Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 16-22

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 16-22.

TOP FIVE

From R. and K. Hand to C. and J. Ochoa, Lot 11 of Bay Crossing, 153 Sleeping Cove Trail, Mooresville, $4,900,000, on Oct. 19.

From T. and B. Fero to Ginger 17810, LLC, (Lot 130), 136 Bridlewood Drive, Mooresville, $2,300,000, on Oct. 18.

From G. and G. and P. and P. Struck to Krywe Family Trust, Lot 9 of Sunset Pointe II at the Harbour, 126 Cades Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,825,000, on Oct. 18.

From M & K Holdings, LLC to Promotor Engines, LLC, 14.59 acres, 102 South Iredell Industrial Park Road, Mooresville, $1,752,000, on Oct. 21.

From M. and S. Barbaro to M. and K. Goldsmith, Lot 455 of The Point, 168 Brownstone Drive, Mooresville, $1,625,000, on Oct. 20.

MOORESVILLE

From Nest Homes, LLC to B. Manka and A. Anderson, Lot 11 of Sills Creek Plantation, 157 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $678,000, on Oct. 17.

From S. and S. Stallcup to L. Davidson, Lots 10 and 10A of Lakeshore, Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $60,000, on Oct. 17.

From R. and R. and K. Way, W. and L. Greenlee and M. and K. Shea to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 151 and 157 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $19,500, on Oct. 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and A. Ekhaiyeme, Lot 254 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $523,500, on Oct. 17.

From D. and D. Bagwell to NexJen Home Solutions, LLC, Lot 104 of Brookhaven, 120 Barnhardt Loop, Mooresville, $160,000, on Oct. 17.

From Lenoir Business Partners, LLC to Motown Galley, LLC, Units 01-01-05, 01-01-06 and 01-01-07 of Charleston Plaza Condominium, 110 Charleston Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on Oct. 17.

From K. and K. and L. Shannon to J. Harrah, Lot 558 of The Point, 142 Jeremy Point Place, Mooresville, $305,000, on Oct. 17.

From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and R. and P. Powell to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3 and U.S. Bank National Association/TR, (Lot 15), 15 Cascade St., Mooresville, $153,000, on Oct. 18.

From R. Megenedy to C. Taylor and C. Jones, Lot 68 of Quail Hill, 188 Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, $311,000, on Oct. 18.

From S. and S. and T. Scratch to J. Hamm, Lot 115 of Allison Park, 1010 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Oct. 18.

From Rest Holdings, LLC to K. and M. Schoepke, Lot 223 of Morrison Plantation, 105 S. Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $420,000, on Oct. 18.

From R. and R. and M. Dyess to C. Cizek and B. Keller, Lot 9 of Pineview, 469 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $535,000, on Oct. 18.

From J. and J. Ramey II to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 528, 530, 532 and 534 N. Church St., Mooresville, $132,000, on Oct. 18.

From Investcar, LLC to 534 Church, LLC, metes and bounds, 528, 530, 532 and 534 N. Church St., Mooresville, $165,000, on Oct. 18.

From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and J. and T. Borlase to Triple J Investment Group, LLC, Lot 15 of Red Oaks, 1014 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $286,000, on Oct. 19.

From J. Driscoll to L. and B. Fritz, Lot 198 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 168 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 19.

From TKS Investments, LLC to SFR Acquisitions 4 LLC, Lot 3 and part of Lot 2 of Brookview, 155 McAdam Lane, Mooresville, $392,000, on Oct. 19.

From Beroth Mooresville, LLC to BTS Mooresville, LLC, 0.96 acre, 1037 N. Main St., Mooresville, $519,500, on Oct. 20.

From M. and L. Korns to A. and W. Eaton, Lot 242 of Curtis Pond, 128 Renville Place, Mooresville, $430,000, on Oct. 20.

From J. and B. Pruchnicki to M. Ivey Jr. and K. Stuhler, Lot 9 of Hollybrook, 186 Rain Shadow Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on Oct. 20.

From C. Pless to L. Gabriel, 0.50 acre, Overhead Bridge Road, Mooresville, $12,500, on Oct. 20.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to R. and K. Viglione, Lot 229 of Stafford at Langtree, 162 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $575,000, on Oct. 20.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and J. Stuckey, Lot 258 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $517,500, on Oct. 20.

From W. and M. Richie to J. and A. Cavaliere, Lot 161 of Byers Creek, 127 Byers Common Drive, Mooresville, $576,500, on Oct. 20.

From R. and S. Beal to OP Gold, LLC, Lot 122 of Kensington Village South, 163 King William Drive, Mooresville, $382,000, on Oct. 20.

From T. and G. Thao to L. Ortega, metes and bounds, Armour Lane, Mooresville, $20,000, on Oct. 20.

From S. Sherrill to Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc., Lot 9 of Burke Crossings, 150 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $220,000, on Oct. 20.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to V. Banoza and L. Ingabire, Lot 10 of Shepherds Landing, Mooresville, $370,000, on Oct. 20.

From P. and K. and K. Hennigan to S. Corpening, Lot 30 of The Point, 112 Tisbury Court, Mooresville, $700,000, on Oct. 20.

From G. Lieberman to R. Childs, Lot 18 of Foxfield, 117 Alexandria Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Oct. 21.

From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC and Mangolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, 424 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $475,000, on Oct. 21.

From E. Gromis to BVI Atlantic, LLC, 11.513 acres off of North Main Street, Mooresville, $325,000, on Oct. 21.

From Stoney Ridge Properties, LLC to L. and L. McReynolds, Lot 1 of The Retreats, 1253 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,045,500, on Oct. 21.

From B. and E. Martin to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, two tracts, West Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, $75,000, on Oct. 21.

From M. and M. and K. Nethken to K. and A. and A. Smith, Lot 217 of Cherry Grove, 152 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and J. McKay, Lot 179 of Gambill Forest, 233 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 21.

From Goddard & Peterson, PLLC/TR and J. Isaacs to Affinity Capital LLC, Lot 248 of Surfwood Park, a portion of Commodore Peninsula, 125 Marina Lane, Mooresville, $202,000, on Oct. 21.

From Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to T. and C. Stevens, Lot 95 of Johnson Manor, 103 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $389,000, on Oct. 21.

From E. Jacinto to D. Gambino and C. Wines, (Lot 1), 192 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $297,500, on Oct. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and H. White, Lot 143 of Gambill Forest, 236 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $410,000, on Oct. 21.

From C. and C. and K. Buchanan and K. and K. Savieo to D. Poblet, Lot 82 of Johnson Manor, 157 Martingale Ave., Mooresville, $340,000, on Oct. 21.

From R. and S. Allen to R. Horton, Lot 52E of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Lanyard Drive, #E, Mooresville, $440,000, on Oct. 21.

From W. Dana II to T. and E. Kachermeyer, Lot 11 of Cove at Morrison Plantation, 113 Burlingame Court, Unit A, Mooresville, $405,000, on Oct. 21.

From D. and A. Kidwell to D. and K. Dunn, Lot 36 of Franklin Grove, 1401 Pine Needle Lane, Mooresville, $460,000, on Oct. 21.

From S. Penley and S. Macterrnan to J. and D. Nicholson, Lots 1 and 2 of Windward Pointe, 110 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $195,000, on Oct. 21.

From A. and C. Foster to J. Tudor/TR, L. Tudor/TR and The Tudor Family Trust, Lot 5 of Watertree Landing, 378 Chuckwood Road, Mooresville, $865,000, on Oct. 21.

From Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc. to G. and J. Williams, Lot 19 of Burke Crossings, 124 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $237,000, on Oct. 21.

From J. and H. Dumford to M. Greer, Lots Edgemoor No 2, 147 Brookfield Circle, Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 21.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to A. and S. Gashi, Lot 8 of Shepherds Landing, Mooresville, $432,000, on Oct. 21.

From L. Pennington and E. and B. Rosa to G. and J. Hartman, Lot 29 of Spring Acres, 154 Quiet Cove Road, Mooresville, $420,000, on Oct. 21.

From MC2 Holdings LLC to A. Nieman and M. Hermanson, metes and bounds, 1121 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $332,000, on Oct. 21.

From W. Burleson and L. Schwab to A. and C. Oliver, Lot 23 of Lakeside Farm, 152 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $535,000, on Oct. 21.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. Davis and R. Stevens, Lot 228 of Stafford at Langtree, 164 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $597,000, on Oct. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Mangwa and D. Onchweri, Lot 257 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $540,000, on Oct. 21.

From C&H Investments Holdings, LLC to T. DeWeese, metes and bounds, 109 James Robert Lane, Mooresville, $120,000, on Oct. 21.

From Princeton Homes, LLC to D. Hopman, Lot 8 of Fernleaf, 564 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $879,000, on Oct. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Beal, Lot 136 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $460,000, on Oct. 21.

STATESVILLE

From R. Grant to D. Burrell and B. Holder, metes and bounds, 111 Colfax Road, Statesville, $102,000, on Oct. 17.

From C. and T. Hammonds to D. Halbert, (Lots 87-90), 955 Hull St., Statesville, $157,000, on Oct. 17.

From J. and J. Rogers, M. Rogers/AIF and M. Rogers/AIF to D. and R. Homesley, 0.81 acre, more or less, 118 Shafer Hollow Drive, Statesville, $80,000, on Oct. 17.

From B. Johnson Jr., D. Miller, T. Johnson/Admr and B. Johnson/Est to B. Ely, Lot 1 of Pine Tree Farms, 104 Pine Tree Road, Statesville, $325,000, on Oct. 17.

From R. and R. and K. and K. Osborne to J. and J. Duncan, Lot 221 of Shannon Acres, 3500 Sunningdale Lane, Statesville, $436,000, on Oct. 17.

From Crawford Road Industrial, LLC to NP BGP NC Park Statesville, LLC, 1.504 acres off Crawford Road, Statesville, $88,500, on Oct. 17.

From True Homes, LLC to G. Hutchison, M. Molina-Hutchison, M. Molina Hutchison and M. Hutchison, Lot 95 of Martha’s Ridge, 2684 Andes Drive, Statesville, $343,500, on Oct. 17.

From NP BGO NC Park Statesville, LLC to Crawford Road Industrial, LLC, 1.506 acres off Crawford Road, Statesville, $88,500, on Oct. 17.

From J. Coello and A. Zelaya to J. and A. Davis, Lot 7 of Ridgewest Estates, 103 Ridge Run Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on Oct. 17.

From Cecil Enterprises Limited Partnership to E. Yacinthe, two tracts of Lakeside Development, metes and bounds, 560 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on Oct. 17.

From Geoff Stafford Inc. to J. and D. Sacco, 0.46 acre, 2244 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 18.

From T. and N. Sharpe to V. Benitez, Lots 78-82 of Gaither addition to Hillcrest, 456 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $225,000, on Oct. 18.

From W. Self to T. Bland, Lot 9 of Chestnut Acres subdivision, Statesville, $249,000, on Oct. 19.

From M. Stewart to H. Woodard and T. Martell, Lot 440 of Oak Creek, 108 Sunwood Court, Statesville, $208,000, on Oct. 19.

From S. Stevenson to T. Wingler, ¾ acre, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 19.

From N. and N. and M. Vue to D. and A. Zirt, Lot 1 of Suburban Acres, 163 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $199,000, on Oct. 19.

From Empire Acceptance Company, Inc. to MDH Properties LLC, metes and bounds, TBD Campbell Street, Statesville, $1,500, on Oct. 19.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and K. Caswell, Lot 94 of Martha’s Ridge, 2680 Andes Drive, Statesville, $405,000, on Oct. 19.

From True Homes, LLC to R. Stukes, Lot 455 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $382,000, on Oct. 19.

From B. Blankenship to Kennedy Properties, LLC, Lot 13 of Statesville Development Company, 1326 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $43,500, on Oct. 20.

From P. and J. Mills to Smoky Mountain Equity, LLC, Lot 70 of Henkel Craig Livestock Co., 1713 Fifth St., Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 20.

From Smoky Mountain Equity, LLC to TPM Properties Limited Partnership, Lot 70 of Henkel Craig Livestock Co., 1713 Fifth St., Statesville, $30,000, on Oct. 20.

From S. Gu and J. Guo to M. Lynch, Lots 23 and 24 of Salem Meadows, 104 and 110 Salem Meadow Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on Oct. 20.

From G. and S. and S. Warkenthien to L. Gallegly and M. Madill, metes and bounds, 650 Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $690,000, on Oct. 20.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Chambers, Lot 90 of Lakewood Estates, 162 Delight Loop, Statesville, $218,000, on Oct. 20.

From C. Crump to WRGJR Properties, LLC, two tracts, 3.874 and 3.663 acres, 1248 and 1256 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $700,000, on Oct. 20.

From R. and R. Rumple to Investa Home Solutions, LLC, metes and bounds, 103 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $126,500, on Oct. 20.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to S. and T. Scratch, Lot 9 of Dogwood Grove, 126 Cotton Field Drive, Statesville, $456,000, on Oct. 20.

From D. and D. and R. and R. Gaudlip to R. and J. Galeano, Lots 2 and 3 of Meadowview Estates, 110 Brock Court, Statesville, $328,000, on Oct. 20.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, 2.06 acres, Lot 1, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $48,000, on Oct. 21.

From Triple Crown Realty & Investments, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 13 of Statesville Development Company, 1120 Seventh St., Statesville, $33,000, on Oct. 21.

From Z. Flowers to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 1602 Bristol Drive, Statesville, $105,000, on Oct. 21.

From G. Ayers to G. Ayers and E. Eldridge, (Lots), 749 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $1,000, on Oct. 21.

From Property Solutions, LLC to B. Djiki and A. Wembi, Lot 7 of Statesville Community Development, 318 Charles St., Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 21.

From S. Swaim to A. Hird, (Lots 60-63), 159 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $193,000, on Oct. 21.

From D. and R. Mason, P. and D. Call and W. Hill, J. Hill/Admr and E. Hill/Est to F. Adams, tracts, 135 Love Valley Road, Statesville, $320,000, on Oct. 21.

From T. and T. and K. Campbell to J. Averso and A. Taravella, two tracts, 0.545 acre and 0.15 acre, 118 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $263,000, on Oct. 21.

From P. and P. Gordon to S. Heaggans and G. Brown, 133 Little John Road, Statesville, $358,000, on Oct. 21.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and A. Pitt, Lot 353 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $395,500, on Oct. 21.

STONY POINT

From W. Arnold/Indvl & Admr, D. Lewis/Est and C. Arnold to L. Farley, Lots 1-8 of Cam-A-Will, 4891 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $101,500, on Oct. 21.

TROUTMAN

From NVR, Inc. to A. Harms and K. Vaughan, Lot 110 of Weather’s Creek, 193 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $375,500, on Oct. 17.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to F. and K. Longo, Lot 60 of Colonial Crossing, 127 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $325,000, on Oct. 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Parker and M. and B. McKeever, Lot 222 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 225 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $449,500, on Oct. 18.

From A. and D. Cram to Randall Farms LLC, 5.497 acres, 127 Ironstone Lane, Troutman, $550,000, on Oct. 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and D. Houston, Lot 239 of Falls Cove, Troutman, $430,000, on Oct. 18.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 39 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Oct. 18.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to A. Leon-Sancho, A. Leon Sancho, A. Sancho and M. Granados, Lot 59 of Colonial Crossing, 129 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $378,000, on Oct. 19.

From True Homes, LLC to K. and J. Watts, Lot 172 of Sutters Mill II, 113 Fern Lane, Troutman, $445,500, on Oct. 19.

From H. Hart Jr., P. Hunter-Bowens/AIF, P. Hunter Bowens/AIF, P. Bowens/AIF, P. Hunter-Bowen, P. Hunter Bowen/AIF and P. Bowen/AIF to G. Grose, metes and bounds, 752 Perth Road, Troutman, $155,000, on Oct. 19.

From J. Lutchmansingh to K. Barnes and N. Hjerth, tract one, 2.1397 acres, 135 Candice Lane, Troutman, and tract two, metes and bounds, Candice Lane, Troutman, $60,000, on Oct. 19.

From J. Smith and J. Lentz to Hoover Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 317 Hoover Road, Troutman, $750,000, on Oct. 20.

From E. Benson to J. and J. Bowers, 5.700 acres of Dunwoody, Troutman, $22,000, on Oct. 20.

From F. and J. Wiggins to P. and L. Wissing, (Lot 2), 118 Tayport Drive, Troutman, $585,000, on Oct. 21.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 29 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Oct. 21.

From NVR, Inc. to D. and I. Wakim, Lot 200 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $396,500, on Oct. 21.