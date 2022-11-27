Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 13-19

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From LH Waterfront Construction, LLC to W. Denbeste/TR, L. Denbeste/TR and Bill and Lori Denbeste Revocable Trust, (Lot 2), 281 Tuskarora Trail, Mooresville, $3,200,000, on Nov. 15.

From Sullivan Square, Inc. to Sullivan Square Partners, LLC, tract A, metes and bounds, and tract B, 0.181 acre, 701, 703, 707 and 709 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $2,375,000, on Nov. 17.

From R. and S. Dewey to K. and K. McFarland, (Lot 224), 438 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $2,250,000, on Nov. 18.

From Greenleaf NNN N010, LLC to BIJ LLC, Lot 1 of Old Wilkes Centre, 1703 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $1,579,000, on Nov. 17.

From G. and G. and A. and A. Brendle to W. and R. and R. Ghannam, Lot 140 of Harbor Watch, 272 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $1,300,000, on Nov. 16.

DAVIDSON

From P. and D. Baldwin to J. O’Brien, Lot 168 of Anniston, 190 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $775,000, on Nov. 16.

HAMPTONVILLE

From D. and G. Wilcox to Ward 7 Enterprises Inc., Lot 5 of Grants Glen, 4913 Harmony Highway, Hamptonville, $35,000, on Nov. 15.

HARMONY

From K. Brown to J. and S. Flores, metes and bounds, two acres, 643 Mount Bethel Road, Harmony, $30,000, on Nov. 16.

From B. Bullard/Indvl & Exr and J. Bullard/Est to Bay Brooke Farms, LLC, two parcels, 30 acres and 0.765 acre, Doby Road, Harmony, $120,000, on Nov. 16.

From WJH LLC to A. Costner, Lot 60 of Rock Gate Estates, 122 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $249,000, on Nov. 18.

From J. and V. Karasinski to CMH Homes, Inc. Lot 23 of Cheshire Ridge, 119 Cheshire Ridge Road, Harmony, $23,500, on Nov. 18.

MOORESVILLE

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and J. Brown, Lot 311 of Gambill Forest, 194 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $464,000, on Nov. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and M. Berardi, Lot 209 of Gambill Forest, 138 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on Nov. 14.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to J. Lamontagne and R. Kanaley, Lot 223 of Stafford at Langtree, 186 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $531,000, on Nov. 14.

From N. Tucker to J. and L. Michetti, Lot 55 of The Harbour, 319 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $770,000, on Nov. 14.

From D. Kerney and D. Kashaua to G. Wigler, Lot 203 of Winborne, 150 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $345,000, on Nov. 14.

From A. and S. Faulkner and S. Grossbeck to R. Doster II, Lot 40 of Glywater, 279 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 14.

From B. Pavlica and J. and A. Crilly to N. Tucker, Lot 3 of Chesapeake Pointe, 121 Skipjack Point Court, Mooresville, $650,000, on Nov. 14.

From R. and M. Gibson to C. and K. Gibson, Lot 65 of Oakbrook, 106 Patrose Lane, Mooresville, $500, on Nov. 14.

From Princeton Homes, LLC to G. and T. Greenhalgh, Lot 7 of Fernleaf, 558 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $938,000, on Nov. 14.

From J. and S. Myers to G. and K. Vogel, Lot 414 of The Farms, 127 Ewart Place, Mooresville, $1,025,000, on Nov. 14.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to I. Okani, Lot 28 of Shepherds Landing, 115 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $462,000, on Nov. 14.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and T. Humphreys, Lot 138 of Gambill Forest, 153 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $444,000, on Nov. 15.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to NexPoint SFR SPE 3, LLC, Lot 11 of Fosters Glen, 124 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $356,000, on Nov. 15.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to NexPoint SFR SPE 3, LLC, Lot 12 of Fosters Glen, 122 Fosters Glen Place, Units A and B, Mooresville, $624,500, on Nov. 15.

From J. Robinson to S. Young, Legacy Village Residential, 120 Steinbeck Way, Unit H, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and C. Buchanan, Lot 270 of Gambill Forest, 125 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $486,500, on Nov. 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and N. Vasquez, Lot 245 of Gambill Forest, 216 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $480,000, on Nov. 15.

From I. Parrish to M. Whitcraft, Lot 43 of Bridgeport, 155 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $442,500 on Nov. 15.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to W. and J. Krill, Lot 196 of Stafford, 187 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $556,000, on Nov. 15.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to K. Gidda, Lot 99 of Forest Lake Townhomes, Berkeley Avenue, Mooresville, $400,500, on Nov. 15.

From J. and J. and A. Noone to J. and J. Adair, Lot 6 of Normandy, 565 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on Nov. 15.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. Gibson, Lot 401 of Talbert Townes, 134 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 16.

From J. McLaughlin/Indvl & Exr, A. McLaughlin/Est and K. and T. and J. McLaughlin to C. Meadows, 0.279 acre off Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $500 on Nov. 16.

From K. and K. and K. Donaldson and J. and M. and M. Cummings to F. Torres and S. Castillo, Lot 37 of Grand Bay, 128 Audrey Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on Nov.16.

From S&S Family Limited Partnership and RER Management, LLC/PTNR to E. Hammond, Lot 3 of Neel Acres, Lot C, and 0.043 acre, Lot D, 245 Pintail Run Lane, Mooresville, $393,500, on Nov. 16.

From D. Ashton to E. Kellner, Lot 304 of Glynwater, 157 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $422,000, on Nov. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Z. and J. Nwana, Lot 246 of Gambill Forest, 122 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $449,000, on Nov. 16.

From G. and P. Wilson to A. and A. Vanek, Lot 324 of Curtis Pond, 126 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 16.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to A. Brennan and L. Joseph, Lot 11 of Shepherds Landing, 116 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Nov. 16.

From J. Massella to E. Coleman, Lot 6 of Ashley Woods, 138 Ashley Woods Drive, Mooresville, $236,000, on Nov. 6.

From C. Gray/TR and Irvin L. Hoechner Living Trust to A. and D. Horvath, Lot 35 of Poplar Grove, 241 Tawny Bank Drive, Mooresville, $535,000, on Nov. 17.

From D. and J. Meadows to K. and K. Kotsbak, Lot 22 of Walden Ridge, 166 Riverchase Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on Nov. 17.

From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to J. Watson and R. Seabolt, Lot 5 of Bradford Glyn, 125 Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Nov. 17.

From D. Ott/Est, C. Nelson/Exr, D. and G. Nelson, C. and R. Warlick and R. and S. Brotherton to D. Ashton, Lot 5 of Ardmoor, 351 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on Nov. 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and S. Guy, Lot 152 of Gambill Forest, 216 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $420,000, on Nov. 17.

From A. and A. and P. and P. Johnson to G. Tullett and R. Goudie, Lot 16 of White Oaks, 1225 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on Nov. 17.

From R11 Company, LLC to Community Foundations CDC, Inc., (Lot 2), 218 Institute Street, Mooresville, $182,000, on Nov. 17.

From A. Bonnell/Exr & Indvl, J. Sloop/Est, D. Bonnell II, G. and J. and J. Knauff and M. and S. Sloop to ASAP Commercial Doors Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 679 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $255,000, on Nov. 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Kukatla, Lot 255 of Gambill Forest, 123 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on Nov. 18.

From B. Keller to Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc., 4.12 acres, +/- off South Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 18.

From T. and T. and M. and M. Sprinkles to K. McGiveron, Lot 11 of Kerri Plantation, 181 Savannah Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $165,000, on Nov. 18.

From K. Kimrey to D. Jelic, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 219 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $85,000, on Nov. 18.

From R. and T. Frederick to A. Crosby, Lot 39 of Edgemoor, 406 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $268,500, on Nov. 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and J. Masterson, Lot 367 of Gambill Forest, 201 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $518,000, on Nov. 18.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and K. Wallace, Lot 69 of Sequoia Forest, 154 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $439,000, on Nov. 18.

From Windward Sailview, LLC to A. Turner Jr., Lot 96 of Windward Pointe, 250 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $28,000, on Nov. 18.

From K. and C. Hegedus to D. and J. Vorp, Lot 39 of Sunridge Place, 111 Woodsong Lane, Mooresville, $239,000, on Nov. 18.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to J. Mahar, Lot 221 of Stafford at Langtree, 190 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $525,000, on Nov. 18.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to O. and A. Literat, Lot 100 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 131 Berkeley Ave., Mooresville, $373,000, on Nov. 18.

From C. Ayala and A. Rivera to R. Scott, Lot 77 of Mills Pond, 107 Waderich Lane, Mooresville, $300,000, on Nov. 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and R. Shull, Lot 248 of Gambill Forest, 130 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Nov. 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and J. Sells, Lot 148 of Gambill Forest, 226 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $352,500, on Nov. 18.

OLIN

From M. and M. and B. Benoist to J. Schwankhaus, metes and bounds, Mount Vernon Church Road, Olin, $430,000, on Nov. 14.

From F. Shoemaker Jr. to R. and R. Shoemaker, 25.22 acres, Mount Vernon Church Road, Olin, $1,000, on Nov. 18.

STATESVILLE

From D. and D. and S and S. McHargue and Custom Homes by Lisa, Inc. to J. and T. Bowers, metes and bounds, 350 Cooper Farm Road, Statesville, $230,000, on Nov. 14.

From New Hope Baptist Church of Statesville, North Carolina, Inc., M. Campbell/TR, J. Rash/TR, D. Childers/TR, M. Moore/TR, L. Pullis/TR and A. Tomlin/TR to R. Porter/TR, S. Porter/TR, Roger E. Porter Revocable Trust and Sharon L. Porter Revocable Trust, metes and bounds, 467 Gantt Horn Road, Statesville, $313,000, on Nov. 14.

From B. Bryant to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 82 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1613 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $235,000, on Nov. 14.

From Diamond Hill Coal Company to COS Real Estate Development, LLC, Lot 3.321 acres, West Front Street, Statesville, $105,000, on Nov. 14.

From J. Christopher/Indvl & Exr, V. Christopher/Est and C. Connelly to S. Sanchez, Lot 38 of addition to Iredell Heights, 427 Nixon Road, Statesville, $170,000, on Nov. 14.

From C. Gaither Jr./TR, Charles L. Gaither Revocable Trust Agreement, Charles L. Gaither Restatement of Revocable Trust Agreement to W. and E. Ball, 0.165 acre off Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $3,500, on Nov. 14.

From G. Ijames to G. and T. Ijames, tract one, Lot 6 of Meadows Oaks, 236 Meadow Oaks Drive, Statesville and tract two, 6.352 acres, Pinedell Acres Drive, Statesville, $3,000, on Nov. 14.

From J. and J. and J. Green to S. Hernandez Jr., 1.216 acres, 2610 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Nov. 14.

From J. Ammons to N. Vandestreek and J. Petree, Lot 27 Mobeal Lane, Statesville, $32,500, on Nov. 15.

From J. and J. and B. Hope to Barton Building LLC, Lot 3 of River Run II, 114 River Bank Road, Statesville, $10,000, on Nov. 15.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to P. Su and M. Vong, Lot 90 of Spring Forest, 154 Spring Forest Drive, Statesville, $378,000, on Nov. 15.

From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and C. Given, Lot 13 of Powder Spring Creek, 172 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $586,500, on Nov. 15.

From M. Mayhew to C. Auton and H. Shoemaker, .60 acre, 145 Delaware Road, Statesville, $105,000, on Nov. 15.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to L. Cain and W. Frederick Jr., Lot 55 of Dogwood Grove, 110 Farrier Lane, Statesville, $484,000, on Nov. 16.

From S. and R. Gibson to J. Matheson, Lot 21 of Hickory Hills, TBD Winberry Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 16.

From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to T. Pistone, Lot 40 of Audubon Acres, 132 Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $75,000, on Nov. 16.

From D. Turner to Cherokee Jack Trust, 425 Van Buren Street, Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 16.

From G. and T. Yates to C. and I. Riddle, two tracts, Lots 30 and 31 of Beaver Farm, 116 Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 16.

From M. and M. and M. Lackey to Prestige Property Investments, LLC, Lots 120 and 121 of Woodlawn, 1660 Forest Drive, Statesville, $57,500, on Nov. 17.

Fro, Prestige Property Investments, LLC to S. Johnson, Lots 120 and 121 of Woodland, 1660 Forest Drive, Statesville, $60,500, on Nov. 17.

From P. Willis to C. Willis, metes and bounds, 1.500 acres, 131 Ball Drive, Statesville, $360,000, on Nov. 17.

From D. Whitney, M. Martin, R. Plyler/Est, R. Plyler/Indvl & Exr, K. Plyler, A. and H. Sumner, W. and K. Gaither, S. and M. Frank, M. and C. Cavens, B. and R. Schuknecht and B. and A. Gaither to M. Sullivan, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.37 acre, Lots 23 and 24 of Sunrise Hills, Wood Street, Statesville and Brierwood Road, Statesville, $8,000, on Nov. 17.

From Koopman Dairies Inc. to J. and J. Lentz, 1.047 acres of Lentz Road, Statesville, $12,000, on Nov. 17.

From K. and L. and E. Richards to L. and J. Nunez, Lot 18 of Dalwan Heights, 2021 Sandy Ave., Statesville, $203,000, on Nov. 17.

From T. and S. and S. Houston to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 17 of Hidden Lakes, 152 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $336,000, on Nov. 17.

From T. and T. and P. Pistone to S. and S. Sigmon, Lot 40 of Audubon Acres, 132 Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $579,000, on Nov. 17.

From Affinity Capital, LLC to D. Long, lot, 530 S. Green St., Statesville, $194,000, on Nov. 17.

From M. Russell to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 107 of Tara’s Trace, 2219 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $304,000, on Nov. 18.

From K. and K. and C. Harrington to L. and K. Turner, Lot 48 of Mock Mill Run, 131 Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, $192,000, on Nov. 18.

From T. and J. Delaney to R. and C. Kessler, Lots 4-6 of Buffalo Shoals National Golf Club Estates, 112 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville, $975,000, on Nov. 18.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to HPA CL2 LLC, Lot 448 of Oak Creek, 166 Oak Creek Road, Statesville, $274,500, on Nov. 18.

From M. and S. Miner to J. Coleman, lot, addition to Spring Shore, 124 Sunset View Lane, Statesville, $785,000, on Nov. 18.

From Buller River Development Partners to T. Houston, metes and bounds, 152 Bevis Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on Nov. 18.

From Madison Authority, LLC to Maple Rock Building Co., Lots 20-21 of Sharon Trace, 154 and 158 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on Nov. 18.

From C. Ray III/Indvl & Exr, C. Ray Jr./Est, K. Ray, P. and J. Miller and S. Dagenhart to D. Miller, metes and bounds, 3105 Eastway Drive, Statesville, $110,000, on Nov. 18.

From C. Bunn to R. Faulkner and E. Schweppe, Lot 97 of Harbor Watch, 120 Northstone Drive, Statesville, $800,000, on Nov. 18.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Metz and A. Sherrill, Lot 116 of Martha’s Ridge, 107 Tuppy Court, Statesville, $480,500, on Nov. 18.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to E. Humphries, Lot 44 of Dogwood Grove, 146 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $439,000, on Nov. 18.

From K. Slaughter to N. Cruz and L. Estrada, Lot 10 of Campbell Estates, 137 Durand Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 18.

From N. Sugarick to T. Christofaro, Lot 14 of Willowbrook, 126 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $216,000, on Nov. 18.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to W. and H. Davis, Lot 27 of Colonial Crossing, 153 Colonial Reserve Ave., Troutman, $343,000, on Nov. 14.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to H. Yusuf, Lot 3 of Colonial Crossing, 108 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $343,000, on Nov. 14.

From BBC Troutman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lot 45 of Smith Village, Troutman, $80,500, on Nov. 14.

From True Homes, LLC to K. Getka, Lot 167 of Sutters Mill II, 198 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $442,500, on Nov. 14.

From J. and J. and D. and D. Hamilton to B. and J. Rea, Lot 130 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 186 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $637,500, on Nov. 14.

From True Homes, LLC to B. and H. Galpin, Lot 168 of Sutters Mill II, 204 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $445,500, on Nov. 15.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to S. Paluru, Lot 2 of Colonial Crossing, 106 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $330,000, on Nov. 15.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to G. and L. Horne, Lot 30 of Colonial Crossing, 145 Colonial Reserve Ave., Troutman, $343,000, on Nov. 15.

From W. and W. and T. Rash to R. and B. Rose, 1.194 acres, 153 Den Lon Lane, Troutman, $50,000, on Nov. 16.

From F. Moreno and D. Moreno/AIF to M. and M. Hadley, Lot 9 of Meadow Glen, 133 Meadowfall Lane, Troutman, $300,000, on Nov. 17.

From A. and D. Cram to Randall Farms LLC, 0.917 acre, 119 Ironstone Lane, Troutman, $250,000, on Nov. 17.

From W. and W. and S. Martin to R. Allen/TR, D. Allen/TR and The Allen Living Trust, 0.65 acre, 160 Driftwood Cove Drive, Troutman, $800,000, on Nov. 18.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to D. and V. Skene, Lot 24 of Colonial Crossing, 164 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $343,000, on Nov. 18.

From NVR, Inc. to D. and B. Lester, Lot 38 of Weathers Creek, 156 Browband St., Troutman, $351,500, on Nov. 18.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to S. Aryal, Lot 23 of Colonial Crossing, 162 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $330,000, on Nov. 18.

From NVR, Inc. to G. Middleton and N. Davis, Lot 42 of Weathers Creek, 164 Browband St., Troutman, $396,000, on Nov. 18.