Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 1-7

TROUTMAN

From Windstone Crossing, Inc.to D. and L. Bullock, Lot 39 of Windstone Crossing, 104 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $305,000, on Oct. 1.

From Dependable Development, Inc.to True Homes, LLC, Lots 1, 2, 12, 20 and 70 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $318,000, on Oct.1.

From P. and L. Borrelli to J. and L. Campbell, Lot 36 of Oakridge, 169 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $30,000, on Oct. 1.

From R. and K. Way to V. Lopez and H. Morales, 0.81 acre, (Lot 801), 402 Wildlife Rd., Troutman, $417,000, on Oct. 1.

From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to M. and J. Ruppert, Lot 35 of Windstone Crossing, 124 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $293,500, on Oct. 2.

From Carolina Centers LLC to PRTN, LLC, two tracts, 0.268 acre and 1.240 acres, Seekirk Dr., Troutman, and Apache Rd., Troutman, $500, on Oct. 2.

From PRTN, LLC to R. and M. Smith, .268 acre, Seekirk Drive, Troutman, $14,000, on Oct. 2.

From DPG Properties, LLC to J. Weatherford, (Lot 113), 196 Meadow Glen Dr., Troutman, $29,000, on Oct. 2.

From R. Fearing to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.023 acre, +/- Highway 21, Troutman, $4,000, on Oct. 2.