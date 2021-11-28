Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 9-12

From B. and G. and G. Hardwick, S. and D. Brotherton and S. and S. and M. and T. and M. Hardwick to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 9 of The Hampshires, 135 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 9.

From C. Sinclair/Indvl & AIF, R. Sinclair, M. Ware, M. and C. Alexander and L. Houston to M. and R. Harris, metes and bounds, McNeely Estates, 450 Clay St., Mooresville, $70,000, on Nov. 9.

From K. and D. Baierlein to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 36 of Curtis Pond, 210 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $391,000, on Nov. 10.

From P. Williams to L. Viebrock, Lot 173 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 135 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $418,000, on Nov. 10.

From D. McCluskey to C and A. Etzig, Lot 26 of Wildwood Cove, 200 Wildwood Cove Drive, Mooresville, $678,500, on Nov. 10.

From S. and L. Tancona to J. to L Corso, Lot 83 of Lakewalk, 197 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $476,000, on Nov. 10.

From S. and C. Dorff to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 134 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 103 W. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 10.

From N. and J. Sherrill to Mile High Borrower 1 (Income), LL, Lot 64 of Tall Oaks, 175 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $297,000, on Nov. 10.