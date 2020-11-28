Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 15-19

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 15-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From C. and C. Long and J. and J. Schwartz to Final Final Holdings, LLC, (Lots 80 and 81), 155 and 159 Asbury Circle, Mooresville, $2,825,000, on Nov. 19.
From Lazy K, LLC to T. Sadan and A. Gregorio, Lot 36 of Bay Crossing, 145 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Nov. 16.
From D. and Y. Grubb to P. and M. Uotila, Lot 19 of The Back Forty, 182 Malibu Rd., Mooresville, $1,355,000, on Nov. 17.
From Your Self Storage, LLC to Granger Village Holdings, LLC, tracts and parcels, 130 and 136 Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Nov. 16.
From Ella Graham Family Limited Partnership and G. Graham/PTNR to Granger Village Holdings, LLC, Highway 21 and Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND
From D. Newman/Exr, D. and J. Newman, C. and D. and T. Mahala, M. and T. and D. and B. Christy, K and A. Dulin and M. Christy/Est to T. Saxon, 1.35 acres, 1561 Ostwalt Amity Rd., Cleveland, $60,000, on Nov. 19.
HAMPTONVILLE
From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. and C. Lippard, 15.9385 acres, 197 Old Wesley Rd., Hamptonville, $251,000, on Nov. 18.
HARMONY
From M. Knight/Indvl & Exr & AIF, A. Wright/Est, C. and D. Vestal, M. and E. Godbey, M. and L. and P. Wright, L. Knight, J. Holyfield/Indvl & Exr and J. Holyfield to R. Potts and J. and J. Holyfield, metes and bounds, 162 Turkeyfoot Rd., Harmony, $120,000, on Nov. 17.
From R. Franklin/AIF, S. Jones and M. and K. and C. and M. Parker to J. and V. Barile, 1.084 acres, Countryside Road, Harmony, $3,000, on Nov. 17.
HIDDENITE
From K. Stevenson to M. and J. Deal, metes and bounds, King Sprinkle Road, Hiddenite, $37,000, on Nov. 17.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and T. Morrison to D. Suggs, (Lot 1), 519 Faith Rd., Mooresville, $253,000, on Nov. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Tumino, Lot 263 of Atwater Landing, 343 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $385,500, on Nov. 16.
From K. Gozelski, K. Cope and G. Gozelski to Granger Village Holdings, LLC, 1.702 acres, 3211 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 16.
From P. and R. Browne to C. and L. Faust, Lots 8 and 9 of Lakewood Crossing, 121 Periwinkle Lane, Mooresville, $540,000, on Nov. 16.
From J. and J. Browne and R. and B. Sapp to F. Knox and R. Deal, Lot 54 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 173 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $315,000, on Nov. 16.
From P. Killam to B. and B. Kelly, Lot 39 of Woodland Hills, 465 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $615,000, on Nov. 16.
From R. and E. Locklear to M. and A. Dugan, (Lot 174), 263 Patternote Rd., Mooresville, $530,000, on Nov. 16.
From K. Wells to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 136 of Reed Creek, 140 Diamond Dr., Mooresville, $184,000, on Nov. 16.
From K. and L. Johnson to L. Shearer and M. Metzler, Lot 322 of Glynwater, 110 Grey Oak Lane, Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 16.
From Alberk Empire, LLC to Close N30 Investment Properties, LLC, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 406 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $105,000, on Nov. 16.
From A. Johnson and H. Liu to C. Holcomb and L. Rothrock, Lot 84 of Foxfield, 139 Oxford Dr., Mooresville, $359,000, on Nov. 16.
From J. Nash to G. and M. Martin, (Lot 274), 478 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $461,000, on Nov. 17.
From Bernadette L. Tolson Trust, J. Levens/TR and J. Levens/TR to M. Tolson, Lot 5 of Bradford Place Townhomes, 710 North Main St., Mooresville, $178,500, on Nov. 17.
From B. and B. and J. Leggett to V. and M. Kinard, Lot 78 of Harris Crossing, 115 Richland Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on Nov. 17.
From D. and E. Walser to B. Edenfield, Lot 4 of Bridgewater Landing, 280 Bridgewater Lane, Mooresville, $932,000, on Nov. 17.
From The William F. Pitt Living Trust, K. Pitt/TR and W. Pitt/TR to R. and K. Gilpin and H. and M. Wilson, two tracts, Lot 2, 0.112 acres, 713 Isle of Pines Rd., Mooresville, $800,000, on Nov. 17.
From R. and R. Archer and B. Odell to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 4 of Sherwood Forest, 650 Sherwood Place, Mooresville, $255,500, on Nov. 17.
From E. and A. Phillips to R. and M. Malone, Lot 72 of Harris Village, 115 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $292,000, on Nov. 17.
From D. and A. Stutts to S. Iacona, Lot 61 of Idlewood Harbor, 328 Elysian Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on Nov. 17.
From K. and T. Phomsaly to D. and K. Small, Lot 135 of Fremont Park, 180 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $132,500, on Nov. 17.
From C. Gonzalez and D. Jimenez to J. and P. Immordino, Lot 95 of Stafford, 105 Torridge Ave., Mooresville, $418,000, on Nov. 17.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to J. and R. Lehman, Lot 11 of Robinson Ridge, 116 Hillside Cove Court, Mooresville, $125,000, on Nov. 17.
From R. and K. and K. Hosea to B. and J. Leggett, Lot 26 of Morrison Plantation, 194 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $430,000, on Nov. 17.
From D. Perri to R. and K. Hosea, Lot 204 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 119D Capital Ave., Mooresville, $257,000, on Nov. 17.
From J. Smith to J. and S. Niebel, Lot 103 of Stafford, 121 Torridge Ave., Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov 18.
From C. and C. and C. Graham to Solution Homes Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 512 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $15,000, on Nov. 18.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to KH Real Estate, LLC, metes and bounds, 512 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $25,000, on Nov. 18.
From F. Noca/Indvl & AIF and D. Noca to B. and K. Layell, .343 acre, 714 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 18.
From NVR, Inc.to R. Quate, Lot 13A of Waterfront at Langtree, 154 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $409,500, on Nov. 18.
From R. and L. Brown, B. and J. Holt, E. Brown, L. Rothwell and W. Brown Jr. to R. and A. Guti and A. Mudrauskas, 1.885 acres, 1076 Mount Ulla Hwy., Mooresville, $206,000, on Nov. 18.
From R. and J. Hoover and J. Hedrick to R. and J. Hoover, (Lot 1), 159 Henry Lane, Mooresville, $500, on Nov. 18.
From VHI Corp to N. and M. New, metes and bounds, 270 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $262,000, on Nov. 18.
From R. and L. Arenella to J. Bunting, Lot 143 of Byers Creek, 235 Blossom Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $345,000, on Nov. 18.
From South Iredell Community Development Corporation to FITT USA, Inc. Lot 9 of Mooresville Business Park East, 19.353 acres, Mooresville, $967,500, on Nov. 18.
From Habul Family Holdings, LLC to C. Kowalczyk and S. Bell, (Lot 207), 117 Summersong Lane, Mooresville, $720,000, on Nov. 18.
From J. and J. and D. Barna to B. and D. Hagaman, Lots, Mallard Head Country Club, 241 Spring Run Dr., Mooresville, $655,000, on Nov. 18.
From S. and V. Wishon to T. Goodman, Lot 6 of Timberview, 125 Johnson Dairy Rd., Mooresville, $143,000, on Nov. 18.
From R. and R. and L. and L. Miller to S. and J. Parker, Lot 19 of Huntington Woods, 136 Huntington Lane, Mooresville, $334,500, on Nov. 18.
From A. and A. and P. and P. Shoaf to B. and K. Ward, Lot 68 of Gabriel Estates, 107 Shepherd Hill Dr., Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 18.
From I. and S. Bomze to G. Sease/TR, S. Sease/TR and Sease Joint Trust, Lot 18 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 154 Valleymist Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Nov. 18.
From P. and B. Jones to B. Foster, Lot 469 of Curtis Pond, 157 Millen Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on Nov. 18.
From Nest Homes, LLC to B. Wymer, Lot 26 of Creek Stone, 242 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $469,000, on Nov. 18.
From Bi-Part Development LLC to R & S Holding Group, LLC, Lot 11 of Saylors Watch, Mooresville, $500,000, on Nov. 18.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. Litchfield, Lot 10 of Waterlynn Grove, 117 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $271,000, on Nov. 18.
From W. and D. Silverthorn to J. and J. Finney, Lot 13 of Washam Point, 230 Washam Rd., Mooresville, $885,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. and J. and G. Whitworth to Carolina Projects, LTD, Lot 57 of Franklin Grove, 121 Silverleaf Lane, Mooresville, $335,000, on Nov. 19.
From L. and C. Jenkins to C. Wallace, Lot 52 of The Point on Norman, 125 Mayfair Rd., Mooresville, $845,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. and C. Brickhouse to E. Davis and R. Murrain, Lot 91 of Harris Village, 112 Elizabeth Hearth Rd., Mooresville, $330,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. McCrary to FC NC Properties LLC, (Lot 1), 361 Linwood Rd., Mooresville, $120,000, on Nov. 19.
From C. and E. and E. Powell to M. and J. Utrevis, (Lot 23), 136 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $815,000, on Nov. 19.
From M. Arndt to A. Godwin, Lot 4 of Stonegate, 125 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $427,000, on Nov. 19.
From R. and J. and A. Sadri to K. and H. MacDonald, Lot 71 of Commodore Peninsula, 131 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $152,500, on Nov. 19.
From O. Mekebak to Next Step Realty, LLC, two tracts, one acre and metes and bounds, 429 Kistler Farm Rd., Mooresville, $155,000, on Nov. 19.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. and S. Plotkin, Lot 13 of Briargate, 123 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $363,500, on Nov. 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and S. Igbogbahaka, Lot 97 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $301,000, on Nov. 19.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 305 of Linwood Farms, 110 Lacona Trace, Mooresville, $285,000, on Nov. 19.
From K. and D. Grubb to M. and T. Myer, Lot 24 of Whippoorwill Woods, 114 Wood Thrush Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on Nov. 19.
From A.D. Honeycutt Properties, NC, LLC to R. Slama and C. Fahrenback, Lots 12 and PT 14 of Woodland Hills, 0.84 acre, 413 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $850,000, on Nov. 19.
From J. and B. Layne to L. Sherry, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 108 Emerald Point Lane, Mooresville, $951,000, on Nov. 19.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to M. and M. Waylett, (Lot 15), 221 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $605,500, on Nov. 19.
From D. and M. Sherban to A. Koenig, Lot 29 of Avalon, 136 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $310,000, on Nov. 19.
From D. and R. Gallahan to C. and A. Davis, Lot 6 of Sunny Manor, 710 Norman Dr., Mooresville, $260,000, on Nov. 19.
OLIN
From M. and S. Wallace, M. French, M. Mahaffey, J. French, B. and B. Hamm and B. and T. Frye to T. Price, two tracts, 3.55 acres and metes and bounds, 119 Libs Lane, Olin, $62,000, on Nov. 19.
STATESVILLE
From C. Keener to M. Abercrombie, 0.470 acre, 221 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $132,500, on Nov. 16.
From C.L. White Properties, LLC to A. Ervin, two tracts, metes and bounds, 911 Sowers St., Statesville, $112,000, on Nov. 16.
From F. Williams/Est and J. Clanton/Admr to Zen Homes, LLC and C. Allen, Lots 62-64 of Diamond Hill, 608 Monroe St., Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 16.
From B. Fender to L. Munro, metes and bounds, Lot PTR4 of Country Woods Estate, 190 Oak Haven Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on Nov. 16.
From B. Silver to C. and C. Eades, Lot 45 of Troutman Estates, 1715 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $93,500, on Nov. 16.
From J. and R. Hoke to A. Baggarley and J. Chapman, two tracts, 30-1/4 acre and metes and bounds, 3425 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $180,000, on Nov. 16.
From L. Sanchez and R. Corrales to P. Wagoner, A. Marsh-Wagoner, A. Marsh Wagoner and A. Wagoner, Lot 62 of Spring Forest, 182 Howard Pond Loop, Statesville, $390,000, on Nov. 16.
From D. and M. Dye to P. Meleski, Lot 2 of Kyles Wood, 113 Pinkney Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Nov. 16.
From J. and J. and L. and B. Scott to P. and E. Moore, 1.52 acres, 113 Bridle Lane, Statesville, $35,000, on Nov. 16.
From M. and C. Hromada to Statesville Building Company, LLC, (Lot 9), 124 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $23,000, on Nov. 16.
From D. Privette, T. Souther/AIF, C. and C. Graham, C. and C. Smith and J. and J. Graham Jr. to 786 Holdings LLC, metes and bounds, Lot PT11 of Bloomfield, 265 Wilson St., Statesville, $43,000, on Nov. 17.
From 786 Holdings LLC to Overlook Property Investors, LLC, metes and bounds, 265 Wilson St., Statesville, $63,000, on Nov. 17.
From Frances D. Kimball Revocable Living Trust, S. Peatross/TR & AIF & Exr, W. Kimball/TR & Exr and F. Kimball/Est to T. and B. Parker, two tracts, 0.549 acre and 1.699 acres, Lot 12 of Valley Stream Park, 1316 Beechwood Rd., Statesville, $585,000, on Nov. 17.
From K. Keene and L. Rash to W. and D. Sittman, 2 acres, 255 Farmwood Dr., Statesville, $340,000, on Nov. 17.
From W. and B. and L. Garness to F. Mancia, (Lots 3-6), 1319 Caldwell St., Statesville, $65,000, on Nov. 17.
From L. and L. and R. Jones to MFR Properties, LLC, 20.56 acres, 441 East Monbo Rd., Statesville, $525,000, on Nov. 17.
From True Homes, LLC to D. Grady, Lot 225 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $238,000, on Nov. 17.
From M. Maine/Comr and C. Hackler/Comr to S. Dagenhart, two tracts, Lot 3 and PT 4 of Bloomfield, 315 and 325 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $45,000, on Nov. 17.
From C. Felkel to D. and A. Smith, Lot 3 of River Rock, 123 Pumice Dr., Statesville, $23,000, on Nov. 17.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to G. and C. Davis, Lot 74 of Castlegate, 175 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $281,500, on Nov. 18.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to M. Contarino, (Lot 42), 108 Heaven Bound Lane, Statesville, $16,000, on Nov. 18.
From T. and J. and J. Hope to D. and A. Hartman, tracts, metes and bounds, 337 S. Oak St., Statesville, $75,000, on Nov. 18.
From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to M. Gabinelli and L. Morrison, (Lot 1), 105 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $214,500, on Nov. 18.
From B. and D. and D. Bourassa to E. Guadarrama and L. Aguilar, Lot 11 of Coolwood, 721 Cool Spring Rd., Statesville, $155,000, on Nov. 18.
From E. and B. Sprinkle to D. and S. Stapleton, 10.250 acres, Pineville Rd., Statesville, $30,000, on Nov. 18.
From J. Campos and R. Flores to B. Shuford, Lot 4 of Summerset, 117 Wheatland Lane, Statesville, $117,000, on Nov. 19.
From N. Jolly to N. Jolly and R. Allgood, Lot 28 of Hillcrest, 523 Carolina Ave. S., Statesville, $2,000, on Nov. 19.
From Z. and K. Seely to B. Sanchez, Lot 8 of Midway Park, 133 Potts Grant Lane, Statesville, $179,000, on Nov. 19.
From M. and M. Coddington to M. Myers, Lot 9 of Forest Park Development, 212 Magnolia St., Statesville, $197,000, on Nov. 19.
From E. and K. and K. Runge to Y. De La Cruz, Lot 17 of Casa Grande, 186 Trailway Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 19.
From T. and T. Hollens to J. Gonzalez, Lot 23 of Lakeridge, 401 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 19.
STONY POINT
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and J. Jones to C. Ward, Lot 18 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 147 Millet Dr., Stony Point, $41,000, on Nov. 17.
From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers, D. Millsaps/PTNR to B. Miles, Lot 3 of West Iredell Acres, West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $15,000, on Nov. 17.
From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers and D. Millsaps/PTNR to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 35 of West Iredell Acres, 127 Greenmont Dr., Stony Point, $20,000, on Nov. 19.
TROUTMAN
From North Ave, LLC to R11 Company, LLC, 1.10 acres, vacant lot on North Avenue, Troutman, $100,000, on Nov. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and E. Niswonger, Lot 108 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 115 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $343,000, on Nov. 17.
From P. and P. Farmer to R. and A. Halstead, Lot 24 of Wildlife Bay, 207 Deer Run Dr., Troutman, $470,000, on Nov. 17.
From B. Catapano and B. and D. Smith to E. Snead, Lot 63 of Westwinds, 127 Craver Lane, Troutman, $160,500, on Nov. 18.
