Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 1-6

From L. and R. Governale to R. Rivera and S. Ortiz, Lot 6 of New Salem Estates, 512 New Salem Road, Statesville, $24,000, on Oct. 6.

From R. and R. Herring Jr. to W. and K. Wilson, multiple lots and parcels in Trinity Acres, Persimmon Circle, Statesville, $325,000, on Oct. 6.

From D. and A. Dalton to J. and K. Lambert, lots in Spring Forest, 146 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $500,000, on Oct. 6.

STONY POINT

From D. and C. Bandy to J. Gutierrez and M. Rangel, Lot 7 of Halybrook, 118 Halyburton Road, Stony Point, $32,000, on Oct. 1.

From J. and M. and M. Lambert to L. and B. McKnight, two tracts, Lots 3 and 4 of Patriot’s Point, 212 and 218 Fulbright Road, Stony Point, $284,500, on Oct. 1.

From D. and D. and C. Lackey to J. and M. Switzer, 7.424 acres, 627 Liberty Hill Road, Stony Point, $265,000, on Oct. 5.

TROUTMAN

From HNK Properties, LLC to K. and E. Portillo, Lot 28 of Palomino Park, 240 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $149,000 on Oct. 1.

From S. and S. Sigmon to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 32 of Inglewood, 801 Stratford Road, Troutman, $220,000, on Oct. 1.