Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 2-13

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 2-13. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From R. and L. Conover to J. Warren/TR, L. Warren/TR and Warren Family Trust, Lot 448 of The Point, 120 Brownstone Dr., Mooresville, $2,130,000, on Nov. 13.
From E. and P. Eidam to A. Cook and R. Arbogast, Lot 22 of Wildwood Cove, 118 Creeky Hollow Dr., Mooresville, $1,700,000, on Nov. 13.
From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Adams Homes AEC LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 25, 98 and 99 Sugar Hill Rd., Troutman; Lots 32-40, 187, 191, 195, 199, 203, 207, 211, 215 and 219 Sugar Hill Rd., Troutman; and Lots 90-99, 168, 172, 176, 180, 188, 192, 196 and 200 Sugar Hill Rd., Troutman, $1,600,000, on Nov. 12.
From The Harold and Gail Knight Family Limited Partnership, H. Knight/PTNR & TR, Gail A. Knight Living Trust and Harold D. Knight Living Trust to MPG Arden LLC, Lots P1-P3 of Harold D. Knight Revocable Trust, 171 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Nov. 12.
From J. and B. Faulk to T. and C. Anderson, (Lot 335), 176 Ballycastle Rd., Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Nov. 13.
CLEVELAND
From J. Ritchie, J. White and E. Ritchie to Richards Property Investors, LLC, Lot 87 of Willow Ridge, 126 Goneaway Lane, Cleveland, $18,500, on Nov. 10.
DAVIDSON
From Iredell Anniston Holdings, LLC to Greybrook Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 1, 4 and 9-12 of Riverstone at Anniston, Davidson, $555,000, on Nov. 10.
HARMONY
From M. Madison to D. Hicks Jr., 4.175 acres, tract, Mt. Bethel Rd., Harmony, $20,000, on Nov. 6.
From The Hinson Family Trust and H. Hinson/TR to D. Edwards and E. Hurd, three tracts, 5 acres, metes and bounds, and 10.088 acres, 326 East Memorial Highway, Harmony, $330,000, on Nov. 10.
From D. Styers to T. Gunter, Lot 3, West Memorial Highway, Harmony, $32,000, on Nov. 13.
MOORESVILLE
From R. and S. Ball to Tina Land Limited, LLC, Unit N-2/4 of Cove Key condominium, 105 North Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on Nov. 5.
From R. and J. Dorr to J. and K. Whapham, Lot 55 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 129 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $293,000, on Nov. 5.
From B. and M. Earnhart to W. and K. Bolstad, Lot 331 of Shavender’s Bluff, 127 Archbell Point Lane, Mooresville, $493,500, on Nov. 5.
From A. and S. Schatz, S. Edwards-Schatz, S. Edwards Schatz and S. Schatz to J. Delgado and G. Ortega, Lot 59 of Muirfield, 177 Montrose Dr., Mooresville, $472,500, on Nov. 5.
From E. and E. Ford to Stonemarker Investments, LLC, 460 Stonemarker Rd., Mooresville, $1,150,000, on Nov. 5.
From R. Hutchens to The Flooring Store, LLC, Lot 78 of Quail Hill, 182 Woodwinds Dr., Mooresville, $50,000, on Nov. 5.
From S. and M. Johnson to S. Woodard, Lot 21 of Harbor View, 135 Collingswood Rd., Mooresville, $347,500, on Nov. 6.
Lot 3 of Woodstream Estates, 113 Hawksnest Lane, Mooresville and Lot 3A, Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $75,000, on Nov. 6.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC to J. Pedulla, Lot 2 of Sills Creek Plantation, 114 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $76,000, on Nov. 6.
From D. and T. Komito to R. and K. Eckart, (Lot 180), 785 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $725,000, on Nov. 6.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC and Eastwood Construction, LLC, multiple lots and parcels of Briargate, Mooresville, $929,000, on Nov. 6.
From ENK, LLC to Briar Crest Commons, LLC, 0.80 acre, Lot 1, Pine Street, Mooresville, $160,000, on Nov. 6.
From Bi-Part Development, LLC to R. and K. Coppola, Lot 4 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $800,000, on Nov. 6.
From R. Norton, R. Starnes and J. Norton to P. and G. Gonsowski, Lot 102 of Johnson Manor, 119 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $246,000, on Nov. 6.
From M. and H. and H. Braswell to L. Fahey, Lot 105 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 121 E. Fenway Ave., Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 6.
From C. and S. Mendoza to D. and R. Emmons, Lot 42 of Morrison Plantation, 259 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $410,000, on Nov. 6.
From F. Taylor/TR, Frank R. Taylor Revocable Trust and S. Taylor/TR to G. and J. Beaumont, Lot 136 of Cherry Grove, 168 Pink Orchard Dr., Mooresville, $380,000, on Nov. 6.
From K. and K. and Z. McMillen to A. and C. Dillard, Lot 227 of The Farms, 128 Freshwater Lane, Mooresville, $875,000, on Nov. 6.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and G. Drum, Lot 187 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $348,500, on Nov. 6.
From V. and J. and J. Alexander to A. Strickland, Unit 921, Mallard Condo, Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, $175,000, on Nov. 6.
From J. and J. Wall to M. Dougherty, Pier 33 condominiums, 108 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 402, Mooresville, $280,000, on Nov. 6.
Lot 5 of Stone Marker development, 321 Stonemarker Rd., Mooresville, $847,500, on Nov. 6.
From G. and H. Lackey to E. Gutierrez and K. Ruble, Lot 45 of Stafford, 156 Stibbs Cross Rd., Mooresville, $413,000, on Nov. 6.
From P. and R. and R. and J. and J. and M. Baker to G. and H. Lackey, metes and bounds, 753 Edgemoor Dr., Mooresville, $215,000, on Nov. 9.
From Nest Homes, LLC to G. Youngberg and A. Han, Lot 81 of Atwater Landing, 132 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $700,000, on Nov. 9.
From J. and J. and H. and H. Hawk to D. Jaggars, Lot 22 of Linwood Farms, 158 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $245,000, on Nov. 9.
From D. and A. and A. Textor to C. and K. McClelland, (Lot 52), 175 Bridgeport Dr., Mooresville, $1,005,000, on Nov. 9.
From C. and C. and M. Arnett to R. Whitefoot and C. Asmus, Lot 7 of Pinnacle Shores, 138 Red Brook Lane, Mooresville, $420,000, on Nov. 9.
From S. Armistead to J. Armistead III, Lot 139, Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $230,000, on Nov. 9.
From L. and L. and T. Stoltz to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 38 of Johnson Manor, 136 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $339,000, on Nov. 9.
From J. and J. Fellows to O. and H. Street, Lot 43 of Winslow Bay, 138 Foxtail Dr., Mooresville, $274,500, on Nov. 9.
From S. and A. Meierdiercks to W. Smith and M. Young, Lot 38 of Curtis Pond, 218 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $340,000, on Nov. 10.
From A. Formon and J. and J. Marshall to Higher Vision Homes LLC and Higher Vision Homes, LLC, 1.04 acres, 320 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $115,000, on Nov. 10.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 85-89 of Langtree at Waterfront, 122 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $387,500, on Nov. 10.
From Vandolay Investments, LLC to D. and V. Griffy, 0.301 acre, Cornelius Rd., Mooresville, $6,500, on Nov. 10.
From M. Hartzell to M. Barnes and F. Burdge, Lot 60 of Reed Creek, 148 Blackberry Lane, Mooresville, $280,000, on Nov. 10.
From J. and J. and S. Barber to C. and E. Powell, (Lot 11), 112 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $888,000, on Nov. 10.
From J. and R. Hawksworth to J. Wyrocki III and M. Gouveia, Lot 201 of Cherry Grove, 173 Weeping Spring Dr., Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 10.
From L. Ziebell and L. Graybeal to T. and J. Harris, Lot 109 of Davidson Pointe, 141 Lilac Mist Loop, Mooresville, $420,000, on Nov. 10.
From R. McKinnon and G. Cameron to N. and J. Benazzouz, Lot 102 of The Hampshires, 125 Peterborough Dr., Mooresville, $277,000, on Nov. 10
From K. and R. Diaz to D. Moina and M. Hurley, Lot 106 of Parkmont, 110 Wrangell Dr., Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 12.
From Nest Homes, LLC to T. Stover and J. Goodwin, Lot 33 of Creek Stone, 272 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $553,000, on Nov. 12.
From D. and D. McAfoose and J. and J. Little to M. and S. Hartman, (Lot 9), 136 Tuskarora Point Lane, Mooresville, $751,500, on Nov. 12.
From M. and S. Ashe to T. and J. Porter, Lot 4 of Blackberry Creek II, 112 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $480,000, on Nov. 12.
From T. and L. Murphy to R. and S. Devries, Lots 33-34 of Walden Ridge, 209 Riverchase Lane, Mooresville, $865,000, on Nov. 12.
From Widgeon Lane, LLC to S. and B. Kenefick, Lot 190 of Mallard Head Country Club, 123 Widgeon Lane, Mooresville, $735,000, on Nov. 12.
From Carolyn S. Hirt Revocable Living Trust, C. Calderaro/TR and C. Jakubowsky/TR to S. and P. Petti and S. Rice, (Lot 114), 119 Norcross Lane, Mooresville, $815,000, on Nov. 12.
From D. Stout to P. Francone-Draper, P. Francone Draper, P. Draper, H. Francone-Draper, H. Francone Draper and H. Draper, Lot 66 of Harris Village, 135 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $296,000, on Nov. 12.
From C. and H. and H. Brannen to J. Browne and R. Poncin III, Lot 252 of Stafford, 112 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $427,000, on Nov. 12.
From J. and J. and A. Barnhardt to S. and C. Feriod, Lot 72 of Atwater Landing, 119 Carolina Ash Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on Nov. 12.
From D. and D. and A. Krug to J. Taylor, Lot 1 of East Lake, 181 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, $260,000, on Nov. 12.
From M. and G. Lingerfelt to B. Stevens, Lot 26 of Cove View Park, 129 Cove View Dr., Mooresville, $115,000, on Nov. 12.
From Dewayne’s Automotive, Inc. to Mastermind Elite, Inc., two tracts, Lot 2, 2.17 acres, 108 and 109 Lost Tree Lane, Mooresville, $875,000, on Nov. 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and L. Dutile, Lot 188 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 105 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $315,000, on Nov. 12.
From P. White/Est, K. Cavin/Indvl & Exr, K. White/Indvl & Exr and C. Cavin to Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 22 of Glenwood Heights, 313 Glenwood Dr., Mooresville, $150,000, on Nov. 12.
From Goddard & Peterson, PLLC/TR and W. and H. Bass to New Rez LLC, New Penn Financial, LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, metes and bounds, 212 Cedar St., Mooresville, $192,000, on Nov. 12.
From C. and C. Stewart to J. and J. Young, Lot 29 of Waterlynn Grove, 106 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $279,000, on Nov. 13.
From G. Kohr/TR, G. Kohr/TR, Gregory A. Kohr Revocable Trust, B. Kohr/TR, B.Kohr/TR and Barbara M. Kohr Revocable Trust to D. and N. Genzman, two tracts, 0.0392 acre, 231 Wilson Lake Rd., Mooresville, $370,000, on Nov. 13.
From C. Blanchard and D. Adydan to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., (Lot 35), 178 Bradford Glyn Dr., Mooresville, $253,000, on Nov. 13.
From J. and T. Smith to W. and M. Corsa, Lot 362 of The Point on Norman, 104 Coral Bells Circle, Mooresville, $733,000, on Nov. 13.
From J. Jones/Indvl & AIF and D. Jones to S. and N. Martello, Lot 65 of Northbridge, 145 Sansome Rd., Mooresville, $458,000, on Nov. 13.
From R. and R. Ryoti to S. and Z. Derberry, 0.376 acre, PT5 of White Oaks Acres, 915 Stoneycrest Court, Mooresville, $277,000, on Nov. 13.
From B. and J. Nicholson to C. Swisher, Lot 2 of Sunsine Estates, 147 Sunshine Dr., Mooresville, $200,000, on Nov. 13.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Cole, Lot 49 of Larkin, Statesville, $285,000, on Nov. 13.
From S. Phillips to K. Boyett, Lot 15, Spring Run Road, Mooresville, $435,000, on Nov. 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and J. Tronsgard, Lot 24 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 119 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $356,000, on Nov. 13.
From P. and S. and S. Bundy to J. White and L. Magera, Lot 46 of Stutts Cove, 310 Stutts Rd., Mooresville, $550,000, on Nov. 13.
From WHB, Inc. and White House Builders, Inc. to M. Stewart, Lot 53 of Norman Woods, 150 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $653,500, on Nov. 13.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. Boyce, Lot 12 of Waterlynn Grove, 117 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on Nov. 13.
From T. and R. Egloff to R. and P. Williams, Lot 14 of The Farms, 124 Elk Shoal Lane, Mooresville, $413,500, on Nov. 13.
From A. and A. Stephens to B. Dawson, 0.245 acre, 727 N. Church St., Mooresville, $170,000, on Nov. 13.
From K. and K. Bellamy, L. Flowers-Bellamy, L. Flowers Bellamy and L. Bellamy to B. and N. Scully, Lot 83 of The Farms, 131 Cherry Bark Dr., Mooresville, $379,000, on Nov. 13.
From MFR Properties, LLC to Stoney Ridge Properties, LLC, Lot 1 of The Retreats, Mooresville, $132,000, on Nov. 13.
OLIN
From Triwall Acres, LLC to A. and S. Fussell, Lot 6 of Triwall Acres, 162 Con-Lee Dr., Olin, $145,000, on Nov. 5.
STATESVILLE
From D. Jones/TR, Elizabeth L. Jones Revocable Trust, ELJ Holdings Limited Partnership and ELJ Group, LLC/PTNR to W. Owen and J. Duncan, two tracts, Lots 205 and 206 of Wildwood Park, TBD Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $20,000, on Nov. 2.
From D. Reavis Sr. and D. Reavis Jr./AIF to P. and M. Hix, (Lot 21), 147 Monticello Rd., Statesville, $63,000, on Nov. 5.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. and L. Murray, Lot 44 of Fox Den, 139 Allenton Way, Statesville, $271,000, on Nov. 5.
From E. Foster and P. Simanan to B. Porter, (Lots 81 and 82,) 1205 Harris St., Statesville, $50,000, on Nov. 5.
From The Land Authorities LLC to V. Ventriella, Lot 12 of Shannon Acres, 332 West Glen Eagles Rd., Statesville, $7,500, on Nov. 5.
From C.L. White Properties, LLC to R. Bostick, (Lot 1), 312 Charles St., Statesville, $147,000, on Nov. 5.
From M. Lindsey/Est, G. Fox/Indvl & Exr, G. Fox/Indvl & Exr, P. Fox and D. and M. and M. Lindsey to J. and A. Jimison, 2.53 acres, 3119 Hickory Hwy., Statesville, $190,500, on Nov. 5.
From J. and L. Miller to F. Saldana and S. Uribe, (Lot 36), 233 Maple Creek Dr., Statesville, $29,000, on Nov. 5.
From W. Absher, C. Absher Jr./Indvl & AIF & TR, I. Absher and Steven Miles Absher Irrevocable Trust to Watchdog Holdings, LLC, 40.521 acres, South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $370,000, on Nov. 5.
From D. Isenhour/Est and S. Bost/Exr to J. Bost Jr., Lot 49 of Mock Mill Run, 127 Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, $3,000, on Nov. 5.
From D. and J. Jones and T. Roehrs to MGI Props NC 1, LLC, Lots 32-36 of Beagle Run, 183, 191 and 195 Sams Way, Statesville, $82,500, on Nov. 5.
From Dixieland, Inc. to K. Velazquez, Lot 56 of Ridgecrest, 232 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 5.
From A. Carroll II to V. Romero and J. Evangelista, Lots 209-210 of Wildwood Park, 184 Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $26,000, on Nov. 6.
From Ogee Inc. to J. and S. Bolin, Lots 35-38 of Trinity Acres, 126 Persimmon Circle, Statesville, $205,000, on Nov. 6.
From C. Absher/TR, Coleman M. Absher Living Trust and W. Absher/TR to S. Hines, lot, 112 Penguin Lane, Statesville, $1,000, on Nov. 6.
From D. and D. and M. Cline to PDM Properties, LLC, Lot 47 of Carter’s Farm, 135 Carter’s Farm Dr., Statesville, $23,500, on Nov. 6.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to B. Poole, Lot 70 of Castlegate, 191 Castle Pines Dr., Statesville, $264,000, on Nov. 9.
From FLH Holdings, LLC to J. and L. Josey, Lot 21 of Oakhurst Place, 308-312 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $135,000, on Nov. 9.
From S. and A. Sayess to J. and C. Wiles, Lots 27-30 of River Run II, River Run Road, Statesville, $48,000, on Nov. 9.
From A. Gordan to C. and M. Arnett, 0.402 acre, 354 N. Bost St., Statesville, $185,000, on Nov. 9.
From A4H Ventures, LLC to C. and M. Arnett, 0.157 acre, 125 Park St., Statesville, $220,000, on Nov. 9.
From A. and S. Swicegood to J. and K. Privette, 29.955 acres +/- Church Lake Road, Statesville, $267,000, on Nov. 10.
From R. Wooten to C. Lewis, (Lot 10), 113 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $14,000, on Nov. 10.
From R. and D. Lambert to W. and A. Tarver, Lot 17 of Larkin Golf Club, 138 Margo Lane, Statesville, $360,000, on Nov. 10.
From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to S. and S. Cagle, Lot 19 of Fair Winds, 133 Robins Hill Lane, Statesville, $113,000 on Nov. 10.
From Affinity Capital, LLC to K. and J. Chapman, Lot 7 of Ambleside, 137 Rydel Lane, Statesville, $211,000, on Nov. 10.
From J. Chapman and A. Baggarley to Inseparable Sisters, LLC and K. Dobbins, 2 acres, 158 Beulah Rd., Statesville, $135,000, on Nov.10.
From J. and S. Murdock to A. and M. Goode, Lot 82 of Barium Seasons Village, 195 Winter Flake Dr., Statesville, $373,000, on Nov. 10.
From KCM Investments, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners LP, (Lot 8), 133 Forest Creek Dr., Statesville, $9,000, on Nov. 12.
From Teresa Stevens Interior Design, LLC to H. Phuong, Lot 48 of Westwood Development, 308 Westwood Dr., Statesville, $148,000, on Nov. 12.
From M. Gardner to S&D Homes, LLC, Lot 10 of Deerfield Estates, 169 Deerfield Lane, Statesville, $62,500, on Nov. 12.
From G. Fox to R. and S. Rash, metes and bounds, 129 Ivybrook Dr., Statesville, $37,500, on Nov. 12.
From A. and A. and A. Wickey to C. McLaughlin, 1.157 acres, (Lot 2), 117 Lucky Lane, Statesville, $219,000, on Nov. 12.
From B. and N. Jackson to P. and F. Morgan, metes and bounds, Absher Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 12.
From B. and M. Overcash to W. and R. Carlson, (Lot 22), 104 Estate Dr., Statesville, $13,000, on Nov. 12.
From BMK Holding, LLC to M. and B. Fisher, 735 Stonecrest Dr., Statesville, $50,000, on Nov. 12.
From WJH LLC to Shangri La Realty LLC, Lot 6 of Jan Joy acres, 2208 Beauty St., Statesville, $164,500, on Nov. 12.
From B. Woods to Lakeshore Development Company, lots, Statesville Development Company, 1323 Seventh St., Statesville, $11,500, on Nov. 12.
From P. Wyatt to R. and C. Sykes, (Lot 3), 156 Lewis Ferry Rd., Statesville, $195,000, on Nov. 12.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to M. Bacon, Lot 72 of Castlegate, 183 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $246,500, on Nov. 12.
From K. Miller to T. and E. Roberts, 0.732 acre, 139 Strawberry Lane, Statesville, $170,000, on Nov. 12.
From True Homes, LLC to L. and M. Trott, Lot 43 of Larkin, Statesville, $302,000, on Nov. 12.
From J. Winebarger to E. Johnson, 0.87 acre, 175 Sandra Dr., Statesville, $90,000, on Nov. 13.
From D. Watts to B. and P. Bonner, two tracts, (Lot 64), 228 Spring Shore Rd., Statesville, $290,000, on Nov. 13.
From J. and J. and M. Allen to NC Salisbury House LLC, Lot 46 of Bethany Trace, 134 Mt. Zion Dr., Statesville, $158,500, on Nov. 13.
From North Carolina Capital Investments I, LLC to M. Rodriguez, Lot 88 of Country Club Estates, 635 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, $149,000, on Nov. 13.
From C. and C. and M. Tompkins and M. Kramzer to K. Kramzer, Lot 13 of North Crossing, 153 Foy Lane, Statesville, $237,000, on Nov. 13.
From C. and C. and B. and B. Smith to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 30 of Sharon Trace, 171 Falling Creek Dr., Statesville, $224,000, on Nov. 13.
From D. and S. and M. Patel to N. and J. Patel, Lot 16 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 962 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $163,000, on Nov. 13.
From G. Danner/TR and Richard and Catherine Danner Living Trust to A. and D. McLain, Lot 13 of Queens Crest Townhouses, Royalty Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on Nov. 13.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and J. Woodside, Lot 232 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $253,500, on Nov. 13.
From M. Bennett, M. Shelton and J. Bennett to L. Barksdale, Lot 18 of Shadow Wood Estates, 124 Postell Dr., Statesville, $320,000, on Nov. 13.
From C. and B. Frye to D. Brown, Lot 19 of Angel Oaks, 111 Morningstar Court, Statesville, $199,000, on Nov. 13.
From L. Wilkinson to P. Coleman, Lot 34 of Cross Creek, 112 Glen Cross Dr., Statesville, $190,000, on Nov. 13.
From J. and C. Weddington to C. and B. Frye, Lot 43 of Spring Meadows, 115 Angus Trail, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 13.
From Wilson Building, Inc. to N. Gillespie, 0.634 acre, 3004 Eastway Dr., Statesville, $248,500, on Nov. 13.
From Dixieland, Inc. to C. Rucker, Lot 60 of Ridgecrest, 233 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $156,000, on Nov. 13.
From Rogmas, LLC to Whiskey Throttle, LLC, 68.234 acres, 217 Purebred Dr., Statesville, $375,000, on Nov. 13.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to J. and A. Ball, Lots 25 and 26 of River Run II, 115 and 119 River Bank Rd., Statesville, $197,000, on Nov. 13.
From G. Sharpe/Indvl & AIF, G. Sharpe and K. and R. and R. Bowman to J. and M. and C. Medlin, two tracts, Lots 9-16 of Mammoth Oaks, 3777 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 13.
From Stanfield & Company, L.L.C. and Nichols and Stanfield, L.L.C. to J. and S. McDonald, Lot 68 of Beechwood, 176 Reuben Dr., Statesville, $14,000, on Nov. 13.
STONY POINT
From Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to D. Campbell, (Lots 51-58), 260 E. Lackey Farm Rd., Stony Point, $136,000, on Nov. 6.
TROUTMAN
From J. and K. Goodwin to G. and E. Bankston, (Lot 5), 133 Parkstone Dr., Troutman, $87,000, on Nov. 12.
From T. and A. Rollins to A. and M. Graffam, Lot 16 of Northwood, 299 Winding Shore Rd., Troutman, $580,000, on Nov. 12.
From J. and D. Snyder to C. and J. Gerber, Lot 196 of Sutter’s Mill, 132 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $350,000, on Nov. 12.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 11, 21 and 188 of Sutter’s Mill, Troutman, $191,000, on Nov. 12.
From P. and P. and P. Reavis to J. Verross, Lot 27 of Allendale Point, 165 Allendale Circle, Troutman, $360,000, on Nov. 5.
From D. and E. Barabe to M. and L. Crane, three tracts, Lot 170, 0.003 acre and 0.013 acre, 121 Coventry Hills Lane, Troutman, $700,000, on Nov. 6.
From S. Olson to T. Hoke, metes and bounds, 141 Hanford Rd., Troutman, $38,000, on Nov. 6.
From L. Alcantara to T. and A. Schneider, 0.55 acre, 136 Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $192,500, on Nov. 6.
From J. and P. Hapes to N. Labbe, M. Rice and K. Geiger, 124 Jacob’s Woods Circle, Troutman, $230,000, on Nov. 6.
From F. Alvarado De Rivera to T. Scott, Lot 22 of Carlyle Farms, 238 Carlyle Rd., Troutman, $25,500, on Nov. 9.
From Trunorth Homes, LLC to W. Osborn, Lot 39 of Kelly Farmsteads, 180 Pear Tree Rd., Troutman, $335,000, on Nov. 10.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. Barringer, Lot 14 of Sanders Ridge, 107 Round Rock Rd., Troutman, $317,000, on Nov. 13.
From V. and V. and A. Horne to T. and L. DeLisi, Lot 10, Lytton Farm Rd., Troutman, $17,500, on Nov. 13.
UNION GROVE
From S. Herman/Est and S. Herman/Admr to H. and D. Utt, (Lot 1), 315 Oak Hollow Rd., Union Grove, $144,000, on Nov. 13.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.