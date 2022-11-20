Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 6-12

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Globevest Capital Real Estate US LP, Globevest Capital Real Estate US GP Inc./PTNR to High Flying Properties, LLC, (Lot 249), 316 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $2,020,000, on Nov. 9.

From M. and M. and J. Conway to M. and D. Bell, (Lot 40), 481 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Nov. 9.

From R. and D. Shotkus to Metrolina Loan Holdings, LLC, Lot 98 of The Point on Norman, 107 Falmouth Road, Mooresville, $1,480,000, on Nov. 7.

From B. Lordi, M. Webb and M. Lordi to H. Garringer, Lot 20 of Lake Norman Bonanza, 300 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $1,362,500, on Nov. 8.

From D. and D. and J. Dickonson to B. and C. Green, Lot 50 of Bay Crossing, 201 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Nov. 7.

CLEVELAND

From J. Burton and A. Roberts to P. and M. Ostwalt, 0.556 acre, 1163 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $130,000, on Nov. 8.

HAMPTONVILLE

From T. Feimster, P. St. Clair, E. Feimster/Est and E. Johnson/Exr to RJM Farms LLC, 40 acres, West Houstonville Road, Hamptonville, $290,000, on Nov. 10.

From A. Kupka to H. Nunez and M. Rebollar, Lots 10 and 11 of Cheshire Ridge, 118 and 119 Scenic Point Drive, Hamptonville, $65,000, on Nov. 10.

HARMONY

From C. and C. Barnette and C. Hoskins/AIF to J. Urquilla, 1.29 acres, 203 Kimmon Road, Harmony, $65,000, on Nov. 7.

From D. Robinson to M. and K. Dunker, 0.316 acre +/- off Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $17,000, on Nov. 8.

From K. and M. Robinson to P. and S. Brake, metes and bounds, Sheffield Road, Harmony, $48,000, on Nov. 8.

From E. and L. Orner to E. and D. Helmuth, Lot 21 of Harmony Country Estates, 161 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $260,000, on Nov. 9.

From T. Knight/Indvl & Exr, M. Knight/Est, C. and L. Knight and M. Knight/Indvl & AIF to T. and H. Moore, 18.497 acres, Union Grove Road, Harmony, $108,000, on Nov. 9.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to M. and J. Fulford, 1.03 acres, 127 Homestead Road, Harmony, $11,500, on Nov. 10.

From Bob Haden Enterprises, LLC to J & F Ventures LLC, Lot 1 of Rock Gate Estates, 644 Mount Bethel Road, Harmony, $162,000, on Nov. 10.

MOORESVILLE

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to S. and P. Oak, Lot 102 of Forest Lake Townhomes subdivision, 131 Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $392,500, on Nov. 7.

From C. Molbreak/TR, D. Molbreak/TR and The Christopher V. Molbreak Revocable Trust to A. and L. Easome, Lot 20 of Royal Pointe, 111 Topsail Place, Mooresville, $850,000, on Nov. 7.

From P. and P. and S. and S. Arroyo to A. Freeman and J. Davis, Lot 77 of Wyndham Shores, 122 Summerbrook Lane, Mooresville, $497,500, on Nov. 7.

From Ribbon Home SPV V, LLC to S. Wickstrum, Lot 2 of Chester Oaks subdivision, (Huntwyck Place), 108 Hedgewood Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Nov. 7.

From L. and L. Buro to K. Jose, P. Morales-Jose, P. Morales Jose and P. Jose, Lot 11 of Foxmoor, 832 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 8.

From Opendoor Property J, LLC to R. Bauza, Lot 1021 of Woodburn Crossing, 140 Marakery Road, Unit E, Mooresville, $258,000, on Nov. 8.

From L. and L. and C. Stutts to L. and C. and R. Stutts, (Lot 01), 718 and 720 Teeter Road, Mooresville, $1,000, on Nov. 9.

From L. and L. and C. and C. Stutts to L. and C. Stutts and D. Anderson, (Lot 02), Teeter Road, Mooresville, $1,000, on Nov. 8.

From L. and C. and C. Stutts to L. and C. and T. Stutts, (Lot 03), 670 and 672 Teeter Road, Mooresville, $1,000, on Nov. 8.

From L. and L. and C. and C. Stutts to L. and C. and T. Stutts, 1.161 acres +/-. 658 Teeter Road, Mooresville, $1,500, on Nov. 8.

From A. and J. Piazza to S. Moretti and J. Pittman, Lot 26 of Mills Forest, 155 Mills Forest Lane, Mooresville, $345,000, on Nov. 8.

From Nest Homes, LLC to S. Johnson and M. Zhang, Lot 14 of Sills Creek Plantation, 127 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $634,500, on Nov. 8.

From D. and D. Malcolm and S. Malcolm/AIF to E. and C. Starks, Lot 18 of White Oaks Acres, 1106 Merrywood Court, Mooresville, $325,000, on Nov. 9.

From R. Gomez, M. and M. Martinez and M. Perez to C. Bales, H. Gardner-Hall, H. Gardner Hall, M. Hall and H. Bales, Lot 547 of Curtis Pond, 239 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $372,500, on Nov. 9.

From C. Rocco to B. and P. Bragg, Lot 39 of Pecan Hills, 124 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $458,000, on Nov. 9.

From D. Jelic to B. Martin, Lot 5 of Mooresville Mill Village, 213 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $165,000, on Nov. 9.

From M. and M. and D. and D. Bedel to F. Giles and J. Schniedenharn, Lot 1 of Monument Park, 117 Huntly Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on Nov. 9.

From N. and E. Green to K. Johnson and C. Cabrera, three acres, 133 Clarktown Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on Nov. 9.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to C. Swift-Christian, C. Swift Christian and C. Christian, Lot 101 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 131 Berkley Ave., Mooresville, $387,500, on Nov. 10.

From Tibi Street Partners, LLC to J. Marinello, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 249 Institute St., Mooresville, $230,000, on Nov. 10.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to B. Saleem, Lot 193 of Stafford, 181 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $588,000, on Nov. 10.

From The James L. Brown and Louise D. Brown Living Trust, J. Brown/TR & Exr and D. Brown/TR & Exr to D. Brown, Lots 30 and 31 of V.P. Brown property, 0.928 acre, more or less, Mooresville, $300,000, on Nov. 10.

From J. and J. and K. Dean to R. and K. Silva, Lot 53 of Muirfield, 131 Montrose Drive, Mooresville, $578,000, on Nov. 10.

From L. Jones/Indvl & Agt, L. Jones/Indvl & Agt, L. Jones/Indvl & Agt, S. and S. Wallace, D. and D. Jones, B. and B. Pollard, R. Jones, J. and J. Baker, W. and W. Johnson, R. and R. and A. and A. Jones, I. and I. Baker, J. and J. Pollard, R. Jones/Est and R. Jones/Est to L. and T. Johnson, Lot 154 of Curtis Pond, 174 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $395,000, on Nov. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and A. Martinez, Lot 267 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $515,500, on Nov. 10.

From D. and D. and M. Tucker to D. and M. Belk, Lot 71 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 197 Glastonbury Drive, Mooresville, $419,000, on Nov. 10.

From J. Lamontagne and R. and R. Kanaley to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 61 of Langtree at Waterfront, 138 Lanyard Drive, D, Mooresville, $412,500, on Nov. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and D. Clark, Lot 247 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $443,000, on Nov. 10.

From The Richard J. Ruzewski Revocable Living Trust, R. Ruzewski/TR and R. and K. Ruzewski to J. and J. Castaneda, Lot 111 of Bay Crossing, 193 Bay Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $665,000, on Nov. 10.

From J. Elliott and V. Lawley to K. and R. Teklits, Lot 113 of Lakewalk, 204 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on Nov. 10.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Garvin to D. Lynn, Lot 6 of Stone Marker, 605 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on Nov. 10.

OLIN

From W. Paz and S. and S. Lopez to A. Zavaleta and I. Arcos, Lot 8 of Holly-Bob Acres, 110 Haystack Lane, Olin, $190,000, on Nov. 7.

From R. Parsons/Est, J. Parsons/Admr and L. Hamilton to J. and D. Kovacs, (Lots 8 and 9), 359 Rash Road, Olin, $300,500, on Nov. 8.

STATESVILLE

From D. Reynolds/Est, C. Reynolds/Exr & Indvl and R. Reynolds to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 0.234 acre, 2127 Bristol Road, Statesville, $138,000, on Nov. 7.

From NCLF Services, LLC to J. Newman and J. Hever, Lot 207 of Forest Acres, 112 Bayberry Court, Statesville, $239,000, on Nov. 7.

From C. and B. and B. Tobon to J. and A. Dunkelberger, Lot 90 of Kingswood Estates, 232 Castle Creek Road, Statesville, $281,000, on Nov. 7.

From P. and J. Robertson to Charper Investments, LLC, tracts one, metes and bounds, tract two, Lot 17, Broad Street Presbyterian Church, Inc., 324 Garfield St., Statesville, $71,000, on Nov. 7.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. and M. Gomez, Lot 73 of Kingswood Estate, 151 Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $248,000, on Nov. 7.

From D. and L. Sechrist to A. Anselmo, Lot 14 and 15 of Casa Grande Phase II, 204 and 206 Trailway Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on Nov. 7.

From U. Vasudevannair and A. Shyamala to Bonafide Enterprises, LLC, Lots 6 and 7 of Statesville Development Company, 1309 11th St., Statesville, $46,000, on Nov. 7.

From K. Allison to L. and M. Huntley, Lot 6 of Vintage Place, 808 Ranchero St., Statesville, $205,000, on Nov. 7.

From True Homes, LLC to R. Skinner III and S. Luffman, Lot 119 of Martha’s Ridge, 104 Tuppy Court, Statesville, $421,000, on Nov. 7.

From W. and C. Moody to W. and C. and W. and J. and D. Moody, multiple tracts and parcels, (re-recording), Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $26,000, on Nov. 7.

From M. Combs to Purpose Group Investments LLC, three parcels, Lot 17 of Statesville Development Company, lots and metes and bounds, 1110 and 1114 8th St., Statesville, and 841 Park Drive, Statesville, $180,000, on Nov. 8.

From A. Bradburn and A. Dixon to J. Scott and T. Adams, (Lot 78), 1108 Caldwell St., Statesville, $17,500, on Nov. 8.

From M. and S. and S. Jackson to S. Cataldo and C. Trahan, Lots 130 and 131 of Meadow Oaks, 116 Wheatridge Drive, Statesville, $615,000, on Nov. 8.

From J. Sanders and J. Snead to L. Caton and L. Culpepper, Lot 2 of Bristal Park Terrace Development, 2848 Glenview Drive, Statesville, $180,000, on Nov. 8.

From M. Neely/Est, W. Neely/Exr & TR, J. Neely/Exr & TR and The Martha H. Neely Living Trust to W. McKeny Sr., three tracts, metes and bounds and .0112 acre, 419 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $420,000, on Nov. 8.

From G. and L. Lewis to P. Vue and T. Moua, metes and bounds, 115 Absher Farm Loop, Statesville, $230,000, on Nov. 8.

From J. and M. Moore to R. and A. Mills, Lot 1, Troutman Drive, Statesville, $9,000, on Nov. 8.

From J. and M. Moore to G. and R. Harpe, Lot 2, Troutman Drive, Statesville, $13,000, on Nov. 8.

From WAContracting, Inc. to J. Sherrill/TR and Jacqueline Stock Sherrill Living Trust, Magnolia Glen Condominium, 910 Hatchery Lane, Unit 47-A, Statesville, $475,000, on Nov. 8.

From G. and P. McConnell to M. Ringquist, 1.0285 acres, 183 Lauren Drive, Statesville, $12,500, on Nov. 8.

From J. Bonilla to B. and K. Pearson, Lot 11 of Rivergreen, 141 Sweetwater Drive, Statesville, $160,000, on Nov. 8.

From A. Porter/AIF, M. Horton and M. Jones to J. and R. Horton, Lot 10 of Homestead Estates, Homestead Drive, Statesville, $8,000, on Nov. 8.

From S. Dagenhart to J. and M. Belofski, 1.531 acres, 143 Summerhut Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Nov. 9.

From L. Armstrong to L. and A. and G. Armstrong, three parcels, Lot 82 and lot of Meadow-View Estates and 0.0533 acre, West Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $2,500, on Nov. 9.

From Buller River Development Partners, to 1st Choice Housing Inc., multiple lots and parcels, Lots 9, 25, 30, 41 of Stones Edge Subdivision, Statesville, $95,000, on Nov. 9.

From C. Burke to C. Burke, C. Mitchell and R. Miller, 253 Miller Farm Road, Statesville, $1,500, on Nov. 9.

From R. and M. and M. Valenzuela to K. Kewis and K. Martin, Lots 14 and 15 of Ashbrook Park, 188 Jamie Drive, Statesville, $237,000, on Nov. 9.

From M. Escobar and G. Abushawer to K. Robertson III and C. Whipple, (Lot 3), 304 W. Front St., Statesville, $60,000, on Nov. 10.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 133 and 179 of Martha’s Ridge, 120 and 123 Dyssa Loop, Statesville, $146,000, on Nov. 10.

From D. and D. and R. Kirbaran to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 76 of Olde Statesville, 119 Kingsgate Court, Statesville, $335,000, on Nov. 10.

From E. and D. Johnson to J. and C. Ratcliff, Lot 46 of Graystone Meadow, 108 Doe Run Lane, Statesville, $615,000, on Nov. 10.

From T. and R. Brewer to C. Dawkins, (Lot 2), 1735 Bristol Road, Statesville, $80,000, on Nov. 10.

From C. and E. Yang to S. Hughes, Lot 22 of Castlegate, 200 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $380,000, on Nov. 10.

From S. Vang and P. Khang to City of Statesville, 1.433 acres, 2853 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $240,500, on Nov. 10.

From M. and K. Hill to A. Fink, Lot 107 of Harbor Watch, 113 N. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $55,000, on Nov. 10.

From Azlina, LLC to A. Calvert, two tracts, metes and bounds, 516 E. Broad St., Statesville, $225,000, on Nov. 10.

From D. Levan/Est, P. Current/Exr, P. Current/Exr, J. Levan/Exr and J. Levan/Exr to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., two tracts, 14.3 acres and metes and bounds, 131 Roadrunner Lane, Statesville, $280,000, on Nov. 10.

STONY POINT

From J. Daly/GDRN and B. Pope to K. Hamilton, 7.89 acres, Pressly Farm Road, Stony Point, $40,000, on Nov. 9.

TROUTMAN

From E. and E. and R. and R. Barban to D. and D. Bailey, two tracts, 0.476 acre and 0.66 acre, 108 and 117 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $572,000, on Nov. 7.From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to C. Petri, Lot 11 of Kelly Farmsteads, 141 Gray Barn Drive, Troutman, $250,000, on Nov. 7.

From D. and R. Figat to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 180 of Sutter’s Mill, 252 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $354,500, on Nov. 8.

From NVR, Inc. to N. Corder, Lot 48 of Weathers Creek Subdivision, Phase I, Troutman, $300,000, on Nov. 8.

From J. and A. Johnson to M. and N. Lipscomb, Lot 10 of Winding Forest, 203 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $719,000, on Nov. 8.

From D. Sullivan/Est, K. Sullivan/Rep & Indvl and G. Sharpe to Triple Crown Realty & Investments, LLC, Lot 33 of Palomino Park, 264 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $26,000, on Nov. 8.

From NVR, Inc. to T. and D. Townsend, Lot 51 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $366,500, on Nov. 9.

From J. Byers/TR, J. Byers/TR and James & Joann Byers Trust to G. Salinas and S. Ayala,, 3.01 acres, Byers Road, Troutman, $86,000, on Nov. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Manickam, Lot 232 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 226 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $430,000, on Nov. 10.

From BBC Troutman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 69-74 of Smith Village Phase I, Troutman, $403,500, on Nov. 10.

UNION GROVE

From J. Huie to B. and N. Lockhart and N. Stewart, 1.785 acres, 118 Chestnut Oak Road, Union Grove, $350,000, on Nov. 10.