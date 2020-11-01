Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 14-21

From R. McKusick and J. Snyder to S. and A. Harrington, (Lot 5), 135 Windbrook Dr., Troutman, $112,500, on Oct. 15.

From DPG Properties, LLC to C. and A. Moore, Lot 31 of Meadow Glen, 129 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $31,500, on Oct. 16.

From C. Hannan/TR, P. Hannan/TR and The Hannan Family Trust to C. and S. Lynchard, Lot 43 of Hawkes Bay, 176 Windwood Lane, Troutman, $230,000, on Oct. 16.

From J. Neubauer and J. Barrientos to J. and A. and R. Smith, Lot 98 of Sutter’s Mill, 225 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $325,000, on Oct. 16.

From D. Krug/Admr & AIF, J. Morrison/Est and L. and K. Krug to B. and M. McClain, Lot 21 of Tremount, 161 Tremount Lane, Troutman, $248,000, on Oct. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and M. Berhane, Lot 96 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 111 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $302,500, on Oct. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and R. Truesdell, Lot 28 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 165 Port Bow Dr., Troutman, $344,500, on Oct. 16.

From End Poverty Now, Inc. to R. Garcia and M. Cardenas, Lots 48 and 48 of Wiltshire Creek, 106 and 112 E. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman, $42,500, on Oct. 19.