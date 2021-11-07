Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 17-26

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From NC Troutman Georgie, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc. two tracts, 55.827 acres and 1.957 acres, two parcels off Georgie Street, Troutman, $4,300,000, on Oct. 21.
From R. and R. and C. Grove to J. and D. Johnston, Lot 814 of The Point, 117 Heathland Lane, Mooresville, $2,100,000, on Oct. 18.
From M. and T. Willis to Boat Land Development, LLC, three tracts, 18.349 acres and metes and bounds, 2142 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $1,675,000, on Oct. 18.
From R. and M. Sorenson to B. and L. Pagano, (Lot 1697), 316 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $1,670,000, on Oct. 18.
From W. Rinehardt to MT Land Rinehardt, LLC, Lots 4 and 6, Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $1,552,500, on Oct. 22.
DAVIDSON
From J. and J. and G. and G. Lawson to S. and V. Marks, Lot 94 of Anniston, 119 Hanover Lane, Davidson, $811,000, on Oct. 18.
From S. and P. Larson to K. Head and A. Cole, Lot 125 of Anniston, 205 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $750,000, on Oct. 22.
HARMONY
From E. and E. Weldt to D. Houston, 1.723 acres, 515 Abbeydale Road, Harmony, $125,000, on Oct. 20.
From B. Watson to Bob Haden Enterprises, LLC, Lot 17 of Jericho Ridge, Damron Lane, Harmony, $7,000, on Oct. 20.
From D. Snyder/Admr and N. Snyder/Est to A. and W. Snyder, 6.706 acres, Butler Mill Road, Harmony, $70,000, on Oct. 21.
From Eagle Mills Investments, LLC to J. and B. McPeak, 0.301 acre, 109 Highland Point Ave., Harmony, $230,000, on Oct. 26.
MOCKSVILLE
From G. and D. Cleary to C. and K. Liles, metes and bounds, 12.75 acres, more or less, 158 Joyner Road, Mocksville, $118,000, on Oct. 21.
MOORESVILLE
From C. Leazer to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 119 of Greene Croft, 154 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $341,000, on Oct. 18.
From S. and S. Whitney and K. and K. Mulligan to A. and D. Rylance, (Lot 1657) 183 Agnew Road, Mooresville, $985,000, on Oct. 18.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP and Princeton Asset Management, LP to LH Waterfront Construction, LLC, Lot 34 of McCrary Woods, 127 Holt Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on Oct. 18.
From Vandrake Investments, LLC to Iconic Holdings, LLC, two tracts, Lot 94 of Commodore Peninsula Davidson and 0.13 acre, 120 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $744,000, on Oct. 18.
From J. and K. Miller to P. Moran, Lot 38 of Johnson Manor, 136 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $450,000, on Oct. 18.
From Chase Property Management, LLC to K. Bartholomew, Units 8 and 8A of Norman Townhomes, 120 Par Place, Mooresville, $225,000, on Oct. 18.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to A. Poole and K. Nichols, Lot 8 of Sherwood Forest, 649 Sherwood Place, Mooresville, $428,000, on Oct. 18.
From A. and A. and D. and D. Rylance to C. Kelly, Lot 486 of The Farms, 119 E. Cold Hollow Farms Drive, Mooresville, $955,000, on Oct. 18.
From Y. Miura to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 2 of Glynwater, 111 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $362,000, on Oct. 18.
From R. and A. and A. Alexander to WCB Real Estate Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, Transco Road, Mooresville, $1,142,500, on Oct. 18.
From KMM Homes, LLC to A. Braxton II, Lot 6 of Roseland Heights, 160 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $136,500, on Oct. 18.
From S. and J. and J. Beaver to WCB Real Estate Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 159 Transco Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on Oct. 18.
From Prospect Summit LLC to T. and E. North, 2.86 acres, 1877 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $360,000, on Oct. 18.
From J. and S. Nanney to R. and A. Alexander, 1.790 acres, 127 Pond View Road, Mooresville, $415,000, on Oct. 18.
From J. and J. and S. Nanney to R. and A. Alexander, 2.351 acres, 141 Pond View Road, Mooresville, $240,000, on Oct. 18.
From C. and C. and J. and J. Reed to A. Buzzini, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 309 E. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $235,000, on Oct. 18.
From H. and P. Dremel to C. Coryell, Lot 44 of The Harbour, 109 Cypress Cove Lane, Mooresville, $945,000, on Oct. 18.
From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to B. Cruz and M. Lopez, Lot 8 of Streamside Estates, 137 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on Oct. 19.
From J. and E. Guzzio to K. Barnes and N. Hjerth, Lot 21 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 105 Clarendon St., Mooresville, $360,000, on Oct. 19.
From C. Czerow and H. Pitcher/AIF to CF 7811, LLC, Lot 125 of Fremont Park, 120 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $170,000, on Oct. 19.
From M. and S. Clark to K. Guerette/TR, J. Guerette/TR and The Kevin H. Guerette Revocable Trust, metes and bounds, (Lot 2), 583 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $885,500, on Oct. 19.
From D. Scott to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 25 of White Oaks Acres, 1507 Bellingham Drive, Unit 25, Mooresville, $325,000, on Oct. 19.
From D. and D. English to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 112 of The Woodlands, 156 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $345,000, on Oct. 19.
From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to S. and K. Preston, Lot 11 of Streamside Estates, 149 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $115,000, on Oct. 19.
From E. and M. Givens to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 100 of Kistler Mill, 117 Dovetail Drive, Mooresville, $371,500, on Oct. 19.
From Brawley Downs, LLC to B. and K. Horstmann, Lot 2 of Brawley Downs, Mooresville, $235,000, on Oct. 19.
From A. and A. Moore to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 41 of Lochmere, 135 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $395,000, on Oct. 19.
From W. and W. and W. and M. Derry to S. Goodrich/TR, K. Goodrich/TR and Steve R. Goodrich and Katherine L. Goodrich Revocable Living Trust, Lots 173 and 173S of Bells Crossing, 138 Campanile Drive, Mooresville, $590,000, on Oct. 19.
From S. Goodwin to A. and R. Sosa, 189 Parkertown Road, Mooresville, $248,000, on Oct. 20.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 17 of Tall Oaks, 153 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $305,000, on Oct. 20.
From R11 Company, L.L.C. and R11 Company, LLC to Charlotte KB LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), 116 and 118 Rankin St., Mooresville, $190,000, on Oct. 20.
From C. Vaughn to RLS Realty Services, LLC, Lot 61 of Tall Oaks, 218 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Oct. 20.
From RLS Realty Services, LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 61 of Tall Oaks, 218 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on Oct. 20.
From C. and L. Sides to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 35 of Brantley Place, 107 Westbury Drive, Mooresville, $305,000, on Oct. 20.
From Alice C. Yandle Living Trust and E. Ransom/TR to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 22 of Lake Norman Bonanza, 308 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $750,000, on Oct. 20.
From S. and A. Nava to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 518 of Curtis Pond, 113 Saye Place, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 20.
From J. and J. and C. and C. Ray to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 337 of Atwater Landing, 131 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $493,000, on Oct. 20.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. and M. Givens, Lot 13 of Ferncliff Estates, 131 Gossett Court, Mooresville, $445,000, on Oct. 20.
From J. and C. and C. Brooks to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 93 of Wellesley West, 251 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $455,000, on Oct. 20.
From S. and M. and M. Robertson to A. and A. Moore, Lot 102 of Harbor Cove, 124 Samdusky Lane, Mooresville, $402,500, on Oct. 20.
From S. and M. King to A. and W. Mohr, Lot 10 of Northington Woods, 146 Northington Woods Drive, Mooresville, $640,000, on Oct. 20.
From Thies Realty & Mortgage Company to C. Baucom, H. Ostane-Baucom, H. Ostane Baucom and H. Baucom, Lots 10 and 11 of Lakeview Enterprises, Inc., 304 and 305 Alexander St., Mooresville, $7,500, on Oct. 20.
From M. and G. Miranda to C. and N. Green, Lot 19 of Wellesley West, 246 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 21.
From B. and B. and L. and L. Gardner to J. and M. Nacey, Lot 3 of Ashlyn Creek, 109 Branchview Drive, Mooresville, $625,000, on Oct. 21.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I LLC, lots, 267-269 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $490,000, on Oct. 21.
From M. and M. and A. Ahuna to J. Kennon, 0.944 acre, 1410 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 21.
From T. and E. and E. Tower to E. Fohrman, Lot 60 of Holiday Harbor, 126 Harbor Pine Road, Mooresville, $475,000, on Oct. 21.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to A. Whiteside, Lot 10 of Ketchie Acres, 105 Sun Lane, Mooresville, $328,000, on Oct. 21.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 245 of Curtis Pond, 116 Renville Place, Mooresville, $380,000, on Oct. 21.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to T. and M. Creighton, Lot 143 of Davidson Pointe, 302 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $401,000, on Oct. 21.
From R. and K. Hoover to B. and L. Smitek, Lot 17 of Waterside Landing, 128 Pebble Brook Lane, Mooresville, $825,000, on Oct. 21.
From K. Lalonde, K. Grice and J. and J. Lalonde Jr. to K. Melvin, Lot 8 of Commodore Peninsula, 115 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 21.
From Sills Springs Development LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 9 of Sills Creek Plantation, 160 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $85,000, on Oct. 21.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 87 of Atwater Landing, 110 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 21.
From North Main Development, LLC, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to A. Ramirez, Lot 5 of Mills Avenue Townhomes, 372 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $189,000, on Oct. 21.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Singleton, Lot 78 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $337,000, on Oct. 21.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Kimbrough and K. Loberger, Lot 38 of Shepard’s Bluff, 100 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Oct. 21.
From D. Smith/Est, L. Fisher/Indvl & Exr, T. Fisher, L. and M. Condon, T. Pohlman, E. Smith, L. Strosburg to C. Wagner-Woldmoe, C. Wagner Woldmoe and C. Woldmoe, Lot of Villages at Oak Tree, 103 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $270,000, on Oct. 21.
From Brawley Downs, LLC to D. and A. Robbins, Lot 5 of Brawley Downs, Mooresville, $215,000, on Oct. 22.
From C. and A. Capaldi to T. and C. Burcham, 0.495 acre, 970 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $295,000, on Oct. 22.
From Brawley Downs, LLC to D. and A. Robbins, Lot 4 of Brawley Downs, Mooresville, $225,000, on Oct. 22.
From L. Moeller to R. and J. Hatton, Lot 174 of Cherry Grove, 202 Weeping Spring Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Oct. 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Patel, Lot 84 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $357,500, on Oct. 22.
From J. and L. Marshall to L. Liffers-Sabedra, L. Liffers Sabedra and L. and R. Sabedra, Lot 367 of The Point on Norman, 143 Wild Harbor Road, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Oct. 22.
From C. and J. Campbell to J. Nolan and N. Lewis, Lot 88 of The Woodlands, 142 Bald Cypress Lane, Mooresville, $365,000, on Oct. 22.
From J. and S. Wyatt to J. and M. Bartholomew, (Lot 219), 466 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on Oct. 22.
From R. and M. Brennan to M. Cuervo, 140 Locomotive Lane, Unit 102, Mooresville, $195,000, on Oct. 22.
From R. Bolinger and E. Kessler to C. and J. Campbell, Lot 178 of Stafford, 143 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $434,000, on Oct. 22.
From E. and D. and D. Woeckener to Opendoor Property J, LLC, metes and bounds, 125 Azalea Road, Mooresville, $216,000, on Oct. 22.
From L. Batalha to E. and L. Brown, Lot 53 of The Farms, Mooresville, $430,000, on Oct. 22.
From S. Rowan to J. Widner II, Lot 11 of Ashley Woods, 178 Ashley Woods Drive, Mooresville, $180,000, on Oct. 22.
From Hybrid Homes NC, Inc. to M. and G. Folaron, (Lot 4), 360 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $610,000, on Oct. 22.
From S. and S. Cerqueira to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 34 of Tall Oaks, 172 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on Oct. 22.
From G. Cillo and J. Thomas to L. Moeller, Lot 7 of Harbor View, 154 Kiskadee Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on Oct. 22.
From W. and C. Davis to R. and K. Hoover, Lot 4 of Harborcrest, 121 Harborcrest Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on Oct. 22.
From Honeycutt Properties Family Limited Partnership, R. Honeycutt/TR and Russell Kent Honeycutt Living Trust/PTNR to MT Land Rinehardt, LLC, 50-1/2 acres, Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $1,448,000, on Oct. 22.
From V. McAuley to MT Land Rinehardt, LLC, two parcels, Lots 1-3 and 5, 0.269 acre, Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $1,275,000, on Oct. 22.
From I. Hunsinger/Est and Y. Cassano/Exr to D. and A. Lee, Lot 40 of Reed Creek, 349 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on Oct. 25.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and A. Newman, Lot 145 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 109 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $397,000, on Oct. 25.
From K. and J. Monteith to Alberk Empire, LLC, Lot 17 of Wildwood Acres, 194 Wildwood Acres Circle, Mooresville, $42,500, on Oct. 25.
From A. and T. Mendola to J. and K. Fontenot, Lot 15 of Yacht Shores, 104 Baybreeze Court, Mooresville, $333,000, on Oct. 25.
From M. Skeim to O. Sydorenko, (Lots 58-61), 132 Almond Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 25.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, (Lot 1), 574 N. Broad St., Mooresville, $110,000, on Oct. 25.
From A. Vidito to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 54 of Gabriel Estates, 191 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $321,000, on Oct. 25.
From A. West to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 51 of Curtis Pond, 243 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $351,000, on Oct. 25.
From XYZ Enterprises, LLC to Lyon Holdings, LLC, Morlake Executive Suites Condominium, 118 Morlake Drive, Suite 204, Mooresville, $350,000, on Oct. 25.
From A. Spurlock to C. Feimster and K. Camacho, Lot 20 of Autumn Grove, 119 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 26.
From L. Tripp and E. Zachary to K. Kiger, Pier 33 Condominiums, 104 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 303, Mooresville, $355,000, on Oct. 26.
From E. Cordova to H. Garcia, Lot 31of Grace Meadows, 111 Carolina Wren Drive, Mooresville, $65,000, on Oct. 26.
From A. Covington to G. and M. Gonzalez, metes and bounds, 818 Oak St., Mooresville, $260,000, on Oct. 26.
From S. and S. and D. Poynton to A. and J. Hurst, Lot 36 of The Woodlands, 233 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $360,000, on Oct. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and T. Brooks, Lot 85 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $430,500, on Oct. 26.
From C. and K. Francis to SN NC, LLC, Lot 55 of Greencroft, 140 Ellington Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 26.
From R. Graham/Est, K. Hultquist/Exr & Indvl, D. Hultquist, K. Graham and W. Cook to J. Hartman-Solgat, J. Hartman Solgat, J. Solgat and K. Doughty, Lots 6 and 7 of Regal Oaks, 123 Regal Circle, Mooresville, $172,000, on Oct. 26.
From M. Macklin to SN NC, LLC, Lot 271 of Waterlynn, 118 Colville Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. Diana Jr. and N. Ferlaino, Lot 87 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $424,500, on Oct. 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Bala, Lot 93 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $449,000, on Oct. 26.
From C. and S. and S. King to B. and J. Carr, Lot 38 of Trillium, 110 Eagles Landing Drive, Mooresville, $561,000, on Oct. 26.
From Transformation Properties, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 163 of Cedarcroft, 232 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and F. Haq, Lot 19 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $390,000, on Oct. 26.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to B. Landers, Lot 3 of The Woodlands, 115 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 26.
From A. and E. Lange and E David to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 434 of Atwater Landing, 123 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $418,000, on Oct. 26.
OLIN
From Dixieland, Inc. to P. and A. Gonzalez, Lot 3 of Olin Ridge, 150 Cora Lane, Olin, $148,000, on Oct. 22.
From Akairo Saru Suberi, LLC to Edwards Timber Co., Inc., timber deed, Speaks Road, Olin, $120,000, on Oct. 25.
STATESVILLE
From D. and D. and D. Waddell to S. Cadieu, 2.641 acres, 240 Pineville Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Oct. 18.
From Land Equity LLC to Toams Company, Lots 32-35 of Greencrest, Statesville, $14,500, on Oct. 18.
From Ampco Enterprises, LLC to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 108 of Olde Statesville, 115 Coddington Lane, Statesville, $345,000, on Oct. 18.
From K. and K. and T. and T. Wood to Perm Guard Trust, multiple tracts, 443 Bell St., Statesville, $10,000, on Oct. 19.
From W. Fox to Makarios Rentals, LLC, Lot 72 of Reynolda, 406 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $40,000, on Oct. 19.
From J. Stone/Admr and K. Gaines/Est to J. Favrel, metes and bounds, Lots 27-28 of Eastover Woods, 711 Glover St., Statesville, $49,000, on Oct. 19.
From W. and W. and J. and J. Reeves to Windstone Construction, Inc., Lot 15 of Carter’s Farm, Winfield Place, Statesville, $46,000, on Oct. 19.
From W. and W. and J. Reeves to Windstone Construction, Inc., Lot 17 of Carter’s Farm, 164 Carters Farm Drive, Statesville, $44,000, on Oct. 19.
From True Homes, LLC to P. Lackey, Lot 177 of Hidden Lakes, 211 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $288,000, on Oct. 19.
From A. Perry and B. Morrow to G. and A. Jones, 0.28 acre, metes and bounds, 333 S. Race St., Statesville, $240,000, on Oct. 19.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to J. Zha and X. Zhang, Lot 18 of Fifth Creek Estates, 116 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $295,500, on Oct. 19.
From R. Davis/TR, R. Davis/TR and Roosevelt L. Davis Living Trust to J. and S. Nanney, 15.32 acres, 730 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $700,000, on Oct. 19.
From K. Miller to F. Brown, Lot 5 of Suburban Acres, 189 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 19.
From D. and D. and C. and C. Lamberth to Reprise Construction Services, LLC, 1.42 acres, TBD (Lot 3), Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $35,000, on Oct. 19.
From K. and E. Moose to Shedley Holdings 2, LLC, Lot 17 of Rolling Hills, 1240 Suncrest Ave., Statesville, $60,000, on Oct. 20.
From Unashamed Romans 116, LLC to Just Nicholas, LLC, (Lot 46), 1108 S. Meeting St., Statesville, $97,000, on Oct. 20.
From Jerry L. Jones and Nanie Lee O. Jones Revocable Living Trust and J. Jones/TR to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 15 of Argyle Place, 1009 Argyle Court, Statesville, $305,000, on Oct. 20.
From M. Byrd and A. Young to D. and P. Mills, Lots 55-59 of Park Grove, 432 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $351,000, on Oct. 20.
From J. and J. Grant to 6K Properties, LLC, 0.554 acre, 1009 Fox Ave., Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 20.
From B. and E. Gazaille to B. and M. Lewis, two tracts, Lot 261 of Shannon Acres, 613 St. Cloud Drive, Statesville, $485,000, on Oct. 20.
From A. Brookshire to A. Brookshire and R. Williams, 5.371 acres, 281 Miller Farm Road, Statesville, $3,000, on Oct. 20.
From A. and A. Bradshaw to J. and K. Spencer, Lot 1 of Eufola Farms, 1203 Eufola Road, Statesville, $400,000, on Oct. 20.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to A. Posada, Lot 27 of Celtic Ridge, 112 W. Dundee Court, Statesville, $275,000, on Oct. 20.
From C. and C. and Y. and J. and J. Fox to M. and A. Hepler, 1.515 acres, 611 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $145,000, on Oct. 20.
From P. and J. and J. Ashe and D. and E. and C. and C. Morrison to M. and T. and C. Rhyne, 1.095 acres, 155 Marilyn Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on Oct. 20.
From R. and R. and P. and P. Gill to K. Williams, Lot 2 of Green Acres of Statesville, Inc., 214 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $145,000, on Oct. 20.
From WAContracting, Inc. to A. Rhyne, Unit 26A of Magnolia Glen, 1103 Bunch Drive, Statesville, $640,500, on Oct. 20.
From K. Campbell, A. Kirby and A. and C. Walton to Makarios Rentals, LLC, Lots 28-32 of Oakdale Heights, 806 Carolyn St., Statesville, $65,000, on Oct. 21.
From Catawba Capital, LLC to S. Benitez, 0.9 acre, metes and bounds, 140 Beulah Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Oct. 21.
From F. and G. McKinney to L. and B. Alton, 0.850 acre, 842 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $255,000, on Oct. 21.
From S. and D. Reavis to F. and B. De La Torre, metes and bounds, 415 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $88,000, on Oct. 21.
From J. and N. Crowder to Opendoor Property C, LLC, metes and bounds, 249 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $334,500, on Oct. 21.
From C. and M. Arnett to G. and L. D’Alessandro, 0.157 acre, 125 Park St., Statesville, $250,000, on Oct. 21.
From J. and K. Redmond to J. Miller and M. House, 2.54 acres, 3240 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $227,000, on Oct. 21.
From M. Isenhour, M. Douglas and G. Isenhour to C. Choiniere, two tracts, (Lots 11-22), Sigmon Road, Statesville, $160,000, on Oct. 21.
From M. and M. and L. and L. Cline to K. and T. Herschel, 0.421 acre, Lot 12 of Brookgreen, 901 Carolyn St., Statesville, $375,000, on Oct. 21.
From K. and D. Throneburg to K. and D. Throneburg and J. McCray, Lot 33 of Angel Oaks, 132 Turning Leaf Lane, Statesville, $2,000, on Oct. 22.
From S. and L. Tilley to R. and R. Sherrill, 0.23 acre, 111 Godfrey Pass Lane, Statesville, $10,000, on Oct. 22.
From K. Lancaster/Indvl & Admr, D. Lancaster, K. Lancaster/Indvl & Admr and T. Paxton/Est to Tabakelis & Co., LLC, metes and bounds, 1521 Forest Road, Statesville, $75,000, on Oct. 22.
From M. Swicegood and J. Beck/AIF to C. Hershberger, Lot 42 of Salem Park, 227 Sain Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Oct. 22.
From W. Gibbs to W. and D. Gibbs, Lot 33 of Rolling Hills, 1227 Rolling Lane, Statesville, $1,000, on Oct. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Tan and T. Dalke, Lot 60 of Larkin, 157 Canada Drive, Statesville, $405,500, on Oct. 22.
From D. McGillin Jr. to S. and S. Austin, 1 acre, 183 Skyuka Road, Statesville, $80,000, on Oct. 22.
From 4 Futures, LLC to D. and A. Chick, Lot 43 of Meadow View Estates, 118 W. Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $281,000, on Oct. 22.
From Inseparable Sisters, LLC and K. Dobbins to M. Medellin and A. Villacana, 2 acres, 158 Beulah Road, Statesville, $225,000, on Oct. 22.
From G. and B. Anthony and G. and J. Current to C. and C. Cook, Lot 93 of Seven Springs, 152 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 22.
From WAContracting, Inc. to D. Campbell, lot, Magnolia Glen, 1117 Bunch Drive, Statesville, $318,500, on Oct. 22.
From E. and E. Lightner to J. Martinez and Z. Rodriguez, 4.006 acres, 158 Mason Dixon Lane, Statesville, $165,000, on Oct. 22.
From B. Horst to C. and B. Kinser, Lot 57 of Wayside Estates, 112 Bentbrook Road, Statesville, $124,500, on Oct. 22.
From J. Nieland to J. Riddle, Lot 24 of North Crossing, 170 Foy Lane, Statesville, $290,500, on Oct. 22.
From R. Stafford and K. Deaton/AIF to E. Land IV and A. Nilson, 3.33 acres, 148 Orville Road, Statesville, $240,000, on Oct. 22.
From BVJ Properties, LLC to PoP Homes – GSO, LLC, Lot 63 of Lakeridge, 413 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $38,000, on Oct. 22.
From H. and H. and H. Smith and J. and E. and A. Huffman to Z. Chapman and V. Voss, Lots 23-28 of Setzer Acres, 371 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $196,000, on Oct. 22.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. and E. Palmer, Lot 54 of Northlake, 169 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $317,000, on Oct. 25.
From J. Fordyce to L. Heinlein, Lots 21 and 22 of Dalwan Heights, 2022 and 2028 Sandy Ave., Statesville, $99,000, on Oct. 25.
From T. and T. Owens to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 0.564 acre, 389 Brookview Road, Statesville, $218,000, on Oct. 25.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to B. Ezell and D. Groner, Lot 45 of Davidson Woods, 212 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $258,500, on Oct. 25.
From Sharva, LLC to Normandy PRTN, LLC, Tract 2, Dutch Village, Wall Street, Statesville, $195,000, on Oct. 25.
From Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 2-8 of Kelly Court, 7 lots Kelly Street, Statesville, $290,000, on Oct. 25.
From Zen Acquisitions, LLC to A. and A. Rogers, lots, 608 Monroe St., Statesville, $205,000, on Oct. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Jackson and M. Burton, Lot 28 of Larkin, 224 Canada Drive, Statesville, $327,000, on Oct. 25.
From J. Ireland to C. Ruiz, metes and bounds, 286 Skyuka Road, Statesville, $7,500, on Oct. 25.
From Statesville Building Company, LLC to K. and C. Conner, tract one, Park Grove, 528 Hartness Road, Statesville, $279,000, on Oct. 25.
From R. and R. and B. Hershey to N. and L. Jenks, metes and bounds, Lots 14 and 15 of Forest Hills, 833 Henkel Road, Statesville, $410,000, on Oct. 25.
From D. Daugherty to CTC Grading, LLC, two tracts, 1.94 acres and 1.75 acres, 356 River Hill Road, Statesville, $12,500, on Oct. 25.
From J. and J. and A. Hart to R. Ayala, E. Rivera and E. Castaneda Rivera, Lots 28 and 29 of Hillndale, 141 Hillendale Road, Statesville, $195,000, on Oct. 26.
From J. Key to R. and B. Hershey, Lot 34 of Eastbrook, 2520 Heritage Circle, Statesville, $455,000, on Oct. 26.
From J. and K. Osborne to C. and V. Carter, Lot 27 of Davidson Woods, 127 Whistling Pines Drive, Statesville, $268,000, on Oct. 26.
From N. and N. and B. Richetti to R. and D. Barr, two tracts, Lots 10 and 11 of Druid Hills, 714 Springdale Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Oct. 26.
From W. Spillane to A. Cruz, metes and abounds, 532 Stockton St., Statesville, $128,000, on Oct. 26.
From E. and E. and W. Baker, A. and D. Murdock and J. Stikeleather to Cascade Management, LLC, Lot 4 of Crown Vue townhomes, 1618 Crown Vue Court, Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 26.
From PBT Properties, LLC to NREM NC, LLC, Lots 3 and 4 of Harmons East, Statesville, $78,000, on Oct. 26.
From S. Hedrick and J. Love to F. and A. Reavis, (Lot 3), 3437 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $70,000, on Oct. 26.
From PDG, LLC to Lakeshore Development Company, 0.008 acre, portion of Lot 464, Country Club Estates, Statesville, $3,000, on Oct. 26.
From PDG, LLC to M. Brown, Lot 464 Country Club Estates, 710 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $126,000, on Oct. 26.
From A. Johnson to T. Torres, Lot 28 of Gray Rock Shoals, 226 Grayrock Drive, Statesville, $805,000, on Oct. 26.
From Cornerstone Capital Investments of Virginia, LLC to Shedley Holdings 2, LLC, Lot 41 of Westwood, 340 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on Oct. 26.
From Cornerstone Capital Investments of Virginia, LLC to Shedley Holdings 2, LLC, 0.5025 acre, 645-647 W. Sharpe St., Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 26.
STONY POINT
From D. and L. Wilson to L. and B. McKnight, Lot 5 of Patriots Point, 224 Fulbright Road, Stony Point, $20,000, on Oct. 19.
From L. and J. Harrington to R. Smith, Lots 1 and 2 of Cedar Acres, 858 and 872 Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $100,000, on Oct. 26.
From M. Hodge to S. Sheets, Lot 1 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 347 Lindsey Farm Road, Stony Point, $174,000, on Oct. 26.
TROUTMAN
From S. and A. Greene to SN NC, LLC, Lot 32 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 158 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $410,000, on Oct. 18.
From A. Pruett and M. McIntyre to J. and C. Greene, Lot 33 of Magic Forest, 114 Mystic Court, Troutman, $75,000, on Oct. 18.
From D. Stanton-Johnson, D. Stanton Johnson, D. Johnson, D. Stanton-Johnson, D. Stanton Johnson and D. Johnson to T. and J. Sears, (Lot 802), 412 Wildlife Road, Troutman, $560,000, on Oct. 18.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 159, 163 and 171 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $235,500, on Oct. 19.
From True Homes, LLC to R. Vidal, V. Adames-Vidal, V. Adames Vidal and V. Vidal, Lot 60 of Sutters Mill II, 137 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $317,500, on Oct. 19.
From J. Troutman, B. Troutman/AIF and B. and B. Troutman to J. and B. and K. Troutman and K. Roberts, 430 Georgie St., Troutman, $1,500, on Oct. 20.
From D. and J. Honeycutt to B. and K. Van Wagner, Lots 7-10 of Lakeview Acres, 189 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $729,500, on Oct. 20.
From F2M Properties, LLC to J. Merkel, 1.34 acres, 114 Teross Lane, Troutman, $330,000, on Oct. 21.
From K. Herschel, K. LaPare and T. Herschel to J. Jackson, Lot 229 of Inglewood, 108 Paddington Court, Troutman, $170,000, on Oct. 21.
From B. and B. and M. Seadorf to C. Thao, Lot 6 of Twin Creek Estates, 135 Rushing Water Lane, Troutman, $490,000, on Oct. 21.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Ubinas and C. Pendergrast, Lot 62 of Sutters Mill II, 133 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $315,500, on Oct. 22.
From J. and J. and A. and A. Levis to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 5 of Stillwater, 290 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $60,000, on Oct. 22.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to M. Sagastume and S. Melenez, Lot 43 of Wiltshire Creek, 138 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $13,500, on Oct. 22.
From Keep Going Investments, LLC to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 216 of Sutter’s Mill, 103 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $323,000, on Oct. 22.
From T. and M. Klein to Keep Going Investments, LLC, Lot 216 of Sutter’s Mill, 103 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $295,000, on Oct. 22.
From R. Hedrick/Exr, M. Hedrick/Est and P. Robertson/Exr to Winding Cove, LLC, Lots 16-18 of Shady Grove Acres, 150 Shady Cove Road, Troutman, $412,500, on Oct. 22.
From A. Payne, A. Baltz and K. Payne to Z. Schucker, Lot 34 of Pheasant Run, 145 Single Oak Drive, Troutman, $235,000, on Oct. 22.
From B. and T. Jones to D. Figueroa, Lot 2 of Pinecroft, 128 Pinecroft Court, Troutman, $299,000, on Oct. 25.
From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 60 and 61 of Inglewood, 244 and 248 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $90,000, on Oct. 25.
From S. and T. Millsaps and S. Parker to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 55 of Dogwood Estates, 138 Princess Loop, Troutman, $274,000, on Oct. 25.
From J. Acosta and H. Guzman to J. Gonzalez and H. Olivas, Lot 5 of Carlyle Farm, 173 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $36,500, on Oct. 25.
From L. and J. Johnson and D. Goforth/Est to S. and R. Indelicato, Lot 8 of Allison Acres, 187 Brer Fox Trail, Troutman, $1,100,000, on Oct. 26.
UNION GROVE
From J. and M. Warren to P. and R. Padgett, 10 acres, 502 Zeb Road, Union Grove, $189,000, on Oct. 20.