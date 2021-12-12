Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 19-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From SH Apartments, LLC and GLP Investments, LLC to Signal Hill CGC LLC, SBDT Signal Hill, LLC, RBDT Signal Hill, LLC, JBDT Signal Hill, LLC and TADECT Signal Hill, LLC, metes and bounds, Signal Hill Apartments, 138 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, $13,700,500, on Nov. 29.
From RCC Shoppes at Broad Street, LLC to Broad St Holdings LLC, multiple parcels and tracts, 1833, 1837 and 1841-1929 E. Broad St., Statesville, $10,900,000 on Nov. 24.
From Coddle Exchange Holdings, LLC to MCREFSFR 1 Coddle Creek, LLC, metes and bounds, parcel 1, Highway 3, 63.248 acres total, P And C Path Lane, and Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $7,500,000, on Nov. 19.
From C. and H. and H. White to M. and D. Rogers, Lot 108 of The Point, 107 Eastham Court, Mooresville, $5,350,000, on Nov. 19.
From D. and R. Hunter to O. Johnson and O. Pyankova, (Lot 115), 170 Fawn Lane, Mooresville, $3,122,500, on Nov. 30.
DAVIDSON
From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to R. and T. Hampton, Lot 3 of Ridge Walk, 106 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $771,500, on Nov. 22.
HARMONY
From J. and C. Goldberg to A. Cruz, 8.001 acres, Stroud Mill Road, Harmony, $58,000, on Nov. 19.
From W. and S. McDaniel to A. Perez, J. Torres and J. Cabrera Torres, Lot 7 of Harmony Country Estates, 250 Little Wilkesboro Road, Harmony, $194,000, on Nov. 19.
From A. Carter to L. Gonzalez, Lot 40 of Sagefield, 147 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $4,500, on Nov. 22.
From Mayberry Real Estate Limited Partnership, J. Mayberry/PTNR, D. Mayberry/PTNR and Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, Inc. to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., timber deed, 39 acres, Kennesaw Road, Harmony, $277,500, on Nov. 22.
From L. and M. Lingle to T. and W. Stoltzfus, 48.381 acres, Mount Bethel Road, Harmony, $280,000, on Nov. 22.
From Renovated Homes, LLC to Nisley Rental Properties, LLC, Lot 3 of Rimrock Estates, 105 Stagecrest Drive, Harmony, $195,000, on Nov. 24.
MOORESVILLE
From K. Lambeth to J. Kulhanek, two tracts, Lot 1088 and 0.021 acre, 190 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $1,125,000, on Nov. 19.
From C. and A. Nicks to R. and C. Simrell, Lot 6 of Beechtree Bay, 131 Chestnut Bay Lane, Mooresville, $1,600,000, on Nov. 19.
From D. and T. Komito to J. and L. Kelly, Lot 149 of Lakewalk, 105 Paddle Loop, Mooresville, $1,870,000, on Nov. 19.
From Goodin Enterprises, LLC to B. Grinsteiner and B. Duffy, Lot 3 of Normandy Hill, 687 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $505,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. and S. Johnson to A. and V. Yeh, Lot 27 of Shinnville Ridge, 131 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $694,000, on Nov. 19.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to J. Syverson and K. Lynch, Lot 11 of Country Meadows, 119 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $306,000, on Nov. 19.
From M. Raymer, H. and T. Hearne and S. and K. Raymer to R11 Company, Lots 1-3 of Mills Avenue Village, Mooresville, $90,000, on Nov. 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and K. Hoffman, Lot 110 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $408,500, on Nov. 19.
From D. and D. Brewer to D. and S. Millican, Lot 134 of Morrison Plantation, 157 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $415,000, on Nov. 19.
From B. and O and B. and B. Osimokun to T. and P. Spradling, Lot 127 of Bells Crossing, 214 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $775,000, on Nov. 19.
From M. and S. Salman to L. and K. Beall, Lot 65 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $525,000, on Nov. 19.
From Beam Properties, RLLLP, The Samuel A. Beam, Jr. Living Trust, E. Beam/TR and The Edith A. Beam Living Trust to Red Rose Rentals, LLC, 0.42 acre, Lot 15 of Magnolia Heights, 615 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $177,000, on Nov. 19.
From M. and J. Osogwin to J. and T. Hutchinson, Lot 20 of Monterey Landing, 121 Pallisades Court, Mooresville, $675,000, on Nov. 19.
From The Gabriel Joint Revocable Living Trust and T. Gabriel/TR to K. Gelder, 0.89 acre and metes and bounds, North Main Street, Mooresville, $122,000, on Nov. 19.
From A. and A. and S. Brower to S. Brower, 104 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 317, Mooresville, $300,000, on Nov. 19.
From N. Sperling to Beam Properties, RLLLP, two tracts, Lot 14 of Beracah Place and 1.004 acres, 266 Beracah Road, Mooresville, $699,000, on Nov. 19.
From S. and M. Foster to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 445 of Curtis Pond, 122 Ashton Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. Barrix to L. England, three tracts, 1.73 acres, 2.17 acres and metes and bounds, 1383 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $294,000, on Nov. 19.
From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to A. and W. Beck, Lot 16 of Sills Creek Plantation, 111 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $598,000, on Nov. 19.
From R. and R. and K. and K. Turner to C. Shults, Lot 848 of The Point, 135 Swayne Drive, Mooresville, $1,130,000, on Nov. 19.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to D. Gilbert and M. Iantosca, Lot 81 of Davidson Pointe, 152 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $424,500, on Nov. 19.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 54 of Gabriel Estates, 191 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $327,000, on Nov. 22.
From A. and L. Zurick to SFR JV-2 Property, LLC, Lot 49 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 150 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 22.
From J. and K. Ingram to S. and C. Matey, Lot 4 of Winds of Grace, Mooresville, $295,000, on Nov. 22.
From Gulledge Family Living Trust, M. Gulledge/TR and M. Gulledge/TR to B. and K. and K. McKinney, Lot 25 of Morrison Cove, 101 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $1,675,000, on Nov. 22.
From J. and J. and K. and K. Biel to K. and D. Vesely, Lot 14 of Yacht Cove, 134 Yacht Cove Lane, Mooresville, $774,000, on Nov. 22.
From J. and J. and A. Nance to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 126 of Allison Park, 748 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $336,000, on Nov. 22.
From Opendoor Property J, LLC to B. Williams, Lot 18 of Ashlyn Creek, 173 Branchview Drive, Mooresville, $510,000, on Nov. 22.
From R. May to R. Nassar, (Lot 1140), 222 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $3,000,000, on Nov. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Gibson, Lot 8 of Mercer, Mooresville, $363,000, on Nov. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Duddukuri, Lot 29 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $391,500, on Nov. 22.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. and J. Nance, Lot 41 of Parkmont, 189 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $388,000, on Nov. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and Z. Knight, Lot 9 of Mercer, Mooresville, $349,000, on Nov. 22.
From S. and S. and L. and L. Martin to T. Whittaker, 0.153 acre +/-, 367 Sharpe St., Mooresville, $225,000, on Nov. 22.
From M. Madill to S. Deem, Lot 41 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 137 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. and S. Juluri, Lot 26 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $392,000, on Nov. 22.
From Nest Homes, LLC to P. Knopp, Lot 84 of Atwater Landing, 104 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $780,500, on Nov. 22.
From J. and B. McNew to The Rochester Living Trust, Lot 184 of Harris Village, 190 Harris Farm Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 23.
From M. Gable to M. and J. Watson, metes and bounds, 636 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $235,000, on Nov. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and L. Martin, Lot 11 of Mercer, Mooresville, $369,000, on Nov. 23.
From A. and A. Modola, K. Modola/Indvl & AIF and K. Moldola/Indvl & AIF to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 596 of Curtis Pond, 132 Gage Drive, Mooresville, $417,500, on Nov. 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and K. Werchek, Lot 53 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $389,000, on Nov. 23.
From Pensco Trust Company/Cust and Jeffrey A. Shoemaker, IRA to L. and D. White, Lot 104 of Villages at Oaktree, 109 Abbotswood Place, Mooresville, $275,000, on Nov. 23.
From J. Forbes and J. Short to TC624 LLC, (Lot 139), 624 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $595,000, on Nov. 23.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 268 of Curtis Pond, 171 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $373,500, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Southern, Lot 487 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $442,500, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and L. Sneed, Lot 24 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $382,000, on Nov. 24.
From B. and C. and C. James to B. and A. Riggins, Lot 13 of Indian Forest, 510 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $775,000, on Nov. 24.
From S. James to Star21, LLC, Lot 17 of Colony Acres, 2739 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $470,000, on Nov. 24.
From S. and S. James to Star21, LLC, Lot 16 of Colony Acres, 117 Vandalia Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Nov. 24.
From P. Phifer to D. Limberg, tract 6 of the Bethel Homes development, 434 Gravenstein Drive, Mooresville, $235,000, on Nov. 24.
From Oak Street, LLC to D. Fernandez, metes and bounds, 336 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $209,000, on Nov. 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and C. Parks, Lot 82 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $401,000, on Nov. 24.
From A. and E. McElroy to M. Holmstrom and L. Ellis, Lot 2 of Ashlyn Creek, 105 Branchview Drive, Mooresville, $525,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. and A. Severns and A. Hale to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 32 of the Meadows at Reed Creek, 150 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $408,500, on Nov. 24.
From NVR, Inc. to M. and D. Bosse, Lot 15 of Waterfront at Langtree, Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $439,500, on Nov. 24.
From McNeil Lane, LLC to J. and S. Autry, Lot 8 of The Estates at Oak Tree Ridge, 144 McNeil Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 24.
From NVR, Inc. to F. Castillo/TR, M. Castillo/TR and Castillo Family Trust, Lot 14 of Waterfront at Langtree, 146 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $477,500, on Nov. 24.
From Smoky Mountain Equity, LLC to FKH SFR PropCo I, L.P., Lot 66 of Foxmoor, 108 Tara Lynn Court, Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 24.
From D. Hall and D. Healey to FKH SFR PropCo I, L.P., Lot 42 of Lochmere, 136 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $403,500, on Nov. 24.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to S. Kalathodiyil and S. Vallyatt, Lot 1 of Byers Creek, 104 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $375,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. and N. Silva to FKH SFR PropCo I, L.P., Lot 59 of Curtis Pond, 242 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $353,000, on Nov. 29.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Cox, Lot 101 of Waterfront at Langtree, 117 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $425,500, on Nov. 29.
From NVR, Inc. to C. and L. Collins, Lot 16D of Waterfront at Langtree, 146 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $458,000, on Nov. 29.
From E. Lodwick to S. Boerst and K. Dueland, Lot 122 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 166 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $370,000, on Nov. 29.
From B. and M. Krokson to P. Ficara, two tracts, metes and bounds and 0.729 acre, Parkertown Road, Mooresville, $190,000, on Nov. 29.
From J. and J. and B. Spears to G. and J. Thorne, Lot 12 of Westview, 115 Sail High Court, Mooresville, $2,260,000, on Nov. 29.
From Boggs Investments LLC to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 140 of Allison Park, 610 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on Nov. 29.
From R. Haston to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 225 of Winbourne, 110 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 29.
From J. and S. Ross to I. and M. Carlock, 1.347 acres, 127 Fern Haven Lane, Mooresville, $630,000, on Nov. 29.
From A. and L. Zurick to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 76 of White Oak at Lake Norman, 120 E. Decatur Ave., Mooresville, $260,000, on Nov. 30.
From C. Bush to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 28A of Waterfront at Langtree, 145 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $378,500, on Nov. 30.
From L. and M. and M. Woroniecki to Future Realty, LLC, Lot 46 of Bradford Glyn, 136 Canopy Court, Mooresville, $328,000, on Nov. 30.
From J. Schoore to S. and C. Raney, Lot 25 at White Oaks Acres, 1019 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $500,000, on Nov. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Taylor and J. Spires, Lot 498 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $467,000, on Nov. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Patel and S. Harrypersaud, Lot 486 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $465,000, on Nov. 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Mantena, Lot 490 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $487,000, on Nov. 30.
From S. Veerthineni and S. Katragadda to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 58 of Waterlynn, 137 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $460,000, on Nov. 30.
From 1424 W A LLC to A. Goble and K. Norwood, 0.44 acre, Lots 15 and 16 of Eastern Heights, 150 Elm St., Mooresville, $275,000, on Nov. 30.
From N. Jayatilaka and I. Karunathilake to SFR XII Charlotte Owner 2, L.P., Lot 273 of Curtis Pond, 125 Alborn Drive, Mooresville, $417,500, on Nov. 30.
From J. and T. Townsend to M. Gaafar and A. Salem, Lot 177 of Byers Creek, 211 Rustling Waters Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on Nov. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and D. Mallon, Lot 115 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $419,500, on Nov. 30.
From J. and J. and A. Pernice to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 140 of Curtis Pond, 115 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $330,000, on Nov. 30.
From S. and S. and L. and L. Crews to W. and B. Tylor, Lot 9 of St. Andrews Village, 151 Turnberry Lane, Mooresville, $530,000, on Nov. 30.
From W. and D. Killette to E. Waugh and K. Brown, tracts, 991 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on Nov. 30.
From M. and M. Stark and J. Li to D. Eberhart, metes and bounds, 543 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $1,190,000, on Nov. 30.
From J. Kaup and M. Kaup/Indvl & AIF to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 171 of Winborne, 169 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $332,000, on Nov. 30.
From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to L. and J. Cardona, Lot 6 of Highland Crossing, 131 Scotland Drive, Mooresville, $372,000, on Nov. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Do, Lot 114 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 30.
From T. and J. Johnson to M. Pacheco/TR, S. Pacheco/TR and Mark and Shelbie Pacheco Family Trust, Lot 39 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 153 Eclipse Way, Mooresville, $575,000, on Nov. 30.
From B. and B. and K. Hall to G. and L. Oman, Lot 63 of The Farms, 140 Swamp Rose Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on Nov. 30.
From W. and D. Kane and A. and D. Trocke to A. and D. Trocke, Lot 15 of Cherry Grove, 177 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $286,500, on Nov. 30.
From J. and J. and M. McGuire to CMH Homes, Inc. 1 acre, 129 Wallaces Grant Drive, Mooresville, $25,000, on Nov. 30.
From CMD of the Carolinas, LLC to R. and M. Rizo, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 319 Parker Ave., Mooresville, $101,000, on Nov. 30.
From R. and K. Zurel to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 92 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 110 Rolling Stone Court, Mooresville, $321,500, on Nov. 30.
From T. and T. Alder to G. Coleman, Unit C of Legacy Village, 119 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $230,000, on Nov. 30.
OLIN
From C. and L. Blevins to W. and R. York, 6.85 acres, 154 Flate Rome Drive, Olin, $99,000, on Nov. 22.
From M. and S. Evans to C. and L. Carlson, 15.8308 acres, metes and bounds, 167 Byway Lane, Olin, $707,500, on Nov. 23.
From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR, W. and S. Gatton and S. Shaver to U.S. Bank National Association/TR and CIM Trust 2018-R6 Mortgage-Back Notes, Series 2018-R6, 1.05 acres, 159 Gethsemane Road, Olin, $10,500, on Nov. 24.
From J. and D. Brinager to R. Kennedy, Lot 2 of Olin Glen, 193 Olin Loop, Olin, $175,000, on Nov. 30.
STATESVILLE
From M. and C. Geter and S. and A. and A. and H. Ferguson to T. and M. Beehler, Lot 7 of Forest Hills, 923 Armstrong St., Statesville, $100,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. Pushinsky to G. and S. Stropko, Lot 331 of Oak Creek, 141 Oak Creek Road, Statesville, $210,000, on Nov. 19.
From G. and C. and C. Stewart to S. Crawford, 11.655 acres, 221 Cullen Lane, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 19.
From C. and V. Berube to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 55 of Fox Den, 108 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $300,500, on Nov. 19.
From S. and D. Reavis to M. Castro, .27 acre, Lots 52-54 of East Side Park, 307 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $112,000, on Nov. 19.
From S. Benfield/Est, D. Templeton/Indvl Exr and AIF, K. and L. Templeton and L. and N. Jackson to Geoff Stafford, Inc. two tracts, 0.46 acre and metes and bounds, 2252 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Nov. 19.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. and J. Burke, Lot 44 of Northlake, 129 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $390,000, on Nov. 19.
From R. Parker to A. Agunae, S. Vianelli-Agunae, S. Vianelli Agunae and S. Agunae, metes and bounds, 113 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $80,000, on Nov. 19.
From L. Brown to T. Little, Lot 4 of Fieldstone Farm, 122 Fieldstone Farm Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 19.
From 4G1C Properties, LLC to L. Reyes and K. Corza, 1.095 acres, 204 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $128,000, on Nov. 19.
From A. Corrales, A. Hermenegildo, A. Santivanez-Mora, A. Santivanez Mora and A. and A. Mora to J. Zarate, Lot 3 of Third Creek Place, 359 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $145,000, on Nov. 19.
From E. Hildebrand, R. Allen/Estate, M. McGhee/Admr & Indvl, J. McGhee, T. and R. Davis, A. Smith, K. and A. and R. Shoemaker and D. Walker to JD Home Solutions 4U, LLC, Lots 17-20 of Eastfield Estates, 115 Highview Circle, Statesville, $250,000, on Nov. 19.
From True Homes, LLC to R. Castro and A. Breton, Lot 22 of Larkin, 208 Canada Drive, Statesville, $324,500, on Nov. 19.
From J. Balderas and H. Ortiz to S. Baumgart and C. Stewart, (Lot 13), 415 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $175,000, on Nov. 19.
From First National Properties LLC to N. Palmer/TR, P. Palmer/TR and Midori Revocable Living Trust, Lots PT8+PT9 of Park Place, 202 S. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $54,000, on Nov. 19.
From R. and K. and K. Hagler to D. and A. Hahn, Lot 49 of Woodhaven Estates, 181 Fieldcrest Drive, Statesville, $191,000, on Nov. 19.
From R. and K. Hagler to D. and A. Hahn, Lot 48 of Woodhaven Estates, 185 Fieldcrest Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Nov. 19.
From NYMT Loan Trust I to B. Mondragon, Lot 231 of Forest Acres, 109 Tulip Tree Court, Statesville, $50,000, on Nov. 19.
From SFR JV-1 Property LLC to D. Disbro, Lot 109 of Valley Brook, 1167 Valley St., Statesville, $225,000, on Nov. 22.
From V. Powell to S. and A. and K. and E. and D. and E. Gainor, Lots 32 and 33 of Oakview Suburban Addition, Oakview Avenue, Statesville, $7,000, on Nov. 22.
From C. and S. and R. Middlesworth to R. and N. Connell, multiple tracts, Mammoth Oaks, Statesville, $200,000, on Nov. 22.
From J. Lippard and S. Hammond/AIF to A. Crater, (Lots 1-4), 114 Roger Drive, Statesville, $145,000, on Nov. 22.
From W. Wolfe and W. and C. Youngblood to C&P Innovation Investments, LLC, Lots 8-11 of Statesville Development Company Property, 1134 8th St., Statesville, $68,500, on Nov. 22.
From W. and W. Freeland and R. Freeland/AIF to M. and A. Fanton, 3.99 acres, 2378 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 22.
From T. and K. Mollenkopf to P. and N. Wynn, Lot 50 of Dogwood Hills, 116 Trillium Drive, Statesville, $592,000, on Nov. 22.
From BMK Holding, LLC to R. Lainez and O. Orellano, (Lot 8), TBD Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $11,000, on Nov. 22.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to T. Cloaninger, TBD (Lot 4, 7 acres), Hickory Highway, Statesville, $84,000, on Nov. 22.
From R. Lotharp and J. Rankin to L. Stevenson, Lot 71-72 of Lakewood Estates, 177 and 179 Delight Loop, Statesville, $155,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. and J. Wilson to R. Wilson, Lot 27 of Deer Creek, Falcon Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 23.
From J.L. & Ruth B. Hope Enterprises Limited Partnership and Hope Management, LLC to N. Hope, ½ acre, 817 Jost St., Statesville, $13,500, on Nov. 23.
From T. and V. Snyder to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 49 and 50 of Deer Crossing, 141 and 145 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $40,000, on Nov. 23.
From L. Meyer to B. Borders, Lot 52 of Castlegate, 147 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on Nov. 23.
From J. and J. Tuten to Buller River Development Partners, Lot 61 of Seven Springs, 410 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $32,500, on Nov. 23.
From R. and S. Vega to R. and A. Vega, Lot 69 of Tara’s Trace, 2242 Tara’s Trace Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 23.
From Silverware Properties, Inc. to J. Mendez, Lot 23 of Featherstone, 130 Silvermere Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on Nov. 23.
From A. Bilyeu to BVJ Properties LLC, Lot 14 of Fairview Farms, Zurich Lane, Statesville, $23,500, on Nov. 23.
From Your Home Carolina LLC to R. and C. Matney, 3.339 acres, 241 Myrtle Road, Statesville, $40,000, on Nov. 23.
From J. Triche to J. Gilbert, Lot 67 of Stones Edge, 197 Titanium Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on Nov. 23.
From True Homes, LLC to V. and C. Woods, Lot 186 of Hidden Lakes, 189 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 23.
From Opendoor Property Trust C, LLC to M. and C. Whittaker, Lot 108 of Valley Brook, 1163 Valley St., Statesville, $283,500, on Nov. 23.
From Madison Authority, LLC to S. Worrell, two tracts, Lots 24 and Lot 25 of Sharon Trace, 182 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on Nov. 23.
From D. and B. Lippard and R. and R. and D. Bolin to B. Kamba, Lot 13, Block 2, of Bloomfield, Alexander Street, Statesville, $342,000, on Nov. 23.
From Deaton Brothers, M. Deaton/PTNR and Deaton Bros., Inc. to Juache Builders, LLC, (Lots 84 and 85), TBD Mardon Lane, Statesville, $7,000, on Nov. 23.
From C. and J. Bolhouse to N. Walawender and C. Ranno, Lot 28 of Broadwood Acres, 127 Eastwood Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on Nov. 23.
From P. and P. and L. Lindley to E. Gerchak, Lot 296 of Shannon Acres, 516 Deauville Road, Statesville, $415,000, on Nov. 24.
From T. Hope to Phyllis Properties LLC, Lot 26 of Bank Heights, 913 Knox Ave., Statesville, $30,000, on Nov. 24.
From T. and T. Hall to L. and N. Hall, Lot 68 of Fox Den Country Club, 123 Players Park Circle, Statesville, $30,000, on Nov. 24.
From R. and F. Burke to M. and C. Lambert, Lot 20 of Larkin, 115-B Davenport Drive, Statesville, $263,000, on Nov. 24.
From D. and A. Goodwin and H. and N. Gates to K. Slaughter, 0.918 acre, 1793 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $85,000, on Nov. 24.
From S. and C. and C. Morrison to J. and T. Morrison, Lot 2 of Sterling Oaks, 1344 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $23,500, on Nov. 24.
From S. and C. and C. Morrison to J. and T. Morrison, Lot 3 of Sterling Oaks, Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $23,500, on Nov. 24.
From U.S. Bank National Association/TR, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, Mortgage-Backed Securities 2011-1, Mortgage Equity Conversion Trust 2011-1, PHH Mortgage Corporation/AIF and PHH Mortgage Services/AIF to W. and J. Smith, Lots 249-251 of Forest Acres, 190 Big Forest Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 24.
From B. Morgan/TR and Mary Hill Living Trust to A. Chung/TR, S. Chung/TR and The A & S Chung Trust, 28.066 acres +/-, Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $196,500, on Nov. 24.
From N. and T. Cain to J. and L. Miles, metes and bounds, 320 Swann Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Nov. 24.
From MGI Props NC1 LLC to T. and S. Millsaps, Lot 33 of Beagle Run, 191 Sams Way, Statesville, $310,000, on Nov. 24.
From Buildings, Incorporated to N. and C. Hartsell, Lot 14 of Stones Edge, 167 Gemstone Drive, Statesville, $12,500, on Nov. 24.
From J. McClain, R. Cowan/AIF and J. McClain to J. and J. and S. McClain, 2 acres, Bethany Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Nov. 29.
From J. McClain, R. Cowan/AIF and J. McClain to J. and U. McClain and M. Cowan, 0.786 acre, Bethany Road, Statesville, $1,000, on Nov. 29.
From T. and T. and T. Chapman to Z. Mayes, Lots 212-215 of Iredell Heights, 232 W. Edison Drive, Statesville, $240,000, on Nov. 29.
From N. Codi to S. and R. Barnhardt, Lot 116 of Ridgecrest, 114 Mountain Crest Drive, Statesville, $245,000, on Nov. 29.
From K. and K. Gallyon to T. Schultz, Lot 30 of Vintage Place, 803 Chevelle Drive, Statesville, $200,000, on Nov. 29.
From M. and M. Ryan and K. Kroll to J. Sherrill and W. Harris, Lot 27 of Greenbriar Farms, 315 Gaston Court, Statesville, $327,000, on Nov. 29.
From C. Hewitt/Indvl & Exr, F. Wilke/Est and J. and J. Knight to J. and T. Shelton, 3.008 acres, TBD Island Ford Road, Statesville, $70,000, on Nov. 29.
From J. and J. and J. and J. Black to K. and A. Barrantes, Lot 282 of Shannon Acres, 510 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, $520,000, on Nov. 29.
From V. Stricklin to B. Lackey, 3.77 acres, TBD River Hill Road, Statesville, $18,000, on Nov. 29.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to R. and S. Steiner, Lot 19 of Wheatfield, 128 Logan Ridge Drive, Statesville, $410,000, on Nov. 29.
From M. Cooper/Indvl & Exr, T. and B. Cooper, M. Cooper/Est and M. and J. and J. Chandler to VM Pronto, LLC, Lot 5 of Forest Park, 211 Magnolia St., Statesville, $175,000, on Nov. 30.
From M. Williams to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 473 Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $92,000, on Nov. 30.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to JD Home Solutions 4U LLC, metes and bounds, 473 Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $168,000, on Nov. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC and Adams Homes, AEC, LLC to T. Miller, Lot 69 of Beverly Heights, 218 Macon Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Nov. 30.
From B. Willett/TR, Willett Living Trust and M. Willett/TR to K. and F. Leonard, Lot 13 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $48,000, on Nov. 30.
From D. and L. Meadows to D. Griffin, three tracts, metes and bounds, Lot 1 and 1.751 acres, 2086 and 2087 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 30.
From J. and G. Casey to C. Tyler, Lots 15 and 16 of Suburban Acres, TBD Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $14,000, on Nov. 30.
From D. and T. and T. Landis to A. and D. and D. Campbell, Lot 86 of Meadow Oaks, 161 Upper Oak Drive, Statesville, $376,000, on Nov. 30.
From K. and J. and J. Young to J. and C. Young, Lot 97 of Berkshire Hills, 616 Berkshire Drive, Statesville, $204,000, on Nov. 30.
From L. and E. and E. and J. and B. Dearman to A. Cryderman and J. Moose, Lot 2 of Statesville Development Co., 519 Armfield St., Statesville, $194,500, on Nov. 30.
From G. and G. Sekse to SKLG Investments, LLC, multiple tracts & parcels, 410 and 416 York Road, 413 and 455 Picadilly Lane, 109, 220 and 327 Downing St., 414 Avon Ave., 376 Talley St., 208 Buckingham Court and 510 Stratford Road, Troutman; and 407 N. Lackey St. and 720 and 766 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $1,113,000, on Nov. 30.
From Wilson Building, Inc. to D. Reese and M. Pendegraft, Lot 2 of Beverly Heights, 1710 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $280,000, on Nov. 30.
From C. and A. Phelps to A. and A. and D. Fodor, Lot 136 of Spring Shore, 106 Spring Shore Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Nov. 30.
From B. Owens/TR, D. Owens/TR and Mitchell and Donna Owens Living Trust to L. and C. Hopfensperger, Lot 33 of Harbor Watch, 246 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $1,075,000, on Nov. 30.
STONY POINT
From K. Rogers to J. Nieves and J. Hernandez Nieves, Lot 14 of Halybrook, 156 Halyburton Road, Stony Point, $19,000, on Nov. 19.
From M. Kelly to C. and L. Cramer, Lot 15 of Riverwalk, 131 Beacon Ridge Drive, Stony Point, $702,500, on Nov. 19.
From W. and S. Wallace to M. Ring/TR and Monique Marie Ring Revocable Trust, Lot 11 of Riverwalk, 343 Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $500,000, on Nov. 29.
From C. Terhaar/Exr and B. Terhaar/Est to R. and D. Cwiok, 5.9070 acres, 357 Lindsey Farm Road, Stony Point, $365,000, on Nov. 30.
TROUTMAN
From NVR, Inc. to I. and A. Megginson, Lot 181 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $355,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. White and R. and D. Wilson to M. and J. Petty, 4 acres, Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $81,500, on Nov. 19.
From P. Sloan and K. and T. Steadman to J. Norris/TR and Norris Family Trust, (Lot 119), 170 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $752,500, on Nov. 19.
From A. Bennett and R. Jamieson to T. and D. Snook, Lot 168A of Inglewood, 220 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $260,000, on Nov. 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and L. Alsop, Lot 192 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 173 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $421,500, on Nov. 22.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 129 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on Nov. 23.
From T. and T. and J. Tebow to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 84 of Sutter’s Mill, 124 Caprine Court, Troutman, $360,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. and V. Perri to M. Johnson and D. Boucher Jr., Lot 115 of Sutter’s Mill, 189 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $342,000, on Nov. 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. Redman-Gabriel, N. Redman Gabriel and N. and A. Gabriel, Lot 187 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 153 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $413,500, on Nov. 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Twitty, Lot 160 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 138 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $421,500, on Nov. 23.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to V. McAuley, Lot 40 of Windstone Crossing, Troutman, $420,000, on Nov. 23.
From W. Dillon to E. and B. Tonch, (Lot 2), 181 Den Lon Lane, Troutman, $150,000, on Nov. 24.
From NVR, Inc. to B. Abegaz, Lot 180 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $357,000, on Nov. 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and T. Rowzee, Lot 159 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 144 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $399,500, on Nov. 24.
From Ridgemont Construction, LLC to G. and C. Sullivan, Lot 12 of Twin Creek Estates, 162 Rushing Water Lane, Troutman, $472,000, on Nov. 24.
From C. Mitchell and D. Robles to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 56 of Pheasant Run, 150 Single Oak Drive, Troutman, $210,000, on Nov. 24.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to RM1 SFR PropCo B, L.P., Lot 37 of Windstone Crossing, 120 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $388,500, on Nov. 24.
From G. Pence and A. Brown to B. and J. Reese, Lot 610 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 175 Silver Falls Drive, Troutman, $825,000, on Nov. 29.
From E. Peterson, E. Hall and E. Peterson to J. Hall IV, Lot 1 of Pinecroft, 120 Pinecroft Court, Troutman, $150,000, on Nov. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Everett and D. Kuhn, Lot 191 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 169 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $405,000, on Nov. 29.
From W. Brown and P. and P. Reavis to A. and B. Isaacs, (Lots 54-60 and 89-95), Wagner Street, Troutman, $431,000, on Nov. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and P. Perrotta, Lot 183 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 139 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $378,000, on Nov. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to H. and E. Kiefer, Lot 185 of Falls Cove of Lake Norman, 147 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $418,000, on Nov. 30.From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and M. Loflin, Lot 175 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 121 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $415,000, on Nov. 30.
From G. and G. Sekse to SKLG Investments, LLC, multiple tracts & parcels, 410 and 416 York Road, 413 and 455 Picadilly Lane, 109, 220 and 327 Downing St., 414 Avon Ave., 376 Talley St., 208 Buckingham Court and 510 Stratford Road, Troutman; and 407 N. Lackey St. and 720 and 766 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $1,113,000, on Nov. 30.
UNION GROVE
From S. and C. Neaves and J. and J. and S. Templeton to C. Brown, approximately 35.657 acres located on W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $228,000, on Nov. 19.