Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 1-6

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From The Sherrill Industrial Land Limited Partnership, The Sherrill Industrial Land Limited Liability Limited Partnership, G. Jones/PTNR, L. Holland/PTNR, D. Jones/PTNR, F. Deaton/Est & PTNR, F. Deaton/Exr and R. Deaton/Exr to Williams Development Group, LLC, two tracts, 55.8717 acres and 13.237 acres, E. Barkley Road, Statesville, $2,219,000, on Oct. 1.
From B. and R. Hawkins to A. Reese/TR, S. Reese/TR and Reese Trust, Lot 19 of Bay View Estates, 202 Shoreline Loop, Mooresville, $2,100,000, on Oct. 4.
From S. and A. and A. Ferguson to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 68.481 acres, Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on Oct. 5.
From M. and W. and W. Finter to D. and D. Doll, Lot 1227 of The Point, $1,600,000, on Oct. 6.
From Lindsey & Associates Inc. to B. and R. Kane, (Lot 482), 135 Washam Road, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Oct. 1.
CLEVELAND
From R. Brooks to Edwards Timber Company, Inc., 41.3 acres, timber deed, 1145 Ostwalt Amity Road, Cleveland, $138,000, on Oct. 4.
From T. and T. Settlemyre to A. and T. Settlemyre, Lot 54 of Willow Ridge, 115 Carmelwood Court, Cleveland, $132,000, on Oct. 6.
From K. Mitchell to J. Zink, Lot PT55 of Willow Ridge, 105 Carmelwood Court, Cleveland, $22,000, on Oct. 6.
DAVIDSON
From J. Sanacore to T. and T. Moon, Lot 33 of Anniston, 188 Logan Crossing Drive, Davidson, $740,000, on Oct. 1.
From W. Liffers/Est, W. Liffers/Est, S. Liffers/Indvl & Exr, S. Liffers/Indvl & Exr, W. Liffers/Indvl & Exr, W. Liffers/Indvl & Exr, L. Sabedra/Indvl & Exr, R. Sabedra and A. Liffers to T. and J. Posey, Lot 102 of Anniston, 143 Timberside Drive, Davidson, $750,000, on Oct. 1.
HARMONY
From A. Roberts/Comr to D. and V. Shew, 110.216 acres, 128 Powers Farm Drive, Harmony, $450,000, on Oct. 5.
From D. and D. and J. Reavis to Z. Wallace, multiple tracts, 431 Hamlet Road, Harmony, $60,000 on Oct. 6.
From T. Gabriel and J. Nichols to B. Steele, metes and bounds, 499 Mount Bethel Road, Harmony, $34,000, on Oct. 6.
HAMPTONVILLE
From M. Adams and J. Lewis to D. Mitchell, 3.06 acres, Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, $17,000, on Oct. 5.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and K. and K. Atteberry to Tranquilliam Homes, LLC, 0.50 acre, Perth Road, Mooresville, $130,000, on Oct. 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Nair and S. Haridas, Lot 31 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $365,000, on Oct. 1.
From R. and B. Hawkins to Town of Mooresville, three tracts, 424, 430 and 432 Carpenter Avenue, Mooresville, $282,000, on Oct. 1.
From S. Tudor to S. Rossi and P. Roberts, Lot 9 of White Oaks Acres, 1130 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Oct. 1.
From Lakewalk Waterfront, LLC to J. and M. Borzi, Lot 146 of Lakewalk, 113 Paddle Loop, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 1.
From The Larkin Living Trust, D. Larkin/TR and R. Larkin/TR to S. and K. Bathrick, Lot 11 of Pineview, 451 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $528,000, on Oct. 1.
From T. and C. McGowan to C. Voelker, .803 acre, metes and bounds, 170 Woodcrest Road, Mooresville, $320,000, on Oct. 1.
From J. and W. Redden to M. Lister, Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $12,000, on Oct. 1.
From C. Gibson, R. Gibson Jr./Indvl & AIF and R. Gibson Jr./Indvl & AIF to J. and E. Caldwell, Lot 99 of Harris Village, 148 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 1.
From T. Hunter Jr., T. Johnson and T. Hunter to T and A. Perry, Lot 235 of Byers Creek, 184 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct 1.
From C. Newman to Orchard Property III, LLC, Lot 22 of Tall Oaks, 167 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $302,000, on Oct. 1.
From Journey Capital, LLC to RS Rental II, LLC, metes and bounds, 1109 Young St., Mooresville, $233,000, on Oct. 1.
From A. Sevilla to K. DeLorenzo, Lot 40 of Wyndham Shores, 185 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $423,000, on Oct. 1.
From M. and G. and G. Nanney to J. and R. Steele, Lots 41 and 42 of Pirates Cove, 169 Morgan Bluff Road, Mooresville, $741,000, on Oct. 1.
From C. and C. and S. and S. Davis to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 20 of Kensington Village North, 108 Knightsway Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 1.
From M. Hardin to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 17 of Red Oaks, 1002 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on Oct. 1.
From W. Laury to Jacques Camargue, LLC, lots, 533 Gantt St., Mooresville, $20,000, on Oct. 1.
From D. and D and C. Jolly to Diamond Rentals Mooresville, LLC, Lot 133 of Reed Creek, 116 Diamond Drive, Mooresville, $186,000, on Oct. 1.
From K. Sams and K. and J. Collins to M. Nicely, metes and bounds, 0.129 acre, 425 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, $234,000, on Oct. 1.
From P. Christie to P. Christie, L. Millsaps and A. Moody, metes and bounds, 2107 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $1,000, on Oct. 1.
From L. and J. Meneses to G. Robbins, Lot 1181 of The Point, 155 Torrence Chapel Road, Mooresville, $745,000, on Oct. 1.
From Brawley Harbor Ventures LLC to R. and F. Aryeetey, Lot 3 of Saylors Watch, 109 Saylors Watch Lane, Mooresville, $790,000, on Oct. 1.
From ARVM 5, LLC to RH Evergreen OwnerCo, LLC, Lot 6 of White Oaks Acres, 1303 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, $355,500, on Oct. 4.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to NH Landholdings, LLC, Lots 22-25 and 28 of Creekstone, 226, 230, 234, 238 and 250 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Oct. 4.
From Nest Homes, LLC to NH Landholdings, LLC, Lots 1-4 of Patterson Grove, Juniper Road, Mooresville, $290,000, on Oct. 4.
From R. and M. Jones to Commodore Lane, LLC, Lots 54-55 of Commodore Peninsula, 235 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $740,000, on Oct. 4.
From J. and D. Combs to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 9 of Foxfield, 108 Lansdowne Place, Mooresville, $499,500, on Oct. 4.
From D. and Y. Foster to C Double OK Investments, Lot 7 of Indian Forest, Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $170,000, on Oct. 4.
From H. and T. Kruger to J. and D. Combs, Lot 2 of Brookridge Shores, 112 Fulton Farms Lane, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 4.
From T. and S. Khang to O. and A. White, metes and bounds, 193 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $230,000, on Oct. 4.
From Deutsche, LLC to Vintage Pathways, LLC, Williamson Professional Center condominiums, Unit 205, 478 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $40,000, on Oct. 4.
From Vintage Pathways, LLC to EJH Properties, LLC, Williamson Professional Center condominiums, Unit 205, 478 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $243,500, on Oct. 4.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to R. and J. Clary, Lot 8 of Lakewalk, 121 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on Oct. 4.
From R. Gillispie to J. and E. Frick, tract #1, Unit 300, Harbor Point Village condominium, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Hoffmann, Lot 12 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $367,500, on Oct. 4.
From M. and E. Allen to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 63 of Reed Creek, 124 Blackberry Lane, Mooresville, $418,500, on Oct. 4.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to N. Dennis, Lot 11 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $387,500, on Oct. 4.
From K. Forbes to G. Ceraolo, Lot 20 of Sherman Oaks townhomes, 104 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Oct. 4.
From M. and R. and R. Bortner to G. and L. Landeros, Lot 116 of Brook Glenn Crossing, 116 Midglen Court, Mooresville, $335,500, on Oct. 5.
From C. and W. Sharp to S. and K. Cole, Lot 110, 146 Cedar St., Mooresville, $330,000, on Oct. 5.
From F. and M. and M. Cantrell to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, 50.077 acres, 765 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Oct. 5.
From T. Christy to R. and C. Ortegon, (Lot 71), 227 E. Park Ave., Mooresville, $65,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. and S. Eagle to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 1 of Huntwyck Place/Chester Oaks Sub., 104 Hedgewood Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Oct. 5.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and J. Reyna and C. Raez, Lot 55 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $381,000, on Oct. 5.
From K. and M. Kimura to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 44 of Tall Oaks, 221 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $272,000, on Oct. 5.
From W. and K. and K. Wilson to R. and T. Zipf, Lot 27, 155 Agnew Road, Mooresville, $950,000, on Oct. 5.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and P. Smith, Lot 56 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $419,500, on Oct. 5.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to G. and D. Deutsch, Lot 21 of Oakbrook, 109 Cliffview Lane, Mooresville, $315,000, on Oct. 5.
From M. Gurley and C. Acosta to J. and C. Ray, Lot 185 of Atwater Landing, 267 Preston Road, Mooresville, $540,000, on Oct. 5.
From E. and M. Mullens to M. and S. Barnes, Lot 16 of Bells Crossing, 112 North San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $750,000, on Oct. 5.
From E. and J. Davis to Future Realty LLC, Lot 43 of Tall Oaks, 219 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on Oct. 15.
From Foothills Land Development Company, Inc. to C. Blasco, Lot 8 of Marietta Overlook, 131 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on Oct. 5.
From T. Bruce/Indvl & AIF and B. Bruce to E. Kallam, Lot 73 of Villages at Byers Creek, 144 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. and C. Jump to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 99 of Kensington Village South, 139 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $449,000, on Oct. 5.
From C. and K. and T. Ellyn to C. and M. Green, Lot 3 of The Lawing, Landis Highway Mooresville, $125,000, on Oct. 5.
From D. and C. Kitts to M. Staszak, metes and bounds, 34/100 acre, 625 Oak St., Mooresville, $225,000, on Oct. 6.
From T. Heider to S. Gavilan, Lot 1352 of The Point, 111 Alton Court, Mooresville, $960,000, on Oct. 6.
From M. and M. Huss to J. Bradham, Lot T28 of Waterlynn, 142 Silverspring Place #B, Mooresville, $260,500, on Oct. 6.
From W. Gilligan/TR, E. Gilligan/TR and William Gilligan and Emily Gilligan Revocable to C. and S. Brouillard, Lot 43 of The Harbour, 105 Cypress Cove Lane, Mooresville, $760,000, on Oct. 6.
From M. and M. Becker to C. Cruz, Lot 117 of High Ridge townhomes, 142 Ridge Bluff Road, Mooresville, $238,000, on Oct. 10.
From T. Faddis to B. McKinney, Lot 65 of Harbor Cove, 124 Currituck Court, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 6.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to A. Cooper, Lot 133 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 123 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $396,000, on Oct. 6.
From S. and S. Johnson to G. Tomlin and M. McCarthy, Lot 56 of The Hampshires, 239 Mott Road, Mooresville, $373,000, on Oct. 6.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to M. and E. Allen, Lot 13 of Muirfield, 997 Muirfield Drive, Mooresville, $467,000, on Oct. 6.
From Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to W. and E. Gilligan, Lots 89 and 90 of Chesapeake Pointe, 342 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $650,000, on Oct. 6.
From D. McDaniels and D. McDaniel and M. McDaniels and M. McDaniel to L&M Construction of Blairs, LLC, metes and bounds, 347 Water Street, Mooresville, $70,000, on Oct. 6.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I LLC, Lot 1 of Patterson Heights, 339 Bell St., Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 6.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I LLC, Lot 2 of Patterson Heights, 335 Bell St., Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 6.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I, LLC, Lot 3 of Patterson Heights, 331 Bell St., Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 6.
From S. Shaw to B. and C. Conlon, Lot 14 of Bethany Place, 168 Albany Drive, Mooresville, $463,000, on Oct. 6.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I LLC, Lot 4 of Patterson Heights, 327 Bell St., Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 6.
From J. and J. Gilmore to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 108 of Wyndham Shore, 108 Spring Grove Road, Mooresville, $362,000, on Oct. 6.
From G. and B. Wootton to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 65 of The Woodlands, 349 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $463,000, on Oct. 6.
From P. and D. Perry to P. and R. Brannon, tracts 1, Lots 48-49 and Lots 117-118 of Trexler Heights and tracts 2 and 3, metes and bounds, Trexler Heights, 921 Central Ave., Mooresville, $180,000, on Oct. 6.
OLIN
From Dixieland, Inc. to M. and R. Campellone, Lot 17 of Olin Ridge, 137 Cora Lane, Olin, $186,000, on Oct. 1.
From A. Weisner/TR, A. Weisner/TR and The Anne H. Weisner Revocable Trust to D. Oehler/TR, The Donald L. Oehler Revocable Trust, S. Oehler/TR and The Susie B. Oehler Revocable Trust, 49.0916 acres, 115 Amble Road, Olin, $530,000, on Oct. 5.
STATESVILLE
From J. and J. and L. and M. and P. and P. and J. and J. Campbell to Makarios Rentals, LLC, metes and bounds, 618-628 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $190,000, on Oct. 1.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and A. Willard, Lot 187 of Hidden Lakes, 185 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $308,000, on Oct. 1.
From True Homes, LLC to L. Arroyo, Lot 176 of Hidden Lakes, 213 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $313,500, on Oct. 1.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to G. Lok and C. Hau, Lot 24 of River Rock Development, 152 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on Oct. 1.
From W. and W. and F. Speaks to N. and L. Forsyth, Lots 15 and 16 of Fairview Farms, 128 and 134 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $33,000, on Oct. 1.
From OGEE, Inc. to D. Jackson and S. Bledsoe, Lots 181-184 of Wildwood Park, 543 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $270,000 on Oct. 1.
From G. and M. Smith to Q. Huynh and T. Vo, Lot 66 of Dalwan Heights, 321 S. Toria Drive, Statesville, $17,000, on Oct. 1.
From E. Hecht to Black Label 13 Corp., metes and bounds, 531 Walnut St., Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 1.
From M. Lenhardt to S. Linden, Lot 191 of Country Club Estates, 554 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $197,500, on Oct. 1.
From CG Realty, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 15 of Olde Statesville, 112 Kingsgate Court, Statesville, $270,000, on Oct. 1.
From T. and T. and A. and A. Garber to L. and R. and R. and R. Del Aguila, Lot 30 of Valley Stream Park III, 320 Earlwood Road, Statesville, $480,000, on Oct. 1.
From M. and M. Elder to D. Drye Jr., 3 acres, Liberty Hill Road, Statesville, $30,000, on Oct. 1.
From C. Wilson to T. Clark, Lot 36 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 124 Antler Drive, Statesville, $247,000, on Oct. 4.
From E. Negin/TR & Exr, Samuel Taylor Bickley Revocable Trust, S. Bickley/Est and S. Bickley/TR & Exr to T. Johnson, 6.7 acres, 1446 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $220,000, on Oct. 4.
From W. and W. Stiehm II to W. and A. Jenkins, metes and bounds, 511 Stockton St., Statesville, $240,000, on Oct. 4.
From 3405 Clemmons, LLC to M. and N. Douglas, 41.114 acres, 156 Martin Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 4.
From K. and E. Starnes to T. Mannise, Lots 24-27 of Jess Caudill Farm, 630 Central Drive, Statesville, $149,000, on Oct. 4.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 390 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $72,000, on Oct. 4.
From M. Burner and R. Smith to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 372 of Hidden Lakes, 137 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $339,000, on Oct. 4.
From M. Gregory to R. and E. Hernandez, Lot 5 of Lone Pine Meadows, 240 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $285,000, on Oct. 4.
From Buildings, Incorporated to CMH Homes, Inc. Lot 32 of Stones Edge, 139 Zircon Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 4.
From J. and J. Moose to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, Lot 30 of Mitchell College Foundation, 2601 Shearer St., Statesville, $25,000, on Oct. 5.
From V. and S. Zala to T. and K. Phomsaly, Lot 59 of Barium Seasons Village, 106 Summer Breeze Circle, Statesville, $365,000, on Oct. 5.
From T. and T. and B. and B. Williams to Lake Norman Security Patrol Inc., 202 Security Drive, Statesville, $70,000, on Oct. 5.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to RS Rental II, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 24 of addition to Iredell Heights, 110 Lois Court, Statesville, $187,000, on Oct. 5.
From Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC to B. Adams, (Lots 92-93), 1011 Rickert St., Statesville, $119,500, on Oct. 5.
From D. and R. Pollock to J. and S. Sparks, 1.8 acres, 170 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 5.
From P. and P. Messick and P. and J. and J. Burns to R. and C. and J. Beckwith, two tracts, 9/10 acre and 0.183 acre, 4179 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $80,000, on Oct. 5.
From S. and A. Varnado to M. Hatley and D. Sprinkle, Lot 2 of Westover, 3208 Jurney Ave., Statesville, $195,000, on Oct. 6.
From J. and R. Smith to D. Smyth, 116 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $400,000, on Oct. 6.
From MJAJ Property & Design, LLC to VSP Charlotte, LLC, 732 Brevard St., Statesville, $129,000, on Oct. 6.
From R. Canney to D. and A. Burt, Lot 62 of Windemere, 185 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $76,500, on Oct. 6.
From Watchdog Holdings, LLC to TOJ Properties, LLC, 40.521 acres off South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $550,000, on Oct. 6.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I LLC, (Lots 1 and PT2), 317 Wilson St., Statesville, $205,000, on Oct. 6.
From 316 East Broad Street Partners, LLC to Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, 0.59 acre, 316 E. Broad St., Statesville, $170,000, on Oct. 6.
From L. and R. Governale to R. Rivera and S. Ortiz, Lot 6 of New Salem Estates, 512 New Salem Road, Statesville, $24,000, on Oct. 6.
From R. and R. Herring Jr. to W. and K. Wilson, multiple lots and parcels in Trinity Acres, Persimmon Circle, Statesville, $325,000, on Oct. 6.
From D. and A. Dalton to J. and K. Lambert, lots in Spring Forest, 146 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $500,000, on Oct. 6.
STONY POINT
From D. and C. Bandy to J. Gutierrez and M. Rangel, Lot 7 of Halybrook, 118 Halyburton Road, Stony Point, $32,000, on Oct. 1.
From J. and M. and M. Lambert to L. and B. McKnight, two tracts, Lots 3 and 4 of Patriot’s Point, 212 and 218 Fulbright Road, Stony Point, $284,500, on Oct. 1.
From D. and D. and C. Lackey to J. and M. Switzer, 7.424 acres, 627 Liberty Hill Road, Stony Point, $265,000, on Oct. 5.
TROUTMAN
From HNK Properties, LLC to K. and E. Portillo, Lot 28 of Palomino Park, 240 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $149,000 on Oct. 1.
From S. and S. Sigmon to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 32 of Inglewood, 801 Stratford Road, Troutman, $220,000, on Oct. 1.
From TruNorth Homes, LLC to R. and C. Barnette, Lot 1 of Normandy Breaks, Troutman, $350,000, on Oct. 1.
From B. and B. McClure to J. and D. Starrett, Lot 32 of Rocky Creek, 236 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $150,000, on Oct. 1.
From K and M. Roberson to H. Wessels, lots, 445 Patterson St., Troutman, $285,000, on Oct. 1.
From True Homes, LLC to N. Rohrer and C. Bezuidenhout, Lot 32of Sutter’s Mill II, 154 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $331,500, on Oct. 1.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to H. Durate, Lots 10 and 11 of Wiltshire Creek, 120 and 121 Coquina Lane, Troutman, $10,500, on Oct. 4.
From Troutman First United Methodist Church to Front Door Fortune, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 402 Perry Road, Troutman, $90,000, on Oct. 4.
From John R. McCormick Contracting, Inc. to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lots 160 and 161 of Inglewood, 244 and 248 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $90,000, on Oct. 4.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 44 of Sutter’s Mill II, 175 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $64,000, on Oct. 4.
From D. and D. McCleese to Wilmore Homes, LLC, Lot 78 of Palomino Park, 140 Thoroughbred Drive, Troutman, $100,000, on Oct. 5.
From D. and J. and L. and L. Hoover to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.859 acre, 310 E. Church St., Troutman, $125,000, on Oct. 5.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Unashamed Romans 116 GRP, LLC, 0.859 acre, 310 E. Church St., Troutman, $150,000, on Oct. 5.
From J. and J. and C. Healey to S. and V. Kazos, Lot 1 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 634 Houston Road, Troutman, $480,000, on Oct. 6.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 45 of Sutter’s Mill II, 173 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $64,000, on Oct. 6.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and P. Pagani, Lot 65 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 613 Shepherd Road, Troutman, $475,000, on Oct. 6.
UNION GROVE
From T. and M. Rappe to E. and M. Marlowe, two tracts, 201 Bowles Stable Road and 1 acre lot, Union Grove, $35,000, on Oct. 6.