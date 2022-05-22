Iredell County real estate transactions: May 8-14

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 8-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From TAC Stafford Holding, LLC to Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc., three tracts, 34.082 acres, Lot 94 and 1.348 acres, tracts in Stafford at Langtree, Mooresville, $5,129,500, on May 13.

From A Town and Country Storage – Troutman, LLC and Town & Country Storage, LLC to Town and Country Troutman Owner LLC, Lot 9 of Amity Commercial Park, 811 S. Main St., Troutman, $5,000,000, on May 9.

From A Town and Country Storage – Mooresville, LLC and Town & Country Storage Two, LLC to Town and Country Mooresville Owner LLC, two tracts, 1.22 acres each, 2788 and 2792 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $4,000,000, on May 9.

From T. and J. Pelino to S. and C. Keenan, Lot 1344 of The Point, 137 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $2,330,000, on May 13.

From J. and M. Mitrani to S. and K. Martin, Lot 1303 of The Point, 106 Kent Court, Mooresville, $1,965,000, on May 12.

CLEVELAND

From K. and E. Hutchison to C. Desimone, 5.7887 acres, 141 Deja Lane, Cleveland, $501,000, on May 12.

HARMONY

From S. and R and R. Younger, K. and D. and D. Allen to Farmony Park, LLC, 78.32 acres, East Memorial Highway, Harmony and Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, $449,000, on May 9.

From WJH LLC to C. Blanton, Lot 10 of Rock Gate Estates, 111 Zach Drive, Harmony, $221,000, on May 9.

From S. Davis and Y. Lin to A. Craig and M. Starnes, Lot 12 of Forest Oaks,131 Forest Oaks Drive, Harmony, $210,000, on May 9.

From A. Mendez to B. Lira, Lot 14 of Eastern Acres, 192 Harmony Blend Drive, Harmony, $34,000, on May 10.

From WJH LLC to J. and N. Conrad, Lot 16 of Rock Gate Estates, 114 Zach Drive, Harmony, $210,500, on May 10.

From L. Cumby/Exr, L. Barker/Est, J. Barker/Exr, Leon Preston Barker Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of Kirsten Regan Barker, Leon Preston Barker Testamentary Trust for the Benefit of David Preston Barker and P. Barker/Exr & TR to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 22 of Rimrock Estates, 143 Stagecrest Drive, Harmony, $25,000, on May 11.

From P. and P. Barker to S. Moran, Lot 26 of Rock Gate Estates, 147 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $9,000, on May 12.

From CJ Homes, Inc. to N. Marlowe and S. Shoemaker, Lot 2 of Harmony Country Estates, 290 Little Wilkesboro Road, Harmony, $275,000, on May 13.

MOORESVILLE

From M. Cavanaugh to J. and W. Harding, Lot 46 of Lakewalk, 125 Rosebay Drive, Mooresville, $452,000, on May 9.

From C. and E. and E. Trebicki and E. Trebicka to S. Falzone and S. Cleveland, Lot 14 of Lake Vista, 120 Sunhaven Lane, Mooresville, $651,000, on May 9.

From M. and M. and L. Flores to Invictus Investments LLC, Lot 45 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 136 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $375,000, on May 9.

From A and M. and H. and J. Roybal to M. Gabriele, K. Payne-Gabriele, K. Payne Gabriele and K. Gabriele, Lot 74 of Ashlyn Creek, 128 Southern Oak Drive, Mooresville, $505,000, on May 9.

From Z. and K. Satterfield to K. Ruona, 0.574 acre, metes and bounds, 311 Judas Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on May 9.

From K. and K. Chelko to M Stacy, two tracts, Lots 40B and 41 of White Oaks Acre and 0.70 acre, 1118 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $443,000, on May 9.

From W. Roth to A. and E. Hodges, Lot 29 of Stonemarker Development, 361 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $550,000, on May 9.

From Martha M. Cline Family Trust and W. Cline/TR to E. Torre, (Lots 12 and 13), 1355 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $205,000, on May 9.

From T. and R. Reese to D. and S. Uibel, Lot 156 of Stafford, 135 Holsworthy Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on May 9.

From J. and K. and T. and J. McLaughlin to C. Meadows, multiple tracts, 163 Wiggins Road, and adjacent tract, Mooresville, $245,000, on May 9.

From MHB Investments LLC to True Homes, LLC, Lot 7 of Northgate off Main, 106 Kirsche Court, Mooresville, $55,000, on May 10.

From S. Belcher to R. Bryan, (Lots 27 and 28), Ogburn Street, Mooresville, $10,000, on May 10.

From S. and E. Hatfield to M. and O. Rueda and J. Brooks, Lot 20 of Waterlynn, 103 Ameena Chase Trail, Mooresville, $499,000, on May 10.

From D. and D. Hood, D. Greene and D. Hood to M. Kaplan and R. Zilberboim, Lot 7 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $225,000, on May 10.

From R. and R. Stamm, T. Stamm/Indvl & AIF and T. Stamm/Indvl & AIF to J. and R. Dawson, Lot 164 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 150 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $490,000, on May 10.

From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to A. and J. Prairie, Lot 3 of Streamside Estates, 627 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $700,000, on May 10.

From G. Rylee to M. Wolfe, Lot 40 of Stafford, 146 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $585,000, on May 10.

From K. and L. Thiele to SAF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 29 of Kensington Village North, 163 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on May 10.

From K. Buzard to S. Daubenmire and D. and B. Moore, Lot 169 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 143 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $440,000, on May 10.

From J. Sheldon to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 93 of Brookhaven, 133 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, $220,000, on May 10.

From T. Tanner to R. and W. Macfarlane, two tracts, Lot 2 and metes and bounds, 138 and 158 Stump Hill Trail, Mooresville, $260,000, on May 11.

From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and R. and M. Hunter to E. Yost, 0.619 acre, 246 Juniper Road, Mooresville, $101,500, on May 11.

From W. and L. Yaggie to D. Tate, Lot 106 of Harris Village, 176 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $458,000, on May 11.

From C. and K. and K. Fry to A. Truetzel, Lot 5 of Stafford, 128 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $555,000, on May 11.

From A. Hurst, A. Rominger and J. Hurst to C. Albrecht, Lot 99 of Allison Park, 130 Frost Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on May 11.

From Ridgewater Construction, LLC to C. and K. Fry, Lot 13 of Sills Creek Plantation, 137 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $760,000, on May 11.

From R. Byrne to E. Hinojosa and B. Guillen, Lot 21 of Kensington Village North, 102 Queen Anne Lane, Mooresville, $448,000, on May 11.

From D. and A. Graham to C. Alexander, Lot 41 of Edgemoor, 422 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $327,500, on May 11.

From M. and S. Caviness to L. Cole, Lot 1003 of Sconset Village at the Point, 116 Bunker Way, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on May 11.

From US Development, Inc. to Wallside,LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 8-12, Gantt Street, Mooresville; Lots 1-7 West Iredell Avenue, Mooresville and 1-1/4 acre, West Iredell Avenue, Mooresville, $115,000, on May 11.

From L. Boland to M. Chung, Lot 43 of Curtis Pond, 261 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on May 11.

From G. and G. Hathcock to G. Hathcock and K. Alward, Lot 8 of Highland Ridge, 144 Nesting Quail Lane, Mooresville, $4,000, on May 12.

From J. Capels/TR, R. Capels/TR and Johnny Ray Capels and Renee Wanda Capels Trust to L. Harrell, Lot 1037 of Sconset Village at the Point, 114 Yale Loop, Mooresville, $939,000, on May 12.

From A. Greer to B. and D. Marshall, Lot 41 of Avalon, 112 Empyrean Loop, Mooresville, $420,000, on May 12.

From B. and S. Vanhook to J. Mays and S. Karpe, Lot 46 of Harbor Cove, 260 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on May 12.

From OP Gold, LLC to S. and J. Silver, Lot 73 of Northbridge, 121 Snow Fountain Lane, Mooresville, $722,500, on May 12.

From M. and M. and M. O’Callaghan to A. Bhat and K. Bulsara, Lot 510 of the Farms, 108 Willow Bend Court, Mooresville, $925,000, on May 12.

From P. Cote to W. and L. Yaggie, Lot 123 of Harris Village, 108 Garden Gate Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on May 12.

From E. and K. Johnson to L. Fuchs, Lot 524 of The Farms, 133 Hammersmith Farms Lane, Mooresville, $825,000, on May 12.

From Charlotte KB, LLC to C and S. Selvido, (Lot 2), 118 Rankin St., Mooresville, $410,000, on May 12.

From R. and R. Sedgwick to J. Carazo/TR and The Jennifer M. Carazo Trust, Lot 7 of Broadview Loop, 108 Broadview Circle, Mooresville, $725,000, on May 12.

From J. and K. Suitt to E. Mark, metes and bounds, 2328 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $208,000, on May 13.

From L. and K. Pinkerton to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 123 of Curtis Pond, 146 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $389,000, on May 13.

From C. Russell to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 19 of Crosby Woods, 135 Beam Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on May 13.

From P. Kreoger to A. and S. and H. Thompson, Lot 14 of Magnolia Heights, 631 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $292,000, on May 13.

From D. Patrick to J. and P. Walker, Lot 339 of The Point on Norman, 128 Seabury Drive, Mooresville, $1,920,000, on May 13.

From T. Lyon to E. Ortega and E. Reyes, metes and bounds, 291 Bailey Road, Mooresville, $70,000, on May 13.

From D. Jackson-Flyer, D. Jackson Flyer and D. and W. and W. Flyer to S. Godek, approximately 8.04 acres, 173 Stonehaven Drive, Mooresville, $725,000, on May 13.

From V. and J. Alexander to E. and S. Hoffman, Lot 36 of Devonshire, 240 Patternote Road, Mooresville, $875,000, on May 13.

STATESVILLE

From D. Panizzi to P. Shega/TR and The Paula Jane Shega Family Revocable Living Trust, Lot 18 of River Rock Development, 172 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $105,000, on May 9.

From Flossie Creek Farms, LLC to D. and M. Yang, Antietam Road, Statesville, $450,000, on May 9.

From R. and R. and J. Maltby to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 51-1 of Harbor Watch, 135 High Lake Drive, Statesville, $52,000, on May 9.

From R. and V. Hammond to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 47 of Harbor Watch, High Lake Drive, Statesville, $55,000, on May 9.

From T. and T. and P. Boyd to Ross Realty & Construction, LLC and Premier Real Estate Team, Inc., Lot 7 of Stewart Court, 602 Stewart Court, Statesville, $60,000, on May 9.

From Collier Properties, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 20-22 and 33-36 Greenwich Drive, Statesville, $93,000, on May 9.

From J. and L. Nunez to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 56 of Tara’s Trace, 2363 Wexford Way, Statesville, $330,000, on May 10.

From B. Shockley and A. Gongloff to AO Propco 2 LP, Lots 80 and 81 of Tranquility, 232 W. Turner St., Statesville, $182,000, on May 10.

From B. Hayes/Comr, E. Swain/Indvl & Exr, S. Swain/Est and D. Swain to L. Pettus, (Lots 248-251), 216 Bristol Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on May 10.

From S. Simpson to Gene Howard Homes Property Management, LLC, Lot 52C, Lakeview Drive, Statesville, $7,500, on May 10.

From R. and N. Vieru to J. Wiles, Lot 288 of Shannon Acres, 519 Deauville Road, Statesville, $470,000, on May 10.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 19 of Augusta Greens, 115 Top Flite Drive, Statesville, $389,000, on May 10.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to P. Barger, Lot 52 of Westwood Development, 345 Euclid Ave., Statesville, $237,500, on May 10.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 20 of Augusta Greens, 109 Top Flite Drive, Statesville, $389,000, on May 10.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 7 of Kingswood Estates, 132 Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $389,000, on May 10.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC, 1.65 acres, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $390,000, on May 10.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 19 of Spring Forest, 177 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $509,000, on May 10.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Premier Investments of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 18 of Spring Forest, 175 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $509,000, on May 10.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 445 of Oak Creek, 109 Sunwood Court, Statesville, $280,000, on May 11.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 444 of Oak Creek, 113 Sunwood Court, Statesville, $290,000, on May 11.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 350, 353 and 397 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $246,500, on May 11.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to D. Brown, Lot 26 of New Salem Estates, 525 New Salem Road, Statesville, $40,000, on May 11.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to D. Brown, Lot 26 of New Salem Estates, 541 New Salem Road, Statesville, $39,500, on May 11.

From M. Mayberry/TR and Intervivos Trust of Melvin Scott Mayberry to Investcar LLC, metes and bounds, 1224 5th St., Statesville, $50,000, on May 11.

From J. and J. and J. and J. Stroud to T. and D. Williams, (Lot 5), 122 Faith and Hope Lane, Statesville, $170,000, on May 11.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. and W. Bush, Lot 71 of Beverly Heights, 230 Macon Drive, Statesville, $289,000, on May 11.

From M. and R. Lizotte to O. Foster and K. Lohff, Lot 71 of Northlake, 130 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $415,000, on May 11.

From Rayna Properties LLC and Rayna Properties, LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 37 of Mulberry Street Commons, 601 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $304,000, on May 11.

From Investcar, LLC to Briarstone Ventures, LLC, Statesville Development Company, 1224 5th St., Statesville, $66,000, on May 11.

From Superior Home Rentals North, LLC to T. and J. Ajose, multiple lots, Lots 37-42 of Park Grove, 611 Woods Drive, Statesville, $825,000, on May 11.

From M & N Investments, LLC to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 110 of Olde Statesville, 123 Coddington Lane, Statesville, $362,000, on May 11.

From D. Morrison, R. Mottinger-Morrison, R. Mottinger Morrison and R. Morrison to A. Lindsey, 2.023 acres, Spring Meadows Lane, Statesville, $500, on May 11.

From L. and S. Yang to N. Xiong and M. Yang, (Lot 7), 128 Brothers Lane, Statesville, $167,000, on May 11.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Chong and M. Roy, Lot 65 of Larkin, 124 Divot Lane, Statesville, $418,000, on May 11.

From S. and A. and A. Porter to W. and N. DeGroot, 2 acres, 120 Franke Lane, Statesville, $390,000, on May 11.

From D. and L. Sterling to G. and N. Mundorf, three tracts, Lot 302 of Shannon Acres, 0.27 acre and .273 acre, 3222 Deauville Place, Statesville, $630,000, on May 11.

From Ogee, Inc. to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 215 of Wildwood Park, 210 Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $330,000, on May 12.

From G. and G. McIntosh to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 5 of Barium Seasons Village, 158 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $435,000, on May 12.

From M. and M. Soares to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot PT4 of Jan Joy Acres, 2023 Joe Road, Statesville, $135,000, on May 12.

From Investcar, LLC to Equity Trust Company/Cust and Matthew P Martin IRA, metes and bounds, Lot PT4 of Jan Joy Acres, 2023 Joe Road, Statesville, $212,000, on May 12.

From Community Capital Group LLC to Huntley Equity & Estate LLC, Lot 16 of Meadow Brook, 1411 Reid St., Statesville, $132,000, on May 12.

From R. and B. and B. Foster to O. and Z. DeLeon, 0.921 acre, 321 Whites Mill Road, Statesville, $148,000, on May 12.

From Stone Edge Inc. to Lakota Partners, LLC, Lot 46 of Stones Edge, 138 Peridot Drive, Statesville, $15,500, on May 12.

From M. Mayberry/TR and Intervivos Trust of Melvin Scott Mayberry to Investcar LLC, (Lot 27), 524 Hickory Ave., Statesville, $50,000, on May 12.

From P. and P. and J. and J. and J. and J. Wilson to I. and W. Godoy, two tracts, 0.814 acre and Lot 1 of Chanthaboury Village, Lot PT14 of Sunnydale, 124 and 128 Hannah Brooke Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on May 12.

From J. and A. Bradley to A. and J. Levesque, two tracts, Lots 55 and 56 of Lakewood Estates, 247 and 251 Delight Loop, Statesville, $170,000, on May 12.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and S. Masin, Lot 81 of Fox Den, 116 Megby Trail, Statesville, $336,000, on May 12.

From J. Zehr/Est and S. Zehr/Exr to C. and S. Poinsett, metes and bounds, Lot 38 of Brookdale, 425 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $302,000, on May 12.

From N. Soto, L. Ceballos, H. Vesquez and M. Londono to J. and D. Starrett, Lot 21 of Hampton Glen, 115 Hyde Lane, Statesville, $160,000, on May 12.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to J. and E. Theisen, Lot 49 of Dogwood Grove, 115 Cotton Field Drive, Statesville, $440,000, on May 12.

From E. Santibanez to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 213 of Hidden Lakes, 119 Gallery Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on May 12.

From S. Gardner to D. and K. Scapicchio, Unit 634-E of Georgetown Manor Condominium, 634 Walnut St. #E, Statesville, $150,000, on May 12.

From R. and R. and N. Duke to Sign Here Notary Solutions, LLC and The Chesse, LLC, two tracts, 0.514 acre and metes and bounds, (Lots 42-47) TBD Lippard Street, Statesville, $6,500, on May 12.

From SocialEyes Consultants, LLC to JTAFUEL, LLC, 0.632 acre, Lot 2 of Green Street Holdings LLC, 203 S. Green St., Statesville, $104,500, on May 12.

From Investcar, LLC to R. Mitchell, (Lot 27), 524 Hickory Ave., Statesville, $62,500, on May 12.

From J. and J. and J. Lewis to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 411 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $4,500, on May 13.

From C. and J. Eason and K. White to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 111 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $27,500, on May 13.

From R. and R. and B. Compton to C. and M. Buchanan, two tracts, 1-1/4 acre and metes and bounds, 1047 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $186,000, on May 13.

From R. and R. Morales to Fresh Start Home Buyers LLC, Lot PT6 of Statesville Development Company, 1226 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $32,000, on May 13.

From A. and M. Perkins to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, one acre, 806 Allen Creek Road, Statesville, $315,500, on May 13.

From T. and L. Hobby and L. Hope to D. and Z. Lawhorn, Lot 87 of Windemere, 197 E. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $1,200,000, on May 13.

From Fontana Resources, Inc. to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lot 16 of Statesville Development Company, 1322 5th St., Statesville, $19,000, on May 13.

From Fontana Resources, Inc. to Better Path Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, 142 E. Bell St., Statesville, $19,000, on May 13.

From K. and K. and S. Bruner to J. Mukina, Lots 13-16 of Iredell Heights, 187 W. Debbie Lane, Statesville, $260,000, on May 13.

From S. and W. and M. and M. and A. and K. Hollingsworth to Better Path Homes, LLC, three tracts, Lots 15, 19 and 21 of Developers Enterprises, Inc., 104, 112 and 204 Springfield Road, Statesville, $21,500, on May 13.

From V. Flowers to S. Gabra, Lot 10 of Oakland Heights, 631 N. Race St., Statesville, $180,000, on May 13.

198 From D. and D. and S. and S. Triventi to D. Reed and L. Parvaiz, lots, 207 Bakery Lane, Statesville, $70,000, on May 13.

From D. and D. and S. and S. Triventi to G. Galvan and M. Torres, Lot 1 of Meadow Brook, 1434 Reid St., Statesville, $70,000, on May 13.

From Land Development Service, LLP and M. Davidson/PTNR to D. and A. Grabowski, 23.71 acres, TBD Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $292,000, on May 13.

From PDG, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 114 of West-Holland Farms Development, Brevard Street, Statesville, $20,000, on May 13.

From J. and J. and B. Hope to Barton Building, LLC, two tracts, Lots 25 and 69 of Lakewood Estates, 114 Tower Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on May 13.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 114 of West-Holland Farm Development, Brevard Street, Statesville, $37,000, on May 13.

From S. and M. and B. Smith and P. Cline to E. Smith, 5.241 acres Sharon School Road, Statesville, $16,000, on May 13.

From J. Riggs to H.E.L.P. Enterprises, LLC, Lot 4 Freedom Road, Statesville, $9,000, on May 13.

From L. and G. Lewis to Y. and K. Smith, metes and bounds, (Lots 46-49), Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $5,000, on May 13.

From True Homes, LLC to B. Lemus and G. Gramajo, Lot 64 of Larkin, 122 Divot Lane, Statesville, $440,000, on May 13.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to R. and L. Silva, Lot 48 of Dogwood Grove, 113 Cotton Field Drive, Statesville, $435,000, on May 13.

STONY POINT

From T. and I. Williams to M. Kazee, Lot 30 of Cain Estates, 131 Grain Drive, Stony Point, $260,000, on May 12.

TROUTMAN

From Amity Commercial II, LLC to Town and Country Troutman Owner LLC, Lot 5 of Amity Commercial Park, 809 S. Main St., Troutman, $1,000,000, on May 9.

From L. Miller to C. and L. Miller, metes and bounds, 737 Perry Road, Troutman, $3,500, on May 9.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to RS Rental III-A LLC, metes and bounds, 376 Talley St., Troutman, $200,000, on May 9.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 54 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on May 9.

From M. Hinson/Indvl & Exr, N. Taylor/Est and N. and N. Billings to A. Carvajal, Lot 8 of Cor-Del, 110 Den Lon Lane, Troutman, $75,000, on May 10.

From NVR, Inc. to E. Holguin and D. Salazar, Lot 16 of Weathers Creek, 113 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $354,000, on May 10.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 162 of Sutters Mill II, 107 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $64,000, on May 11.

From NVR, Inc. to S. and M. Quiros, Lot 158 of Weathers Creek, 200 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $349,500, on May 12.

From L. and N. Sigmon to M. Rivera, Lot 2 of Myrtle Glen, New Street, Troutman, $22,000, on May 12.

From NVR, Inc. to W. Ramirez and K. Gamardo, Lot 174 of Weathers Creek, 199 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $307,500, on May 13.

From C. Miller to E. Gibson/TR and The Ella N. Gibson Living Trust, 0.83 acre, tract 2, Portion of 531 Shepherd Road, Troutman, $26,500, on May 13.

From True Homes, LLC to G. and J. Pipkin, Lot 154 of Sutters Mill II, 129 Fern Lane, Troutman, $457,500, on May 13.

UNION GROVE

From R. Tilley to C. and A. Sullivan, metes and bounds, 277 Oak Hollow Road, Union Grove, $56,000, on May 9.

