Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 14-21

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 14-21. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC to Coddle Exchange Holdings, LLC, multiple tracts & parcels, 6 tracts, Highway 3, 146.393 acres, Mooresville, $7,200,000, on Oct. 15.
From Buffalo Storage Inc. to FULTONBSH SVNC I, LLC, 14.3027 acres, 744 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $3,785,500, on Oct. 21.
From C. and A. Phillips to K. and J. Pearsen, Lot 111 of The Point on Norman, 105 Moors End Loop, Mooresville, $2,650,000, on Oct. 15.
From G. Nerone/TR, G. Nerone/TR, Gerald A. Nerone Revocable Trust, R. Nerone/TR and Rebecca Nerone Revocable Trust to J. Klaja/TR, T. Freeman-Klaja/TR, T. Freeman Klaja/TR, T. Klaja/TR and Klaja Family Trust, Lot 425 of The Point on Norman, 187 White Horse Dr., Mooresville, $2,360,000, on Oct. 20.
From J. and J. and J. Litsey to C. Serrano/TR and The Cerniauskas Trust, Lot 541 of The Point on Norman, 147 Union Chapel Dr., Mooresville, $2,300,000, on Oct. 20.
CLEVELAND
From Classic Carolina Homes By Simplex, LLC and Carolina Classic Homes By Simplex, LLC to D. Young and B. Stewart, (Lot 17), 186 Fairhaven Lane, Cleveland, $16,500, on Oct. 16.
HARMONY
From J. and J. Bowser to A. and S. Betz, 5.5121 acres, 936 Chief Thomas Rd., Harmony, $382,500, on Oct. 14.
From P. and A. and J. and J. and J. Veach to B. and J. Sipes, 1 acre, Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $8,000, on Oct. 21.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and D. Kelly to R. and K. Kieffer, (Lot 14), 1005 Muirfield Dr., Mooresville, $351,500, on Oct. 14.
From L. and A. Steelman to Shepherd’s Landing, LLC, 0.279 acre, 1848 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $15,000, on Oct. 14.
From P. Lloyd and T. Barton to G. Lackey, Lot 7 of Beacon Pointe, 234 Bullfinch Rd., Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Oct.14.
From J. and R. Cardoso to Investcar LLC, Lot 1 of Dunbars Woods, 525 Kelly Ave., Mooresville, $175,000, on Oct. 14.
From K. and S. and S. Paul to BEC Builders, LLC, Lot 4 of Meadowbrook, 247 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $35,000, on Oct. 14.
From G. and G. and K. and K. Brewer to Midland Trust Company and C. Riddle, Lot 11 of White Oaks, 1326 Bellingham Dr., Mooresville, $150,000, on Oct. 14.
From D. Haynie to B. and B. Parsons, Lot 54 of Bradford Glyn, 107 Old Willow Rd., Mooresville, $235,000, on Oct. 14.
From R. and E. Schott to D. Haynie, Lot 31 of Villages at Oak Tree, 134 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $223,000, on Oct. 14.
From B. Akers and C. and A. Rowland to M. and M. Etter, Lot 6 of Grand Oaks, 242 Oak Tree Rd., Mooresville, $475,000, on Oct. 14.
From MedSouth Veterinary Portfolio 1, LLC to Hoe Family Holdings, LLC, Parkway Plaza, Tract B, 694 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $1,925,000, on Oct. 14.
From Investcar, LLC to Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC, Lot 1 of Dunbar Woods, 525 Kelly Ave., Mooresville, $183,000, on Oct. 14.
From F. Gomez-Maldonado, F. Gomez Maldonado, F. Maldonado, F. Gomez, S. De Gomez and S. Gomez to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 5 of Brantley Place, 113 Camforth Dr., Mooresville, $226,500, on Oct. 14.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to G. and T. Blyther, Lot 32 of Byers Creek, 120 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on Oct.14.
From J. He and J. Wang to T. and H. Lohman, Lot 87 of Bells Crossing, 177 Belfry Loop, Mooresville, $529,000, on Oct. 14.
From K. Sitterley/TR, C. Sitterley/TR and The Sitterley Joint Family Trust to S. and V. Manzari, Lot 28 of The Harbour, 125 Silver Eagle Lane, Mooresville, $1,530,000, on Oct. 14.
From R. and P. Lail to C. and N. Rupert, Lot 69 of Brook Glen Crossing, 273 Brook Glen Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and J. Sweeney, Lot 263 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 129 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $295,000, on Oct. 14.
From M. Crisco/Est, F. Barkley/Indvl & Admr, W. and W. Barkley, M. and E. Crisco, J. Crisco/Est, A. Crisco/Indvl & Exr and R. and W. and J. Crisco to D. Sexton, metes and bounds, 316 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $55,000, on Oct. 14.
From B. Izzo to G. and K. Brewer, Lot 2 of The Village on Park, 105 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $282,000, on Oct. 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Kasel, Lot 175 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 131 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $346,500, on Oct. 15.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 30 of Creek Stone, 262 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $82,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. and M. Paradzinsky to A. and W. Vonseggern, Lot 38 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 106 Dale View Court, Mooresville, $530,000, on Oct. 15.
From G. Brustmaker to S. Rudraraju and P. Yavanmanda, Lots 181 and 182 of Commodore Peninsula, 105 Mainview Dr., Mooresville, $433,000, on Oct. 15.
From F. and M. Yannucci to J. and A. Keith, Lot 33 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 126 Meadow Run Lane, Mooresville, $660,000, on Oct. 15.
From T. and T. and W. Lohrmann, M. and K. and K. Haymond and G. and G. and L. Mesh to R. and J. Vega, Lot 24 of Creekwood Village, 106 Creekwood Dr., Mooresville, $195,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. and M. and T. and T. Beehler to E. and S. Bauer, (Lot 123), 647 Franklin Grove Dr., Mooresville, $355,000, on Oct. 15.
From W. Gray to K. Carlson and M. Hope, Lot 17 of Winslow Bay, 176 Walmsley Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 15.
From F. Candido to G. and S. Kimball, Lot 17 of Watertree Landing, 252 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $564,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. Strickland and J. Skowronski to J. and T. Freeman, (Lot 89), 150 Northbridge Dr., Mooresville, $475,500, on Oct. 15.
From B. Delain to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, Neel Ave., Mooresville, $12,500, on Oct. 15.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, Neel Ave., Mooresville, $24,000, on Oct. 15.
From A. Findysz to B. and R. Bemis, (Lot 60), 114 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $235,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and N. Saraco to L. Keech-Fleming, L. Keech Fleming and L. and J. Fleming, Lot 43 of Curtis Pond, 234 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $335,000, on Oct. 15.
From L. Chase to J. Tait and H. Little, Lot 260 of Linwood Farms, 132 Middle Grove Dr., Mooresville, $270,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and A. Fesperman to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 37.036 acres Highway 3, Mooresville, $1,297,000, on Oct. 15.
From W. and C. Hutchins to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 34.272 acres, Highway 3, Mooresville, $912,000, on Oct. 15.
From B. and B. and L. Fesperman to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 34.780 acres, Highway 3, Mooresville, $1,112,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and J. Lytle to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 32.222 acres, Highway 3, Mooresville, $1,386,000, on Oct. 15.
From Harris Brothers Family Limited Partnership, W. Harris III/PTNR and R. Harris/PTNR to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, two tracts, 10.011 acres, Highway 3 and 11.887 acres, Highway 3, Mooresville, $989,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and J. Levine to K. Pettigrew, Lot 156 of Curtis Pond, 109 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $237,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and B. Masturzo to J. and J. Masturzo, Lot 237 of Curtis Pond, 133 Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and T. Aultman to M. Furr and M. Sheehan, Lot 12 of Oakwood, 315 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $227,000, on Oct. 15.
From C. and S. Hicks to J. and N. Saraco, (Lot 13), 173 Pecan Hills Dr., Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 15.
From K. and G. and G. Pinner to T. and J. Aultman, Lot 26 of Foxfield, 136 Foxfield Park Dr., Mooresville, $335,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. and T. Shoemaker to F. and J. McKeown, (Lot 1012), 109 Broadview Circle, Mooresville, $1,010,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and J. Brooks to H. Shepherd, 173 Water Oak at Lake Norman, 122 Kensington St., Mooresville, $235,000, on Oct. 15.
From The Dunning Family Living Trust, J. Dunning/TR and C. Dunning/TR to C. and P. Scherich, Lot 4 of Yeoman Shores, 176 Yeoman Rd., Mooresville, $640,000, on Oct. 15.
From C. Tornow and K. Garro to J. Black, Lot 60 of Bradford Glyn, 100 Old Willow Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Oct. 16
From K. Stelzer and N. Leblanc to K. Handler and L. Fass, Lot 81 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 149 Portola Valley Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Oct. 16.
From Balkris Holdings, LLC to J. and S. Allen, Lot 12 of Sills Creek Plantation, 145 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $79,000, on Oct. 16.
From J. and L. Hyppolite to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 1 of Lakewood Crossings, 1150 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $76,000, on Oct. 16.
From J. and J. and N. Harper to B. and M. Krokson, metes and bounds, 155 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $135,000, on Oct. 16.
From S. Church and D. Roniger to P. Webb, Lot 3 of Spring Acres, 190 Quiet Cove Rd., Mooresville, $705,000, on Oct.16.
From G. Martinez and K. Beatty to D. and T. Williams, Lot T47 of Waterlynn, 112 Walnut Cove Dr., Unit D, Mooresville, $235,000, on Oct. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and P. Coury, Lot 17 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $290,000, on Oct. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. Martinez and K. Beatty, Lot 29 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $328,500, on Oct. 16.
From R. and K. Edgar to J. and S. Jakubowski, Lot 8 of Williams, 356 Yacht Rd., Mooresville, $1,220,000, on Oct. 16.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to B. Miley, Lot 68 of Winslow Bay, 101 Peralta Circle, Mooresville, $370,000, on Oct. 16.
From G. Hunter to M. Lessard, Lot 75 of Commodore Peninsula, 143 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $310,500, on Oct. 16.
From Portofino Management Corp. to Peachtree Residential, LLC, Lot 7 of Lakeside on Brawley, 2588 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $180,000, on Oct. 16.
From G. and M. Feazell to G. and J. Whitten, two tracts, Lot 95 of Commodore Peninsula, 0.07 acre, 118 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $810,000, on Oct. 16.
From C. and R. Black to P. and E. Sanders, Lots 8 and 8A of Lakeshore Estates, 234 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $481,000, on Oct.16.
From G. Carrozzo to F. Sanders, Lot 41 of Foxfield, 108 Andover Place, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 16.
From C. Pereira Jr. to S. and R. Brooks, Lot 44 of Sunset Pointe II at The Harbour, 120 Tranquil Cove Rd., Mooresville, $550,000, on Oct. 16.
From D. Smiley II to J. Guilbe, J. Cortes-Guilbe, J. Cortes Guilbe and J. Guilbe, Lot 37 of Crosby Woods, 113 Beam Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on Oct. 16.
From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and R. Pfohl, Lot 79 of Atwater Landing, 126 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $738,000, on Oct. 16.
From NVR, Inc. to G. and M. Raj, Lot 57D of Waterfront at Langtree, 144 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 19.
From NVR, Inc. to R. and S. Kumar, Lot 72 of Waterfront at Langtree, 105 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $273,000, on Oct. 19.
From J. and J. Aultman to S. and D. Poynton, 119 Steam Engine Dr., Unit 204, Mooresville, $145,000, on Oct. 19.
From D. and A. Sauder to L. Bernard and P. Roberts, Lot 95 of Pinnacle Shores, 133 Old Timber Lane, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Oct. 19.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC and Eastwood Construction, LLC, (Lot 16 Briargate), 132 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $58,500, on Oct. 19.
From Kathleen Dreisbach Revocable Trust and K. Dreisbach/TR to A. and D. Sauder, Lot 231 of Cherry Grove, 138 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $360,000, on Oct.19.
From Alcama Properties, LLC to R. and K. Francis, (Lot 1631), 613 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 19.
From W. Lorgan III and R. Quaranta to B. and R. Hawkins, metes and bounds, Lot 13 Southwood Park Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Oct. 19.
From M. Woods to Joseph John North Carolina Realty, LLC, metes and bounds, 237 W. Plaza Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on Oct. 19.
From Woods Limited, LLC and M. and R. and S. and L. Woods to Joseph John North Carolina Realty, LLC, 9.854 acres off Talbert Rd., Mooresville, $1,300,000, on Oct. 19.
From B. and K. Meadows to P. and C. Hogie, Lot 109 of Lakewalk, 127 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 19.
From Three Bees Properties, LLC to J. Villegas and R. Andrade, metes and bounds, 465 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $150,000, on Oct. 19.
From C. and D. Reilly to J. and P. McCauley, Lot 4 of Oak Tree Landing, 574 Oak Tree Rd., Mooresville, $620,000, on Oct. 19.
From N. Henson/TR and The Nancy S. Henson Revocable Living Trust to Heaven Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 136 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $60,000, on Oct. 19.
From C. and M. Locke to D. and J. Wager, (Lot 33), 190 Pinnacle Shores Dr., Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Oct. 19.
From K. and P. Grossbeck to S. Bailey/TR and Sarah Carden Bailey Revocable Trust, Lot 9 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 102 Preserve Way, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Oct. 19.
From R. Dixon/Est, B. Perry/Indvl & Exr, M. Perry Sr. and P. and R. Dixon to T. and Y. Replogle, two tracts, Lots 268 and 269 of Commodore Peninsula, 133 Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, $242,500, on Oct. 19.
From M. and M. and P. and P. Ladd to F. and I. Gyasi, Lot 52 of Harris Crossing, 136 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $282,000, on Oct. 19.
From M. and J. and J. Goins to K. Chodora, Lot 191 of Curtis Pond, 129 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $225,000, on Oct. 20.
From A. and S. and S. Urbina to M. and J. Goins, Lot 182 of Cherry Grove, 170 Weeping Spring Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on Oct. 20.
From G. and P. Wilkins to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 32 of Northington Woods, 138 Waterbury Dr., Mooresville, $70,000, on Oct. 20.
From S. Cameron to J. Duncan, Lot 10 of Harris Hill, 119 Teaberry Court, Mooresville, $170,000, on Oct. 20.
From G. and T. Ferguson to M. and K. Nethken, Lot 217 of Cherry Grove, 152 Laurel Glen Dr., Mooresville, $329,000, on Oct. 20.
From M. and M. and H. Rahtes to B. Bockian, Lot 39 of Curtis Pond, 222 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $326,000, on Oct. 20.
From F. and J. Heuer to W. and B. Burton, Lot 167 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 110 Kensington St., Mooresville, $245,000, on Oct. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and B. Hill, Lot 308 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $329,500, on Oct. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and T. Debettencourt, Lot 311 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $293,000, on Oct. 20.
From S. Thorne to J. and L. Maynard, Lot 12 of Langtree, 168 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $570,000, on Oct. 20.
From D.R. Horton to E. Sherman, L. Wright-Sherman, L. Wright Sherman and L. Sherman, Lot 28 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $381,500, on Oct. 20.
From NVR, Inc. to G. and M. Harriott, Lot 73 of Waterfront at Langtree, 105 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $263,000, on Oct. 20.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. Tapia and J. Solano, Lot 25 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $282,500, on Oct. 20.
From D. and D. and D. Gillespie and K. and K. and J. Foster to V. Miller, four tracts, Lot 14 of Brookwood Terrace, metes and bounds and 0.879 acre, 546 Dixie Dr., Mooresville, $205,000, on Oct. 21.
From R11 Company, L.L.C. to Way Development, LLC, Lots 1-3 of Hager Village, 465. 469. 471 and 475 Hager Lake Rd., Mooresville, $205,500, on Oct. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Knapp and J. Stuckey, Lot 259 of Atwater Landing, 327 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $372,000, on Oct. 21.
From C. and J. Schlawin to G. Stoddard and M. Zinaty, Lot 18 of Creekstone, 210 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $540,000, on Oct. 21.
From S. Green to T. and E. Landry, Lot 12 of Davidson Pointe, 147 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $577,000, on Oct. 21.
From IQ Custom Construction, Inc. to M. and K. Koenig, Lot 4 of Meadows Place, 822 Patterson Farm Rd., Mooresville, $562,500, on Oct. 21.
From P. and J. Deboe to C. and T. Huff, Lot 117 of Baycrossing, 145 Summerwind Dr., Mooresville, $617,000, on Oct. 21.
From E. and S. D’Hondt to B. and S. Hartley, Lot 100 of Harris Crossing, 142 S. Cromwell Dr., Mooresville, $322,500, on Oct. 21.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. Neithercut and D. Saeed, Lot 9 of Briargate, 137 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $339,500, on Oct. 21.
From J. and K. Hamilton to T. and K. Williams, Lot 118 Franklin Grove, 210 Charter Oak Court, Mooresville, $305,000, on Oct. 21.
From B. and D. Fuller to C. and J. Elliott, (Lot 3), 151 Rebel Hill Dr., Mooresville, $367,500, on Oct. 21.
From JCP Properties, LLC to J. Isenhour, Lot 4 of Mooresville Mill Village, 823 Spruce St., Mooresville, $170,500, on Oct. 21.
OLIN
From Dixieland, Inc. to J. and A. Widner, 5 acres, 311 Sloans Mill Rd., Olin, $272,500, on Oct. 14.
From W. and W. Monheim to R. and L. Myers, metes and bounds, TBD Dowell Road, Olin, $72,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. and J. Kreps to J. and J. Bumgarner, 17.048 acres, Williamsburg Road, Olin, $100,000, on Oct. 16.
From R. Taylor/Indvl & Exr, D. Taylor/Est and A. and M. Drum to Shelton Dairy Properties IV LLC, 20 acres, 260 Duncan Rd., Olin, $150,000, on Oct. 16.
From E. and A. Gaither to T. Hubbs and J. Mitchell II, 12 acres, 147 Stack Rd., Olin, $400,000, on Oct. 19.
From P. Marshall to C. and J. Marshall, 14.476 acres, 2725 Jennings Rd., Olin, $352,000, on Oct. 21.
STATESVILLE
From C. Freeman to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 1 of Stonebridge, 103 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $198,000, on Oct. 14.
From D. Barber to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 81 of Martha Ridge, 2610 Andres Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on Oct.14.
From J. and D. Stowe to The Land Authorities, LLC, Lot 12 of Shannon Acres, 332 W. Glen Eagles Rd., Statesville, $3,000, on Oct. 14
From C. and C. Hill to M. and N. Douglas, tracts, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville and E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $565,000, on Oct.14.
From D. and K. Hope to A. Coyotl, Lot 80 of Lakeridge, 382 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $7,000, on Oct. 14.
From P. Bailey to Skinner Rentals, LLC, 0.45 acres, 714 Allen Creek Rd., Statesville, $28,000, on Oct. 14.
From D. and T. West and K. Myers to W. and T. Ikard, Lot 4 Wood Bridge Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 14.
From L. and D. Rogers to C. Haynes, 3.03 acres, Pineville Road, Statesville, $44,000, on Oct. 14.
From True Homes, LLC to P. and J. Howie, Lot 16 of Larkin, Statesville, $318,000, on Oct.14
From F. and F. and N. Barker to J. Mason, two tracts, 0.45 acre and metes and bounds, 130 Fort Dobbs Rd., Statesville, $178,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. and J. Smith to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 30 of River Rock Development, 139 Slate Dr., Statesville, $18,000, on Oct. 14.
From G. and S. and S. Thomas to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 28 of Fox Creek, Nottingham Circle, Statesville, $14,000, on Oct. 14.
From D. Ervin/Indvl & AIF, D. Ervin/Indvl & AIF and S. Ervin to Rockstar Capital Development Group, LP, multiple lots and parcels, Lippard Springs subdivision, Statesville, $100,000, on Oct. 14.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Prokupek, Lot 224 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $212,500, on Oct. 14.
From D. and D. and D. Hankins to R. and K. Hill, two tracts, 4.01 acres and 0.100 acre, 124 Pottery Dr., Statesville, $338,500, on Oct. 15.
From D & D Enterprises of Iredell, LLC, Chris A. Davidson Family Trust and S. Davidson/TR to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 5, 17 and 18 of Fifth Creek Estates, 116, 122 and 127 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and B. Hope to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 54 of Brookhollow Estate, Bowman Rd., Statesville, $13,000, on Oct.15.
From P. Lloyd to C. Santibanez, 0.826 acre, Lot 49 of Con-Oaks, 128 Kay Lane, Statesville, $23,000, on Oct. 15.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 217 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on Oct. 15.
From G. Sekse to W. Owen and J. Duncan, Lot 24 of Lake View, 1727 Lakeview Dr., Statesville, $65,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and L. Hunter and J. Hunter/AIF to J. Ambrose, Lot 206 of Shannon Acres, 441 Westchester Rd., Statesville, $49,500, on Oct.15.
From C. Reavis to W. Brewer and D. Inscoe, metes and bounds, 224 Maple St., Statesville, $50,000, on Oct. 15.
From D. and R. Rogers and K. Sharpe to J. and M. Martin, Lot 42 of Forest Hills Development, Statesville, $165,500, on Oct. 15.
From M. and J. Talbert, J. Benfield and J. Talbert to T. Eckles, Lot 12 of Lone Pine Meadows, 138 Lonehardt Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Oct. 15.
From E. and P. Crider to JM Properties Statesville LLC, 5.0698 acres, 2294 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, $395,000, on Oct. 16.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and T. Jones, Lot 228 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $237,500, on Oct.16.
From M. Baity, T. Dillard-Baity, T. Dillard Baity and T. Baity to C. Wade, metes and bounds, 1327 11th St., Statesville, $12,500, on Oct. 16.
From T. and T. Dean to J. Johnson, Lot 3 of Wood Rose Park, 113 Ethel Lane, Statesville, $180,000, on Oct. 16.
From Harward Brothers, Inc. to S. and M. Crosby, 1.76 acres, metes and bounds, 2241 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, $55,000, on Oct. 16.
From G. Lewis, L. Taylor-Lewis, L. Taylor Lewis and L. Lewis to M. Mitchell, Lot 7 of Statesville Development Co., 615 W. Bell St., Statesville, $146,000, on Oct. 16.
From D. and S. Schrader to K. and K. Bair, Lot 16 of Castlegate, 172 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $235,000, on Oct. 16.
From Atmore Properties LLC to H. Rhea, Unit 831 of Berkshire’s Mark condominium, 131 Coventry Lane, Statesville, $128,500, on Oct.16.
From J. and M. and L. Lamontagne to W. Hendrix, Lot 46 of Hidden Lakes, 197 Jobe Dr., Statesville, $250,000, on Oct. 16.
From M & C Stevens Properties, LLC and M & C Properties, LLC to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lots 83 and 84 of Dalwan Heights, Statesville, $97,000, on Oct. 16.
From B. and G. and G. Boyd to J. Page, two tracts, metes and bounds, 312 W. Bell St., Statesville, $209,000, on Oct. 19.
From K. Martin to S. and Y. Leonard, two tracts, Lot 409 of Shannon Acres, 536 Innisbrook Rd., Statesville, $490,000, on Oct. 19.
From S. and K. and K. Lippard to M. Dellinger, 0.676 acre, (Lot 17), 313 Oakhurst Rd., Statesville, $282,500, on Oct. 19.
From F. and D. and D. Duncan to T. and J. Proffit, 4.8454 acres, 160, 162 and 166 Summerhut Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 19.
From D. and T. Lenahan to S. and E. Wachtel, Lot 36 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 120 Creek Cove Lane, Statesville, $505,000, on Oct. 19.
From S. and S. and W. and W. and W. and L. Isenhour to CLE Group, LLC, metes and bounds, Salisbury Road and Davis St., Statesville, $28,000, on Oct. 19.
From K. and D. Graham to City of Statesville, 464 Moose Club Rd., Statesville, $2,500, on Oct. 19.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Pacheco, Lot 20 of Larkin, Statesville, $263,000, on Oct. 19.
From J. and D. Caskaddon to L. Toth, 10.3075 acres, Eufola Rd., Statesville, $50,000, on Oct. 20.
From M. and K Nethken to R. and B. Goldberg, Lot 41 of Larkin Golf Club, 114 Canada Dr., Statesville, $281,000, on Oct. 20.
From M. and C. Talbert to M. and J. Talbert, Lots 22 and 23 of The Reserve at Deer Crossing, 111 Ladybug Court, Statesville, $315,500, on Oct. 20.
From J. and J. and A. and A. Bragg to E. and A. Gaither, Lots 29 and 30 of The Highlands at Maple Creek, 150 Sandalwood Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on Oct. 20.
From John R. McCormick Contracting, LLC to R. and S. Fuller, Lot 1 of Troutman Crossing, 144 Crews Lane, Statesville, $257,000, on Oct. 20.
From D. Fortman to J. De Rangel, Lot 6 of Deerfield Estates, 137 Deerfield Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on Oct. 20.
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR and J. and K. Dotson to Limosa, LLC, Lot 19 of Mountain Road Village, 486 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, $62,000, on Oct. 20.
From M. Pope/Exr and G. Pope/Est to B. and T. Porter, Brady Circle Road, Statesville, $18,000, on Oct. 20.
From D. and V. Hatfield, to L. and T. Nazier, Lot 1 of Treebark Acres, 203 Pisgah Church Rd., Statesville, $395,000, on Oct. 20.
From J. Price to T. Bryant and T. Snowden, (Lot 2), 106 Creedmore Dr., Statesville, $185,000, on Oct. 20.
From J. Lamberth/Indvl & AIF and R. Lamberth to C. and H. Goforth, two tracts, 3.448 acres and 5.659 acres, 403 Bristol Dr., Statesville, $270,000, on Oct. 20.
From L. and L. and T. Worthy to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 131 of Valley Brook, 1426 Commonwealth Ave., Statesville, $219,000, on Oct 20.
From T. Kuhnemann to Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC, Lot 5 of Ravenwood, 1041 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $165,000, on Oct. 20.
From WRGJR Properties LLC to J. Elliott Sr., metes and bounds, 519 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $79,000, on Oct. 20.
From K. and M. Meredith to F. and B. Bell, 2.543 acres, 303 New Salem Rd., Statesville, $275,000, on Oct. 21.
From The Sherrill Industrial Land Limited Partnership, The Sherrill Industrial Land Limited Liability Limited Partnership, F. Deaton Jr./Est & PTNR, R. Deaton/Exr, F. Deaton/Exr, G. Jones/PTNR, ELJ Holdings Limited Partnership/PTNR, ELJ Group, LLC/PTNR and D. Jones/PTNR to MEG 2, LLC, 11.661 acres Sherrill Industrial Park, Sherrill Dr., Statesville, $55,000, on Oct. 21.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to R. Roberts, Lot 5 of Carson Creek, 245 Lone Pine Rd., Statesville, $251,500, on Oct. 21.
From C. and A. Darby to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 24 and 25 of River Rock Development, 152 Pumice Dr., Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 21.
From T. Haden to D. Looser, 0.173 acre, Mountain View Estates, Statesville, $1,000, on Oct. 21.
From J. and D. Freeman and A. and T. Gray to CMH Homes, Inc., metes and bounds, +/- 1.74 acre, Longview Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 21.
From J. and E. Morris to K. and D. and A. Keir, Lot 58 of Poplar Ridge, 223 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $236,000, on Oct. 21.
From R. and K. Lovell to E. Yount and J. Kramm, Lot 10 of Country Woods Estate, 136 West Haven Dr., Statesville, $180,000, on Oct. 21.
STONY POINT
From C. and C. Hill to M. and N. Douglas, tracts, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville and E. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $565,000, on Oct.14.
From J. and C. Pharr to D. Bass and B. Stewart, Lot 2 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 341 Lindsey Farm Rd., Stony Point, $122,000, on Oct. 16.
From B. and V. Cockrell to L. Gutierrez and A. Avila, (Lots 141-150), 165 Calhoun Rd., Stony Point, $87,500, on Oct. 21.
TROUTMAN
From R. and R. Mullins to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 145 of Sutter’s Mill, 160 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $259,500, on Oct. 14.
From J. and C. Demeza to C. and C. Morris, 5,793 acres portion of Dogwood Estate, Alexis Lane, Troutman, $60,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. and C. Smith to J. and D. Cox, Lot 43 of Westwinds, 130 Gayle Dr., Troutman, $132,000, on Oct. 14.
From M. Willis, M. Tisci, R. Willis and R. Ackerman to M. and B. Worsley, (Lot 90), 184 Seekirk Dr., Troutman, $705,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. and J. Czerney to H. and V. Prevette, Tract A, Lots 3, 4 and 9 of Shady Cove Acres, 140 Alfara Lane, Troutman, $310,000, on Oct. 14.
From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 8 of Sanders Ridge, 131 Round Rock Rd., Troutman, $90,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. and B. Griffen to Barton Building, LLC, Lots 10 and 11 of Allendale Acres, 118 and 126 Redbud Lane, Troutman, $80,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. and T. and T. Kerman to B. and R. Diamond, Lot 72 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 133 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $539,000, on Oct. 15.
From C. and K. Rogers to S. Tremont and S. Ward, metes and bounds, 25.1269 acres, W. Thomas St., Troutman, $810,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. McKusick and J. Snyder to S. and A. Harrington, (Lot 5), 135 Windbrook Dr., Troutman, $112,500, on Oct. 15.
From DPG Properties, LLC to C. and A. Moore, Lot 31 of Meadow Glen, 129 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $31,500, on Oct. 16.
From C. Hannan/TR, P. Hannan/TR and The Hannan Family Trust to C. and S. Lynchard, Lot 43 of Hawkes Bay, 176 Windwood Lane, Troutman, $230,000, on Oct. 16.
From J. Neubauer and J. Barrientos to J. and A. and R. Smith, Lot 98 of Sutter’s Mill, 225 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $325,000, on Oct. 16.
From D. Krug/Admr & AIF, J. Morrison/Est and L. and K. Krug to B. and M. McClain, Lot 21 of Tremount, 161 Tremount Lane, Troutman, $248,000, on Oct. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and M. Berhane, Lot 96 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 111 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $302,500, on Oct. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and R. Truesdell, Lot 28 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 165 Port Bow Dr., Troutman, $344,500, on Oct. 16.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to R. Garcia and M. Cardenas, Lots 48 and 48 of Wiltshire Creek, 106 and 112 E. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman, $42,500, on Oct. 19.
From W. and A. Moore to W. and M. Andersen, Lot 49 of Wildlife Bay, 171 Eagle Chase Lane, Troutman, $960,000, on Oct. 19.
From S. and T. Vinson to R. Stephenson, .45 acre, 142 Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $163,000, on Oct. 19.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to H. Duarte, Lots 33-36 of Rocky Creek Cove, 228 and 232 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $25,000, on Oct. 19.
From D. McKinnon/TR and Blue Moon City Trust to 35 SPV 1, LLC, Lot 150 of Inglewood, 209 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $101,000, on Oct. 21.
