferguson to L. and J. Martinez, Lot 76 of Winborne, 117 Brewster Court, Mooresville, $255,000, on Oct. 30.
From M. and M. Johnson to L. and M. Egbert, Lot 9 of Pond Lane, 114 Hopedale Court, Mooresville, $349,000, on Oct. 30.
From Robb Finger Enterprises, LLC to Thomas McConnell Family, LLC, (Lot 3), 122 Lost Tree Lane, Mooresville, $90,000, on Oct. 30.
From M. and M. McConnell to Thomas McConnell Family, LLC, 0.26 acre, (Lot 5), 156 S. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $131,000, on Oct. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and K. Hall, Lot 318 of Atwater Landing, 191 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $387,500, on Oct. 30.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to V. Longo, Lot 24 of Waterlynn Grove, 107 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $267,000, on Oct. 30.
From S. and D. Strachan to K. and K. Royle, Lot 4 of Kelly Cove, 120 Henry Lane, Mooresville, $637,500, on Oct. 30.
From P. Harsey to F. Freeze, Unit 8 of Academy Place Condominiums, 205 S. Academy St., Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. Sarama and S. Malnak to C. and K. Loar, Lot 379 of Morrison Plantation, 125 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $260,000, on Oct. 30.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. and K. Jones, Lot 56 of Briargate, 146 Lantern Acres Dr., Mooresville, $393,500, on Oct. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and M. Blasko, Lot 90 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 115 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $300,500, on Oct. 30.
From M. Jones to Alrae Properties, LLC, Lot 35 of Meeting Street townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 125 Singleton Rd., Mooresville, $222,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. Klepfer/Indvl & Exr & AIF, M. Kennerly/Est, R. Klepfer Jr. and M. and L. Haywood to P. Harsey, metes and bounds, 565 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 30.
From M. Duncan/Indvl & AIF and S. and D. Duncan to M. Hennessy, Lot 1021 of Woodburn Crossing, 140 Marakey Rd., Mooresville, $172,000, on Oct. 30.
From M. and M. Etter to J. and K. Smith, Lot 256 of Waterlynn, 119 Tulip Dr., Mooresville, $296,000, on Oct 30.
From C. and A. Benson to J. and R. Brownlee, Lot 45 of The Harbour, 130 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 30.
From D. and A. Brown to D. Bellingham, (Lot 40), 161 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $304,000, on Oct. 30.
From H. Stevens/TR, The Harold I. Stevens Jr. Revocable Trust, J. Martin/TR and The Diane J. Stevens Revocable Trust to Tenir LLC, Lot 3 of Lakeside Park, Rolling Hills Rd., Mooresville, $950,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. and J. Murano to D. and P. Makowenskyj, Lot 51 of The Farms, 106 Swamp Rose Dr., Mooresville, $346,000, on Oct. 30.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. Murphy, Lot 23 of Waterlynn Grove, 107 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $263,000, on Nov. 2.
From Thomas John Development, Inc. to Hawthorne’s Holding Group, LLC, 0.47 acre, 425 and 427 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $1,164,000, on Nov. 2.
From D. and D. and A. and A. Miller to A. and D. Allman, metes and bounds, 118 N. Main St., Mooresville, $111,000, on Nov. 2.
From R. and J. Brulato to K. and M. Calarese, Lot 27 Estates at Sundown Cove, 285 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $450,000, on Nov. 2.
From Middle House LLC to R. and K. Howlett, Lot 18 of Robinson Woods, 274 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, $430,000, on Nov. 2.
From E. and E. Hobart to Creative Property Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 701 Cascade St., Mooresville, $105,000, on Nov. 2.
From B. and J. and J. Carr to A. Bales, Lot 16 of Shavender’s Bluff, 227 Beaten Path Rd., Mooresville, $480,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. Moore and R. Moore/AIF to J. and I. Halderman, (Lot 10), 173 Freeze Crossing Dr., Mooresville, $138,000, on Nov. 2.
From E. and J. Guzzio to E. Presti, metes and bounds, Lot 55 of Briargate, 136 Lantern Acres Dr., Mooresville, $367,000, on Nov. 2.
From D. Thompson to A. and T. Thompson, 0.39 acre, 405 Kelly Ave., Mooresville, $145,000, on Nov. 2.
From State Rd Holdings, LLC to L. Jimenz, Lot 45 of Timberview, 123 Springtime Lane, Mooresville, $111,000, on Nov. 2.
From T. Forlini and B. Goldwitz to M. and A. and A. Pappas, (Lot 22), 217 Whippoorwill Rd., Mooresville, $950,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. and K. and M. and V. and V. Patel to S. Serrano, Lot 1204 of Woodburn Crossing, 179 Limerick Rd., Unit D, Mooresville, $214,000, on Nov. 2.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to J. Thompson, N. Haynes-Thompson, N. Haynes Thompson and N. Thompson, Lot 167 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $404,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. Brown to M. and A. Hogan, Lot 21 of The Hampshires, 136 Tilton Dr., Mooresville, $269,000, on Nov. 2.
From M. and T. Russell and L. Kent to S. Oates and A. Hunt, Lot 5 of Marina Village, 126 Baywatch Dr., Mooresville, $303,500, on Nov. 2.
From ZIP Properties, Inc. to B. and L. Rogers, Lot 2 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 115 Overhill Dr., Mooresville, $190,000, on Nov. 3.
From D. and D. McKenna to A. Gibbons, Lot 53 of Cornelius Estates, 112 Alyah Lane, Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 3.
From S. Coble/Exr and N. Mace/Est to D. Shumaker, .46 acre, 164 Midway Lake Rd., Mooresville, $35,000, on Nov. 3.
From W. and C. Curtis to C. and G. Smith, 0.424 acre, 227 South Academy St., Mooresville, $355,000, on Nov. 3.
From M. and M. Migit to M. Buchanan, metes and bounds, 218 Shepherd Rd., Mooresville, $226,000, on Nov. 3.
From P. Pham and M. Nguyen to M. and N. Dogan, Lot 12 of Lake Norman Airpark, 108 Outside Loop Lane, Mooresville, $530,000, on Nov. 3.
From D. Jenkins to P. and K. Anton, (Lot 18), 107 Lakeshore Hills Dr., Mooresville, $490,000, on Nov. 3.
From R. and L. and J. and J. and A. Murray to S. and K. Bowie, Lot 11 of Parkmont, 138 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $380,000, on Nov. 3.
From P. Mercer to M. Franco, Lot 185 of Brookhaven, 111 Fredericks Court, Mooresville, $188,000, on Nov. 3.
From R12 Company, LLC to Briar Crest Commons, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lot 3 Pine Street, 215, 220, 229 and 230 Hillcrest Dr., Mooresville, $840,000, on Nov. 4.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Anderson, 0.583 acre, (Lot 2), 179 Judas Rd., Mooresville, $277,000, on Nov. 4.
From J. Jablonski to A. Gonzalez, Lot 302 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 125B Capital Ave., Mooresville, $255,000, on Nov. 4.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to C. Rudnitski, (Lot 26), 182 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $75,000, on Nov. 4.
From A. Mari to C. Anthony and R. Lewis, (Lot 22), 125 Lakeshore Hills Dr., Mooresville, $480,000, on Nov. 4.
From G. and K. and K. Clonch to J. and J. Bowman, Lot 109 of Curtis Pond, 151 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $281,000, on Nov. 4.
From J. and D. Medlin and D. Plyler to Z. Krusemark, Lot 32 of Waterlynn, 148 Silverspring Place, Unit A, Mooresville, $240,000, on Nov. 4.
MOUNT ULLA
From J. and J. and A. Watkins to R. and D. Wolf, Lot 3 of Twin Brooks, 118 Cool Creek Lane, Mount Ulla, $260,000, on Oct. 29.
OLIN
From L. and L. and J. and J. Abernethy to W. and T. Gerrity, Lot 1 of Glen Acres, Olin, $297,000, on Oct. 29.
From H. and D. Tomlin to H. and D. and R. and J. and N. Tomlin, two tracts, 2 acres and 3.048 acres, 2890 Jennings Rd., Olin, $2,000, on Nov. 3.
STATESVILLE
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 164 of Olde Statesville, 193 Altondale Dr., Statesville, $209,500, on Oct. 29.
From M. Miller to M. Wyles, Lots 692-695 of Iredell Heights, 168 Shumaker Dr., Statesville, $152,000, on Oct. 29.
From Collier Properties, LLC to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels of The Landings subdivision, 104, 116, 120, 121, 124, 128, 131, 132, 136 and 140 Dublin Court and 112 and 124 Heathrow Lane, Statesville, $185,000, on Oct. 29.
From P. and J. Goodwin to B. and T. Pickeral, Lot 66 of Pine Forest, 104 History Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on Oct. 29.
From R. and M. Nicholson to P. and L. Marr, Lot 31 of Fox Creek, 122 Nottingham Circle, Statesville, $342,000, on Oct. 29.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 41, 44 and 45 of Meadowbrook, 470, 472, 488 and 492 Gray St., Statesville, $72,000, on Oct. 29.
From R. and L. James to G. Laja and F. Salgado, Lot 44 of Beaver Farm, 186 Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 29.
From S. Barnard to C. Johnson, 2.213 acres, 849 Garden Valley Rd., Statesville, $160,000, on Oct. 29.
From J. and T. and D. Queen to S. and M. Fink, 0.230 acre and Lots 8 and 9 of Chipley Park, 141 Roseman Lane, Statesville, $100,000, on Oct. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and L. Lizotte, (Lot 71), 130 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $276,000, on Oct. 30.
From S. Leonard and J. Kiker to E. Justen and M. Morrison, (Lot 3), 2045 Cline St., Statesville, $72,500, on Oct. 30.
From North Hills Partnership, LP and RDM Real Estate, LLC/PTNR to J. and G. Burgin, Broadbury Hill, 415 E. Broad St., Unit A6, Statesville, $111,500, on Oct. 30.
From J.S. Property Management, LLC to Arthur Lee Enterprise, LLC, 1.760 acres, Lot 9 of The Statesville Redevelopment Commission, 772 Washington Ave., Statesville, $435,000, on Oct. 30.
From B. and B. and C. Brown to J. Swaim and T. Trosper, Lot 30 of Pine Forest, 143 Planters Dr., Statesville, $259,000, on Oct. 30.
From C. Marshall to F. Cook, Lot 11 of Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, 1328 Radio Rd., Statesville, $215,000, on Oct. 30.
From M. and M. and A. Goode to A. Dula, metes and bounds, 515 Queens Court, Statesville, $171,500, on Oct. 30.
From T. Schultz to R. and V. Richardson, 6.10 acres, 141 River Run Rd., Statesville, $445,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. and J. and F. Bernier to J. and C. Burk, Lot 57 of Autumn Brook, 104 Autumn Mist Rd., Statesville, $307,500, on Oct. 30.
From J. and J. and L. Stinson to E. Setzer, Lots 22 and 23 of The Highlands at Maple Creek, 137 Ravencrest Dr., Statesville and 104 Sandalwood Lane, Statesville, $49,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. and L. Stinson to E. Setzer, Lot 41 of Highlands at Maple Creek, 103 Sandalwood Lane, Statesville, $27,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. Gaither to C. Mays, metes and bounds, South Miller Ave., Statesville, $4,000, on Oct. 30.
From T. and T. Hope to Buller River Development Partners LP, Lot 53 and 55 of Brookhollow Estates, Bowman Rd., Statesville, $23,000, on Oct. 30.
From H&L Real Estate, LLC to A. and K. Virk, (Lot 21), 343 W. Raleigh Ave., Statesville, $54,000, on Oct. 30.
From D. and S. Johnson and S. and S. and S. Shumake to G. and J. Fraleigh, metes and bounds, 360 Scotts Creek Rd., Statesville, $162,500, on Oct. 30.
From J. and J. and S. Lail to J. Grajales, Lot 57 of Old Farm, 611 Pebblestone Court, Statesville, $200,000, on Oct. 30.
From Brookgreen Place, Inc. to Ellis Building Company, LLC, three tracts, Lots 8, 9 and 16 Brookgreen Place, Statesville, $64,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. and J. Harrell to R. and S. Alford, Lot 432 of Shannon Acres, 795 Saint Andrews Rd., Statesville, $477,000, on Oct. 30.
From E. and A. Byers and A. Buyer to Jordan Investments, LLC, tract 3, 1.03 acres, .254, 118, 122 and 126 Blackhawk Dr., Statesville; 126 and 130 Estate Dr., Statesville; 123 Rosy Apple Lane, Statesville; and 130 Darty Lane, Statesville, $86,000, on Oct. 30.
From A. Greene, A. Smith and J. Greene to E. Nipper, Lot 2 of Sage Forest, 218 Swann Rd., Statesville, $195,000, on Oct. 30.
From S. and J. Kathman to M. Mead, Lot 34 of Willowbrook, 125 Rock Island Dr., Statesville, $198,000, on Oct. 30.
From Sophie, LLC to B. Puckett 2 acres, 156 Damascus Church Rd., Statesville, $110,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. Hubbard to J. and S. Lail, Lot 36 of Fairview Farms, 119 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on Nov. 2.
From S. Reid/Indvl & Exr, M. Rives/Est, D. Rives/Indvl & Exr, D. Rives/Indvl & Exr, F. Rives, S. Parker/Indvl & Exr , S. Parker/Indvl & Exr and D. Parker to B. Daniel and K. Thornton, metes and bounds, 230-236 Harrill St., Statesville, $239,000, on Nov. 2.
From F. and F. and S. Kase to Barol Investment Group 20, LLC, (Lot 131), 180 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $228,000, on Nov. 2.
From Modern American Classic Cars, Inc. to C. Crossley, (Lots 10-12), 2515 West Front St., Statesville, $117,000, on Nov. 2.
From B. Sellers and B. Keenan to G. Coffee, Lot 53 of Old Farm, 610 Pebblestone Court, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 2.
From K. Slaughter to J. Morales and M. Santamaria, 1.27 acres, 414 Jane Sowers Rd., Statesville, $161,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. and B. Boggs to A. Lacasse, TBD (Lot 34) Airport Rd., Statesville, $17,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. and J. and K. Piland to C. and H. Brannen, Lot 32 of Larkin, Davenport Dr., Statesville, $209,500, on Nov. 2.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to C. Patino-Meneses, C. Patino Meneses, C. Meneses, P. Ward-Patino, P. Ward Patino and P. Patino, Lot 19 of Fox Den, 147 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $268,000, on Nov. 2.
From P. Clemens/TR and Olson Revocable Living Trust to W. and M. Doersam, (Lot 90), 2319 Beauty St., Statesville, $175,000, on Nov. 2.
From J. and J. and J. and J. Finn to D. and J. Penrod, Lot 38 of Harbor Watch, 216 South Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $100,000, on Nov. 2.
From M. and K. and K. Hawks to L. and D. Pickering, Lot 118 of Windemere, 105 Habersham Loop, Statesville, $411,000, on Nov. 2.
From W. Tarver, W. Osborne and A. Tarver to A. and J. Harrison, (Lots 1-3), 2500 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $265,000, on Nov. 2.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to K. Smidl and W. Catlin Jr., Lot 93 of Harbor Watch, TBD South Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $34,000, on Nov. 2.
From H. and M. Caldwell to E. Williams and J. Wilson Jr., three tracts, Lot 62 of Berkshire Hills and Lots 216-217 of Country Club Estates, 532 Stoneybrooke Rd., Statesville and TBD Greenway Dr., Statesville, $18,000, on Nov. 2.
From B. Moose to Anchor Management Team, LLC, 36.011 acres, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $400,000, on Nov. 3.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to T. and P. Bates, Lot 16 of Autumn Brook, 153 Sierra Chase Dr., Statesville, $335,000, on Nov. 3.
From M. and J. Little to Shangri La Realty, LLC, Lot 73 of Country Woods Estates, Shady Stream Dr., Statesville, $18,000, on Nov. 3.
From B. and B. Smith to J. Harrington and K. Wooten, Lot 37 of Meadow Creek, 140 Oakstone Dr., Statesville, $132,000, on Nov. 3.
From J. and T. and L. and P. and D. O’Connor, P. and M. and M. Kepenash, T. O’Connor and R. Surette to R. Hunt, Lot 2 of Westmore, 3159 Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $16,000, on Nov. 3.
From B. Dorton, S. Cozart/AIF to D and T. Lenahan, Lot 177 of Shannon Acres, 424 East Glen Eagles Rd., Statesville, $18,000, on Nov. 3.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to M. Gibbons and E. Murphy, Lot 5 of River Run II, 122 River Bank Rd., Statesville, $194,500, on Nov. 3.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Thompson and N. Fasano, Lot 222 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $238,500, on Nov. 3.
From C. and H. Morris to J. Waddell and M. Bates, Lot 1 of Troutman Family Limited Partnership, 4345 Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $145,000, on Nov. 3.
From J. and G. Sloan to A. Fox, 5.65 acres, 632 Dobson Farm Rd., Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 3.
From Jo Home Remodeling, LLC to J. Michaud and D. Tate, (Lot 11), 2303 Newton Dr., Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 3.
From J. Steele/Indvl & Exr, E. Campbell/Est and D. and D. and M. Church to Meg 2, LLC, two tracts, Lots 26 and 27 of Sunbrook, 131 Woodview Dr., Statesville, $65,000, on Nov. 4.
From Dependable Development, Inc., to True Homes, LLC, Lots 18 and 41 of Larkin, Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 4.
From B & C Fisheries, LLC to J. Seuss, (Lot 2), 165 Carl Austin Rd., Statesville, $175,000, on Nov. 4.
From G. Stoddard to Barol Investment Group 20, LLC, Lot 80 of Pine Forest, 105 East Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $265,000, on Nov. 4.
From C. and D. Smith to J. Plyler, 3.140 acres, Tucker Road, Statesville, $60,000, on Nov. 4.
From D. Lancaster to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 31 of Canterbury, 126 Cartway Lane, Statesville, $187,000, on Nov. 4.
TROUTMAN
From L. and L. Booth to L. Neer, Lot 7 of Windstone Crossing, 129 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $305,000, on Oct. 29.
From True Homes, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC and Adjess Associates, LLC, (Lot 50), 166 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $271,000, on Oct. 29.
From C. and S. Glenn to T. and T. Marley, .50 acre, (Lots 13-16), 321Wagner St., Troutman, $312,000, on Oct. 29.
From R. and K. Thomas to E. Garcia and G. Lopez, (Lot 1), 234 Rankinhill Rd., Troutman, $215,000, on Oct. 30.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to R. and J. Rowland, Lot 21 of Windstone Crossing, 170 Windstone, Troutman, $359,000, on Oct. 30.
From J. Bailey and M. Navarro to J. Zocchi and C. King, (Lot 56), 108 Winding Forest Dr., Troutman, $510,000, on Oct. 30.
From Kenneth E. Neff Living Trust, A. Neff/TR and J. Neff/TR to A. Neff, Lot 24 of Shady Cove Acres, Troutman, $325,000, on Oct. 30.
From T. and C. Pierce to C. O’Brien, Lot 52 of Wiltshire Creek, 105 W. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman, $239,000, on Oct. 30.
From S. and S. Gordinier to J. Strickland and S. Anderson, Lot 15 of Falls Park, 512 Stillwater Rd., Troutman, $419,000, on Oct. 30.
From N. Broome and L. and W. Cuthrell to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 72.941 acres, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $802,500, on Oct. 30.
From M and J. and J. Murdock, and J. and J. and E. Brown to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 47.163 acres, Perth Road, Troutman, $778,500, on Oct. 30.
From R. and T. Dula to E. Belanger, metes and bounds, 564 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $325,000, on Nov. 2.
From B. and P. Brawley to Personal Handcrafted Displays, Inc., three tracts, metes and bounds, 693 North Main St., Troutman, $850,000, on Nov. 3.
From K. and R. Hensley to Trunorth Homes, LLC, 0.984 acre, Lot 15 of Wagner Heights, 216 and 220 Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $32,000, on Nov. 3.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Kershaw, Lot 99 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 103 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $333,000, on Nov. 4.
From Dependable Development, Inc., to True Homes, LLC, Lot 72 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $64,000, on Nov. 4.
From Falls Park, LLC to S. Lopez and A. Rivera, Lot 38 of Falls Park, TBD Morrison Farm Rd., Troutman, $55,000, on Nov. 4.
From R. Alexander, R. Haneline and C. and C. Alexander to R. Alexander, M. Suggs and D. Haneline II, 0.901 acre, 548 Murdock Rd., Troutman, $1,000, on Nov. 4.
