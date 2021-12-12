Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 19-30

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to JD Home Solutions 4U LLC, metes and bounds, 473 Whites Farm Road, Statesville, $168,000, on Nov. 30.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC and Adams Homes, AEC, LLC to T. Miller, Lot 69 of Beverly Heights, 218 Macon Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Nov. 30.

From B. Willett/TR, Willett Living Trust and M. Willett/TR to K. and F. Leonard, Lot 13 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $48,000, on Nov. 30.

From D. and L. Meadows to D. Griffin, three tracts, metes and bounds, Lot 1 and 1.751 acres, 2086 and 2087 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 30.

From J. and G. Casey to C. Tyler, Lots 15 and 16 of Suburban Acres, TBD Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $14,000, on Nov. 30.

From D. and T. and T. Landis to A. and D. and D. Campbell, Lot 86 of Meadow Oaks, 161 Upper Oak Drive, Statesville, $376,000, on Nov. 30.

From K. and J. and J. Young to J. and C. Young, Lot 97 of Berkshire Hills, 616 Berkshire Drive, Statesville, $204,000, on Nov. 30.

From L. and E. and E. and J. and B. Dearman to A. Cryderman and J. Moose, Lot 2 of Statesville Development Co., 519 Armfield St., Statesville, $194,500, on Nov. 30.