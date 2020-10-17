Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 1-7

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Threshold Madison – Willow, L.P. and Threshold M-W, LLC/PTNR to PC NC Mooresville Station I & II, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, East Plaza Drive, Mooresville, Scenic Drive, Mooresville, Madison Place Circle, Mooresville and Lansing Circle, Mooresville, $29,000,000, on Oct. 1.
From C. and K. Campbell to BeWater, LLC, Lots 1 and 5 of Northwood, 122 and 154 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $7,500,000, on Oct. 2.
From BMA Stonewood Apartments, LLC to PC NC Stonewood, LLC, 8.2096 acres, Shearers Road (AKA Mills Avenue), Mooresville, $6,100,000, on Oct. 1.
From A. Stiles to Maison Du Lac, LLC, Lot 5 of The Point on Norman, 168 Chatham Rd., Mooresville, $2,025,000, on Oct. 1.
From Savera Investments, LLP to ASH Property Investments, LLC, Lot 1 of Lakeshore Village, 249 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, $1,650,000, on Oct. 2.
DAVIDSON
From Concept Homes, LLC to P. and J. Milanesi, Lot 8 of Riverstone at Anniston, 171 Riverstone Dr., Davidson, $575,000, on Oct. 5.
HARMONY
From L. Cotterman to J. Frank, Lot 4 of Rock Springs Acres, 685 Rock Springs Rd., Harmony, $125,000, on Oct. 1.
From M. Knight and T. Knight/AIF to B. and J. Carter, 1.176 acres, 928 Sheffield Rd., Harmony, $178,000, on Oct. 1.
From C. and J. Grant to R. and B. Lackey, 28.16 acres, Powell Bridges Road, Harmony, $170,000, on Oct. 2.
From C. and D. Umbarger to M. Wilkins and W. Butner, .4591 acre, 3000 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $105,000, on Oct. 5.
MOORESVILLE
From B. Kempter, B. Amirpashaie, E. Kempter, S. Amirpashaie, S. Amirpashaie/Indvl & AIF and S. Pashaie to J. and B. Boss, Lot 38 of Woodland Hills, Mooresville, $100,000, on Oct. 1.
From D. Grubbs/TR, Daryl I. and Christine M. Grubbs Revocable Trust, C. Grubbs/TR and C. Grubbs/TR to M. and P. Cox, Lot 16 of Shepard’s Field, 144 Staff Lane, Mooresville, $41,000, on Oct. 1.
From Way Funding LLC and The Offer Tree to MNF III Acquisitions, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, (Lots 1-5), Hager Farms subdivision, Mooresville, $455,000, on Oct. 1.
From S. and S. and S. Smith to K. and H. Self, Lot 28 of Edgewater Park, 123 Harrison Point Court, Mooresville, $495,000, on Oct. 1.
From S. Karriker, S. and J. Gurley, R. Hathcock, K. Karriker, G. Hathcock and J. and J. Karriker to A. and E. Koelbl, metes and bounds, 1406 Shearers Rd., Mooresville, $165,000, on Oct. 1.
From R. Duerr to K. and K. Stockwell, Lot 52 of Shavender’s Bluff, 577 Beaten Path Rd., Mooresville, $165,000, on Oct. 1.
From J. and J. and B. Glapinski to C. Woodson and J. Patterson, Lot 462 of The Point, 205 Brownstone Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on Oct. 1.
From Affinity Capital, LLC to S. and V. Mascarello, metes and bounds, Lots 9 and 10 of Eastern Heights, 122 N. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $242,000, on Oct. 1.
From P. and M. Casatelli to N. Rossetti, Lot 31 of The Estates at Sundown Cove, 121 Eclipse Way, Mooresville, $535,000, on Oct. 1.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 76 of Harris Crossing, 111 Richland Lane, Mooresville, $227,000, on Oct. 1.
From Hybrid Homes NC, Inc. to M. and A. and S. Klidjian, (Lot 7), 332 Sundown Rd., Mooresville, $449,000, on Oct. 1.
From H. and H. Martin to R. and T. Wales, Lots 6 and 7 of Lakeshore Estates, 242 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $370,000, on Oct. 1.
From V. and J. Shores to R. Wenzel and B. Love, Lots 1-5 of Lakeview Development, Mooresville, $155,000, on Oct. 1.
From G. and T. Gilliland to 1424 W A, LLC, (Lots 10-16), 135 Estelle Rd., Mooresville, $68,000, on Oct. 1.
From Rocky River OPS, LLC to 136 Rocky River LLC, Outparcel C—Rocky River Promenade, 136 Rocky River Rd., Mooresville, $225,000, on Oct. 1.
From M. and A. Alexander to J. and V. Rastovski, Lot 45 of Linwood Farms, 245 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $328,500, on Oct. 1.
From M. Huffman/Exr & Heir, C. Huffman, S. and E. Knight and J. Huffman/Est to W. and A. Oliphant, (Lots 19-22), 160 Oliphant Rd., Mooresville, $155,000, on Oct.1.
From A. and M. Vasquez to M. Cartee and N. Ronzo, Lot 214 of Heritage at Neel Ranch,
195 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $289,000, on Oct. 1.
From J. and T. Torrence to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 40 of The Hampshires, 111 Louden Dr., Mooresville, $253,000, on Oct. 1.
From A. and E. Martinez to J. Martinez, 1409 Coddle Creek Hwy., Mooresville, $215,000, on Oct. 1.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Serna and E. Sosa, Lot 31 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $300,500, on Oct. 1.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC and Eastwood Construction, LLC, Lots 14, 15, 20, 21, 24 and 36 of Briargate, 119, 120 and 121 Suggs Mill Dr., and 133, 140 and 141 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $348,500, on Oct. 2.
From G. Mumaw to Offerleaf, LLC, Lot 34 of Bridgeport, 112 Lakewood Circle Dr., Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 2.
From Offerleaf, LLC to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 34 of Bridgeport, 112 Lakewood Circle Dr., Mooresville, $215,000, on Oct. 2.
From L. and E. Grady to A. and A. Hessman, (Lot 1), 354 Shinnville Rd., Mooresville, $355,000, on Oct. 2.
From P. Carini/TR and The Paul Howard Carini Revocable Trust to R. and N. Post, Lot 226 of Linwood Farms, 141 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $212,500, on Oct. 2.
From D. and S. Ratcliffe to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lot 5 of Sherwood Forest, 630 Sherwood Place, Mooresville, $330,500, on Oct. 2.
From The Farms, LLC to PRTN, LLC, 2 acres, (Lot 2), Forest Lake Blvd., Mooresville, $49,500, on Oct. 2.
From J. and R. and R. Philemon to D. and A. Miller, metes and bounds, 122 N. Main St., Mooresville, $55,500, on Oct. 2.
From F. and P. Sacosky to H. and P. Knight, Lot 97 of Mallard Head, 350 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $426,500, on Oct. 2.
From J. and K. Gibson to J. and D. Quisol, metes and bounds, Lot 2 of Woodmoor, 781 Pinewood Circle, Mooresville, $233,000, on Oct. 2.
From Presby Road, LLC to KLH Acquisition Company, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 4-22 of Deer Brook Subdivision, Davidson Springs Dr., Mooresville, $480,000, on Oct. 2.
From S. and S. and T. Ostrowski to KLH Acquisition Company, LLC, two tracts, Lots 1 and 3 of Deer Brook, Mooresville, $170,000, on Oct. 2.
From C. Foreman to B. and S. Busby, two tracts, Lots 443 and 0.20 acre, 321 Grasshopper Circle, Mooresville, $550,000, on Oct. 2.
From M. and J. Heredia to A. Burke, Lot 986 of The Point, 131 Dedham Loop, Mooresville, $900,000, on Oct. 2.
From T. and J. Brooks to M. Wilson and T. Russ, Lot 67 of Harris Village, 133 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $280,000, on Oct. 2.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. and E. Cannella, Lot 20 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $294,000, on Oct. 2.
From M. and G. and G. McConnell to P. Jolley II, Lot 28 of Ferncliff Estates, 830 Ferncliff Dr., Mooresville, $255,000, on Oct. 2.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Garcia and J. Amaya, Lot 101 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $307,500, on Oct. 2.
From R. Mooney and B. Zito to J. Lee and C. Williams, Lot 23 of Lakewalk, 118 Chase Water Dr., Mooresville, $364,000, on Oct. 2.
From S. and S. and K. and K. Lawrence to D. and L. Pavone, Lot 12 of Woodland Hills, 176 Mandarin Dr., Mooresville, $582,000, on Oct. 2.
From Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to W. Bertsch, Lot 53 of Shinnville Ridge, 126 Bedford Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on Oct. 2.
From Charles Robert Setzer LivingTrust, M. Setzer/Indvl & TR and C. Setzer Jr./TR to T. and A. Holshouser, Lots 21-23 of Trexler Heights, 302 Cook St., Mooresville, $85,000, on Oct. 2.
From Prestige Homes & Renovations LLC to E. and N. Bice, metes and bounds, Lot 80 of Woodleaf, 1017 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $735,000, on Oct. 2.
From NVR, Inc. to S. Patel, Lot 60 of Waterfront at Langtree, 144 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $289,500, on Oct. 5.
From SCP Mooresville, LLC to J. and K. Buckley, Lot 10 of Sills Creek Plantation, 162 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on Oct. 5.
From R. and K. Glenski to S. and M. Gwaltney, Lot 31 of Pine Knoll Pointe, 800 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $575,000, on Oct. 5.
From B. and S. and A. and T. and J. and D. and D. Wilhelm to Brawley School One, LLC and Brawley School Two, LLC, 11.216 acres and 0.586 acre, 948 and 952 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $850,000, on Oct. 5.
From A. and A. Byrd to D. Vartanian, Lot 1023 of Woodburn Crossing, 140 Marakery Rd., Mooresville, $161,000, on Oct. 5.
From W. and W. and P. and P. Smith to E. Parrott and T. Dillard, Lots 104 and 105 of Holiday Harbor, 113 Riveria Rd., Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 5.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to R. and D. Woodbridge, Lot 41 of Woodleaf, 220 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $475,000, on Oct. 5.
From M. and M. Culbreth to C. and S. Kipp, Lot 4 of Woodland Hills, 128 Mandarin Dr., Mooresville, $485,000, on Oct. 5.
From K. and L. and L. Rogers to P. and S. Napoli, Lot 57 of Cherry Grove, 194 Winterbell Dr., Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 5.
From Morrison Suites to W. Skewes/TR and William G. Skewes Jr. Revocable Trust, Lot 6 of Brawley Flats, Mooresville, $169,000, on Oct. 6.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to K. Collins, Lot 46 of Waterlynn Grove, 202 Waterlynn Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $250,000, on Oct. 6.
From J. Gaddy to M. and L. Santomenna, (Lot 241), 248 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 6.
From S. and D. Strachan to B. and S. Montgomery, Lot 5 of Kelly Cove, 126 Henry Lane, Mooresville, $106,000, on Oct. 6.
From M. and M. Padgett and J. Pierce to D. Robinson, Lot 223 of Morrison Plantation, 105 S. Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $277,000, on Oct. 6.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to S. and K. Lacey, Lot 296 of The Point on Norman, 116 Wild Harbor Rd., Mooresville, $259,000, on Oct. 6.
From S. and D. Toole to S. and J. Bean, Lot 9 of Kelly Cove, 111 Henry Lane, Mooresville, $566,000, on Oct. 6.
From K. Holthouser/P/R and L. Holthouser/Est to S. Atkocius, 1.01 acres, Lot 31 and PT 32 of Sherwood Heights, 553 Midway Lake Rd., Mooresville, $144,000, on Oct. 6.
From B. Taylor/TR, Brent Allen Taylor Revocable Living Trust, E. Taylor/TR and Erin Richards Taylor Revocable Living Trust to K. and J. Pendergrast, Lot 103 of Woodleaf, 130 Bagby Rd., Mooresville, $779,000, on Oct. 6.
From J. and A. Wilson to D. Teal and D. Clarke, (Lot 2), 120 Brewer Lane, Mooresville, $270,000, on Oct. 6.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. Panzeter and K. Ripley, Lot 283 of Linwood Farms, 106 Stanwood Place, Mooresville, $256,000, on Oct. 6.
From Nest Homes, LLC to S. and K. Lawrence, Lot 136 of Lakewalk, 155 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $849,000, on Oct. 6.
From T. and T. and E. and E. Finney to AM Investment Holdings, LLC, 552 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $120,000, on Oct. 7.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Faria to R. and T. Fort, Lot 25 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 163 Preserve Way, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 7.
From J. and J. and S. Whaley to J. and G. Bica, Lot 68 of Curtis Pond, 338 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $318,000, on Oct. 7.
From S. Towry to P. and L. Maly, Lot 19 of Pine Knoll Pointe, 884 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $805,000, on Oct. 7.
From C. and C. and A. and A. Hartley to L. and S. Percario, Lot 1035 of The Point, 138 Hopkinton Dr., Mooresville, $737,000, on Oct. 7.
MOUNT ULLA
From M. Simpson to S. Shore and D. Proctor, Lot 10 of Kilborne Farms, 2203 Triplett Rd., Mount Ulla, $211,500, on Oct. 6.
STATESVILLE
From P. and P. and P. McGrew and T. Davidson to J. and D. Leith, Lot 10 of Fort Dobbs, 119 Dobbs Dr., Statesville, $405,000, on Oct. 1.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 284 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on Oct. 1.
From J. and T. Morrison to B. Washburn, lot, Larkin Sloan Estate, 119 Della Dr., Statesville, $410,000, on Oct. 1.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC to Lots 23 and 27 of Larkin, Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 1.
From G. Fox/Indvl & Exr, M. Lindsey/Est, P. Fox and D. and M. and M. Lindsey to T. and C. Rhyne and J. and A. Wilson, Lots 29 and 30 of East Over Woods, TBD Eastover Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 1.
From K. Kerley to K. Kerley, P. Boyd and G. Kerley, Unit 7 of Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, Statesville, $3,000, on Oct. 1.
From B. and R. Liles to J. and L. Brooks, Lot 8 of Deer Crossing, 723 Jennings Rd., Statesville, $190,000, on Oct. 1.
From L. and J. Brooks and J. Greer to C. Pfohler, Lot 118 and 119 of Kentwood Park, 836 Kentwood Circle, Statesville, $135,000, on Oct. 1.
From T. and K. Luther to C. and K. Sudman, Lot 31 of Fort Dobbs, 164 Dobbs Dr., Statesville, $465,000, on Oct. 1.
From The Fred Gene Davus Revocable Trust, D. Davis/TR and American National Bank and Trust Company/TR to Tennessee Land and Granite Company, LLC, 9.283 acres, Bostian Bridge Dr., Statesville, $160,000, on Oct. 1.
From S. Thomas/Indvl & Exr, J. Thomas/Est and T. Thomas/Exr to Q. Thomas-Clark, Q. Thomas Clark, Q. Clark and M. Keaton, Lots 40-44 of Sunrise Hills, 1033 E. Front St., Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 1.
From M. and A. Erich to E. and E. Brown and A. and A. Holmes, Lot 32 of Pinehurst Forest, 356 Forest Hollow Dr., Statesville, $137,000, on Oct.1.
From J. and J. and B. Hope to M. and M. Sheffield, Lots 38 and 29 of Westover, 818 and 822 Flint Dr., Statesville, $10,000, on Oct. 2.
From M. Hill to Daniel Howlands, LLC, 1.110 acres, Cyprus Lane, Statesville, $4,000, on Oct. 1.
From Daniel Howlands, LLC to M. Erich, 1.110 acres, Cyprus Lane, Statesville, $131,000, on Oct. 2.
From F. Simon and L. and L. Queen to Movement One Realty, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 4 of Statesville Development, 7th St., Statesville, $18,500, on Oct. 2.
From J. and J. Fuller to S. and C. Soldo, Lot 11 of Brookhollow Estates, 159 Bowman Rd., Statesville, $170,000, on Oct. 2.
From H. and A. Jones to G. and E. Dellinger, Lot 6 of Old Bridge, 2586 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $215,000, on Oct. 2.
From True Homes, LLC to G. and M. Pattie, Lot 14 of Larkin, Statesville, $268,000, on Oct. 2.
From Lakeside Doors & Millwork, LLC to Buffalo Shoals Properties Family, 0.6151 acre, 539 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $175,000, on Oct. 2.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. and R. Cope and R. Crooks, 4.121 acres, 415 Church Lake Rd., Statesville, $154,000, on Oct. 2.
From W. Krumroy to V. Hernandez and A. Martinez, two tracts, 3.0654 acres, 434 Clements Rd., Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 2.
From G. and M. Litaker to S. Litaker, Lot 31 of Margroll Acres, 150 Pine Haven Rd., Statesville, $180,000, on Oct. 2.
From Spell Properties to Amadeo, LLC, Unit 1, Signal Hill office condominiums, 610 Signal Hill Dr. Extension, #300, Statesville, $525,000, on Oct. 2.
From D. and K. Williamson and K. Lind to R. Williamson, Lot 14 of Park Place, 721 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $95,000, on Oct. 2.
From K. Kirkman Jr. to Ditto Flowers, LLC, two tracts, 207 S. Elm St., Statesville and TBD Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $50,000, on Oct. 2.
From J. Rea to M. and M. McClure, Lot 4 of Forest Creek, 1390 Scotts Creek Rd., Statesville, $220,000, on Oct. 2.
From Z. Whitfield to C. Spears, Lot 11 of Druid Hills, 720 Oakdale Dr., Statesville, $165,000, on Oct. 2.
From F. and P. and P. Mayberry to B&A Foote Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 117 E. Broad St., Statesville, $100,000, on Oct. 5.
From R. and B. Finley to C4 CStore Holdings II, LLC, 1.039 acres, 1521 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $550,000, on Oct. 5.
From Double U Holdings, LLC to C4 CStore Holdings II, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1505 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $985,000, on Oct. 5.
From Greystone Capital Partners, LLC to R. Priest, 0.438 acre, metes and bounds, 931 W. Front St., Statesville, $185,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. Griffith, J. Risteen and W. Griffith to M. and H. Campbell, Lot 17 of Sharon Trace, 120 Falling Creek Dr., Statesville, $22,000, on Oct. 5.
From D. Emery to R. Alcantara and W. Mejia, metes and bounds, 1398 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $100,000, on Oct. 5.
From I. Evans Jr. to C. and H. Rodgers, Lot 26 of Hidden Lakes, 188 Jobe Dr., Statesville, $250,000, on Oct. 5.
From G. Gist, S. White, G. and R. Westmoreland, C. Wilson and J. White Jr. to C. and B. Jackson, two tracts, 2-1/2 acres and .06 acre, 330 Wood Bridge Rd., Statesville, $126,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. and J. and M. Bongard to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 164 of Olde Statesville, 193 Altondale Dr., Statesville, $206,000, on Oct. 5.
From R. and K. Hill to E. and J. Garner, (Lot 8), 105 Chimney Ridge Lane, Statesville, $154,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. and G. Jones to B. and R. Liles, Lot 24 of Donsdale, 116 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on Oct. 5.
From L. and J. Greer to T. Williamson Jr., Lot 31 of Woodbridge Estates, 131 Draper Dr., Statesville, $360,000, on Oct. 5.
From E. and J. Garner to A. Albarran and E. Lemus, 0.433 acre, 618 Chal Dr., Statesville, $196,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. and D. Staford to N. Campbell, 0.179 acre, (Lot 5), 221 N. Oak St., Statesville, $211,000, on Oct. 5.
From S. and E. Johnson to L. McClelland, two tracts, Lot 1 of Forest Park, 130 Vine St., Statesville, $154,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. Bodes to M. Kale, Lot 59 of Westover, 3506 Rose St., Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 5.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. Castiglione, Lot 70 of Northlake, Statesville, $264,500, on Oct. 6.
From Briker Holdings, LLC, B. Newman/PTNR and K. Hutchinson/PTNR to J. and M. Bongard, (Lot 5), 142 Northmont Dr., Statesville, $215,000, on Oct. 6.
From R. and D. Potts to L. Lawson, Lot 14 of Argyle Place, 1003 Argyle Court, Statesville, $265,000, on Oct. 6.
From C. Strother, C. Harvey and K. Strother to L. Clark, lots, Forest Park, 1101 E. Broad St., Statesville, $152,000, on Oct. 6.
From L. and R. Governale to L. and J. Greer, Lot 7 of New Salem Estates, 518 New Salem Rd., Statesville, $553,000, on Oct. 6.
From L. Rodecker and J. Norton to K. and C. and C. Strother, Lot 62 of Tara’s Trace, 604 Castlefin Court, Statesville, $220,000, on Oct. 6.
From J. and E. Moose to Black hills Treehouse, Inc., metes and bounds, 220 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $75,000, on Oct. 6.
From Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 26 and 44 of Larkin, Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 6.
From D. Stabell to D. Stabell and T. Wright, 4.134 acres, 113 Ottare Farm Lane, Statesville, $500, on Oct. 6.
From R. and J. Trevisan to M. and T. Beehler, Lot 20 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 260 Blueberry Hill Dr., Statesville, $400,000, on Oct. 7.
From James Rentals, LLC to RE/SG Investments, LLC, 6.789 acres, Davie Ave., Statesville, $1,500,000, on Oct. 7.
STONY POINT
From T. and T. and M. and M. Johnson to T. and A. Johnson, 8.361 acres, 150 Sojourner Lane, Stony Point, $130,000, on Oct. 2.
TROUTMAN
From Windstone Crossing, Inc.to D. and L. Bullock, Lot 39 of Windstone Crossing, 104 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $305,000, on Oct. 1.
From Dependable Development, Inc.to True Homes, LLC, Lots 1, 2, 12, 20 and 70 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $318,000, on Oct.1.
From P. and L. Borrelli to J. and L. Campbell, Lot 36 of Oakridge, 169 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $30,000, on Oct. 1.
From R. and K. Way to V. Lopez and H. Morales, 0.81 acre, (Lot 801), 402 Wildlife Rd., Troutman, $417,000, on Oct. 1.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to M. and J. Ruppert, Lot 35 of Windstone Crossing, 124 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $293,500, on Oct. 2.
From Carolina Centers LLC to PRTN, LLC, two tracts, 0.268 acre and 1.240 acres, Seekirk Dr., Troutman, and Apache Rd., Troutman, $500, on Oct. 2.
From PRTN, LLC to R. and M. Smith, .268 acre, Seekirk Drive, Troutman, $14,000, on Oct. 2.
From DPG Properties, LLC to J. Weatherford, (Lot 113), 196 Meadow Glen Dr., Troutman, $29,000, on Oct. 2.
From R. Fearing to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.023 acre, +/- Highway 21, Troutman, $4,000, on Oct. 2.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 73 of Sutter’s Mill, Troutman, $64,000, on Oct. 5.
From K. Miller and E. Higgins to D. and L. Ferriero, (Lot 3), 125 Sunset Bay Dr., Troutman, $55,000, on Oct. 5.
From L. and K. Geiger to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 0.285 acre and 0.086 acre, +/-, Perth Road, Troutman, $8,000, on Oct. 5.
From A. Canady and L. Kieffer to D. and S. Kostick, Lot 90 of Wildlife Bay, 108 Deer Cove Lane, Troutman, $1,064,000, on Oct. 5.
From TCJ Development, LLC to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, metes and bounds, 0.139 acres (+/-) and 0.034 acres (+/-) Perth Road, Troutman, $500, on Oct. 6.
From J. Klaja, T. Freeman-Klaja, T. Freeman Klaja and T. Klaja to E. Weiser-McVeigh, E. Weiser McVeigh, E. McVeigh and B. Suiskind, Lots 28-31 of Lakeview Acres, 219 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $1,025,000, on Oct. 6.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to Pilot Realty and Development company, multiple lots, Rocky Creek Cove and Wiltshire Creek, 112, 113, 119, 126, 129, 134, 137, 183, 187, 191, 199 and 203 Brook Creek Dr., 151, 159, 174 and 178 E. Panther Creek Rd., and 105, 111, 117, 118 and 119 Carissa Lane, Troutman, $180,000, on Oct. 6.
From Z. Rosenbaum and S. Hughes to K. and A. Hernandez, (Lot 135), 168 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $289,000, on Oct. 6.
From Beroth Oil Company to Quality Oil Company, LLC, 605 N. Main St., Troutman, $290,500, on Oct. 7.
