Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 20

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 317 of Atwater Landing,154 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $304,500, on Nov. 20.

From A. Moore, A. Cooper and C. Moore to Y. and M. Takara, Lot 127 of Curtis Pond, 116 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Nov. 20.

From J. and A. Peterson to J. Melton, Lot 7 of Castaway Shores, 204 Castaway Trail, Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 20.

From J. and J. and V. Loeffler to S. Sembaiyan and S. Vijayakumar, Lot 248 of Stafford, 120 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $495,000, on Nov. 20.

From C. Walters, C. Shotwell and J. Walters to J. Council and A. Griffith, Lot 548 of Curtis Pond, 237 Elrosa Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Nov. 20.

From D. and D. and J. and J. Storie to J. Moreno, Lot 98 of Reed Creek, 273 Rose St., Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 20.

STATESVILLE

From B. and S. Shoemaker to M. and E. Gottholm, 0.33 acre, 233 Kelly St., Statesville, $165,000, on Nov. 20.

From M. and M. and M. and M. Bartlett to T. and D. Parker, Lot 82 of Windemere, 212 E. Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $70,000, on Nov. 20.